ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 -21

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2025 12-Aug-2025 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its unaudited results for the six and twelve months ended 30 June 2025.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"Grit's performance reflects persistent macroeconomic headwinds, particularly policy changes in the United States that have triggered capital outflows from emerging markets. These shifts have tightened liquidity conditions and disrupted demand-supply dynamics across the continent, prompting a widespread reassessment of real estate valuations and exerting downward pressure on distributable earnings.

Investor sentiment remained cautious, with subdued appetite widening bid-ask spreads and delaying the Group's asset recycling programme. Elevated finance costs further constrained free cash flow, contributing to covenant-related liquidity pressures.

Despite these headwinds, Grit remains focused on repositioning the portfolio toward more defensive, higher-yielding asset classes such as diplomatic housing, data centres, light industrial and logistics, and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) infrastructure, supported by strong tenant demand and long-term sovereign-grade leases.

The Group continues to deliver against key performance indicators within its control by actively mitigating exogenous factors to support long-term sustainability, while acknowledging the impact of valuation pressures and constrained distributable earnings in the short term.

It is especially encouraging to note that several initiatives introduced in prior reporting periods are increasingly delivering tangible results. These include a reduction in administration expenses, the maintenance of a long lease profile, strong contractual rental collections and increased portfolio occupancy.

Looking ahead, our diversified footprint - both geographically and across asset classes - continues to position the portfolio defensively, with a substantial portion of income secured through long-term hard currency leases. This solid foundation enables Grit to provide a degree of income stability in an otherwise volatile capital environment, while addressing balance sheet constraints through disciplined capital recycling and asset management initiatives."

Financial and Portfolio highlights

Six months Six months Twelve months Twelve months ended ended ended ended Increase/ Increase/ Decrease Decrease 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Property portfolio net operating USUSD29.1m USUSD31.3m -7.1% USUSD64.2m USUSD63.5m +1.1% income (proportionate8) EPRA cost ratio (including 17.0% 12.7% +4.3% 15.6% 13.3% +2.3% associates) 2 Net finance costs USUSD29.9m USUSD27.1m +10.3% USUSD59.8m USUSD48.7m +22.8% Weighted cost of debt 9.3% 9.4% -0.1% 9.4% 10.0% -0.6% Revenue earned from multinational 84.7% 85.4% -0.7% 84.7% 85.4% -0.7% tenants6 Income produced in hard currency7 91.7% 94.3% -2.6% 91.7% 94.3% -2.6% As at 30 June 2025 As at 30 June 2024 Increase/ Decrease EPRA NRV per share1 USUSD48.4cps USUSD57.9cps -USUSD9.5cps IFRS NAV per share USUSD35.5cps USUSD43.9cps -USUSD8.4cps Total Income Producing Assets3 USUSD988.8m USUSD971.2m +USUSD17.6m Contractual rental collected 91.3% 91.1% +0.2% WALE4 4.6 years 5.2 years -0.6 years EPRA portfolio occupancy rate5 92.0% 89.8% +2.2% Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA") 361,941m2 356,036m2 +5,905m2 Weighted average annual contracted rent 2.9% 2.8% +0.1% escalations

Notes

1 Explanations of how EPRA figures and Distributable earnings per share are derived from IFRS are shown in note 16. 2 Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology which includes the proportionately consolidated effects of associates and joint ventures. Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Joint Ventures, 3 deposits paid on Investment properties and other investments, property plant and equipment, intangibles, and related party loans. 4 Weighted average lease expiry ("WALE"). 5 Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology - Includes joint ventures. 6 Forbes 2000, Other Global and pan African tenants. 7 Hard (USUSD and EUR) or pegged currency rental income. Property net operating income ("NOI") is an Alternative Performance Measure ("APM") and is derived from 8 IFRS revenue and NOI adjusted for the results of joint ventures. A full reconciliation is provided in the financial review section below.

Summarised results commentary:

The sustained high interest rate environment continued to weigh on African real estate markets, dampening investor appetite and constraining asset pricing negotiations. Elevated inflation added further pressure on consumers, contributing to broad-based valuation headwinds across the sector.

