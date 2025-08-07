Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025

07.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             366.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             360.80p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             363.0913p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,195,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,850,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.0913

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
10000              361.00      11:25:58          00076542105TRLO0      XLON 
 
392               361.40      11:36:27          00076542499TRLO0      XLON 
 
466               361.40      11:36:27          00076542498TRLO0      XLON 
 
4                360.80      12:12:37          00076543519TRLO0      XLON 
 
17                360.80      12:12:37          00076543518TRLO0      XLON 
 
53                360.80      12:12:37          00076543517TRLO0      XLON 
 
60                361.20      12:17:32          00076543726TRLO0      XLON 
 
928               361.80      12:26:01          00076544074TRLO0      XLON 
 
934               361.80      12:26:01          00076544073TRLO0      XLON 
 
300               363.40      12:32:10          00076544442TRLO0      XLON 
 
47                364.40      12:45:06          00076544854TRLO0      XLON 
 
733               364.40      12:45:06          00076544855TRLO0      XLON 
 
13                364.40      12:45:45          00076544887TRLO0      XLON 
 
52                364.40      12:45:45          00076544886TRLO0      XLON 
 
8                364.40      12:45:45          00076544885TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                364.40      12:45:45          00076544884TRLO0      XLON 
 
75                364.40      12:45:45          00076544883TRLO0      XLON 
 
102               364.40      12:45:45          00076544889TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               364.40      12:45:45          00076544888TRLO0      XLON 
 
60                364.20      12:50:03          00076545041TRLO0      XLON 
 
309               364.20      12:59:04          00076545294TRLO0      XLON 
 
9                364.00      13:05:10          00076545414TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                364.00      13:05:10          00076545413TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                364.00      13:05:10          00076545412TRLO0      XLON 
 
813               364.20      13:06:00          00076545445TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                364.20      13:06:00          00076545444TRLO0      XLON 
 
300               364.80      13:37:50          00076546214TRLO0      XLON 
 
115               364.80      13:37:50          00076546216TRLO0      XLON 
 
433               364.80      13:37:50          00076546215TRLO0      XLON 
 
17                364.80      13:37:50          00076546217TRLO0      XLON 
 
399               364.80      13:44:49          00076546366TRLO0      XLON 
 
227               364.80      13:44:49          00076546365TRLO0      XLON 
 
54                364.80      13:44:49          00076546367TRLO0      XLON 
 
763               364.20      13:48:01          00076546465TRLO0      XLON 
 
860               362.80      13:59:46          00076546752TRLO0      XLON 
 
1468               363.00      13:59:46          00076546756TRLO0      XLON 
 
227               363.00      13:59:46          00076546755TRLO0      XLON 
 
1100               363.00      13:59:46          00076546754TRLO0      XLON 
 
631               363.00      13:59:46          00076546753TRLO0      XLON 
 
1109               363.00      13:59:46          00076546757TRLO0      XLON 
 
845               362.40      13:59:46          00076546761TRLO0      XLON 
 
399               362.80      13:59:46          00076546759TRLO0      XLON 
 
290               362.80      13:59:46          00076546758TRLO0      XLON 
 
245               363.00      13:59:46          00076546760TRLO0      XLON 
 
900               362.00      13:59:55          00076546772TRLO0      XLON 
 
100               362.00      14:00:55          00076546784TRLO0      XLON 
 
47                362.00      14:00:55          00076546783TRLO0      XLON 
 
426               361.80      14:00:58          00076546785TRLO0      XLON 
 
861               362.40      14:04:40          00076546865TRLO0      XLON 
 
861               362.00      14:07:53          00076546903TRLO0      XLON 
 
2722               363.00      14:25:50          00076547289TRLO0      XLON 
 
779               363.00      14:25:50          00076547290TRLO0      XLON 
 
698               363.00      14:26:00          00076547309TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                363.00      14:26:00          00076547308TRLO0      XLON 
 
784               362.60      14:26:00          00076547310TRLO0      XLON 
 
844               363.00      14:27:55          00076547392TRLO0      XLON 
 
885               362.40      14:30:43          00076547472TRLO0      XLON 
 
771               363.00      14:31:36          00076547516TRLO0      XLON 
 
312               363.60      14:33:20          00076547607TRLO0      XLON 
 
922               364.80      14:38:55          00076547872TRLO0      XLON 
 
798               366.00      14:43:58          00076548153TRLO0      XLON 
 
909               365.00      14:47:00          00076548297TRLO0      XLON 
 
893               364.60      14:50:40          00076548409TRLO0      XLON 
 
866               362.60      14:57:16          00076548593TRLO0      XLON 
 
1                362.60      14:57:16          00076548592TRLO0      XLON 
 
932               365.20      15:11:13          00076549079TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
