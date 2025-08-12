ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 -6

DJ ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 12-Aug-2025 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its unaudited results for the six and twelve months ended 30 June 2025.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"Grit's performance reflects persistent macroeconomic headwinds, particularly policy changes in the United States that have triggered capital outflows from emerging markets. These shifts have tightened liquidity conditions and disrupted demand-supply dynamics across the continent, prompting a widespread reassessment of real estate valuations and exerting downward pressure on distributable earnings.

Investor sentiment remained cautious, with subdued appetite widening bid-ask spreads and delaying the Group's asset recycling programme. Elevated finance costs further constrained free cash flow, contributing to covenant-related liquidity pressures.

Despite these headwinds, Grit remains focused on repositioning the portfolio toward more defensive, higher-yielding asset classes such as diplomatic housing, data centres, light industrial and logistics, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) infrastructure, supported by strong tenant demand and long-term sovereign-grade leases.

The Group continues to deliver against key performance indicators within its control by actively mitigating exogenous factors to support long-term sustainability, while acknowledging the impact of valuation pressures and constrained distributable earnings in the short term.

It is especially encouraging to note that several initiatives introduced in prior reporting periods are increasingly delivering tangible results. These include a reduction in administration expenses, the maintenance of a long lease profile, strong contractual rental collections and increased portfolio occupancy.

Looking ahead, our diversified footprint - both geographically and across asset classes - continues to position the portfolio defensively, with a substantial portion of income secured through long-term hard currency leases. This solid foundation enables Grit to provide a degree of income stability in an otherwise volatile capital environment, while addressing balance sheet constraints through disciplined capital recycling and asset management initiatives."

Financial and Portfolio highlights

Six months Six months Twelve months Twelve months ended ended ended ended Increase/ Increase/ Decrease Decrease 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Property portfolio net operating USUSD29.1m USUSD31.3m -7.1% USUSD64.2m USUSD63.5m +1.1% income (proportionate8) EPRA cost ratio (including 17.0% 12.7% +4.3% 15.6% 13.3% +2.3% associates) 2 Net finance costs USUSD29.9m USUSD27.1m +10.3% USUSD59.8m USUSD48.7m +22.8% Weighted cost of debt 9.3% 9.4% -0.1% 9.4% 10.0% -0.6% Revenue earned from multinational 84.7% 85.4% -0.7% 84.7% 85.4% -0.7% tenants6 Income produced in hard currency7 91.7% 94.3% -2.6% 91.7% 94.3% -2.6% As at 30 June 2025 As at 30 June 2024 Increase/ Decrease EPRA NRV per share1 USUSD48.4cps USUSD57.9cps -USUSD9.5cps IFRS NAV per share USUSD35.5cps USUSD43.9cps -USUSD8.4cps Total Income Producing Assets3 USUSD988.8m USUSD971.2m +USUSD17.6m Contractual rental collected 91.3% 91.1% +0.2% WALE4 4.6 years 5.2 years -0.6 years EPRA portfolio occupancy rate5 92.0% 89.8% +2.2% Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA") 361,941m2 356,036m2 +5,905m2 Weighted average annual contracted rent 2.9% 2.8% +0.1% escalations

Notes

1 Explanations of how EPRA figures and Distributable earnings per share are derived from IFRS are shown in note 16. 2 Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology which includes the proportionately consolidated effects of associates and joint ventures. Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Joint Ventures, 3 deposits paid on Investment properties and other investments, property plant and equipment, intangibles, and related party loans. 4 Weighted average lease expiry ("WALE"). 5 Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology - Includes joint ventures. 6 Forbes 2000, Other Global and pan African tenants. 7 Hard (USUSD and EUR) or pegged currency rental income. Property net operating income ("NOI") is an Alternative Performance Measure ("APM") and is derived from 8 IFRS revenue and NOI adjusted for the results of joint ventures. A full reconciliation is provided in the financial review section below.

Summarised results commentary:

The sustained high interest rate environment continued to weigh on African real estate markets, dampening investor appetite and constraining asset pricing negotiations. Elevated inflation added further pressure on consumers, contributing to broad-based valuation headwinds across the sector.

For Grit, the elevated cost of capital delayed progress on its asset disposal programme, while increased finance costs and downward property revaluations placed strain on covenant metrics - most notably the Group's interest cover ratio. While funder support remains intact, the Group is actively evaluating strategic options to optimise its capital structure and establish a more resilient, liquid, and growth-oriented platform.

As a result, and as previously guided, the Group adopted a prudent approach to business operations, prioritising tenant retention and lease security amid a slowdown in corporate expansion. The Group continues to benefit from its quality portfolio with leading ESG credentials, increasing portfolio occupancy for the six months ended 30 June 2025 by 2.2% to 92.0% year-on-year, with 91.7% of income produced in US dollar, Euro or pegged currencies. 84.7% of revenue is earned from multinational tenants (30 June 2024: 85.4%).

