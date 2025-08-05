Genel Energy PLC: Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2025 -3

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2025

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2025 05-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 August 2025 Genel Energy plc - Unaudited results for the period ended 30 June 2025 Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "The Tawke PSC has delivered robust production into consistent domestic market demand in the first half of 2025. Taken together with the cost reductions undertaken in 2024, the core business has generated underlying free cash flow. Following the successful refinancing of our bond debt in April, our significant cash holding has now increased to USD225 million. This strong balance sheet provides both optionality and the funding necessary for the acquisition of new production assets and geographical diversification, which remains a strategic priority for the business. We are excited to have started work on Block 54 in Oman, and plan to begin testing of the discovered hydrocarbon pay zones around the start of next year, with results expected towards the end of the first quarter of 2026. These results will then determine the best approach for assessing the further potential of the licence for value realisation over the next 3 years. Over a two-day period in July, the oil operations of a number of international oil companies in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq suffered drone attacks, with Tawke being one of the licences impacted. We are pleased to report that no people were hurt. Recent events in the Middle East had already resulted in a heightened state of security alert in Kurdistan and site manning was minimised. The operator is assessing both the impact and the appropriate forward production plan, with work ongoing to assess damage, minimize presence of staff on location, enhance safety protocols, and carry out repairs necessary for a full restart. We expect the impact of the damage and the deferred production on our cash position to be mitigated by continued focus on control of spend and insurance cover held for incidents such as these. We continue to guide no significant change in net cash at the end of the year. We continue to work with peers and governments towards the resumption of Kurdistan oil exports, and are encouraged by the increased level of engagement between interested parties in recent weeks. We note that detailed discussions are taking place in relation to several key issues which could pave the way for an agreement that is acceptable to all parties." Results summary (USD million unless stated) H1 2025 H1 2024 FY 2024 Average Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 72 84 81 Average realised price per barrel 33 34 35 Production (bopd, working interest 'WI') 19,600 19,510 19,650 Revenue 35.8 37.6 74.7 Production costs (9.4) (8.2) (17.6) EBITDAX1 25.3 13.3 1.1 Operating loss (2.5) (13.6) (52.4) Cash flow from operations 19.2 36.4 66.9 Capital expenditure 13.2 15.9 25.7 Free cash flow2 4.7 8.5 19.6 Cash 225.0 370.4 195.6 Total debt 92.0 248.0 65.8 Net cash3 134.4 125.5 130.7 Basic LPS from continuing operations (¢ per share) (1.3) (7.9) (22.5) Dividend (¢ per share) - - -

1. EBITDAX is operating loss adjusted for the add back of depreciation and amortisation, exploration expense, net

write-off/impairment of oil and gas assets and net ECL/reversal of ECL receivables 2. Free cash flow is reconciled on page 5 3. Reported cash less debt reported under IFRS (page 5)

Summary

-- Tawke generated predictable production with consistent domestic sales demand, resulting in working interest

production of 19,600 bopd in H1 2025 (H1 2024: 19,510 bopd) -- Domestic sales price averaged USD33/bbl for the period (H1 2024: USD34/bbl), with all cash due for domestic sales

received before the end of the period -- After the end of the period, there were drone attacks on a number of Kurdistan oil operations, including Tawke

where production was temporarily stopped as a result of damage caused. The operator is assessing the damage and is

working on an appropriate plan to increase production. -- Net cash of USD134 million (31 December 2024: USD131 million)

- Significant cash balance of USD225 million (31 December 2024: USD196 million)

- Bond debt of USD92 million due in 2030 (31 December 2024: USD66 million) -- Exits from the Sarta, Qara Dagh and Taq Taq licences have been approved by the KRG with minimal residual liability

exposure. We have also exited the Lagzira licence in Morocco. -- Both receivables and payables balances with the KRG have reduced as a result of the exit from Sarta, Qara Dagh and

Taq Taq, with the net balance of receivable of around USD50 million -- A socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix:

- Portfolio carbon intensity under 14 kgCO2e/bbl, below the industry average target

- The Genel20 Scholarship programme has entered its third year, where Genel is providing university tuition

funding for undergraduates from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Outlook

-- Following the impact of the drone attack on Tawke production, the operator is developing a plan to expedite the

resumption of optimal production in a safe and efficient way, with work ongoing to determine and test the best plan

for production ramp up -- We expect the impact on cash of damage caused and lost production to be mitigated by judicious cost control and

insurance cover -- On Block 54 in Oman, following the Royal Decree granted in May, there will be some direct capital investment this

year as we work towards the first phase, testing previously discovered hydrocarbon pay zones -- We reiterate our guidance of net cash at year-end expected to be about the same as the start of the year. -- On access to exports, talks between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Federal Government of Iraq and Ministry

of Oil regarding the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline are ongoing, with the timing of the resumption of exports on acceptable

terms uncertain

This announcement includes inside information.