For Grit, the elevated cost of capital delayed progress on its asset disposal programme, while increased finance costs and downward property revaluations placed strain on covenant metrics - most notably the Group's interest cover ratio. While funder support remains intact, the Group is actively evaluating strategic options to optimise its capital structure and establish a more resilient, liquid, and growth-oriented platform.

As a result, and as previously guided, the Group adopted a prudent approach to business operations, prioritising tenant retention and lease security amid a slowdown in corporate expansion. The Group continues to benefit from its quality portfolio with leading ESG credentials, increasing portfolio occupancy for the six months ended 30 June 2025 by 2.2% to 92.0% year-on-year, with 91.7% of income produced in US dollar, Euro or pegged currencies. 84.7% of revenue is earned from multinational tenants (30 June 2024: 85.4%).

In the context of the current operating environment, the Group balanced longer-term lease renewals with reversionary rates, maintaining a weighted average lease profile of 4.6 years (30 June 2024: 5.2 years). Strong focus on contractual rental collections was maintained, with an average collection rate of 91.3%, a 0.2% increase on the prior year comparative period.

The Group's strategic pivot toward more defensive, higher-yielding asset classes - including Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) infrastructure, data centres, light industrial and logistics facilities, and diplomatic housing - was tempered by constrained access to development capital, despite a robust committed pipeline and strong co-investor support.

Nevertheless, during the review period, Grit advanced its sector-focused development strategy through the establishment of Africa's largest embassy accommodation platform. The consolidated entity, DH Africa, represents a scaled and specialist vehicle designed to better serve diplomatic clients, including the US Government and other sovereign stakeholders.

This enhanced platform not only expands Grit's exposure to resilient, income-generating assets but also unlocks additional revenue streams through development fees and asset management income.

Property values, based on Grit's proportionate share of the total portfolio, including joint ventures, contracted by 1.8% over the 12-month period ended 30 June 2025 to USUSD857.6 million (30 June 2024: USUSD873.0 million). The reduction was primarily as a result of negative fair value adjustments of USUSD43.8 million, a 5.0% decrease, offset by positive foreign currency movements of USUSD14.9 million and the consolidation of Rosslyn Grove diplomatic housing (DH3) development in Kenya.

The Group's proportionate Property Portfolio Net Operating Income (NOI) declined by 7.1% over the comparative six-month period to 30 June 2025, but recorded a 1.1% increase over the 12-month period ended 30 June 2025. This year-on-year increase was offset by a USUSD9.6 million impact as a result of changes in non-controlling interests, stemming from the June 2024 disposal of Bora Africa Group to Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited ("GREA"), reducing Grit's effective ownership from 100% to 53.24%. NOI came under further pressure as a result of rental reversions to secure key long-term lease renewals and lease concessions granted, particularly within the retail sector.

For the six months to 30 June 2025, EPRA net reinstatement value ("NRV") declined by USUSD9.5 cents per share to USUSD48.4 cents per share (30 June 2024: USUSD57.9 cents per share), mainly due to the decrease in the fair value adjustment made on investment properties during the period. This follows continued downward pressure on market rental rates as a result of rising inflation and unemployment, increased import duties and consumer pressure. This material contraction reflects broader valuation headwinds across African real estate markets, especially retail, and signals continued NAV pressure amid persistent inflation and global interest rate volatility

The IFRS NAV concomitantly contracted meaningfully over the reporting period, reflecting the broader valuation pressures across African real estate markets. As at 30 June 2025, IFRS NRV declined to USUSD35.5 cents per share, down from USUSD43.9 cents per share in the prior year.

Despite these valuation challenges, Grit's NRV remains underpinned by a portfolio of income-producing assets valued at USUSD988.8 million, with 91.7% of revenue earned in hard or pegged currencies and 84.7% derived from multinational tenants. The Group's disciplined approach to capital recycling, lease renewals, and cost containment has helped mitigate the impact of external pressures, while its strategic pivot toward defensive asset classes and sovereign-grade leases provides a foundation for long-term value recovery.

During the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses reported under IFRS declined by 1.4% year-on-year, despite the full-year consolidation of costs from the Group's project development arm Africa Property Development Managers Limited ("APDM"), totalling USUSD4.0 million. Excluding the consolidation of APDM, underlying administrative expenses decreased by 13.9% year-on-year, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses under IFRS fell by 9.7% year-on-year. Adjusting for APDM-related costs, the decline was even more pronounced at 21.6%, highlighting the tangible impact of the Group's targeted savings initiatives.

