First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

Reports record profits, with the financial statements reflecting accelerated growth and high profitability, whilst maintaining financial stability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter of the year.

Financial Highlights

Pre-tax income amounted to NIS 1,951 million in the first half of the year, an increase of 6.6% year-over-year

Net income in the first half of the year amounted to NIS 1,167 million, compared to 1,178 NIS million in the same period of last year, a decrease of 0.9%

Credit to the public, net, in the first half of the year increased by 12% year-over-year and by 2.3% in the second quarter of the year

Deposits by the public, net, in the first half of the year increased by 10.3% year-over-year and by 1.8% in the second quarter of the year

Customers' assets in the first half of the year grew by 34.4% year-over-year and by 8.3% in the second quarter of the year, reaching NIS 1,015 billion.

Shareholders' equity in the Bank amounted to NIS 14,258 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. The tier 1 capital ratio stands at 11.54%

The Bank's Board of Directors declared a dividend of NIS 319 million, representing 50% of the net income for the second quarter of the year

Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results Summary

The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 637 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4.6 % compared to the same quarter last year. The return on equity reached 18.3%.

amounted to NIS 637 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4.6 % compared to the same quarter last year. The return on equity reached 18.3%. Pre-tax income amounted to NIS 1,951 million in the first six months of the year, an increase of 6.6% compared to the first half of the previous year. Net income amounted to NIS 1,167million in the first half of the year. The return on equity reached 17.1%.

amounted to NIS 1,951 million in the first six months of the year, an increase of 6.6% compared to the first half of the previous year. amounted to NIS 1,167million in the first half of the year. The return on equity reached 17.1%. Credit to the public, net, amounted to NIS 135 billion, an increase of 12% compared to the end of the second quarter of last year, an increase of 4.4% compared to the end of 2024, and an increase of 2.3% in the second quarter of the year.

amounted to NIS 135 billion, an increase of 12% compared to the end of the second quarter of last year, an increase of 4.4% compared to the end of 2024, and an increase of 2.3% in the second quarter of the year. Deposits by the public amounted to approximately NIS 225 billion, an increase of 10.3% compared to the end of the second quarter of last year, an increase of 4.8% compared to the end of 2024 and an increase of 1.8% in the second quarter of the year.

amounted to approximately NIS 225 billion, an increase of 10.3% compared to the end of the second quarter of last year, an increase of 4.8% compared to the end of 2024 and an increase of 1.8% in the second quarter of the year. Customers' assets portfolio increased by 34.4% compared to the same period last year, by 21% compared to the end of 2024, and by 8.3% in the second quarter of the year and amounted to NIS 1,015 billion.

increased by 34.4% compared to the same period last year, by 21% compared to the end of 2024, and by 8.3% in the second quarter of the year and amounted to NIS 1,015 billion. Shareholders' equity in the Bank increased to NIS 14.26 billion, an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year. The tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.54% - approximately 2.3% percentage points above the regulatory requirement, supporting continued growth in the Group's activities.

in the Bank increased to NIS 14.26 billion, an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year. The tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.54% - approximately 2.3% percentage points above the regulatory requirement, supporting continued growth in the Group's activities. Net income from credit losses in the first half of 2025 amounted to NIS 27 million, representing 0.04% of the average balance of the credit to the public.

in the first half of 2025 amounted to NIS 27 million, representing 0.04% of the average balance of the credit to the public. The NPL ratio (non-performing loans as a percentage of total credit to the public, defined as loans that are non-accrual or more than 90 days past due) reached 0.46%, compared to 0.59% in the same period last year.

(non-performing loans as a percentage of total credit to the public, defined as loans that are non-accrual or more than 90 days past due) reached 0.46%, compared to 0.59% in the same period last year. Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 1,585 million in the first half of 2025. The operating efficiency ratio was 45.2% in the first half of 2025 and 43.1% in the second quarter of 2025.

amounted to NIS 1,585 million in the first half of 2025. The operating efficiency ratio was 45.2% in the first half of 2025 and 43.1% in the second quarter of 2025. The Bank's Board of Directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of NIS 319 million to the shareholders, representing 50% of the net income in the second quarter. The Bank's Board of Directors will continue to review the Bank's dividend distribution policy in light of developments and the impact on the economy and on the Bank.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, First International Bank's CEO commented: "The results for the second quarter of 2025 demonstrate record profits for the First International Bank. The profit was driven by annual growth of more than 10% in credit and deposits, which are the Bank's core fields of activity, among other factors. The capital markets, a segment in which we are leading players, stood out in particular, with the customers' portfolio assets increasing by 34.4% compared to the same period last year and crossing the one trillion shekel mark for the first time.