In the context of the current operating environment, the Group balanced longer-term lease renewals with reversionary rates, maintaining a weighted average lease profile of 4.6 years (30 June 2024: 5.2 years). Strong focus on contractual rental collections was maintained, with an average collection rate of 91.3%, a 0.2% increase on the prior year comparative period.

The Group's strategic pivot toward more defensive, higher-yielding asset classes - including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) infrastructure, data centres, light industrial and logistics facilities, and diplomatic housing - was tempered by constrained access to development capital, despite a robust committed pipeline and strong co-investor support.

Nevertheless, during the review period, Grit advanced its sector-focused development strategy through the establishment of Africa's largest embassy accommodation platform. The consolidated entity, DH Africa, represents a scaled and specialist vehicle designed to better serve diplomatic clients, including the US Government and other sovereign stakeholders.

This enhanced platform not only expands Grit's exposure to resilient, income-generating assets but also unlocks additional revenue streams through development fees and asset management income.

Property values, based on Grit's proportionate share of the total portfolio, including joint ventures, contracted by 1.8% over the 12-month period ended 30 June 2025 to USUSD857.6 million (30 June 2024: USUSD873.0 million). The reduction was primarily as a result of negative fair value adjustments of USUSD43.8 million, a 5.0% decrease, offset by positive foreign currency movements of USUSD14.9 million and the consolidation of Rosslyn Grove diplomatic housing (DH3) development in Kenya.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 -2-

The Group's proportionate Property Portfolio Net Operating Income (NOI) declined by 7.1% over the comparative six-month period to 30 June 2025, but recorded a 1.1% increase over the 12-month period ended 30 June 2025. This year-on-year increase was offset by a USUSD9.6 million impact as a result of changes in non-controlling interests, stemming from the June 2024 disposal of Bora Africa Group to Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited ("GREA"), reducing Grit's effective ownership from 100% to 53.24%. NOI came under further pressure as a result of rental reversions to secure key long-term lease renewals and lease concessions granted, particularly within the retail sector.

For the six months to 30 June 2025, EPRA net reinstatement value ("NRV") declined by USUSD9.5 cents per share to USUSD48.4 cents per share (30 June 2024: USUSD57.9 cents per share), mainly due to the decrease in the fair value adjustment made on investment properties during the period. This follows continued downward pressure on market rental rates as a result of rising inflation and unemployment, increased import duties and consumer pressure. This material contraction reflects broader valuation headwinds across African real estate markets, especially retail, and signals continued NAV pressure amid persistent inflation and global interest rate volatility

The IFRS NAV concomitantly contracted meaningfully over the reporting period, reflecting the broader valuation pressures across African real estate markets. As at 30 June 2025, IFRS NRV declined to USUSD35.5 cents per share, down from USUSD43.9 cents per share in the prior year.

Despite these valuation challenges, Grit's NRV remains underpinned by a portfolio of income-producing assets valued at USUSD988.8 million, with 91.7% of revenue earned in hard or pegged currencies and 84.7% derived from multinational tenants. The Group's disciplined approach to capital recycling, lease renewals, and cost containment has helped mitigate the impact of external pressures, while its strategic pivot toward defensive asset classes and sovereign-grade leases provides a foundation for long-term value recovery.

During the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses reported under IFRS declined by 1.4% year-on-year, despite the full-year consolidation of costs from the Group's project development arm Africa Property Development Managers Limited ("APDM"), totalling USUSD4.0 million. Excluding the consolidation of APDM, underlying administrative expenses decreased by 13.9% year-on-year, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses under IFRS fell by 9.7% year-on-year. Adjusting for APDM-related costs, the decline was even more pronounced at 21.6%, highlighting the tangible impact of the Group's targeted savings initiatives.

Administrative expenses as a percentage of total income-producing assets reduced to 1.26% for the six months ended 30 June 2025, down from 1.63% for the prior comparable period. This is closely aligned with the Group's near-term target of 1.25%

The weighted average cost of debt for the Group, reduced to 9.41% at 30 June 2025, down from 10.00% in the prior 12-month comparative period. For this period, finance charges increased by 20.8% mainly due to the full twelve- month impact of finance costs associated with the acquisition of GREA (the comparative period reflected a seven- month impact following GREA's consolidation on 30 November 2023. Despite higher borrowings, the impact was partially mitigated by marginal reductions in global interest rates and the strategic use of interest rate derivatives.

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, finance charges increased by 3.3% versus the comparable period, primarily due to increased borrowings.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Morne Reinders, Investor Relations +27 82 480 4541 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Darren M. Chinasamy +230 402 0885 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group.

Directors:

Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Cross Kgosidiile, Lynette Finlay + and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: MUFG Corporate Markets

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and 15.44 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

A presentation of these results will be made available on the Company website: https://grit.group/investor-relations /

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Grit is a leading, woman-led real estate platform, delivering property investment and associated real estate services across Africa. Since its founding in 2014, the Group has pioneering forward-thinking investment models and strategic alliances that extend beyond conventional real estate approaches. Through an unwavering commitment to social impact, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction, it has actively shaped the built environment with a long-term vision for sustainability across its portfolio.

