(0)

First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

Reports record profits, with the financial statements reflecting accelerated growth and high profitability, whilst maintaining financial stability

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter of the year.

Financial Highlights

  • Net income of NIS 637 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4.6% year-over-year, and a return on equity of -18.3%
  • Pre-tax income amounted to NIS 1,951 million in the first half of the year, an increase of 6.6% year-over-year
  • Net income in the first half of the year amounted to NIS 1,167 million, compared to -1,178 NIS million in the same period of last year, a decrease of 0.9%/
  • Credit to the public, net, in the first half of the year increased by 12% year-over-year and by 2.3% in the second quarter of the year
  • Deposits by the public, net, in the first half of the year increased by 10.3% year-over-year and by 1.8% in the second quarter of the year
  • Customers' assets in the first half of the year grew by 34.4% year-over-year and by 8.3% in the second quarter of the year, reaching NIS 1,015 billion.
  • Shareholders' equity in the Bank amounted to NIS 14,258 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. The tier 1 capital ratio stands at11.54%
  • The Bank's Board of Directors declared a dividend of NIS 319 million, representing 50% of the net income for the second quarter of the year

Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results Summary

  • The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 637 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4.6 % compared to the same quarter last year. The return on equity reached 18.3%.
  • Pre-tax income amounted to NIS 1,951 million in the first six months of the year, an increase of 6.6% compared to the first half of the previous year. Net income amounted to NIS 1,167million in the first half of the year. The return on equity reached 17.1%.
  • Credit to the public, net, amounted to NIS 135 billion, an increase of 12% compared to the end of the second quarter of last year, an increase of 4.4% compared to the end of 2024, and an increase of 2.3% in the second quarter of the year.
  • Deposits by the public amounted to approximately NIS 225 billion, an increase of 10.3% compared to the end of the second quarter of last year, an increase of 4.8% compared to the end of 2024 and an increase of 1.8% in the second quarter of the year.
  • Customers' assets portfolio increased by 34.4% compared to the same period last year, by 21% compared to the end of 2024, and by 8.3% in the second quarter of the year and amounted to NIS 1,015 billion.
  • Shareholders' equity in the Bank increased to NIS 14.26 billion, an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year. The tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.54% - approximately 2.3% percentage points above the regulatory requirement, supporting continued growth in the Group's activities.
  • Net income from credit losses in the first half of 2025 amounted to NIS 27 million, representing 0.04% of the average balance of the credit to the public.
  • The NPL ratio (non-performing loans as a percentage of total credit to the public, defined as loans that are non-accrual or more than 90 days past due) reached 0.46%, compared to 0.59% in the same period last year.
  • Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 1,585 million in the first half of 2025. The operating efficiency ratio was 45.2% in the first half of 2025 and 43.1% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • The Bank's Board of Directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of NIS 319 million to the shareholders, representing 50% of the net income in the second quarter. The Bank's Board of Directors will continue to review the Bank's dividend distribution policy in light of developments and the impact on the economy and on the Bank.

Management Comment

Eli Cohen, First International Bank's CEO commented: "The results for the second quarter of 2025 demonstrate record profits for the First International Bank. The profit was driven by annual growth of more than 10% in credit and deposits, which are the Bank's core fields of activity, among other factors. The capital markets, a segment in which we are leading players, stood out in particular, with the customers' portfolio assets increasing by 34.4% compared to the same period last year and crossing the one trillion shekel mark for the first time.

As part of the implementation of our dividend policy, we have resumed distributions at a rate of 50% of net income for the second quarter. This policy is reviewed on an ongoing basis. The Bank's high capital ratios and the other financial indicators demonstrate our financial strength and position us for continued accelerated growth.

I would like to thank the Bank's employees, who show their loyalty and their commitment even during conflict on both the frontlines and also on the home front, as they continue to provide essential and high-quality service to our customers. I pray for the swift and safe return of all of our soldiers and all the hostages."

CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES

Principal execution indices



For the three months
ended June 30,


For the six months
ended June 30,


For the year
ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024


2024











in %

Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)


18.3


19.6


17.1


19.2


19.0

Return on average assets(1)


0.99

1.06

0.91

1.05

1.02

Ratio of total income to average assets(1)


2.9

2.9

2.7

2.9

2.9

Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)


2.0

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.0

Ratio of fees to average assets (1)


0.7

0.6

0.7

0.6

0.7

Efficiency ratio


43.1

44.7

45.2

45.4

44.1




As of June 30,


As of December 31,



2025


2024


2024







in %

Ratio of equity capital tier 1


11.54


11.34


11.31

Leverage ratio


5.26

5.20

5.18

Liquidity coverage ratio (3)


134

172

165

Net stable funding ratio


125

149

140

Credit quality indices



For the three months
ended June 30,


For the six months
ended June 30,


For the year
ended
December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024


2024











in %

Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public


1.19


1.32


1.19


1.32


1.25

Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public


1.33


1.44

1.33

1.44

1.38

Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public


0.46


0.59

0.46

0.59

0.53

Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public


271.5


230.4

271.5

230.4

244.6

Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)


(0.03)


(0.15)

(0.04)

(0.08)

(0.04)

Ratio of income for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)


(0.05)


(0.24)

(0.04)

(0.12)

(0.01)

Principal data from the statement of income



For the three months
ended June 30,


For the six months
ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024









NIS million

Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank


637


609


1,167


1,178

Interest Income, net

1,290


1,221


2,444

2,336

Income from credit losses

(16)


(71)


(27)

(73)

Total non-Interest income

551


418


1,065

884

Of which: Fees

434


362


859

727

Total operating and other expenses

793


732


1,585

1,463

Of which: Salaries and related expenses

449


*435


902

*882

Primary and diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)

6.35


6.07


11.63

11.74

Principal data from the balance sheet



30.6.25


30.6.24


31.12.24







NIS million

Total assets


262,507


232,809


248,563

of which: Cash and deposits with banks

79,142

77,663

77,175

Securities

37,432

27,237

34,396

Credit to the public, net

135,092

120,436

129,416

Total liabilities

247,537

219,604

234,479

of which: Deposits from the public

225,124

204,069

214,755

Deposits from banks

2,141

2,735

2,508

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,517

4,689

4,479

Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

14,258

12,615

13,430

Additional data



30.6.25


30.6.24


31.12.24







(0.01 NIS)

Share price


24,370


14,410


17,940

Dividend per share

439

495

986


* Reclassified.

(1) Annualized.

(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.

(3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(NIS million)



For the three months
ended June 30


For the six months
ended June 30


For the year Ended
December 31



2025


2024


2025


2024


2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)


(audited)

Interest Income


3,019


2,879


5,822


5,455


11,097

Interest Expenses

1,729

1,658

3,378

3,119

6,357

Interest Income, net

1,290

1,221

2,444

2,336

4,740

Income from credit losses

(16)

(71)

(27)

(73)

(16)

Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses

1,306

1,292

2,471

2,409

4,756

Non- Interest Income






Non-Interest Financing income

117

47

205

147

432

Fees

434

362

859

727

1,553

Other income

-

9

1

10

21

Total non- Interest income

551

418

1,065

884

2,006

Operating and other expenses






Salaries and related expenses

449

*435

902

*882

1,739

Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment

82

*81

166

*163

359

Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets

36

32

71

63

134

Other expenses

226

184

446

355

745

Total operating and other expenses

793

732

1,585

1,463

2,977

Profit before taxes

1,064

978

1,951

1,830

3,785

Provision for taxes on profit

416

364

770

643

1,383

Profit after taxes

648

614

1,181

1,187

2,402

The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes

16

22

38

40

74

Net profit:






Before attribution to non-controlling interests

664

636

1,219

1,227

2,476

Attributed to non-controlling interests

(27)

(27)

(52)

(49)

(105)

Attributed to shareholders of the Bank

637

609

1,167

1,178

2,371









NIS

Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank











Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

6.35

6.07

11.63

11.74

23.63

Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders
of the Bank






Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value

6.35

6.07

11.63

11.74

23.63

* Reclassified.

