The Longevity Center OA: The Longevity Centers of America Bringing Natural Wellness and Regenerative Care to Greenville, South Carolina

With the opening of a new clinic, The Longevity Centers of America is expanding its signature blend of natural healing and modern wellness therapies into the greater Greenville region.

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / The Longevity Center, a leader in integrative and regenerative healthcare , is delighted to announce the opening of a new clinic location at 103 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville, South Carolina. This marks an expansion from the center's Florida roots, with hopes that the new location will help meet the increasing demand for noninvasive, whole-body wellness solutions that prioritize long-term vitality.

Like The Longevity Center's flagship location in West Palm Beach, Florida, the new center in Greenville combines osteopathic expertise with cutting-edge treatments like IV therapy , cellular regeneration, and PRP injections. All patients are provided with personalized wellness protocols designed to improve their health in a natural and sustainable manner, all enhanced by concierge-level services and ongoing clinical support. The Greenville location will also prioritize affordability and accessibility, ensuring that proactive, holistic regenerative healthcare is available to all who want it.

Quote suggestion: "We are thrilled about the new location in Greenville," said The Longevity Center's [CEO] [Kyle] [Hulbert]. "The new clinic reflects our commitment to helping more people experience high-quality care without the barriers of traditional systems, and is in direct response to the growing demand for affordable whole-body wellness solutions in the Greenville community."

A full list of services is available on The Longevity Center's website, and includes:

Longevity Testing: Including biological age testing, epigenetic panels, and advanced diagnostic screenings to identify aging markers and health risks.

IV & Infusion Therapies : Including High-Dose Vitamin C, NAD+ IV Therapy, IV Ozone Therapy, EBOO Therapy, and custom nutrient infusions.

Regenerative Injections & Cellular Medicine : Including PRP Injections and Prolotherapy.

Longevity & Preventative Medicine : Including personalized hormone optimization, peptide therapy, and long-term health strategy planning.

Aesthetics & Sexual Health : Including PRP Facials, Microneedling, hormone-based sexual wellness therapies, and non-invasive rejuvenation treatments.

Mental Wellness : Including Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB), Procaine IV Therapy, and integrative neurotherapy for emotional reset.

Comprehensive Fertility Program : Offering personalized support for both men and women through hormone assessments, reproductive optimization, and integrative fertility therapies.

Weight Optimization: Including GLP-1 Therapy, peptide-assisted fat loss, metabolic testing, and non-invasive body contouring.

The range of therapies available at the Greenville clinic represents the latest in holistic, noninvasive care. Under the care of a physician-led team, patients undergo in-depth testing and root-cause diagnostics to accurately determine their root causes. Therapies are provided in a serene and supportive environment, with the utmost care taken to ensure patient safety and comfort every step of the way.

Interested readers are encouraged to visit The Longevity Center's website , where they'll find a complete list of Greenville services and the ability to schedule a free consultation at the new clinic.

About The Longevity Center

The Longevity Centers of America is an integrative health clinic providing personalized treatment plans and evidence-based alternative, supporting therapies for patients struggling with chronic pain, inflammatory diseases, and other conditions. Practice specialties include IV therapies and regenerative injections. The Longevity Center currently operates a flagship location in West Palm Beach, Florida, and recently opened a new location in Greenville, South Carolina. Another location in Lakeland, Florida, is coming soon.

For more information, please visit www.thelcfl.com.

CONTACT:

(561) 210-4033

infogvl@thelcoa.com