As part of the implementation of our dividend policy, we have resumed distributions at a rate of 50% of net income for the second quarter. This policy is reviewed on an ongoing basis. The Bank's high capital ratios and the other financial indicators demonstrate our financial strength and position us for continued accelerated growth.

I would like to thank the Bank's employees, who show their loyalty and their commitment even during conflict on both the frontlines and also on the home front, as they continue to provide essential and high-quality service to our customers. I pray for the swift and safe return of all of our soldiers and all the hostages."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES Principal execution indices



For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

2024



















in % Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)

18.3

19.6

17.1

19.2

19.0 Return on average assets(1)

0.99 1.06 0.91 1.05 1.02 Ratio of total income to average assets(1)

2.9 2.9 2.7 2.9 2.9 Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)

2.0 2.1 1.9 2.1 2.0 Ratio of fees to average assets (1)

0.7 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.7 Efficiency ratio

43.1 44.7 45.2 45.4 44.1







As of June 30,

As of December 31,



2025

2024

2024











in % Ratio of equity capital tier 1

11.54

11.34

11.31 Leverage ratio

5.26 5.20 5.18 Liquidity coverage ratio (3)

134 172 165 Net stable funding ratio

125 149 140

Credit quality indices



For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,

For the year

ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

2024



















in % Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public

1.19

1.32

1.19

1.32

1.25 Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public

1.33

1.44 1.33 1.44 1.38 Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public

0.46

0.59 0.46 0.59 0.53 Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public

271.5

230.4 271.5 230.4 244.6 Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.03)

(0.15) (0.04) (0.08) (0.04) Ratio of income for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)

(0.05)

(0.24) (0.04) (0.12) (0.01)

Principal data from the statement of income



For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024















NIS million Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank

637

609

1,167

1,178 Interest Income, net 1,290

1,221

2,444 2,336 Income from credit losses (16)

(71)

(27) (73) Total non-Interest income 551

418

1,065 884 Of which: Fees 434

362

859 727 Total operating and other expenses 793

732

1,585 1,463 Of which: Salaries and related expenses 449

*435

902 *882 Primary and diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS) 6.35

6.07

11.63 11.74

Principal data from the balance sheet



30.6.25

30.6.24

31.12.24











NIS million Total assets

262,507

232,809

248,563 of which: Cash and deposits with banks 79,142 77,663 77,175 Securities 37,432 27,237 34,396 Credit to the public, net 135,092 120,436 129,416 Total liabilities 247,537 219,604 234,479 of which: Deposits from the public 225,124 204,069 214,755 Deposits from banks 2,141 2,735 2,508 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,517 4,689 4,479 Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 14,258 12,615 13,430 Additional data



30.6.25

30.6.24

31.12.24











(0.01 NIS) Share price

24,370

14,410

17,940 Dividend per share 439 495 986

* Reclassified. (1) Annualized. (2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments. (3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (NIS million)



For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2025

2024

2025

2024

2024

(unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)

(audited) Interest Income

3,019

2,879

5,822

5,455

11,097 Interest Expenses 1,729 1,658 3,378 3,119 6,357 Interest Income, net 1,290 1,221 2,444 2,336 4,740 Income from credit losses (16) (71) (27) (73) (16) Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses 1,306 1,292 2,471 2,409 4,756 Non- Interest Income









Non-Interest Financing income 117 47 205 147 432 Fees 434 362 859 727 1,553 Other income - 9 1 10 21 Total non- Interest income 551 418 1,065 884 2,006 Operating and other expenses









Salaries and related expenses 449 *435 902 *882 1,739 Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment 82 *81 166 *163 359 Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets 36 32 71 63 134 Other expenses 226 184 446 355 745 Total operating and other expenses 793 732 1,585 1,463 2,977 Profit before taxes 1,064 978 1,951 1,830 3,785 Provision for taxes on profit 416 364 770 643 1,383 Profit after taxes 648 614 1,181 1,187 2,402 The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes 16 22 38 40 74 Net profit:









Before attribution to non-controlling interests 664 636 1,219 1,227 2,476 Attributed to non-controlling interests (27) (27) (52) (49) (105) Attributed to shareholders of the Bank 637 609 1,167 1,178 2,371