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(NIS million)



For the three months
ended June 30


For the six months
ended June 30


For the year Ended
December 31



2025


2024


2025


2024


2024



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(audited)

Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests


664


636


1,219


1,227


2,476

Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests

(27)

(27)

(52)

(49)

(105)

Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

637

609

1,167

1,178

2,371

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:






Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net

126

(200)

164

(244)

31

Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)

(17)

1

9

12

(60)

Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes

109

(199)

173

(232)

(29)

Related tax effect

(43)

73

(67)

90

9

Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes

66

(126)

106

(142)

(20)

Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests

6

(5)

6

(5)

3

Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes

60

(121)

100

(137)

(23)

Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests

730

510

1,325

1,085

2,456

Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests

(33)

(22)

(58)

(44)

(108)

Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank

697

488

1,267

1,041

2,348

(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans and deduction of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(NIS million)



June 30,


December 31,



2025


2024


2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(audited)

Assets







Cash and deposits with banks

79,142

77,663

77,175

Securities

37,432

27,237

34,396

Securities borrowed

275

30

70

Credit to the public

136,724

122,044

131,050

Provision for Credit losses

(1,632)

(1,608)

(1,634)

Credit to the public, net

135,092

120,436

129,416

Credit to the government

1,396

1,421

1,496

Investment in investee company

884

825

842

Buildings and equipment

855

859

867

Intangible assets

355

348

363

Assets in respect of derivative instruments

5,729

2,670

2,565

Other assets(2)

1,347

1,320

1,373

Total assets

262,507

232,809

248,563

Liabilities and Capital




Deposits from the public

225,124

204,069

214,755

Deposits from banks

2,141

2,735

2,508

Deposits from the Government

1,020

719

2,540

Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase

4,180

744

2,304

Bonds and subordinated capital notes

4,517

4,689

4,479

Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments

6,176

2,388

2,729

Other liabilities(1)(3)

4,379

4,260

5,164

Total liabilities

247,537

219,604

234,479

Shareholders' equity

14,258

12,615

13,430

Non-controlling interests

712

590

654

Total capital

14,970

13,205

14,084

Total liabilities and capital

262,507

232,809

248,563

(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 180 million and NIS 152 million and NIS 177 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.

(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 3 million and NIS 1 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.

(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 28 million and NIS 1 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(NIS million)



For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share
capital and premium (1)


Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based
payment transactions


Total capital
and capital reserves


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained
earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as of March 31, 2025


927


1


928


(138)


12,983


13,773


679


14,452

Net profit for the period

-

-


-


-

637

637

27

664

Dividend

-

-


-


-

(212)

(212)

-

(212)

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-


-


60

-

60

6

66

Balance as at June 30, 2025

927

1


928


(78)

13,408

14,258

712

14,970


For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share
capital and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total capital

Balance as of March 31, 2024

927

(171)

11,599

12,355

597

12,952

Net profit for the period

-

-

609

609

27

636

Dividend

-

-

(228)

(228)

(29)

(257)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(121)

-

(121)

(5)

(126)

Balance as at June 30, 2024

927

(292)

11,980

12,615

590

13,205


For the six months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)



Share
capital and premium (1)


Capital reserves
from benefit due
to share-based
payment
transactions


Total capital
and capital
reserves


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)


Retained earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling interests


Total capital

Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)


927


-


927


(178)


12,681


13,430


654


14,084

Net profit for the period

-

-


-


-

1,167

1,167

52

1,219

Dividend

-

-


-


-

(440)

(440)

-

(440)

Benefit due to share-based payment transactions

-

1


1


-

-

1

-

1

Other comprehensive income, after tax effect

-

-


-


100

-

100

6

106

Balance as at June 30, 2025

927

1


928


(78)

13,408

14,258

712

14,970


For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)



Share
capital and
premium (1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss


Retained
earnings (2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited)

927

(155)

11,299

12,071

575

12,646

Net profit for the period

-

-

1,178

1,178

49

1,227

Dividend

-

-

(497)

(497)

(29)

(526)

Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect

-

(137)

-

(137)

(5)

(142)

Balance as at June 30, 2024

927

(292)

11,980

12,615

590

13,205

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

(NIS million)



For the year ended December 31, 2024 (audited)



Share
capital and
premium(1)


Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss


Retained
earnings(2)


Total


Non-
controlling
interests


Total
capital

Balance as at December 31, 2023

927

(155)

11,299

12,071

575

12,646

Net profit for the period

-

-

2,371

2,371

105

2,476

Dividend

-

-

(989)

(989)

(29)

(1,018)

Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect

-

(23)

-

(23)

3

(20)

Balance as at December 31, 2024

927

(178)

12,681

13,430

654

14,084

(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).

(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.

Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224

SOURCE First International Bank of Israel