Administrative expenses as a percentage of total income-producing assets reduced to 1.26% for the six months ended 30 June 2025, down from 1.63% for the prior comparable period. This is closely aligned with the Group's near-term target of 1.25%

The weighted average cost of debt for the Group, reduced to 9.41% at 30 June 2025, down from 10.00% in the prior 12-month comparative period. For this period, finance charges increased by 20.8% mainly due to the full twelve- month impact of finance costs associated with the acquisition of GREA (the comparative period reflected a seven- month impact following GREA's consolidation on 30 November 2023. Despite higher borrowings, the impact was partially mitigated by marginal reductions in global interest rates and the strategic use of interest rate derivatives.

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, finance charges increased by 3.3% versus the comparable period, primarily due to increased borrowings.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Grit is a leading, woman-led real estate platform, delivering property investment and associated real estate services across Africa. Since its founding in 2014, the Group has pioneering forward-thinking investment models and strategic alliances that extend beyond conventional real estate approaches. Through an unwavering commitment to social impact, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction, it has actively shaped the built environment with a long-term vision for sustainability across its portfolio.

The year under review was marked by heightened macroeconomic uncertainty across the African continent, driven by global policy shifts, inflationary pressures, and constrained liquidity conditions.

Against this backdrop, the Group continued to execute its Grit 2.0 strategy, prioritising capital recycling, operational efficiency, and a pivot toward defensive, income-generating asset classes. Our strategic focus on sovereign-grade leases and hard currency income streams has proven instrumental in navigating valuation headwinds and sustaining portfolio resilience.

The successful consolidation of DH Africa and the creation of the continent's largest embassy accommodation platform mark a significant milestone in Grit's evolution. This transaction not only deepens our sectoral expertise but also enhances scale, income diversity, and long-term alignment with diplomatic and sovereign clients.

Financial and operational performance

Grit's financial performance for the year reflects the impact of valuation pressures and constrained distributable earnings. EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) contracted by 16.4% to USUSD48.4 cents per share, primarily due to negative fair value adjustments of USUSD43.8 million across the portfolio. IFRS NRV declined to USUSD35.5 cents per share, underscoring the broader reassessment of real estate values across the continent, particularly within the retail sector.

Despite these challenges, operational metrics remain robust. EPRA portfolio occupancy improved to 92.0%, supported by tenanting initiatives in Kenya and Mauritius. Contractual rental collections increased to 91.3%, while 91.7% of revenue was earned in hard or pegged currencies. Administrative expenses declined by 13.9% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis, reflecting the tangible impact of cost containment initiatives and strategic outsourcing.

Capital recycling and debt reduction

The Group remains firmly committed to its accelerated strategy to reduce debt and optimise the balance sheet. During the period, USUSD200 million in non-core assets were identified for disposal, with advanced negotiations underway for key divestments including Tamassa Lux Resort and Artemis Curepipe Hospital. Proceeds from these disposals will be strategically redeployed into higher-yielding, more defensive investments.

The weighted average cost of debt reduced to 9.41%, down from 10.27% in the prior year, supported by proactive interest rate hedging and refinancing initiatives. As at 30 June 2025, 73.4% of USUSD SOFR-linked debt was hedged, and further improvements to the interest cover ratio are expected as disposals progress and capital is reallocated.

Dividends

In light of the distributable loss of USUSD12.4 million for the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, and the Group's continued focus on balance sheet optimisation, the Board has resolved not to declare a dividend.

Outlook

The Board and management of Grit recognise that a recalibration of the Group's capital structure is necessary to better align the business with its long-term strategic objectives.

As part of ongoing asset recycling and deleveraging efforts, capital reorganisation is expected to support:

-- Improved free cash flow generation through targeted debt reduction as well as enhanced flexibility in meeting

near-term obligations and dividend distribution potential.

More critically, the Company aims to unlock value-accretive growth by accelerating the development of GREA's secured pipeline of high-yield projects in:

-- BPO infrastructure -- Data centres -- Light industrial/logistics assets -- Diplomatic housing infrastructure.

