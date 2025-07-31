Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
Daloopa Receives $13M Strategic Investment to Power the Next Generation of AI in Finance with the Most Accurate and Complete Data Infrastructure

Funding supports global expansion of Daloopa's AI-ready fundamental data platform and the launch of its new Model Context Protocol (MCP), now integrated with Anthropic's Claude for Financial Services

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daloopa, the AI-powered fundamental data platform trusted by the world's leading equity investment and research teams, today announced a $13 million strategic investment to meet growing demand for high-quality data powering Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI agents in financial services. The round saw participation from existing and new investors such as Pavilion Capital.

Daloopa logo

As institutions accelerate AI adoption, the shortcomings of public web-sourced data have become clear-hallucinations, inaccuracies, and the inability to tie outputs back to trusted sources. Daloopa addresses this problem at the core.

Its newly launched Model Context Protocol (MCP) bridges the gap between LLMs and structured, fully sourced financial data. Daloopa covers nearly 4,700 public companies globally, delivering up to 10 times more datapoints per company than other providers. Each datapoint is hyperlinked to the original source-filings, footnotes, presentations, and transcripts-for full auditability.

"We're entering the era where AI is no longer optional in finance-but accuracy and auditability are non-negotiable," said Thomas Li, CEO of Daloopa. "We are excited by the trust the Pavilion Capital team has placed in Daloopa, enabling us to support hedge funds, banks, mutual funds, and corporates who want to scale AI tools without sacrificing data integrity. With our AI-driven data platform, Daloopa is the essential foundation for any analyst building an AI-enabled research stack."

Already integrated with Anthropic's Claude for Financial Services, Daloopa's MCP is LLM-agnostic and supports Claude, OpenAI's API, and other AI platforms using MCP Standard Protocol. Daloopa's MCP also enables a custom Daloopa GPT, accessible through OpenAI's GPT directory.

Daloopa's MCP powers a wide range of analytical AI workflows-from hedge funds identifying quarter-over-quarter inflections and simulating scenarios, to private equity and valuations teams generating comps instantly, to equity researchers spinning up reports with full source traceability. Strategy and AI leaders also rely on MCPs to accelerate internal adoption and eliminate manual cleanup.

With this funding, Daloopa will expand product capabilities, accelerate AI research, and deepen LLM integrations-enabling institutions to build more reliable, scalable financial AI tools.

About Daloopa

Headquartered in New York, Daloopa is the leading provider of AI-powered fundamental data for institutional investors. Its proprietary platform sources, structures, and distributes the most complete and accurate historical financial dataset-covering nearly 4,700 public companies globally with more than 10 times the datapoints per company compared to other providers.

Built for speed, auditability, and integration with AI tools, Daloopa helps hedge funds, private equity firms, mutual funds, corporates, and investment banks accelerate model-building and research workflows. For more information, visit daloopa.com.

Media Contact:
Kari Litzmann
Head of Marketing
marketing@daloopa.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741195/Daloopa_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daloopa-receives-13m-strategic-investment-to-power-the-next-generation-of-ai-in-finance-with-the-most-accurate-and-complete-data-infrastructure-302517690.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