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. While the Company believes the expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures contained in such forward looking statements. The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review.

CEO STATEMENT

The Tawke licence, operated by DNO, continues to deliver exceptional, consistent performance with efficient activity and investment maintaining production at around gross 80,000 bopd in the first half of the year. Operating costs of under USD4/bbl and significant reserves mean that this asset will continue to provide significant cash generation well into the future.

At first half average realised domestic sales prices of around USD33/bbl, our 25% interest in the licence has generated significant free cash flow that has more than covered our spend.

With discussions on access to exports seeming to have reached a stage of progression that we have not seen previously, we remain focused on working hard with fellow stakeholders to convert this position into accessing exports on the right terms that provide appropriate confidence that we will be paid in line with our contractual terms. This, together with unlocking appropriate investment activity, has the potential to more than double the revenue generation of this world class licence.

We are pleased to report the conclusion of our reorganisation of our Kurdistan business - in the first half of the year we finalised the terms of our previously announced divestment of the unprofitable Taq Taq PSC, and our exit from each of the Sarta and Qara Dagh PSCs. This has removed ongoing cost from the business for no new cost and minimal remaining exposure.

We are now focused on our exciting new Block 54 licence in Oman, where we have been working with the operator OQEP to develop the first phase of our activity plan. This will involve testing existing discovered hydrocarbon pay zones through the re-entry of an existing well, with our current expectation that the associated activity will recommence towards the end of the year with results to follow in Q1 2026.

The activity plan for the remainder of the three-year first phase of the exploration period will be matured on the back of these initial results but will include the drilling of 2 new wells and the acquisition of 3D seismic by May 2028.

In Somaliland we continue to work towards the right operational and commercial conditions to invest, with our partner OPIC (Taiwan), in the delivery of an exploration well on the highly prospective SL10B13 licence.

In Morocco we have completed the relinquishment of the Lagzira licence having completed the minimum work obligations.

We are pleased to have generated USD5 million of free cash flow in the first half of the year, and report cash of USD225 million, with our bond maturity now moved out to 2030. This provides us with appropriate optionality and funding to deliver on our strategic objectives.

OPERATING REVIEW

Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir fields)

Gross production from the Tawke PSC has been maintained at consistent levels. This has been achieved by careful and diligent subsurface and operations management. Gross production for the first half of 2025 was 78,400 bopd, well below what we would expect to produce if exports were available.

Gross production Gross production Gross production WI production WI production (bopd) Q1 2025 Q2 2025 H1 2025 H1 2025 H1 2024 Tawke 82,081 74,760 78,400 19,600 19,510

Realised price in the domestic market averaged USD33/bbl over the course of the period compared to average Brent of USD72/bbl. The Company has generated revenue of USD36 million from Tawke entitlement in the period.

The asset delivered robust production throughout the first half of the year, with reservoir and operator performance continuing to be exceptional. We will work with the operator to evaluate appropriate and capital efficient investment in order to ensure the production levels meet our needs given the external environment.

Oman

Royal Decree issued on 8 May 2025. We are working with OQEP, the operator, on planned activity for the second half of the year, with an expectation of testing activity to take place around the end of the year, with results expected towards the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Somaliland - SL10B13

On SL10B13 in Somaliland, we continue to work towards achieving conditions that support drilling of the highly prospective Toosan-1 exploration well.

