Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
TestPilot Simulations, LLC: David Ahuja Joins TestPilot as Advisor to Help Drive Improved CPG Outcomes With Data

With Experience at P&G, Walmart, Amazon, and Nestlé, David Brings Unparalleled Market Understanding to the Team

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / TestPilot, the insights platform that helps CPG brands validate products in 72 hours through real shopper testing, today announced David Ahuja as Strategic Advisor. With 30 years of leadership experience across P&G, Walmart, Amazon Web Services, and Nestlé, Ahuja brings unparalleled expertise in applying analytics to CPG challenges.

David Ahuja

David Ahuja
Senior IT / Analytics Executive

"David is truly one-of-a-kind. He's led data transformations at the world's largest CPG manufacturer, retailer, cloud provider, and food company," said Allan Peretz, CEO of TestPilot. "No one understands the application of analytics to CPG problems like David."

Ahuja will focus on enterprise strategy and capability development, adapting TestPilot's platform to meet the complex needs of large CPG organizations while expanding strategic retail partnerships as the company experiences explosive growth.

"TestPilot has cracked the code on predicting market success before expensive launches," said Ahuja. "By combining real shoppers with simulated retail experiences and delivering insights in 72 hours versus traditional months-long research, they're transforming how brands innovate."

From category management to AI agents, Ahuja has been at the forefront of CPG analytics for decades. His unique journey through P&G's brand building, Walmart's data platforms, AWS's cloud innovation, and Nestlé's AI transformation provides the cross-industry perspective needed to guide TestPilot's evolution into an essential enterprise platform.

Contact Information

Allan Peretz
CEO
allan@testpilotcpg.com
479-366-4632

.

SOURCE: TestPilot Simulations, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/david-ahuja-joins-testpilot-as-advisor-to-help-drive-improved-cp-1054789

