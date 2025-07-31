Nationwide deployment will enhance awareness, safety and operational efficiency

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced that it has been selected by the Ministry of the Interior in Bulgaria to deploy 13,400 body cameras to the country's National Police Service. The nationwide rollout will help to foster transparency in law enforcement operations, deliver real-time field intelligence to police control rooms and enhance the safety of both the public and officers in Bulgaria.

The deployment of V500 body cameras addresses community expectations for greater transparency and efficiency in police operations and will help accelerate and improve the force's response to everyday incidents and emergencies.

"These new body cameras are a pivotal element in our digitalization strategy to modernize policing and elevate how we safeguard and serve our communities," said Daniel Mitov, Minister of the Interior in Bulgaria. "This investment underscores our commitment to promoting trust and transparency in our law enforcement operations while enhancing the real-time visibility and collaboration between our officers in the field and our control room personnel. We're proud of these significant steps forward in creating a safer Bulgaria for everyone to enjoy."

"Front-line teams often operate in high-stress environments where their focus must remain entirely on the situation at hand," said Axel Kukuk, vice president, Sales Europe, Motorola Solutions. "Body cameras enable eyes-on-scene for greater clarity as events unfold, while helping to create a reliable and accurate record of critical events. Bulgaria's nationwide deployment is yet another exemplary model for how this technology can drive safer and more secure outcomes for all."

The National Police Service will deploy the cameras alongside Motorola Solutions' VideoManager evidence management software, empowering officers to effortlessly upload, securely store and efficiently manage video footage as part of the agency's existing daily workflows. The LTE-enabled V500 body cameras also seamlessly integrate with Motorola Solutions' MXP600 TETRA radios, which Bulgarian police officers already rely on for voice communication. With a press of the emergency button on their radios, officers can call for assistance while simultaneously streaming live footage from their body cameras to the control room, providing multiple streams of information and greater situational awareness to command staff.

Bulgaria's National Police Service joins a growing network of public safety organizations across Europe that rely on Motorola Solutions' body camera solutions. These include the French National Police and Gendarmerie, the Lithuanian Border Guard Service, German federal state police forces, and many other public safety organisations across the U.K., Belgium and Romania.