The year under review was marked by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty across the African continent, driven by global policy shifts, inflationary pressures, and constrained liquidity conditions.

Against this backdrop, the Group continued to execute its Grit 2.0 strategy, prioritising capital recycling, operational efficiency, and a pivot toward defensive, income-generating asset classes. Our strategic focus on sovereign-grade leases and hard currency income streams has proven instrumental in navigating valuation headwinds and sustaining portfolio resilience.

The successful consolidation of DH Africa and the creation of the continent's largest embassy accommodation platform mark a significant milestone in Grit's evolution. This transaction not only deepens our sectoral expertise but also enhances scale, income diversity, and long-term alignment with diplomatic and sovereign clients.

Financial and operational performance

Grit's financial performance for the year reflects the impact of valuation pressures and constrained distributable earnings. EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) contracted by 16.4% to USUSD48.4 cents per share, primarily due to negative fair value adjustments of USUSD43.8 million across the portfolio. IFRS NRV declined to USUSD35.5 cents per share, underscoring the broader reassessment of real estate values across the continent, particularly within the retail sector.

Despite these challenges, operational metrics remain robust. EPRA portfolio occupancy improved to 92.0%, supported by tenanting initiatives in Kenya and Mauritius. Contractual rental collections increased to 91.3%, while 91.7% of revenue was earned in hard or pegged currencies. Administrative expenses declined by 13.9% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, reflecting the tangible impact of cost containment initiatives and strategic outsourcing.

Capital recycling and debt reduction

The Group remains firmly committed to its accelerated strategy to reduce debt and optimise the balance sheet. During the period, USUSD200 million in non-core assets were identified for disposal, with advanced negotiations underway for key divestments including Tamassa Lux Resort and Artemis Curepipe Hospital. Proceeds from these disposals will be strategically redeployed into higher-yielding, more defensive investments.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 -3-

The weighted average cost of debt reduced to 9.41%, down from 10.27% in the prior year, supported by proactive interest rate hedging and refinancing initiatives. As at 30 June 2025, 73.4% of USUSD SOFR-linked debt was hedged, and further improvements to the interest cover ratio are expected as disposals progress and capital is reallocated.

Dividends

In light of the distributable loss of USUSD12.4 million for the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, and the Group's continued focus on balance sheet optimisation, the Board has resolved not to declare a dividend.

Outlook

The Board and management of Grit recognise that a recalibration of the Group's capital structure is necessary to better align the business with its long-term strategic objectives.

As part of ongoing asset recycling and deleveraging efforts, capital reorganisation is expected to support:

-- Improved free cash flow generation through targeted debt reduction as well as enhanced flexibility in meeting

near-term obligations and dividend distribution potential.

More critically, the Company aims to unlock value-accretive growth by accelerating the development of GREA's secured pipeline of high-yield projects in:

-- BPO infrastructure -- Data centres -- Light industrial/logistics assets -- Diplomatic housing infrastructure.

These core sectors remain underpinned by structural demand and robust tenant interest. However, their realisation is currently constrained by limited access to development capital, despite strong co-investor support.

Management is carefully assessing all options to optimise the capital base, with a view to creating a sustainable platform that balances liquidity, resilience, and growth.

On behalf of the Board, I extend our sincere appreciation to our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in Grit's strategic direction. We remain committed to delivering on our mandate and advancing our role as a leading impact-driven real estate platform across Africa.

Peter Todd

Chairman

12 August 2025

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Introduction

Notwithstanding challenging market conditions, the Group continues to implement its Grit 2.0 strategy, focused on prudent capital allocation, cost reduction, active interest rate management and balance sheet optimisation through capital recycling and investment in more defensive, higher-yielding asset classes.

Operational review

The twelve months to 30 June 2025 were marked by heightened macroeconomic volatility across key African markets, driven largely by global trade disruptions and domestic fiscal constraints. The re-escalation of tariff wars following policy shifts in the United States has triggered capital outflows from emerging markets, resulting in tighter liquidity conditions and elevated borrowing costs across the continent. This has had a direct impact on real estate investment appetite, with delays in corporate expansion and tenant decision-making becoming increasingly pronounced.

In Mozambique, socio-political instability and regulatory uncertainty have compounded these pressures, leading to a slowdown in foreign direct investment and a more cautious stance from multinational occupiers. Across the broader region, elevated commercial lending rates - particularly in Kenya (15% - 20%) and Ghana (28%) - have constrained access to affordable finance, further delaying development pipelines and lease commitments.

Consumer pressure has intensified amid rising inflation and currency volatility, with household purchasing power eroded by elevated food and energy costs. This has translated into weaker retail performance, with tenants increasingly seeking lease renegotiations, shorter lease terms, and rental concessions to preserve occupancy. As a result, the retail sector remains most exposed to affordability constraints, while light industrial, business processing and data centre assets have shown relative resilience due to their alignment with logistics and digital infrastructure demand.