Morocco

As announced in Q1, we informed ONHYM that we will not be extending beyond the Initial Period of the Lagzira licence to the First Extension Period and consequently abandoned the licence in June 2025, with no incremental costs incurred.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(all figures USD million) H1 2025 H1 2024 FY 2024 Brent average oil price (USD/bbl) 72 84 81 Field level realised price per barrel (USD/bbl) 33 34 35 Average price per working interest barrel (USD/bbl) 10 11 10 Working interest production (bopd) 19,600 19,510 19,650 Cost oil entitlement revenue 18.5 18.4 35.1 Profit oil entitlement revenue 17.3 19.2 39.6 Revenue 35.8 37.6 74.7 Production costs (9.4) (8.2) (17.6) Production capex (12.5) (13.4) (23.0) G&A (excl. non-cash) (8.1) (14.2) (22.2) Production business netback 5.8 1.8 11.9 Pre-production capex (0.7) (2.5) (2.7) Net cash interest1 0.4 (2.3) (7.0) Net expense from discontinued operations (0.4) (3.1) (10.2) Working capital and other (0.4) 14.6 27.6 Free cash flow 4.7 8.5 19.6 Purchases of own shares - (1.5) (2.4) Settlement of 2025 bonds (65.8) - (185.0) Issuance of new 2030 bonds 90.5 - - Net change in cash 29.4 7.0 (167.8) Opening cash 195.6 363.4 363.4 Cash 225.0 370.4 195.6 Debt (90.6) (244.9) (64.9) Net cash 134.4 125.5 130.7

1 Net cash interest is bond interest payable less bank interest income (see note 5)

Tawke production continued to be robust and domestic sales demand reliable, resulting in average production for the period of 19,600 bopd, in line with the comparative period (H1 2024: 19,510 bopd). All production has been sold domestically at an average price of USD33/bbl (H1 2024: USD34/bbl), which under the PSC translates into USD10 per working interest barrel produced and revenue of USD36 million (H1 2024: USD38 million). Production costs of USD9 million (H1 2024: USD8 million) and production capex of USD13 million (H1 2024: USD13 million) were broadly in line with the prior period. Cash general and administration costs were USD8 million, lower than last period (H1 2024: USD14 million) as a result of this period benefitting from cost reductions and no material arbitration costs.

The resulting production business netback of USD6 million is an improvement on USD2 million generated in the first half last year.

Interest income of USD4 million (H1 2024: USD9 million) and bond interest expense of USD4 million (H1 2024: USD14 million) decreased in line with cash and bond balances.

Free cash flow of USD5 million is lower than USD9 million last half year, which benefitted from positive working capital movements of USD15 million. The Company called its existing bonds in April and issued a new bond, increasing cash by USD25 million.

EBITDAX and cash flow

(all figures USD million) H1 2025 H1 2024 FY 2024 EBITDAX 25.3 13.3 1.1 Interest received 4.4 9.2 15.8 Working capital (10.5) 13.9 50.0 Operating cash flow 19.2 36.4 66.9 Producing asset cost recovered capex (9.7) (12.1) (21.7) Development capex - (1.7) - Exploration and appraisal capex (1.4) (2.2) (3.1) Interest and other (3.4) (11.9) (22.5) Free cash flow 4.7 8.5 19.6

EBITDAX of USD25 million was higher than comparative period (H1 2024: USD13 million) mainly due to partial reversal of arbitration cost award accrual of USD9 million and lower general and administration costs. EBITDAX is presented in order to illustrate the cash operating profitability of the Company and excludes the impact of costs attributable to exploration activity, which tend to be one-off in nature, and the non-cash costs relating to depreciation, amortisation, impairments, write-offs.

Free cash flow was USD5 million (H1 2024: USD9 million). Free cash flow is presented in order to illustrate the free cash generated for equity.

Cash and debt

Cash of USD225 million increased from the start of the year (31 December 2024: USD196 million) as a result of positive free cash flow and an increase in bond debt.

The Company monitors its cash position, cash forecasts and liquidity on a regular basis. The Company holds surplus cash in treasury bills, time deposits or liquidity funds with a number of major financial institutions. Suitability of banks is assessed using a combination of sovereign risk, credit default swap pricing and credit rating.

The nominal value of bond debt increased to USD92 million (31 December 2024: USD66 million). The bond debt matures in April 2030 and has two financial covenant maintenance tests:

Financial covenant Test H1 2025 Equity ratio (Total equity/Total assets) > 30% 64% Minimum liquidity > USD20 million USD225 million

Net assets

Net assets at 30 June 2025 were USD361 million (31 December 2024: USD357 million) and consist primarily of oil and gas assets of USD261 million (31 December 2024: USD273 million), net trade receivables of USD76 million (31 December 2024: USD85 million) and net cash of USD134 million (31 December 2024: USD131 million).

