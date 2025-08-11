

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices continued their falling trend in July, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.



The producer price index dropped 2.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.6 percent decrease in June. Prices have been falling since January.



Prices in the domestic market alone fell by 3.0 percent, and those in the foreign market slid by 2.7 percent.



Among sectors, prices in the utility sector alone fell by 5.6 percent annually, and manufacturing prices dropped by 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, a price growth of 5.1 percent was seen in the mining and quarrying segment.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent versus a 0.5 percent rise in June.