Valuation headwinds persist across most asset classes, with retail properties facing the steepest declines. This is attributed to suppressed consumer demand, increased import duties, and inflation-linked cost pressures that have undermined tenant profitability and rental growth.

In response, Grit has adopted a more conservative approach to tenant risk and expansion strategy, prioritising defensive asset classes and stable jurisdictions.

These challenges impacted our net asset value, with EPRA NRV per share for the six months to end June 2025 contracting by USUSD9.5 cents per share or 16.4% to USUSD48.4 cents per share. Likewise, IFRS NAV contracted to USUSD35.5 cents per share.

For the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, the Group's distributable performance turned negative, recording a loss of USUSD12.4 million compared to earnings of USUSD1.2 million in the prior year. This decline was largely driven by lower net operating income, the impact of rental reversions in the retail sector, and reduced economic interest following the June 2024 disposal of the Bora Africa Group to GREA, which lowered the Group's effective ownership from 100% to 53.24% and contributed to a USUSD9.6 million contraction in NOI at a GRIT economic interest level.

Additional pressures on NOI arose from rental reversions to secure key long-term lease renewals and lease concessions granted, particularly within the retail sector.

Property Portfolio Revenue increased by 2.2% compared to the prior year but decreased by 6.4% for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. Similarly, the Group's Proportionate NOI recorded a 1.1% increase over the 12-month period ended 30 June 2025 but declined by 7.1% over the six-month period.

Contractual rental collections improved to 91.3% from 91.1% at 30 June 2024, whilst 91.7% of the Group's revenue is earned in hard currency or from hard currency-linked long-term leases with mainly multinational, blue-chip tenants.

EPRA portfolio occupancy improved to 92.0% as at 30 June 2025, a 2.2% increase on the prior six months, mainly as a result of tenanting initiatives at Eneo at Tatu Central in Kenya, and Unity Building at The Precinct in Mauritius, which is now fully let.

Cost containment

During the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses reported under IFRS decreased by 1.4% year-on-year, notwithstanding the full-year inclusion of costs associated with the Group's project development subsidiary, APDM. These expenses totaled USUSD4.0 million, compared to USUSD2.1 million in the prior year, when APDM was consolidated for only seven months following its effective date of 30 November 2023.

Owing to the limited development activity undertaken during the period, APDM-related costs were recognised as administrative expenses rather than capitalised. Excluding APDM, underlying administrative expenses registered a notable year-on-year decline of 13.9%, underscoring improved operational efficiency.

Focusing on the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses under IFRS declined by 9.7% year-on-year. When adjusted for APDM, the decrease improved to 21.6%, illustrating the substantive impact of the Group's targeted savings initiatives.

Administrative expenses as a proportion of total income-producing assets fell to 1.26% for the six months ended 30 June 2025, down from 1.63% in the prior comparable timeframe. This metric closely mirrors the Group's short-term target of 1.25%, further affirming progress toward its medium-term goal of 1.0%.

The Group's strategic partnership with Broll Property Group ("Broll") effective from 1 February 2025, is expected to further support Grit's medium-term objective of reducing costs. This partnership is expected to deliver annual cost savings of approximately USUSD1 million and streamline operational efficiencies, enabling the Group to focus on its core expertise in impact real estate development, strategic asset management and retaining key tenant relationships.

Finance costs

For the twelve months ended 30 June 2025, finance charges increased by 20.8% year-on-year, largely reflecting the full-year impact of finance costs associated with the acquisition of GREA. In the comparative period, only seven months of GREA-related finance charges were recognised, following its consolidation effective 30 November 2023.

Despite increased borrowings, the overall impact was partially offset by modest reductions in global interest rates and the Group's proactive use of interest rate derivatives. These measures contributed to a reduction in the weighted average cost of debt to 9.41% as at 30 June 2025, down from 10.00% in the prior year.

During the six-month period to 30 June 2025, finance charges rose by 3.3% compared to the prior period, primarily attributable to higher borrowing levels in support of the Group's strategic growth initiatives.

During the reporting period, the Group increased its hedging positions to 71.8% of its USUSD SOFR exposure from 60.8% in the corresponding period. Further hedging and capital allocation, particularly from disposals, is expected to improve the Group's interest cover ratio (ICR) over the medium term.

Creation of largest embassy accommodation platform in Africa and equity issue

On 20 June 2025, the Group officially implemented the creation of Africa's largest embassy accommodation platform through the combination of DH Africa and Verdant Ventures as well as Verdant Property Holdings Ltd's (collectively "Verdant") diplomatic housing businesses.

This transaction aligns with the Grit 2.0 strategy to streamline operations and deepen sector-focused expertise within its development subsidiary, GREA.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 -4-

In exchange for increasing its stake to 99.99% in DH Ethiopia and DH Kenya, and gaining access to DH Ghana, Grit issued 24,742,277 new ordinary shares of no-par value at an issue price of USUSD33.90 cents per share to Verdant, making Verdant a significant minority shareholder. These shares were listed on the LSE and SEM effective 20 June 2025.

