InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Achieves FedRAMP Authorization for Command Center on XBU40

NORTH WILKESBORO, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / InfusionPoints, a leading provider of secure cloud and compliance automation solutions, is proud to announce that its Command Center on XBU40 has officially achieved a FedRAMP Authorization at the Low Impact Level, as listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

This milestone marks the successful completion of InfusionPoints' participation in the FedRAMP 20x Phase One Pilot, where the company demonstrated a modernized, automated approach to continuous compliance and risk validation. "Achieving FedRAMP 20x Authorization for XBU40 is a game-changer," said Chad Spears, Director of Security Operations and FedRAMP 20x Product Manager. "We built our solution around enabling customers to move through the FedRAMP process more efficiently and at a lower cost without compromising on security or compliance."

Command Center is a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering built to drive real-time insight into system security posture. Paired with InfusionPoints' multi-tenant managed service landing zone, XBU40, this solution enables automated evidence collection, KSI validation, and streamlined audit preparation all built natively for AWS GovCloud and designed to scale with mission demands.

Key Achievements:

FedRAMP Low ATO Achieved under the 20x pilot

Automated validation of Key Security Indicators (KSIs) mapped to NIST SP 800-53

Real-time dashboards replace static audit documentation

Collaboration with 3PAO Fortreum and the FedRAMP PMO

Designed to support federal agencies and cloud service providers seeking faster, more transparent paths to ATO

"This authorization reflects our commitment to empowering federal agencies and partners with cloud-native, automation-first solutions that reduce audit fatigue and accelerate secure cloud adoption," said Jason Shropshire, Chief Operating Officer.

What This Means for Federal Agencies:

Access to a FedRAMP Authorized GRC platform

Real-time compliance transparency for internal and external stakeholders

Increased confidence in system integrity, security, and audit-readiness

Availability for cross-cloud and multi-tenant environments with secure onboarding

InfusionPoints invites agencies, CSPs, and 3PAOs to collaborate on future FedRAMP 20x initiatives and leverage Command Center on XBU40 to automate, validate, and accelerate their path to compliance.

For more information or to schedule a demo, contact:

Felisha Daemer

VP, Public Sector

Felisha.Daemer@infusionpoints.com

Contact Information:

Felisha Daemer

VP of Public Sector

felisha.daemer@infusionpoints.com

3369900252

SOURCE: InfusionPoints, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/infusionpoints-achieves-fedramp-authorization-for-command-center-1055132