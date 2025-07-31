Applegate Home Buyers Thrives Amid Phoenix Housing Market Shift, Providing Lifeline for 'Tired' Properties

Phoenix company buys nearly one home per week as balanced market creates demand for quick, as-is sales

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Applegate Home Buyers is experiencing rapid growth as the local housing market normalizes. The family-run company specializes in all-cash offers and has been purchasing nearly one house per week to meet rising demand. As the market turns less seller-friendly, many owners of outdated or "tired" properties are turning to Applegate Home Buyers for a swift, hassle-free sale.

Before and After Phoenix Renovation



After several years of soaring prices and bidding wars, Phoenix's housing landscape is cooling to a healthier equilibrium. Inventory has climbed - there are now nearly 25,000 homes listed across the Phoenix metro - giving buyers more choice and pressuring sellers to be realistic. Nationwide, delistings jumped 47% year-over-year in May per Quartz, as many sellers who couldn't get their asking price pulled their homes off the market rather than negotiate down. Experts note this normalization is a welcome correction, not a crash.

Byron Applegate, President and CEO of Applegate Home Buyers, says the market is sending clear signals to sellers. "If you list a house too high and get no showings, the market has spoken," Applegate explained. "If your home needs work and gets lookers but no offers, you're asking too much or it simply isn't appealing enough. Here in Phoenix, we're not seeing a drastic drop - prices are only down about 2-4% in some areas, nothing like 2008. Buyers are still active, but with more homes available, they can afford to be choosy - if your home isn't the best option, they'll pick another."

Many homeowners have an inflated sense of their home's value based on last year's hot market, and that "equity in their head" no longer aligns with reality. Some hesitate to lower expectations, leading to listings that stagnate or get canceled. Applegate Home Buyers offers a compassionate solution - buying houses as-is and closing in as few as five days. Sellers can avoid repairs, showings, and agent fees.

Applegate Home Buyers then renovates the homes, or as they call it, "sprinkling a little love" to make the properties shine. In the home pictured here, the team purchased a very dated and "lived in" house, gutted it, updated the floor plan, and transformed it into a move-in-ready home within weeks. Refurbished houses like these tend to sell quickly, as buyers jump at a beautifully updated home over a dated "good enough" listing. By rehabilitating aging or damaged homes and making them desirable again, the company benefits new buyers and boosts neighborhood values.

"Our aim is to help people in tough situations," said Applegate. "It can be stressful when a house isn't selling. We offer homeowners a fair cash offer and a way out, so they can move on - then we handle the heavy lifting."

The family-owned company makes competitive cash offers for houses in any condition and can close in as little as five days. With a mission of integrity and compassion, the Applegates make it a people-first business. Byron Applegate has been serving Arizona homeowners in construction and real estate since 1996.