DH Africa now encompasses three income-generating assets with a combined valuation of USUSD206.9 million, supported by long-term, sovereign-grade leases and a WALE of 5.2 years.

The platform's future development pipeline includes USUSD130 million in projects across key geographies, which will enhance scale and income diversity once substantially pre-let. This enhanced structure positions Grit to benefit from the US State Department's reform agenda and unlock recurring development and management income, reinforcing its role as a high-quality partner for diplomatic accommodation across Africa.

The full financial and strategic impact of the transaction is expected to be realised in the coming financial years.

Asset recycling

In the face of continued global market volatility and liquidity constraints across key African jurisdictions, the Group remains resolute in executing its asset disposal strategy - aimed at deleveraging the balance sheet and reducing the weighted average cost of capital. Central to this approach is the divestment of non-core and non-strategic assets, facilitating the redeployment of capital into higher-yielding, more resilient investments aligned with the Group's long-term objectives.

As part of its strategic repositioning, the Group has earmarked an additional USUSD200 million in non-core assets for disposal. While macroeconomic headwinds (outlined earlier in this report) have contributed to delays in the sale of Tamassa Lux Resort and Artemis Curepipe Hospital, negotiations remain active. Concurrently, meaningful progress is being made on the potential divestment of Anfa Place Mall, alongside other selected retail and non-core corporate accommodation assets.

Change to accounting reference date and financial year end

Shareholders are referred to the RNS announcement of 18 June 2025, where the Group announced a change to its accounting reference date and financial year end from 30 June to 31 December.

The Board considers that this change will better align the reporting period to the operations of the business across all subsidiaries in the Group, as following this change all Group companies will follow the same accounting reference date. In addition, following a mandatory audit firm rotation, the change will allow the Company's recently appointed auditors, MacIntyre Hudson LLP with Baker Tilly CI Audit Limited sufficient time to better understand the Group and complete their planning to ensure an efficient audit.

Accordingly, the Company's next audited financial statements will be prepared for the 18-month period ending 31 December 2025 and will be required to be published on or before 30 April 2026.

Thereafter, the Company will publish each year its unaudited interim results for the 6 month ending 30 June by 30 September, and its audited financial statements for the 12 months ending 31 December by 30 April in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Outlook

Looking ahead, management remains focused on implementing a disciplined optimisation strategy that prioritises income resilience, cost efficiency, and capital redeployment.

Our recovery and business enhancement plan remains structured around six key pillars:

-- Deepening capital partnerships through closer engagement with existing and new funders to lower the cost of funding -- Strengthening operational performance through tenant retention, rental collections, and sustainable real estate

delivery, while improving profitability via reduced operating costs and enhanced recoveries. -- Recycling non-core assets to unlock capital for debt reduction and reinvestment into higher-yielding, strategically

aligned properties. -- Deleveraging the balance sheet to create headroom for future growth and reduce overall funding costs. -- Streamlining operations by consolidating assets into specialised substructures and leveraging technology to enhance

systems, processes, and workforce efficiency. -- Driving down administrative expenses with a clear target of reducing costs to 1.0% of total income-producing assets

over the medium term.

Presentation of financial results

The condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB. Alternative performance measures (APMs) have also been provided to supplement the condensed financial statements as the Directors believe that this adds meaningful insight into the operations of the Group and how the Group is managed. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") Best Practice Recommendations have been adopted widely throughout this report and are used within the business when considering the operational performance of our properties. Full reconciliations between IFRS and EPRA figures are provided in notes 16a to 16b. Other APMs used are also reconciled below.

"Grit Proportionate Interest" income statement, presented below, is a management measure to assess business performance and is considered meaningful in the interpretation of the financial results. Grit Proportionate Interest Income Statement (including "Distributable Earnings") are alternative performance measures. In the absence of the requirement for Distributable Reserves in the domicile countries of the group, Distributable Earnings is utilised to determine the maximum amount of operational earnings that would be available for distribution as dividends to shareholders in any financial period. This factors the various company specific nuances of operating across a number of diverse jurisdictions across Africa and the investments' legal structures of externalising cash from the various regions. The IFRS statement of comprehensive income is adjusted for the Group proportionate share of the income statement line items of properties held in joint ventures and associates. This measure, in conjunction with adjustments for non-controlling interest (for properties consolidated by the group, but part owned by minority partners), form the basis of the Group's distributable earnings build up, which is alternatively shown in Note 16b - Distributable Earnings .

