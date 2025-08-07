DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 366.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 360.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 363.0913p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,195,778 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,850,672.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.0913

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 10000 361.00 11:25:58 00076542105TRLO0 XLON 392 361.40 11:36:27 00076542499TRLO0 XLON 466 361.40 11:36:27 00076542498TRLO0 XLON 4 360.80 12:12:37 00076543519TRLO0 XLON 17 360.80 12:12:37 00076543518TRLO0 XLON 53 360.80 12:12:37 00076543517TRLO0 XLON 60 361.20 12:17:32 00076543726TRLO0 XLON 928 361.80 12:26:01 00076544074TRLO0 XLON 934 361.80 12:26:01 00076544073TRLO0 XLON 300 363.40 12:32:10 00076544442TRLO0 XLON 47 364.40 12:45:06 00076544854TRLO0 XLON 733 364.40 12:45:06 00076544855TRLO0 XLON 13 364.40 12:45:45 00076544887TRLO0 XLON 52 364.40 12:45:45 00076544886TRLO0 XLON 8 364.40 12:45:45 00076544885TRLO0 XLON 20 364.40 12:45:45 00076544884TRLO0 XLON 75 364.40 12:45:45 00076544883TRLO0 XLON 102 364.40 12:45:45 00076544889TRLO0 XLON 500 364.40 12:45:45 00076544888TRLO0 XLON 60 364.20 12:50:03 00076545041TRLO0 XLON 309 364.20 12:59:04 00076545294TRLO0 XLON 9 364.00 13:05:10 00076545414TRLO0 XLON 24 364.00 13:05:10 00076545413TRLO0 XLON 21 364.00 13:05:10 00076545412TRLO0 XLON 813 364.20 13:06:00 00076545445TRLO0 XLON 21 364.20 13:06:00 00076545444TRLO0 XLON 300 364.80 13:37:50 00076546214TRLO0 XLON 115 364.80 13:37:50 00076546216TRLO0 XLON 433 364.80 13:37:50 00076546215TRLO0 XLON 17 364.80 13:37:50 00076546217TRLO0 XLON 399 364.80 13:44:49 00076546366TRLO0 XLON 227 364.80 13:44:49 00076546365TRLO0 XLON 54 364.80 13:44:49 00076546367TRLO0 XLON 763 364.20 13:48:01 00076546465TRLO0 XLON 860 362.80 13:59:46 00076546752TRLO0 XLON 1468 363.00 13:59:46 00076546756TRLO0 XLON 227 363.00 13:59:46 00076546755TRLO0 XLON 1100 363.00 13:59:46 00076546754TRLO0 XLON 631 363.00 13:59:46 00076546753TRLO0 XLON 1109 363.00 13:59:46 00076546757TRLO0 XLON 845 362.40 13:59:46 00076546761TRLO0 XLON 399 362.80 13:59:46 00076546759TRLO0 XLON 290 362.80 13:59:46 00076546758TRLO0 XLON 245 363.00 13:59:46 00076546760TRLO0 XLON 900 362.00 13:59:55 00076546772TRLO0 XLON 100 362.00 14:00:55 00076546784TRLO0 XLON 47 362.00 14:00:55 00076546783TRLO0 XLON 426 361.80 14:00:58 00076546785TRLO0 XLON 861 362.40 14:04:40 00076546865TRLO0 XLON 861 362.00 14:07:53 00076546903TRLO0 XLON 2722 363.00 14:25:50 00076547289TRLO0 XLON 779 363.00 14:25:50 00076547290TRLO0 XLON 698 363.00 14:26:00 00076547309TRLO0 XLON 69 363.00 14:26:00 00076547308TRLO0 XLON 784 362.60 14:26:00 00076547310TRLO0 XLON 844 363.00 14:27:55 00076547392TRLO0 XLON 885 362.40 14:30:43 00076547472TRLO0 XLON 771 363.00 14:31:36 00076547516TRLO0 XLON 312 363.60 14:33:20 00076547607TRLO0 XLON 922 364.80 14:38:55 00076547872TRLO0 XLON 798 366.00 14:43:58 00076548153TRLO0 XLON 909 365.00 14:47:00 00076548297TRLO0 XLON 893 364.60 14:50:40 00076548409TRLO0 XLON 866 362.60 14:57:16 00076548593TRLO0 XLON 1 362.60 14:57:16 00076548592TRLO0 XLON 932 365.20 15:11:13 00076549079TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)