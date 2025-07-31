Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Command Center on XBU40

NORTH WILKESBORO, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / InfusionPoints, a leading provider of secure cloud and compliance automation solutions, is proud to announce that its Command Center on XBU40 has officially achieved a FedRAMP Authorization at the Low Impact Level, as listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

This milestone marks the successful completion of InfusionPoints' participation in the FedRAMP 20x Phase One Pilot, where the company demonstrated a modernized, automated approach to continuous compliance and risk validation. "Achieving FedRAMP 20x Authorization for XBU40 is a game-changer," said Chad Spears, Director of Security Operations and FedRAMP 20x Product Manager. "We built our solution around enabling customers to move through the FedRAMP process more efficiently and at a lower cost without compromising on security or compliance."

Command Center is a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering built to drive real-time insight into system security posture. Paired with InfusionPoints' multi-tenant managed service landing zone, XBU40, this solution enables automated evidence collection, KSI validation, and streamlined audit preparation all built natively for AWS GovCloud and designed to scale with mission demands.

Key Achievements:

FedRAMP Low ATO Achieved under the 20x pilot

Automated validation of Key Security Indicators (KSIs) mapped to NIST SP 800-53

Real-time dashboards replace static audit documentation

Collaboration with 3PAO Fortreum and the FedRAMP PMO

Designed to support federal agencies and cloud service providers seeking faster, more transparent paths to ATO

"This authorization reflects our commitment to empowering federal agencies and partners with cloud-native, automation-first solutions that reduce audit fatigue and accelerate secure cloud adoption," said Jason Shropshire, Chief Operating Officer.

What This Means for Federal Agencies:

Access to a FedRAMP Authorized GRC platform

Real-time compliance transparency for internal and external stakeholders

Increased confidence in system integrity, security, and audit-readiness

Availability for cross-cloud and multi-tenant environments with secure onboarding

InfusionPoints invites agencies, CSPs, and 3PAOs to collaborate on future FedRAMP 20x initiatives and leverage Command Center on XBU40 to automate, validate, and accelerate their path to compliance.

For more information or to schedule a demo, contact:

Felisha Daemer
VP, Public Sector
Felisha.Daemer@infusionpoints.com

Contact Information:

Felisha Daemer
VP of Public Sector
felisha.daemer@infusionpoints.com
3369900252

.

SOURCE: InfusionPoints, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infusionpoints-achieves-fedramp-authorization-for-command-center-1055132

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.