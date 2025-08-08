Anzeige
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
08.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
System Technology Works Celebrates Breakthrough Hollywood Collaborations With Zeus2Q and ASTRO Robots

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 8, 2025 / System Technology Works (STW) is proud to announce two major milestones in entertainment robotics. The cutting-edge Zeus2Q Blue robot and ASTRO have made their cinematic debut in the highly anticipated comedy "Naked Gun." Audiences can now catch these advanced humanoid robots in full action on the big screen, thanks to an exciting collaboration with LCW and Paramount Studios. "Naked Gun" promises both laughter and a glimpse into the future of robotics, as moviegoers witness STW's robots as stars in their own right.

System Technology Works CEO Luis Guzman & Three Zeus2Q Robots

System Technology Works CEO Luis Guzman & Three Zeus2Q Robots

STW's influence in entertainment doesn't end there. The innovative Zeus2Q also holds a featured role in Marvel Studios' new Disney+ original series "Ironheart," which premiered in June 2025. The show follows tech prodigy Riri Williams and explores the intersection of artificial intelligence and robotics - bringing authenticity to its story with real-world robotics from STW. The Zeus2Q, alongside STW's ASTRO and CRIO platforms, appears not only as a set piece but also as an official product placement and narrative element within the series, highlighting how emerging technologies are shaping fictional and real landscapes alike.

A unique achievement in sustainable innovation, the showcased Zeus2Q prototype was designed and built by System Technology Works in 2017 using repurposed materials such as the aluminum shell of a Mac tower and steel cover parts from a microwave oven, underscoring STW's commitment to eco-friendly engineering. The robot is powered by an NVIDIA Jetson Nano, with AI-driven interactions voiced by Linux eSpeak. This blend of recycled materials, advanced AI, and accessible technologies positions Zeus2Q as a beacon of sustainable, real-world robotics.

System Technology Works is a leader in robotics and artificial intelligence, providing customizable humanoid robots for education, research, and companionship. The Zeus2Q stands 130 cm tall, weighs 13 kg, features a full aluminum frame, and incorporates robust edge AI for offline facial and object recognition, voice conversation, and programmable education tools. Designed to be affordable, open-source, and adaptable - with support for both NVIDIA Jetson and Windows platforms - Zeus2Q is at the forefront of making humanoid AI accessible to everyone.

About System Technology Works

System Technology Works specializes in AI-powered robotics, delivering advanced humanoid solutions for education, research, and interactive entertainment. Our mission is to drive sustainable, open-source, and practical robotics into mainstream use. For more information, visit SystemTechnologyWorks.com.

Contact Information

Luis Guzman
CEO
luis@systemtechnologyworks.com
4703231334

SOURCE: System Technology Works



