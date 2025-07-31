Center City, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the nation's leading nonprofit system of addiction treatment and mental health care, has appointed four accomplished professionals to its Board of Trustees: Patrick Denzer, Dr. Christopher Keir, Dr. Monica Mayer and Cini Robb.

"Each of our new trustees brings valuable experience and a strong commitment to advancing our mission," said Dr. Joseph Lee, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "Their insights and leadership will help elevate our services, enhance our operations and empower recovery and well-being."

Members represent a wide range of personal and professional experience in fields such as medicine, science, business, philanthropy and public service. Their passion and expertise will help position Hazelden Betty Ford as a leader in evidence-based care, education, prevention, recovery support and community engagement.

Meet the New Trustees

Patrick Denzer is president of LI Ventures, an investment and advisory firm. He previously held leadership roles at TigerRisk and Guy Carpenter & Co., where he served as chairman - Americas and was a member of the executive committee and board of managers. He also led John B. Collins Associates as CEO. Denzer serves on several corporate and nonprofit boards and is actively involved with Hazelden Betty Ford through its National Center for Families and Children and Campaign Steering Committee.

Dr. Christopher Keir is vice president and global head of medical affairs at ADC Therapeutics. A hematologist-oncologist, he has led medical affairs at EQRx, GRAIL, Array Biopharma and Novartis, where he oversaw the global CAR-T program. He earned his medical degree and a master's in biophysics and physiology from Georgetown University and completed his fellowship at Weill Cornell.

Dr. Monica Mayer is an emergency medicine physician and enrolled member of the Mandan Hidatsa Arikara nation. She is the first woman and the first physician to serve on the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Tribal Council. She helped open The Door Resource and Recovery Lodge and supports youth education on the Fort Berthold Reservation. Previously, Dr. Mayer served as chief medical officer for the Indian Health Service's Great Plains Area and is a peacetime veteran 1984-1990 with the US Army Reserve. She earned her medical degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine.

Cini Robb is a long-time advocate for Hazelden Betty Ford's mission. She returns to the Board of Trustees after serving from 2015 to 2024. Prior to that, she served on the Betty Ford Center Board, where she held the role of secretary and served on multiple committees. Robb is president of the FACE Foundation and a member of the La Jolla Scripps Hospital Advisory Board. She previously served on the NCADD Woman to Woman Board of Directors in Long Beach, CA. Robb studied at California State University, Long Beach.

The complete list of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's Board of Trustees is as follows:

Susan Ford Bales, Daughter of Former First Lady Betty Ford

Ruthie Barker, Education Leader

Kathryn Burgum, Philanthropist

Patrick Denzer, Investment

James Frey, Philanthropic Management

Ann Highet, Restaurant Franchise System Co-owner and Attorney

Christopher Keir, MD, MS, Healthcare

Joseph Lee, MD, CEO

Monica Mayer, MD, Healthcare

Maria McDonald, Philanthropist

Jennifer Miller, Americas Banking GTM Leader

Pete Morimoto, Wealth Management Executive

Nancy Orr, Institutional Investment Executive

Bill Parker, Banking (retired)

John Power, Real Estate Executive

Cini Gannon Robb, Philanthropist

Michael Sime, Manufacturing Executive

Cameron Strang, Music Industry Executive

Quint Studer, Author, Speaker, Consultant

Jonathan Webb, Investment Banking & Private Equity Manager

Cathy Weyerhaeuser, Artist and Illustrator

MaryPat Woodard, Recovery Advocate

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Harnessing science, love and the wisdom of lived experience, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions. As the nation's foremost nonprofit provider of comprehensive behavioral health care, Hazelden Betty Ford leads the way in helping society rise above stigma and overcome addiction. With treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide, the Foundation also encompasses a graduate school, publishing division, research center, advocacy and education programs and a unique children's program. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org.

