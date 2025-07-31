Phase 1 Equity Announces Its Fifth Practice Addition Of The Year, Bringing On An Orthodontic Practice Located in California

Expanding Its Doctor-Led Network Focused on Clinical Excellence and Aligned Values

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome another leading orthodontic practice based in Northern California to its growing network.

Celebrated for delivering highly personalized care backed by cutting-edge technology - from advanced 3D imaging to a comprehensive range of treatments - this exceptional practice represents a forward-thinking culture built on trust, innovation, and a relentless focus on the patient experience. This marks Phase 1 Equity's fifth practice added in 2025, its 14th doctor to join the platform and brings total locations to 22.

"Every new partnership reinforces the vision behind Phase 1 Equity," said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "We're excited to welcome our first California practice - a team known for excellence, leadership, and commitment to care. As our platform grows, our mission remains unchanged: to support doctor-led practices with the autonomy, tools, and resources they need to thrive while honoring the legacy they've built."

"We're proud to welcome this exceptional group to Phase 1 Equity," said Dr. Keith Kohrs, DDS, founding partner and board member. "They've built a strong reputation for delivering results-driven care and creating an outstanding patient experience. We're excited to collaborate, share knowledge, and support their continued growth and success."

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our distinctive Doctor Equity model successfully combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making, while benefitting from the collective power of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors have access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize practice operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build substantial practice value and increase EBITDA before a sale to private equity. This ensures doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards in a future sale, compared to a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful - together.