These core sectors remain underpinned by structural demand and robust tenant interest. However, their realisation is currently constrained by limited access to development capital, despite strong co-investor support.

Management is carefully assessing all options to optimise the capital base, with a view to creating a sustainable platform that balances liquidity, resilience, and growth.

On behalf of the Board, I extend our sincere appreciation to our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in Grit's strategic direction. We remain committed to delivering on our mandate and advancing our role as a leading impact-driven real estate platform across Africa.

Peter Todd

Chairman

12 August 2025

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Introduction

Notwithstanding challenging market conditions, the Group continues to implement its Grit 2.0 strategy, focused on prudent capital allocation, cost reduction, active interest rate management and balance sheet optimisation through capital recycling and investment in more defensive, higher-yielding asset classes.

Operational review

The twelve months to 30 June 2025 were marked by heightened macroeconomic volatility across key African markets, driven largely by global trade disruptions and domestic fiscal constraints. The re-escalation of tariff wars following policy shifts in the United States has triggered capital outflows from emerging markets, resulting in tighter liquidity conditions and elevated borrowing costs across the continent. This has had a direct impact on real estate investment appetite, with delays in corporate expansion and tenant decision-making becoming increasingly pronounced.

In Mozambique, socio-political instability and regulatory uncertainty have compounded these pressures, leading to a slowdown in foreign direct investment and a more cautious stance from multinational occupiers. Across the broader region, elevated commercial lending rates - particularly in Kenya (15% - 20%) and Ghana (28%) - have constrained access to affordable finance, further delaying development pipelines and lease commitments.

Consumer pressure has intensified amid rising inflation and currency volatility, with household purchasing power eroded by elevated food and energy costs. This has translated into weaker retail performance, with tenants increasingly seeking lease renegotiations, shorter lease terms, and rental concessions to preserve occupancy. As a result, the retail sector remains most exposed to affordability constraints, while light industrial, business processing and data centre assets have shown relative resilience due to their alignment with logistics and digital infrastructure demand.

Valuation headwinds persist across most asset classes, with retail properties facing the steepest declines. This is attributed to suppressed consumer demand, increased import duties, and inflation-linked cost pressures that have undermined tenant profitability and rental growth.

In response, Grit has adopted a more conservative approach to tenant risk and expansion strategy, prioritising defensive asset classes and stable jurisdictions.

These challenges impacted our net asset value, with EPRA NRV per share for the six months to end June 2025 contracting by USUSD9.5 cents per share or 16.4% to USUSD48.4 cents per share. Likewise, IFRS NAV contracted to USUSD35.5 cents per share.

For the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, the Group's distributable performance turned negative, recording a loss of USUSD12.4 million compared to earnings of USUSD1.2 million in the prior year. This decline was largely driven by lower net operating income, the impact of rental reversions in the retail sector, and reduced economic interest following the June 2024 disposal of the Bora Africa Group to GREA, which lowered the Group's effective ownership from 100% to 53.24% and contributed to a USUSD9.6 million contraction in NOI at a GRIT economic interest level.

Additional pressures on NOI arose from rental reversions to secure key long-term lease renewals and lease concessions granted, particularly within the retail sector.

Property Portfolio Revenue increased by 2.2% compared to the prior year but decreased by 6.4% for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. Similarly, the Group's Proportionate NOI recorded a 1.1% increase over the 12-month period ended 30 June 2025 but declined by 7.1% over the six-month period.

Contractual rental collections improved to 91.3% from 91.1% at 30 June 2024, whilst 91.7% of the Group's revenue is earned in hard currency or from hard currency-linked long-term leases with mainly multinational, blue-chip tenants.

EPRA portfolio occupancy improved to 92.0% as at 30 June 2025, a 2.2% increase on the prior six months, mainly as a result of tenanting initiatives at Eneo at Tatu Central in Kenya, and Unity Building at The Precinct in Mauritius, which is now fully let.

Cost containment

During the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses reported under IFRS decreased by 1.4% year-on-year, notwithstanding the full-year inclusion of costs associated with the Group's project development subsidiary, APDM. These expenses totaled USUSD4.0 million, compared to USUSD2.1 million in the prior year, when APDM was consolidated for only seven months following its effective date of 30 November 2023.

