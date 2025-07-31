Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: Patriot.TV and Evergreen Media Join Forces Forging Advertising Alliance as Conservative Media Rises Nationwide

Patriot.TV Ascends while Conservative Media Viewership Soars for FOX (FOX), Newsmax (NMAX), and Sinclair (SBGI), While Liberal Networks Like CNN (WBD), CBS (PARA), and ABC (DIS) Face Steep Declines in Ratings and Revenue

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Patriot.TV, a division of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTC:CBMJ), proudly announces a strategic partnership with Evergreen Media Partners. This landmark deal grants Evergreen Media Partners direct access to Patriot.TV's suite of conservative media channels and marquee programming, a move poised to supercharge Patriot.TV's advertiser reach and revenue growth. The agreement comes roughly one month after media visionary JD Rucker took the reins as President and COO of Patriot.TV, reflecting his immediate impact on the platform's rapid expansion in both viewership and industry alliances.

Patriot.TV's leadership emphasizes that this collaboration is a perfect fit built on shared values. "Evergreen understands our mission at a core level," said JD Rucker, President and COO of Patriot.TV. "Since I joined Patriot.TV, my goal has been to expand our reach and amplify patriotic voices. Partnering with Evergreen turbocharges that mission - it's not just a business deal, it's a meeting of minds committed to championing American values and free speech. Evergreen's expertise will help ensure our hosts and content thrive with robust advertiser support, while upholding the principles that set Patriot.TV apart."

This partnership immediately integrates Patriot.TV into the media plans of Evergreen's distinguished clientele, bringing a roster of established advertisers straight to Patriot.TV's doorstep. Evergreen Media Partners, a full-service advertising and media strategy firm known for pairing purpose with performance, will leverage its cutting-edge tactics (across Connected TV, programmatic video, influencer campaigns and more) to promote Patriot.TV's programming to a wider array of brands.

"Patriot.TV's passionate audience and dynamic content present a golden opportunity for advertisers," said Ricardo Santos, Vice President at Evergreen Media Partners. "We're honored to represent Patriot.TV at this exciting phase of growth. Our agency specializes in values-driven campaigns, and Patriot.TV's commitment to patriotic, unfiltered news aligns perfectly with our own ethos. We look forward to connecting our top-tier advertisers with Patriot.TV's engaged conservative audience, delivering wins for the network, for our clients, and for American businesses at large."

Both Patriot.TV and Evergreen Media Partners are united by a shared mission: to provide advertising advantages to American products and brands that uphold patriotic values. The alliance will create new avenues for U.S.-made and pro-America brands to reach viewers who genuinely care about supporting American enterprise.

Mark Schaftlein, CEO of CBMJ (Patriot.TV's parent company), highlighted the broader significance: "This is a landmark alliance for us. Evergreen's involvement provides built-in monetization opportunities for Patriot.TV, while giving Evergreen's clients a direct pipeline to one of the most loyal audiences in conservative media. It's truly a win-win. Both companies share a deep commitment to American ideals and entrepreneurial spirit, and together we're going to empower patriotic brands like never before. This partnership validates the dramatic progress Patriot.TV has made in such a short time and will fuel even greater growth ahead."

Since the appointment of JD Rucker in late June, Patriot.TV has been on an upward trajectory. Just weeks ago, the network unveiled new marquee shows from conservative powerhouses Wayne Dupree and Drew Berquist, bolstering its lineup under Rucker's bold leadership. Wayne Dupree, often called the "OG of conservative podcasting", brings an award-winning show with over 1 million monthly followers, and Drew Berquist, a former counterterrorism officer turned commentator, adds hard-hitting geopolitical insights. These additions, among others, have energized Patriot.TV's programming and attracted throngs of new viewers. Now, with Evergreen Media Partners on board, Patriot.TV's star hosts and original shows will be backed by a robust advertising strategy, ensuring that content and sponsors thrive together.

The partnership also opens doors for creative campaigns across Patriot.TV's expanding digital footprint. The platform streams across Patriot.TV's site as well as popular outlets like Rumble (RUM), Roku, X (Twitter), and others, giving advertisers multi-channel exposure to a nationwide audience. Patriot.TV's affiliation with charitable initiatives like Tunnel to Towers and its rapidly growing user base have already drawn interest from national brands and advocacy groups. With Evergreen's guidance, Patriot.TV aims to broaden its advertiser portfolio and develop innovative monetization strategies that keep viewer experience front-and-center. Both teams are confident that this collaboration will amplify Patriot.TV's voice in the conservative media landscape while delivering exceptional value to advertisers seeking authentically engaged consumers.

The success of conservative media providers such as Patriot.TV is echoed by strong viewership engagement from established organizations like Fox Corporation (FOX), Newsmax, Inc. (NMAX), Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI), and others committed to delivering news from a conservative perspective. This stands in sharp contrast to the declining performance of liberal-leaning legacy networks, such as Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), which owns CNN; Paramount Global (PARA), which includes CBS News; and The Walt Disney Company (DIS), parent to ABC News.

According to recent Nielsen data, MSNBC and CNN have suffered steep losses: CNN's primetime audience declined by 46-56%, and MSNBC's by 53-55%, post-election, while Fox News has grown its primetime audience by over 10% in the same timeframe. In the first quarter of 2025, MSNBC averaged just 1.02 million primetime viewers (down 18% year-over-year), and total day viewership was down 27%. Meanwhile, CNN cut 200 employees and is restructuring toward digital after its inauguration coverage pulled only 1.7 million viewers, compared to over 10 million on Fox News.

These trends highlight a widening divide: conservative platforms like Patriot.TV, FOX, NMAX, and SBGI thrive with increasing audience loyalty and advertiser demand, while traditional liberal media faces a sustained decline in ratings, revenue, and viewer trust.

About Evergreen Media Partners: Evergreen Media Partners is a results-driven advertising and media strategy firm specializing in brand storytelling, political marketing, and mission-driven media campaigns. Renowned for its innovative approach, Evergreen pairs purpose with performance by using bold creative, data-backed targeting, and strategic ad placements to connect clients with their ideal audience. The agency's expertise spans a range of modern channels, from Connected TV and streaming platforms to podcasts, digital publications, and influencer networks, ensuring clients' messages resonate in the right markets. With a focus on values-based messaging and long-term customer growth, Evergreen Media Partners empowers brands and media companies to scale their impact while staying true to their core principles.

https://www.evergreen-media.org/

Media Contact:

Ricardo Santos - Evergreen Media Partners, LLC - (561) 943-0390

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a digital-first streaming platform delivering patriotic news, commentary, and original programming. Operating as a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ), Patriot.TV is committed to American values, free speech, and truthful, unfiltered content for underserved audiences. With a cutting-edge multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches viewers across its website, social media, and streaming apps, and drives revenue through sponsorships, advertising, affiliate partnerships, and memberships. Since its launch, Patriot.TV has become a burgeoning home for conservative voices, featuring an array of shows hosted by military veterans, media insiders, and grassroots influencers devoted to informing and empowering the American public.

Media Contact:

Mark Schaftlein - CEO, Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) - (877) 704-6773