Performance for the six months ended 30 June 2025

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Group reported a distributable loss of USUSD7.7 million, compared to USUSD4.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024. The key drivers for the year-on-year variance is net operating income which was largely impacted by rental reversions to secure key long term lease renewals, lease concessions granted, particularly within the retail sector as well as the impact of foreign exchange on rental income in Ghana. Although global interest rates remained elevated, most notably on SOFR-linked debt, the increase in finance charges contributed only a modest 2.9% year-on-year increase in the distributable loss.Offsetting these pressures, the Group continued to drive down administration expenses through targeted cost saving initiatives. As a result, administration expenses decreased by 16.8% year-on-year.

IFRS Income statement to IFRS for the six Extracted GRIT GRIT Distributable earnings distribution months ended 30 from Proportionate Split Economic for the six months reconciliation June 2025 Associates Income NCI Interest ended 30 June 2025 statement USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross rental income 33,259 3,467 36,726 (10,053) 26,673 26,647 Property operating (6,870) (746) (7,616) 1,466 (6,150) (6,132) expenses Net operating profit 26,389 2,721 29,110 (8,587) 20,523 20,515 Other income 24 - 24 9 33 37 Administration expenses (8,175) (75) (8,250) 2,499 (5,751) (6,154) Net impairment charge on (454) - (454) 133 (321) 21 financial assets Profit / (loss) from 17,784 2,646 20,430 (5,946) 14,484 14,419 operations Fair value adjustment on (23,425) (684) (24,109) 8,456 (15,653) - investment properties Fair value adjustment on derivative financial (2,882) - (2,882) 79 (2,803) - instruments Share of profits from 503 (503) - - - - joint ventures Foreign currency (losses) (2,863) (78) (2,941) (505) (3,446) - / gains Loss on extinguishment of other financial (163) - (163) - (163) - liabilities and borrowings (Loss)/ Profit before (11,046) 1,381 (9,665) 2,084 (7,581) 14,419 interest and taxation Interest income 1,936 176 2,112 (975) 1,137 1,137 Finance costs - - - - 1,659 1,659 1,659 Intercompany Finance charges (31,847) (1,564) (33,411) 4,120 (29,291) (25,892) (Loss)/Profit before (40,957) (7) (40,964) 6,888 (34,076) (8,677) taxation

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 -5-

Current tax (796) (97) (893) 386 (507) (507) Deferred tax 1,798 104 1,902 (506) 1,396 - (Loss)/Profit after (39,955) - (39,955) 6,768 (33,187) (9,184) taxation Total comprehensive loss (39,955) - (39,955) 6,768 (33,187) (9,184) VAT credits 1,499 Distributable loss (7,685)

Performance for the twelve months ended 30 June 2025

For the twelve month period ended 30 June 2025, the Group recorded a distributable loss of USUSD12.4 million, compared to distributable earnings of USUSD1.2 million for the prior corresponding period. The primary variance drivers for this variance are net operating income, which, while the Grit proportionate income statement reflected a 1.1% year-on-year increase in NOI, the was offset by a USUSD9.6 million impact stemming from changes in non-controlling interests when calculating the Group economic interest and distributable earnings. This effect primarily resulted from the June 2024 disposal of the Bora Africa Group to GREA, reducing the Group's effective ownership from 100% to 53.24%. Additional pressures on NOI arose from rental reversions to secure key long term lease renewals and lease concessions granted, particularly within the retail sector. Finance costs increased by 6.4% year-on-year,driven by sustained elevated global interest rates, notably affecting debt linked to SOFR benchmarks. Partially offsetting these impacts, administration expenses declined by 25.4% year-on-year, reflecting the effectiveness of ongoing cost saving initiatives implemented across the Group.

IFRS Income statement to IFRS for the Extracted GRIT GRIT Distributable earnings distribution twelve months ended from Proportionate Split Economic for the twelve months reconciliation 30 June 2025 Associates Income NCI Interest ended 30 June 2025 statement USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross rental income 72,245 7,073 79,318 (22,849) 56,469 56,193 Property operating (13,700) (1,428) (15,128) 3,333 (11,795) (11,758) expenses Net operating profit 58,545 5,645 64,190 (19,516) 44,674 44,435 Other income 129 - 129 (257) (128) (92) Administration expenses (17,705) (359) (18,064) 3,711 (14,353) (13,894) Net impairment charge on (840) - (840) 173 (667) 21 financial assets Profit / (Loss) from 40,129 5,286 45,415 (15,889) 29,526 30,470 operations Fair value adjustment on (42,954) (819) (43,773) 13,133 (30,640) - investment properties Fair value adjustment on 20 - 20 (13) 7 - other financial asset Fair value adjustment on derivative financial (4,393) - (4,393) 48 (4,345) - instruments Share-based payment - - - - - - Share of profits from 1,105 (1,105) - - - - joint ventures Foreign currency (losses) 1,791 (4) 1,787 (3,169) (1,382) - / gains Loss on extinguishment of other financial (163) - (163) - (163) - liabilities and borrowings Other transaction costs (3,723) (1) (3,724) 991 (2,733) (Loss)/Profit before (8,188) 3,357 (4,831) (4,899) (9,730) 30,470 interest and taxation Interest income 4,907 176 5,083 (1,776) 3,307 3,309 Finance costs - - - - 3,137 3,137 3,137 Intercompany Finance charges (64,679) (3,385) (68,064) 9,763 (58,301) (51,610) (Loss)/Profit before (67,960) 148 (67,812) 6,225 (61,587) (14,694) taxation Current tax (1,296) (254) (1,550) 518 (1,032) (1,032) Deferred tax 3,834 106 3,490 (704) 2,786 - (Loss)/Profit after (65,422) - (65,872) 6,039 (59,833) (15,726) taxation Total comprehensive (loss) (65,422) - (65,872) 6,039 (59,833) (15,726) /income VAT credits 3,316 Distributable loss (12,410)

