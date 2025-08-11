First International Bank of Israel Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

Reports record profits, with the financial statements reflecting accelerated growth and high profitability, whilst maintaining financial stability
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the second quarter of the year.
Financial Highlights
- Net income of NIS 637 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4.6% year-over-year, and a return on equity of -18.3%
- Pre-tax income amounted to NIS 1,951 million in the first half of the year, an increase of 6.6% year-over-year
- Net income in the first half of the year amounted to NIS 1,167 million, compared to -1,178 NIS million in the same period of last year, a decrease of 0.9%/
- Credit to the public, net, in the first half of the year increased by 12% year-over-year and by 2.3% in the second quarter of the year
- Deposits by the public, net, in the first half of the year increased by 10.3% year-over-year and by 1.8% in the second quarter of the year
- Customers' assets in the first half of the year grew by 34.4% year-over-year and by 8.3% in the second quarter of the year, reaching NIS 1,015 billion.
- Shareholders' equity in the Bank amounted to NIS 14,258 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year. The tier 1 capital ratio stands at11.54%
- The Bank's Board of Directors declared a dividend of NIS 319 million, representing 50% of the net income for the second quarter of the year
Second Quarter and First Half 2025 Results Summary
- The First International Bank Group's net income amounted to NIS 637 million in the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4.6 % compared to the same quarter last year. The return on equity reached 18.3%.
- Pre-tax income amounted to NIS 1,951 million in the first six months of the year, an increase of 6.6% compared to the first half of the previous year. Net income amounted to NIS 1,167million in the first half of the year. The return on equity reached 17.1%.
- Credit to the public, net, amounted to NIS 135 billion, an increase of 12% compared to the end of the second quarter of last year, an increase of 4.4% compared to the end of 2024, and an increase of 2.3% in the second quarter of the year.
- Deposits by the public amounted to approximately NIS 225 billion, an increase of 10.3% compared to the end of the second quarter of last year, an increase of 4.8% compared to the end of 2024 and an increase of 1.8% in the second quarter of the year.
- Customers' assets portfolio increased by 34.4% compared to the same period last year, by 21% compared to the end of 2024, and by 8.3% in the second quarter of the year and amounted to NIS 1,015 billion.
- Shareholders' equity in the Bank increased to NIS 14.26 billion, an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year. The tier 1 capital ratio stood at 11.54% - approximately 2.3% percentage points above the regulatory requirement, supporting continued growth in the Group's activities.
- Net income from credit losses in the first half of 2025 amounted to NIS 27 million, representing 0.04% of the average balance of the credit to the public.
- The NPL ratio (non-performing loans as a percentage of total credit to the public, defined as loans that are non-accrual or more than 90 days past due) reached 0.46%, compared to 0.59% in the same period last year.
- Operating and other expenses amounted to NIS 1,585 million in the first half of 2025. The operating efficiency ratio was 45.2% in the first half of 2025 and 43.1% in the second quarter of 2025.
- The Bank's Board of Directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of NIS 319 million to the shareholders, representing 50% of the net income in the second quarter. The Bank's Board of Directors will continue to review the Bank's dividend distribution policy in light of developments and the impact on the economy and on the Bank.
Management Comment
Eli Cohen, First International Bank's CEO commented: "The results for the second quarter of 2025 demonstrate record profits for the First International Bank. The profit was driven by annual growth of more than 10% in credit and deposits, which are the Bank's core fields of activity, among other factors. The capital markets, a segment in which we are leading players, stood out in particular, with the customers' portfolio assets increasing by 34.4% compared to the same period last year and crossing the one trillion shekel mark for the first time.
As part of the implementation of our dividend policy, we have resumed distributions at a rate of 50% of net income for the second quarter. This policy is reviewed on an ongoing basis. The Bank's high capital ratios and the other financial indicators demonstrate our financial strength and position us for continued accelerated growth.
