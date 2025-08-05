DJ SWEF: Portfolio Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Portfolio Update 05-Aug-2025 / 07:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Portfolio Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF", the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing and realising a diverse portfolio of senior, junior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, presents its performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Highlights -- Orderly realisation of the portfolio is progressing- to date the Company has returned GBP256.0 million to Shareholders, equating to 61.9 per cent of the Company's NAV as of 31 January 2023. The current rate of realisation to date is expected to continue. -- All assets constantly monitored for changes in risk profile - the current risk status of the investments is listed below: - Three loan investments equivalent to 53 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 30 June 2025 are classified in the lowest risk profile, Stage 1. - Two loan investments equivalent to 26 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 30 June 2025 are classified as Stage 2. - One loan investment equivalent to 21 per cent of the funded portfolio (before impairment) as of 30 June 2025 is classified as Stage 3. As of 30 June 2025, an additional impairment provision of EUR7.3 million was made, bringing the total impairment provision against this loan to EUR20.2 million. Post this impairment the carrying value of this loan asset as of 30 June 2025 equated to 4.0 per cent of the Net Asset Value of the Group as of the same date. -- Further impairment to loan investment - as announced on 1 August 2025, since announcing a EUR12.9 million impairment provision against one loan (Office Portfolio, Ireland) in October 2024, the Board has continued to evaluate the alternative business plan scenarios available to the Company in relation to this loan investment. Based on that evaluation, and the continuing challenging Dublin office market dynamics, the Board announced, on 1 August 2025, their decision to write down the carrying value of the loan investment as of 30 June 2025 to EUR6.75 million by means of providing a further EUR7.3 million impairment provision against it (which equates to circa 4.2 pence per share impairment). The Board considers that there are a wide range of possible outcomes whereby the loan asset may have varying degrees of recoverability due to the various business plan scenarios being evaluated. The Investment Adviser will continue to actively manage the position to maximise the opportunity for value recovery and the Board will continue to closely monitor the position and ongoing developments. The Company looks forward to providing further updates as appropriate. -- Cash balances - As of 30 June 2025 the Group held cash balances of circa GBP48.6 million and had no unfunded cash loan commitments. -- Dividend - on 5 August 2025, the Directors announced a dividend, to be paid in September 2025, in respect of the second quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share in line with the 2025 full year dividend target of 5.5 pence per share. -- Strong cash generation - the portfolio is expected to continue to support the annual dividend payment of 5.5 pence per share, paid quarterly. -- The weighted average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 0.5 years - albeit the final loan is not due to repay until Q3 2026. -- Inflation protection - 77.7 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors). -- Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio is 69.9per cent. John Whittle, Chairman of SEREF, said: "Our realisation strategy continues to proceed at pace and in an orderly fashion. To date the Company has realised 61.9 per cent of the Company's NAV as of 31 January 2023, and returned GBP256 million to Shareholders. "Whilst the further writedown on Office Portfolio Ireland, reflective as it is of challenging market conditions, is disappointing the Board are considering the options available and the potential and likelihood of recoverability. "Our other investments continue to perform within our expectations and the portfolio is also expected to continue to support the annual dividend of 5.5 pence per share. Accordingly, we look forward to issuing additional updates on our progress for the Company's orderly realisation strategy during 2025." The factsheet for the period is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com Share Price / NAV as of 30 June 2025 Share price (p) 87.5p NAV (p) 97.41p Discount 10.2% 6.3% Dividend yield (on share price) Market cap GBP130m

*The 30 June 2025 NAV shown here has been calculated after taking into account the additional EUR7.3 million impairment provision announced on 1 August 2025 related to Office Portfolio, Ireland and before taking into account the dividend of 1.375 pence per Share announced by the Company on 5 August 2025.

Key Portfolio Statistics as of 30 June 2025

Number of investments 6 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 77.7% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 8.7% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (2) 31.3% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (2) 69.9% Average remaining loan term* 0.5 years Net Asset Value GBP144.2m Loans advanced (including accrued interest and net of impairment provision) GBP96.1m Cash GBP48.6m Other net liabilities (including hedges) GBP0.5m

(1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. Five of the loans are floating rate (partially or in whole and all with floors) and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates, but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding cash uninvested. The calculation also excludes the origination fee paid to the Investment Manager.

(2) LTV (Loan to Value) to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/or senior to it) bears to its value determined by the last independent third party appraisals for loans classified as Stage 1 and Stage 2 and on the marked down value per the recently announced loan impairments for the loan classified as Stage 3 in October 2024. Loan to Value to first Group GBP means the starting point of the Loan to Value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it).

Remaining years to contractual maturity* Funded loan balance (GBPm) % of funded portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP84.8 75.7% 1 to 2 years GBP27.2 24.3%

*Remaining loan term to current contractual loan maturity excluding any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity or may elect to exercise legal extension options, which are typically one year of additional term subject to satisfaction of credit related extension conditions. The Group, in limited circumstances, may also elect to extend loans beyond current legal maturity dates if that is deemed to be required to affect an orderly realisation of the loan.

Country % of funded portfolio UK 72.5% Republic of Ireland 20.7% Spain 6.8% Sector % of funded portfolio Office 26.3% Light Industrial 24.3% Healthcare 22.3% Hospitality 13.4% Life Sciences 12.6% Residential 1.1% Loan type % of funded portfolio Whole loans 50.2% Junior & Mezzanine 49.8% Currency % of funded portfolio* Sterling 72.5% Euro 27.5%

*The currency split refers to the underlying loan currency, however the capital on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2025 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)