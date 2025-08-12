Grit Real Estate Income Group: AVAILABILITY OF THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

DJ AVAILABILITY OF THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) AVAILABILITY OF THE ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 12-Aug-2025 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share code: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the the "Group")

The Board of Directors of Grit announce that the Company's abridged unaudited consolidated results for the six months and twelve months ended 30 June 2025 have been published and can be viewed on the Company's website (https:// grit.group/investor-relations/financial-results/).

By Order of the Board

12 August 2025

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Morne Reinders, Investor Relations +27 82 480 4541 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Darren Chinasamy +230 402 0898 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Cross Kgosidiile, Lynette Finlay+ and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ Independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate Service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and 15.41 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