I would like to thank the Bank's employees, who show their loyalty and their commitment even during conflict on both the frontlines and also on the home front, as they continue to provide essential and high-quality service to our customers. I pray for the swift and safe return of all of our soldiers and all the hostages."
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES
Principal execution indices
For the three months
For the six months
For the year
2025
2024
2025
2024
2024
in %
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)
18.3
19.6
17.1
19.2
19.0
Return on average assets(1)
0.99
1.06
0.91
1.05
1.02
Ratio of total income to average assets(1)
2.9
2.9
2.7
2.9
2.9
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)
2.0
2.1
1.9
2.1
2.0
Ratio of fees to average assets (1)
0.7
0.6
0.7
0.6
0.7
Efficiency ratio
43.1
44.7
45.2
45.4
44.1
As of June 30,
As of December 31,
2025
2024
2024
in %
Ratio of equity capital tier 1
11.54
11.34
11.31
Leverage ratio
5.26
5.20
5.18
Liquidity coverage ratio (3)
134
172
165
Net stable funding ratio
125
149
140
Credit quality indices
For the three months
For the six months
For the year
2025
2024
2025
2024
2024
in %
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
1.19
1.32
1.19
1.32
1.25
Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public
1.33
1.44
1.33
1.44
1.38
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
0.46
0.59
0.46
0.59
0.53
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
271.5
230.4
271.5
230.4
244.6
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)
(0.03)
(0.15)
(0.04)
(0.08)
(0.04)
Ratio of income for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)
(0.05)
(0.24)
(0.04)
(0.12)
(0.01)
Principal data from the statement of income
For the three months
For the six months
2025
2024
2025
2024
NIS million
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
637
609
1,167
1,178
Interest Income, net
1,290
1,221
2,444
2,336
Income from credit losses
(16)
(71)
(27)
(73)
Total non-Interest income
551
418
1,065
884
Of which: Fees
434
362
859
727
Total operating and other expenses
793
732
1,585
1,463
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
449
*435
902
*882
Primary and diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
6.35
6.07
11.63
11.74
Principal data from the balance sheet
30.6.25
30.6.24
31.12.24
NIS million
Total assets
262,507
232,809
248,563
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
79,142
77,663
77,175
Securities
37,432
27,237
34,396
Credit to the public, net
135,092
120,436
129,416
Total liabilities
247,537
219,604
234,479
of which: Deposits from the public
225,124
204,069
214,755
Deposits from banks
2,141
2,735
2,508
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
4,517
4,689
4,479
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
14,258
12,615
13,430
Additional data
30.6.25
30.6.24
31.12.24
(0.01 NIS)
Share price
24,370
14,410
17,940
Dividend per share
439
495
986
* Reclassified.
(1) Annualized.
(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.
(3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the six months
For the year Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest Income
3,019
2,879
5,822
5,455
11,097
Interest Expenses
1,729
1,658
3,378
3,119
6,357
Interest Income, net
1,290
1,221
2,444
2,336
4,740
Income from credit losses
(16)
(71)
(27)
(73)
(16)
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
1,306
1,292
2,471
2,409
4,756
Non- Interest Income
Non-Interest Financing income
117
47
205
147
432
Fees
434
362
859
727
1,553
Other income
-
9
1
10
21
Total non- Interest income
551
418
1,065
884
2,006
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
449
*435
902
*882
1,739
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
82
*81
166
*163
359
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
36
32
71
63
134
Other expenses
226
184
446
355
745
Total operating and other expenses
793
732
1,585
1,463
2,977
Profit before taxes
1,064
978
1,951
1,830
3,785
Provision for taxes on profit
416
364
770
643
1,383
Profit after taxes
648
614
1,181
1,187
2,402
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
16
22
38
40
74
Net profit:
Before attribution to non-controlling interests
664
636
1,219
1,227
2,476
Attributed to non-controlling interests
(27)
(27)
(52)
(49)
(105)
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
637
609
1,167
1,178
2,371
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
6.35
6.07
11.63
11.74
23.63
Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
6.35
6.07
11.63
11.74
23.63
* Reclassified.