Financial and Portfolio summary

Operational performance for the six and twelve months ended 30 June 2025

The Grit Proportionate Income Statement is further broken down to provide a sectoral analysis of Property Portfolio Revenue² and Net Operating Income (NOI)². Property Portfolio Revenue decreased by 6.4% for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, while on a year-to-date basis, it increased by 2.2% compared to the prior year. Similarly, the Group's Proportionate NOI declined by 7.1% over the six-month period but recorded a 1.1% increase over the 12-month period ended 30 June 2025.

Revenue Revenue NOI NOI Year-on-year Year-on-year Rental change in change in Collection1 Six months ended Six months ended Six months Six months Sector 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 ended 30 June ended 30 June 2025 2024 Revenue NOI Reported 30 June reported 2025 Reported2 Reported2 Reported2 Reported2 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % % Retail 9,796 10,469 (6.4%) 6,636 7,223 (8.1%) 95.1% Hospitality 3,018 3,183 (5.2%) 3,003 3,183 (5.7%) 94.1% Office 10,938 10,721 2.0% 9,093 9,216 (1.3%) 89.2% Light 1,631 2,994 (45.5%) 1,489 2,871 (48.1%) 113.0% industrial Corp 8,434 8,541 (1.3%) 7,047 7,003 0.6% 113.7% Accommodation Medical 1,324 1,218 8.7% 1,322 1,211 9.2% 67.9% 83.3% Data Centre 1,317 1,313 0.3% 1,322 1,313 0.7% - Corporate 268 808 (66.8%) (802) (690) (16.2%) 97.4% TOTAL 36,726 39,247 (6.4%) 29,110 31,330 (7.1%) Subsidiaries 33,259 33,833 (1.7%) 26,389 26,697 (1.2%) - Joint 3,467 5,414 (36.0%) 2,721 4,633 (41.3%) - Ventures 97.4% TOTAL 36,726 39,247 (6.4%) 29,110 31,330 (7.1%) Revenue Revenue NOI NOI Year-on-year Year-on-year Rental change in change in Collection1 Twelve months Twelve months Twelve months Twelve months Sector ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue NOI Reported 30 June reported 2025

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 -6-

Reported2 Reported2 Reported2 Reported2 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % % Retail 20,409 20,914 (2.4%) 13,448 13,994 (3.9%) 96.2% Hospitality 6,129 6,160 (0.5%) 6,106 6,160 (0.9%) 98.8% Office 22,040 20,117 9.6% 18,214 17,355 4.9% 88.6% Light 4,551 6,043 (24.7%) 4,194 5,789 (27.6%) 76.3% industrial Corp 20,487 18,647 9.9% 17,429 15,615 11.6% 104.0% Accommodation 76.0% Medical 2,567 1,966 30.6% 2,547 1,956 30.2% 102.2% Data Centre 3,058 2,099 45.7% 3,050 2,099 45.3% Corporate 77 1,649 (95.3%) (798) 542 (247.2%) - 94.7% TOTAL 79,318 77,595 2.2% 64,190 63,510 1.1% Subsidiaries 72,245 63,977 12.9% 58,545 51,611 13.4% - Associates 7,073 13,618 (48.1%) 5,645 11,899 (52.6%) - 94.7% TOTAL 79,318 77,595 2.2% 64,190 63,510 1.1%

Notes

1 Rental Collections represents the amount of cash received as a percentage of contractual income. Contractual income is stated before the effects of any rental deferment and concessions provided to tenants.

2 The Revenue and NOI figures presented in the table above reflect the Group's consolidated results from its subsidiaries, along with its proportionate share of revenue and NOI from joint ventures, which are otherwise presented within 'share of profit from joint ventures' in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements."

Retail sector: Leasing activity in the retail sector remains strong, with new leases signed at both Anfa Place Mall and the Zambian malls. This has led to a reduction in overall vacancies from 14.2% in June 2024 to 12.8% in June 2025, despite ongoing challenges in the retail environment.

However, revenue and Net Operating Income (NOI) for the six- and twelve-month periods ended 30 June 2025 have declined compared to 2024. This is primarily due to rental concessions that were conservatively accrued in the prior year but ultimately did not materialise and were reversed in 2024, resulting in an elevated comparative base. As these concessions reversal were not repeated in 2025, they contributed to the year-on-year decline. Additionally, NOI was further affected by rising operating costs, reflecting broader market pressures.

