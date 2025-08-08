Montreal, Quebec and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Cigo Tracker, a leading provider of last-mile delivery and logistics software in the United States, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature: 2-Way Customer SMS. This powerful communication upgrade is now live for customers across Canada and the United States, providing delivery teams with a direct, seamless way to exchange text messages with customers, all within the Cigo Tracker platform.

The new 2-Way SMS feature allows operational teams to initiate and respond to SMS messages in real time, directly from the Job profile inside the Cigo Tracker interface. By enabling faster, more transparent communication between drivers, dispatchers, and customers, the feature helps reduce delivery friction and improve the overall customer experience.

"This feature was built in response to the needs of our partners in the field," said Tarek Souheil, CEO of Cigo Tracker. "Clear, timely communication is everything in last-mile delivery. Now, with 2-Way SMS, businesses across Canada and the U.S. can ensure their customers stay informed and engaged throughout every step of the delivery process, from dispatch to doorstep."

Key Benefits of Cigo Tracker's 2-Way Customer SMS

Real-Time Messaging: Instantly connect with customers for updates, questions, or last-minute changes.

Instantly connect with customers for updates, questions, or last-minute changes. Integrated into the Job Profile: No need to switch between platforms, manage conversations where you manage your jobs.

No need to switch between platforms, manage conversations where you manage your jobs. Improved Delivery Success Rates: Proactively address issues and delays with better visibility and response times.

Proactively address issues and delays with better visibility and response times. Boosted Customer Satisfaction: Keep customers informed and reduce missed deliveries with open, two-way communication.

This feature rollout is part of Cigo Tracker's continued commitment to delivering innovative, user-friendly tools that simplify complex delivery logistics for businesses of all sizes.

To enable the 2-Way Customer SMS feature on the account, contact the Cigo Tracker account manager. If unsure who the account manager is, simply email sales@cigotracker.com or start a chat with the support team, and the Cigo team will be happy to assist.

About Cigo Tracker

Founded in Montreal, Canada, in 2017, Cigo Tracker is a cloud-based delivery and logistics management platform used by over 1,000 brands across North and South America. The platform empowers businesses in retail, healthcare, logistics, and field services to optimize routing, track deliveries in real time, and improve customer communication at every stage of the job. Cigo is trusted by teams delivering everything from furniture and appliances to medical supplies and construction materials.