Going concern

The Directors have assessed that the Company's forecast liquidity provides adequate headroom over forecast expenditure for the 12 months following the signing of the half-year condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025 and consequently that the Company is considered a going concern. Further explanation is provided in note 1 to the financial statements.

The Company has net cash of USD134 million at the balance sheet date.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Company is exposed to a number of risks and uncertainties that may seriously affect its performance, future prospects or reputation and may threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The following risks are the principal risks and uncertainties of the Company, which have not changed since year-end 2024: KRI Regional Oil & Gas Sector Risk, notably the current closure of the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline; Commercial Terms & Payment for Kurdish Sales, lack of oil export payments, as well as the recovery of the USD88 million outstanding gross receivable; Development & Recovery of Oil Reserves; Reserves Replacement & Additions; New Business Activity; Capital Structure & Financing; Attract & Maintain Organisational Capability; Environmental, Social & Governance Expectations; Regulatory & Compliance Failure; and Health & Safety risks. Further detail on these risks was provided in the 2024 Annual Report.

Statement of directors' responsibilities

The directors confirm that these condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted by the European Union and that the interim management report includes a true and fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8, namely:

-- an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the condensed

set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six

months of the financial year; and -- material related-party transactions in the first six months and any material changes in the related-party

transactions described in the last annual report.

The directors of Genel Energy plc are listed in the Genel Energy plc Annual Report for 31 December 2024. A list of current directors is maintained on the Genel Energy plc website: www.genelenergy.com

By order of the Board

Paul Weir

CEO

4 August 2025

Luke Clements

CFO

4 August 2025

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the period ended 30 June 2025

Audited Unaudited Unaudited Year 6 months to 30 6 months to 30 June 2024 to 31 June 2025 Dec 2024 Note USDm USDm USDm Revenue 3 35.8 37.6 74.7 Production costs 4 (9.4) (8.2) (17.6) Depreciation and amortisation of oil assets 4 (25.7) (25.7) (52.1) Gross profit 0.7 3.7 5.0 Exploration expense 4 (0.7) (1.1) (2.7) Arbitration cost accrual 4 9.1 - (32.2) (Expected credit loss ('ECL')) of trade receivables/ 4 (1.3) - 1.4 Reversal of ECL General and administrative costs 4 (10.3) (16.2) (23.9) Operating loss (2.5) (13.6) (52.4) Operating loss is comprised of: EBITDAX 25.3 13.3 1.1 Depreciation and amortisation 4 (25.8) (25.8) (52.2) Exploration expense 4 (0.7) (1.1) (2.7) (Expected credit loss ('ECL')) of trade receivables/ 4 (1.3) - 1.4 Reversal of ECL Finance income 5 4.4 9.2 15.8 Bond interest expense 5 (4.0) (11.5) (18.2) Net other finance expense 5 (1.4) (1.7) (7.3) Loss before income tax (3.5) (17.6) (62.1) Income tax expense 6 - - (0.1) Loss and total comprehensive expense from continuing (3.5) (17.6) (62.2) operations Profit / (Loss) from discontinued operations 7 4.1 (4.3) (14.7) Profit / (Loss) and total comprehensive income / 0.6 (21.9) (76.9) (expense) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 0.6 (21.9) (76.9) 0.6 (21.9) (76.9) (Loss) / Earnings per ordinary share ¢ ¢ ¢ From continuing operations: Basic 8 (1.3) (6.4) (22.5) Diluted 8 (1.3) (6.4) (22.5) From continuing and discontinued operations: Basic 8 0.2 (7.9) (27.8) Diluted 8 0.2 (7.9) (27.8) Adjusted Basic EPS / (LPS)1 8 0.3 (7.9) (27.6)

1Adjusted basic EPS / (LPS) is profit / (loss) and total comprehensive income / (expense) adjusted for the add back of net ECL/reversal of ECL of receivables, and impairment loss on Taq Taq held for sale asset divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares.

Previous period's figures have been restated for discontinued operation disclosure in relation to Taq Taq PSC (note 7).

Condensed consolidated balance sheet