Hospitality sector: Performance remained broadly in line with expectations, underpinned by strong occupancy levels at both Tamassa Resort and Club Med Cap Skirring Resort. The net decrease in revenue and Net Operating Income (NOI) for the six-month period was primarily due to development rental adjustments made during the period, which also contributed to a lower result over the twelve-month period. On a like-for-like basis, EBITDA rental from Tamassa was higher in 2024 compared to 2025, further contributing to the year-on-year decline.

Office sector: 5-year renewals were secured for Vodacom Mocambique SA and ATC Ghana Serviceco Limited, in Mozambique and Ghana, respectively. Recently completed assets such as The Precinct (Mauritius) and Eneo at Tatu Central (Kenya) also benefited from increased tenant demand, with both assets now reporting occupancy rates aboves 92%.

Light Industrial sector: Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, the lease with Imperial Managed Solutions East Africa Limited was successfully renewed for a further five-year term, albeit at prevailing market rental levels. In Kenya, the challenging economic environment impacted the operations of Orbit Products Africa Limited, resulting in a reduced space requirement and a renegotiation of rental terms at lower rates. Although the surrendered space has since been fully re-let, it was done so at lower market rentals.

In Mozambique, renewed optimism and positive developments in the LNG sector have supported market confidence, with Africa Global Logistics Moçambique S.A. now committing to a new five-year lease.

Corporate accommodation sector: Despite global uncertainties and US policy changes, demand for corporate accommodation units remain healthy with TotalEnergies EP Mozambique Area1 Limitada renewing leases on 32 units in Acacia Estate (Mozambique) for a period of 5 years, as well lease renewals secured at Elevation Residences (Ethiopia).

Healthcare and Data Centre sector: Properties within the Healthcare and Data Centre sectors have continued to perform well. The increase in revenue and Net Operating Income (NOI) compared to the prior periods was driven by the full-year consolidation of Africa Data Centres and Curepipe Artemis Hospital, contractual rental escalations on the data centre asset, and the appreciation of the Euro against the US Dollar, which positively impacted the Euro-denominated lease at Curepipe Artemis Hospital.

Cost control

During the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses reported under IFRS declined by 1.4% year-on-year, despite the full-year consolidation of costs from the Group's project development arm (APDM), totalling USUSD4.0 million. This compares to seven months of APDM costs amounting to USUSD2.1 million in the prior year, following its consolidation effective 30 November 2023. Given the limited development activity undertaken during the period, APDM-related costs were absorbed under administrative expenses rather than capitalised as development costs. Excluding these, underlying administrative expenses decreased by 13.9% year-on-year-reflecting improved operational efficiency.

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses under IFRS fell by 9.7% year-on-year. Adjusting for APDM-related costs, the decline was even more pronounced at 21.6%, highlighting the tangible impact of the Group's targeted savings initiatives.

Administrative expenses as a percentage of total income-producing assets reduced to 1.26% for the six months ended 30 June 2025, down from 1.63% for the prior comparable period. This is closely aligned with the Group's short-term target of 1.25%, reinforcing momentum toward its medium-term goal of 1.0%.

Six months Six months Movement Movement Twelve Twelve Movement Movement Administrative expenses ended 30 ended 30 six six months months twelve twelve June 2025 June 2024 months months ended 30 ended 30 months months ended ended June 2025 June 2024 ended ended USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Total administrative expenses 8,175 9,056 (881) (9.7%) 17,705 17,951 (246) (1.4%) reported under IFRS Less: Administrative expenses related to APDM not (1,967) (1,140) (827) 72.5% (4,038) (2,070) (1,968) 95.1% capitalised against development projects Total ongoing administrative expenses - Excluding APDM 6,208 7,916 (1,708) (21.6%) 13,667 15,881 (2,214) (13.9%) costs Administrative expenses reported under IFRS as % of 1.66% 1.86% (0.20%) (10.75%) 1.80% 1.85% (0.05%) (2.70%) total income producing assets Ongoing administrative expense -Excluding APDM costs 1.26% 1.63% (0.37%) (22.70%) 1.38% 1.64% (0.26%) (15.85%) as a % of total income producing assets

Material finance cost increases

For the twelve months ended 30 June 2025, finance charges increased by 20.8% year-on-year. This increase primarily reflects the full twelve-month impact of finance costs associated with the GREA acquisition. The comparative period reflected only seven months of GREA related finance charges, following its consolidation on 30 November 2023. Despite higher borrowings, the impact was partially mitigated by marginal reductions in global interest rates and the strategic use of interest rate derivatives, which collectively reduced the Group's the weighted average cost of debt to 9.41% as of 30 June 2025, from 10.00% a year earlier.

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, finance charges increased by 3.3% versus the comparable period, primarily due to increased borrowings.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2025 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)