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the six months
For the year Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net profit before attribution to non-controlling interests
664
636
1,219
1,227
2,476
Net profit attributed to non-controlling interests
(27)
(27)
(52)
(49)
(105)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
637
609
1,167
1,178
2,371
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
126
(200)
164
(244)
31
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
(17)
1
9
12
(60)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
109
(199)
173
(232)
(29)
Related tax effect
(43)
73
(67)
90
9
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non-controlling interests, after taxes
66
(126)
106
(142)
(20)
Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests
6
(5)
6
(5)
3
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
60
(121)
100
(137)
(23)
Comprehensive income before attribution to non-controlling interests
730
510
1,325
1,085
2,456
Comprehensive income attributed to non-controlling interests
(33)
(22)
(58)
(44)
(108)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
697
488
1,267
1,041
2,348
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans and deduction of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
79,142
77,663
77,175
Securities
37,432
27,237
34,396
Securities borrowed
275
30
70
Credit to the public
136,724
122,044
131,050
Provision for Credit losses
(1,632)
(1,608)
(1,634)
Credit to the public, net
135,092
120,436
129,416
Credit to the government
1,396
1,421
1,496
Investment in investee company
884
825
842
Buildings and equipment
855
859
867
Intangible assets
355
348
363
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
5,729
2,670
2,565
Other assets(2)
1,347
1,320
1,373
Total assets
262,507
232,809
248,563
Liabilities and Capital
Deposits from the public
225,124
204,069
214,755
Deposits from banks
2,141
2,735
2,508
Deposits from the Government
1,020
719
2,540
Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase
4,180
744
2,304
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
4,517
4,689
4,479
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
6,176
2,388
2,729
Other liabilities(1)(3)
4,379
4,260
5,164
Total liabilities
247,537
219,604
234,479
Shareholders' equity
14,258
12,615
13,430
Non-controlling interests
712
590
654
Total capital
14,970
13,205
14,084
Total liabilities and capital
262,507
232,809
248,563
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 180 million and NIS 152 million and NIS 177 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 3 million and NIS 1 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 28 million and NIS 1 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)
Share
Capital reserves
Total capital
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as of March 31, 2025
927
1
928
(138)
12,983
13,773
679
14,452
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
637
637
27
664
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(212)
(212)
-
(212)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
-
-
60
-
60
6
66
Balance as at June 30, 2025
927
1
928
(78)
13,408
14,258
712
14,970
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total capital
Balance as of March 31, 2024
927
(171)
11,599
12,355
597
12,952
Net profit for the period
-
-
609
609
27
636
Dividend
-
-
(228)
(228)
(29)
(257)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(121)
-
(121)
(5)
(126)
Balance as at June 30, 2024
927
(292)
11,980
12,615
590
13,205
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)
Share
Capital reserves
Total capital
Accumulated
Retained earnings (2)
Total
Non-
Total capital
Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)
927
-
927
(178)
12,681
13,430
654
14,084
Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
1,167
1,167
52
1,219
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(440)
(440)
-
(440)
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
-
1
1
-
-
1
-
1
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
-
-
100
-
100
6
106
Balance as at June 30, 2025
927
1
928
(78)
13,408
14,258
712
14,970
For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited)
927
(155)
11,299
12,071
575
12,646
Net profit for the period
-
-
1,178
1,178
49
1,227
Dividend
-
-
(497)
(497)
(29)
(526)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(137)
-
(137)
(5)
(142)
Balance as at June 30, 2024
927
(292)
11,980
12,615
590
13,205
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
(NIS million)
For the year ended December 31, 2024 (audited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2023
927
(155)
11,299
12,071
575
12,646
Net profit for the period
-
-
2,371
2,371
105
2,476
Dividend
-
-
(989)
(989)
(29)
(1,018)
Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect
-
(23)
-
(23)
3
(20)
Balance as at December 31, 2024
927
(178)
12,681
13,430
654
14,084
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.
