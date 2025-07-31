GISELE VARELLA ABRAHAO KOHL: Brazil Launches "Brasil DNA" - a Bold Initiative to Present the Country's Identity for the North American Travel Trade

Grounded in Authenticity, Gastronomy, Culture, and Natural Treasures, this strategic initiative goes fully digital with constant activity from August to October, complemented by a few in-person gatherings on the U.S. East Coast and a virtual roadshow.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Brasil DNA is officially live - a forward-looking initiative from Brazil's tourism sector designed to connect the North American travel trade with the country's authentic essence. Developed in partnership with Embratur, leading destinations, and key travel partners, the campaign invites travel professionals to go beyond brochures and truly immerse themselves in what makes Brazil extraordinary.

Brasil DNA

Grounded in Authenticity, Gastronomy, Culture, and Natural Treasures

A New Way to Discover Brazil

Inspired by the structure of DNA, Brasil DNA is built around four key pillars representing the living spirit of the country:

Authenticity : Showcasing the warm, welcoming energy of Brazilians and the emotional connection they bring to every visitor experience.

Gastronomy : Celebrating traditional flavors-from feijoada and brigadeiros to açaí-reflecting Brazil's cultural fusion.

Culture : From samba rhythms to contemporary arts, literature, and regional traditions, Brazil's culture is a vibrant, evolving mosaic.

Natural Treasures: Featuring the Amazon rainforest, Iguassu Falls, Pantanal, and beyond-reinforcing Brazil's global leadership in biodiversity-rich tourism.

"Brasil DNA is a movement to bring Brazil's most powerful stories and experiences to the forefront in a format that's inclusive, sustainable, and truly representative of our country's diversity," says Gisele Abrahao, CEO of Global Vision Access. The campaign combines innovative digital strategies with targeted face-to-face experiences, creating direct access for all segments of the North American travel trade.

Inclusive, Dynamic, and Sustainable

Brasil DNA moves beyond traditional trade missions limited to a few cities. Built for the digital era, it blends high-reach online engagement with in-person activations. This approach ensures that OTAs, tour operators, and independent agents-wherever they are located-can access Brazil's offerings through formats that are inclusive, accessible, and low-emission.

"In 2024 and early 2025, Brazil set new tourism records thanks to our sustainable strategies and global connections," notes Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur. "With Brasil DNA, we are strategically amplifying access to our essence-authenticity, culture, and nature-to our most important partners in North America."

Program Highlights

Digital Hub (August-October 2025): An interactive platform powered by Bureau Mundo, featuring on-demand sales tools, destination courses, and a webinar series.

Weekly Webinars: Live sessions Tuesday-Thursday at 12 PM EST, spotlighting destinations like Mato Grosso do Sul, Iguassu, and sustainable tourism initiatives.

Virtual Roadshow (Late October 2025): Virtual meetings connecting Brazilian suppliers with trade professionals across the U.S. and Canada.

In-Person East Coast Events: Cultural presentations and workshops in Washington, D.C., and New York during the last week of October, engaging decision-makers and opinion leaders.

Why It Matters

Inclusivity : Expands reach to independent professionals in remote areas.

Dynamic Engagement : Blends webinars, virtual roadshows, and in-person events.

Sustainability: Minimizes travel footprint while maximizing market impact.

Premier Partners

Mato Grosso do Sul (Pantanal & Bonito), Visit Iguassu (Iguassu Falls), Blumar (Brazilian DMC), and Visit Brasil (Embratur) are proudly supporting this initiative.

Brasil DNA is more than a campaign-it's a movement to connect North American professionals with the authenticity, culture, and natural wonders that make Brazil unforgettable.

Learn more and register at: https://bureaumundo.com/brasil-dna/

Contact Information

Gisele Abrahao

CEO

gisele@globalvisionaccess.com

4103205258

Anna Cecilia Santos

Director

anna.cecilia@globalvisionaccess.com





SOURCE: GISELE VARELLA ABRAHAO KOHL

