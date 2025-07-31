Anzeige
American College of Education Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Graduating Class

The college conferred more than 6,000 diplomas this year, with students celebrating in person and virtually

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Fully online private college, American College of Education (ACE), honored its 20th graduating class on July 26, adding to its community of over 44,000 alumni. More than 700 graduates and their loved ones filled Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, for two ceremonies, while more than 4,500 viewers streamed virtually.

The momentous event included remarks from Columbus' mayor, the Honorable Andrew Ginther, in the afternoon ceremony and a Star-Spangled Banner performance by Columbus Blue Jackets national anthem singer Leo Welsh.

Full of inspiration, the college's 2025 Alumni Achievement Award recipient, Dr. Belinda Reyes, addressed the class with words marked by leadership, motivation and celebration. Keynote speaker - renowned author, executive coach and founder of the CaPP Institute, Valorie Burton - empowered attendees with insights on resilience, happiness and success.

"Years ago, I deferred my dream of achieving a terminal degree because my daughter needed me, and the constraints of a brick-and-mortar university did not have the flexibility I needed to accomplish all my responsibilities well," Dr. Reyes shared.

"But ACE made that dream possible again - this time on my terms because I demanded more from an education, and ACE delivered with an online, flexible and rigorous program that didn't require me to stop living. It asked me to live out loud and use every lesson in real time as a scholar-practitioner."

Historically held in Indianapolis, the annual commencement celebration has seen a growing number of graduates, loved ones and volunteers, requiring a larger venue. More than 90 ACE employees traveled from around the country to volunteer and honor the graduates in Columbus.

In his remarks, ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said, "Today is not just about celebrating your achievements, it's also about looking towards the future. As graduates, you have a responsibility to use your degrees to make a difference in the world.

Your education equips you with the tools to create positive change, whether it be in your workplaces, your communities or society at large. Embrace this responsibility and strive to make a meaningful impact wherever your journey takes you."

Offering more than 60 career-connected online programs, ACE is honored to serve thousands of professionals through affordable, flexible and quality learning.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza
Media & Content Strategy Manager
maria.penaloza@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: American College of Education

American College of Education celebrated it's 2025 graduating class on July 26, 2025

