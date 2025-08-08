Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 08.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.08.2025 00:50 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEG Tri Team Rallies to Raise Over $16,000 for Children's Hospital Los Angeles at 2025 Long Beach Legacy Triathlon

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / AEG

AEG employees came together to make every mile count at the 2025 Long Beach Legacy Triathlon, raising more than $16,000 in support of Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). The funds will help advance research and treatment for children fighting cancer, bringing hope to countless families across the region.

This year's AEG Tri Team included more than 25 employees from across the company, representing AXS, Ontario Reign, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater, LA Kings, LA Galaxy, AEG Presents, Corporate, and Dignity Health Sports Park. For nearly 10 of them, it was their first time competing in a triathlon-a major personal milestone. In an impressive show of determination, every single participant crossed the finish line.

"Everyone joins for different reasons and brings different levels of experience, but we're all in it together," said Anette Padilla, Senior Director, Community Foundation, AEG. "My favorite part of being on the Tri Team-aside from racing for a great cause-is building connections with coworkers from across the business. Year after year, it's incredibly special to share the sport I love with my teammates."

Over the past 11 years, the AEG Tri Team has raised nearly $200,000 for CHLA, with this year's contributions bringing them just $5,000 shy of that milestone. More than just a race, the triathlon was a celebration of what's possible when passion meets purpose. With every swim stroke, pedal, and stride, the AEG Tri Team not only pushed themselves physically, but made a tangible difference in the lives of children in need.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles, the official charity partner of the 2025 Long Beach Legacy Triathlon, is a nationally ranked pediatric academic medical center the provides more than 600,000 patient visits annually. Collectively, participants raised more than $715,000 on CHLA's behalf this year-underscoring the incredible impact made when a community comes together in support of a shared cause. To learn more about CHLA click here.

The AEG Tri Team recently participated in the 2025 Long Beach Legacy Triathlon, raising over $16,000 for Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aeg-tri-team-rallies-to-raise-over-16-000-for-childrens-hospital-los-angeles-at-2025-long-be-1058125

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.