Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 08:01
6,340 Euro
-0,16 % -0,010
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2506,44012:25
6,3606,39009:43
Dow Jones News
05.08.2025 11:39 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 
05-Aug-2025 / 10:06 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
  
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dalata 
Hotel Group PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
                      Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:          J.P. Morgan Securities plc 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 31 July 2025 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 04 August 2025 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   2.97           1.71         4.69       211,483,988 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 0.47           3.44         3.91        
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 
 
 
                                                
 
IE00BJMZDW83                6,289,286                   2.97% 
 
                                                
 
                                                
 
SUBTOTAL A                 6,289,286                   2.97% 
 
  
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 
 
 
                                                      
 
                                                      
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              
 
  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 23/09/2025  23/09/2025  Cash          3,737              0.00 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 02/10/2025  02/10/2025  Cash          2,291              0.00 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 13/11/2025  13/11/2025  Cash          476               0.00 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 02/12/2025  02/12/2025  Cash          291               0.00 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 23/12/2025  23/12/2025  Cash          1,906,839            0.90 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 30/01/2026  30/01/2026  Cash          4,776              0.00 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 29/04/2026  29/04/2026  Cash          236               0.00 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 05/05/2026  05/05/2026  Cash          968               0.00 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 09/06/2026  09/06/2026  Cash          1,649,119            0.78 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 08/07/2026  08/07/2026  Cash          26,964              0.01 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 04/08/2026  04/08/2026  Cash          16,527              0.01 
Swap 
 
 
Cash-settled Equity 31/08/2026  31/08/2026  Cash          13,718              0.01 
Swap 
 
 
                          SUBTOTAL B.2      3,625,942            1.71 % 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
  
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
  
 
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
  
 
         % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Namexv      equals or is higher than the  instruments if it equals or is higher   or is higher than the 
         notifiable threshold      than the notifiable threshold       notifiable threshold 
 
 
JPMorgan Chase &                                         
Co. 
 
 
JPMorgan Chase 
Bank, National                                          
Association 
 
 
J.P. Morgan 
International                                           
Finance Limited 
 
 
J.P. Morgan 
Capital Holdings                                         
Limited 
 
 
J.P. Morgan                                          4.65% 
Securities plc 
 
 
                                                  
 
JPMorgan Chase &                                         
Co. 
 
 
JPMorgan Chase                                          
Holdings LLC 
 
 
J.P. Morgan 
Broker-Dealer                                           
Holdings Inc. 
 
 
J.P. Morgan                                            
Securities LLC 
 
 
  
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
  
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 04 August 2025

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the following list is provided as an indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2025 05:06 ET (09:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