NIS Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank



















Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 6.35 6.07 11.63 11.74 23.63 Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders

of the Bank









Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value 6.35 6.07 11.63 11.74 23.63 * Reclassified.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (NIS million)



For the three months

ended June 30

For the six months

ended June 30

For the year Ended

December 31



2025

2024

2025

2024

2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited) Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests

664

636

1,219

1,227

2,476 Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests (27) (27) (52) (49) (105) Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 637 609 1,167 1,178 2,371 Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:









Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net 126 (200) 164 (244) 31 Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1) (17) 1 9 12 (60) Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes 109 (199) 173 (232) (29) Related tax effect (43) 73 (67) 90 9 Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes 66 (126) 106 (142) (20) Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests 6 (5) 6 (5) 3 Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes 60 (121) 100 (137) (23) Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests 730 510 1,325 1,085 2,456 Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests (33) (22) (58) (44) (108) Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank 697 488 1,267 1,041 2,348 (1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans and deduction of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (NIS million)



June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024

2024

(unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Assets











Cash and deposits with banks 79,142 77,663 77,175 Securities 37,432 27,237 34,396 Securities borrowed 275 30 70 Credit to the public 136,724 122,044 131,050 Provision for Credit losses (1,632) (1,608) (1,634) Credit to the public, net 135,092 120,436 129,416 Credit to the government 1,396 1,421 1,496 Investment in investee company 884 825 842 Buildings and equipment 855 859 867 Intangible assets 355 348 363 Assets in respect of derivative instruments 5,729 2,670 2,565 Other assets(2) 1,347 1,320 1,373 Total assets 262,507 232,809 248,563 Liabilities and Capital





Deposits from the public 225,124 204,069 214,755 Deposits from banks 2,141 2,735 2,508 Deposits from the Government 1,020 719 2,540 Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase 4,180 744 2,304 Bonds and subordinated capital notes 4,517 4,689 4,479 Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments 6,176 2,388 2,729 Other liabilities(1)(3) 4,379 4,260 5,164 Total liabilities 247,537 219,604 234,479 Shareholders' equity 14,258 12,615 13,430 Non-controlling interests 712 590 654 Total capital 14,970 13,205 14,084 Total liabilities and capital 262,507 232,809 248,563 (1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 180 million and NIS 152 million and NIS 177 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively. (2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 3 million and NIS 1 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively. (3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 28 million and NIS 1 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (NIS million)



For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share

capital and premium (1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based

payment transactions

Total capital

and capital reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as of March 31, 2025

927

1

928

(138)

12,983

13,773

679

14,452 Net profit for the period - -

-

- 637 637 27 664 Dividend - -

-

- (212) (212) - (212) Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - -

-

60 - 60 6 66 Balance as at June 30, 2025 927 1

928

(78) 13,408 14,258 712 14,970



For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total capital Balance as of March 31, 2024 927 (171) 11,599 12,355 597 12,952 Net profit for the period - - 609 609 27 636 Dividend - - (228) (228) (29) (257) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (121) - (121) (5) (126) Balance as at June 30, 2024 927 (292) 11,980 12,615 590 13,205



For the six months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share

capital and premium (1)

Capital reserves

from benefit due

to share-based

payment

transactions

Total capital

and capital

reserves

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss)

Retained earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling interests

Total capital Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)

927

-

927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084 Net profit for the period - -

-

- 1,167 1,167 52 1,219 Dividend - -

-

- (440) (440) - (440) Benefit due to share-based payment transactions - 1

1

- - 1 - 1 Other comprehensive income, after tax effect - -

-

100 - 100 6 106 Balance as at June 30, 2025 927 1

928

(78) 13,408 14,258 712 14,970



For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share

capital and

premium (1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings (2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited) 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 Net profit for the period - - 1,178 1,178 49 1,227 Dividend - - (497) (497) (29) (526) Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect - (137) - (137) (5) (142) Balance as at June 30, 2024 927 (292) 11,980 12,615 590 13,205 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D) (NIS million)



For the year ended December 31, 2024 (audited)



Share

capital and

premium(1)

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings(2)

Total

Non-

controlling

interests

Total

capital Balance as at December 31, 2023 927 (155) 11,299 12,071 575 12,646 Net profit for the period - - 2,371 2,371 105 2,476 Dividend - - (989) (989) (29) (1,018) Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect - (23) - (23) 3 (20) Balance as at December 31, 2024 927 (178) 12,681 13,430 654 14,084 (1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards). (2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