Owing to the limited development activity undertaken during the period, APDM-related costs were recognised as administrative expenses rather than capitalised. Excluding APDM, underlying administrative expenses registered a notable year-on-year decline of 13.9%, underscoring improved operational efficiency.

Focusing on the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses under IFRS declined by 9.7% year-on-year. When adjusted for APDM, the decrease improved to 21.6%, illustrating the substantive impact of the Group's targeted savings initiatives.

Administrative expenses as a proportion of total income-producing assets fell to 1.26% for the six months ended 30 June 2025, down from 1.63% in the prior comparable timeframe. This metric closely mirrors the Group's short-term target of 1.25%, further affirming progress toward its medium-term goal of 1.0%.

The Group's strategic partnership with Broll Property Group ("Broll") effective from 1 February 2025, is expected to further support Grit's medium-term objective of reducing costs. This partnership is expected to deliver annual cost savings of approximately USUSD1 million and streamline operational efficiencies, enabling the Group to focus on its core expertise in impact real estate development, strategic asset management and retaining key tenant relationships.

Finance costs

For the twelve months ended 30 June 2025, finance charges increased by 20.8% year-on-year, largely reflecting the full-year impact of finance costs associated with the acquisition of GREA. In the comparative period, only seven months of GREA-related finance charges were recognised, following its consolidation effective 30 November 2023.

Despite increased borrowings, the overall impact was partially offset by modest reductions in global interest rates and the Group's proactive use of interest rate derivatives. These measures contributed to a reduction in the weighted average cost of debt to 9.41% as at 30 June 2025, down from 10.00% in the prior year.

During the six-month period to 30 June 2025, finance charges rose by 3.3% compared to the prior period, primarily attributable to higher borrowing levels in support of the Group's strategic growth initiatives.

During the reporting period, the Group increased its hedging positions to 71.8% of its USUSD SOFR exposure from 60.8% in the corresponding period. Further hedging and capital allocation, particularly from disposals, is expected to improve the Group's interest cover ratio (ICR) over the medium term.

Creation of largest embassy accommodation platform in Africa and equity issue

On 20 June 2025, the Group officially implemented the creation of Africa's largest embassy accommodation platform through the combination of DH Africa and Verdant Ventures as well as Verdant Property Holdings Ltd's (collectively "Verdant") diplomatic housing businesses.

This transaction aligns with the Grit 2.0 strategy to streamline operations and deepen sector-focused expertise within its development subsidiary, GREA.

In exchange for increasing its stake to 99.99% in DH Ethiopia and DH Kenya, and gaining access to DH Ghana, Grit issued 24,742,277 new ordinary shares of no-par value at an issue price of USUSD33.90 cents per share to Verdant, making Verdant a significant minority shareholder. These shares were listed on the LSE and SEM effective 20 June 2025.

DH Africa now encompasses three income-generating assets with a combined valuation of USUSD206.9 million, supported by long-term, sovereign-grade leases and a WALE of 5.2 years.

The platform's future development pipeline includes USUSD130 million in projects across key geographies, which will enhance scale and income diversity once substantially pre-let. This enhanced structure positions Grit to benefit from the US State Department's reform agenda and unlock recurring development and management income, reinforcing its role as a high-quality partner for diplomatic accommodation across Africa.

The full financial and strategic impact of the transaction is expected to be realised in the coming financial years.

Asset recycling

In the face of continued global market volatility and liquidity constraints across key African jurisdictions, the Group remains resolute in executing its asset disposal strategy - aimed at deleveraging the balance sheet and reducing the weighted average cost of capital. Central to this approach is the divestment of non-core and non-strategic assets, facilitating the redeployment of capital into higher-yielding, more resilient investments aligned with the Group's long-term objectives.

As part of its strategic repositioning, the Group has earmarked an additional USUSD200 million in non-core assets for disposal. While macroeconomic headwinds (outlined earlier in this report) have contributed to delays in the sale of Tamassa Lux Resort and Artemis Curepipe Hospital, negotiations remain active. Concurrently, meaningful progress is being made on the potential divestment of Anfa Place Mall, alongside other selected retail and non-core corporate accommodation assets.

Change to accounting reference date and financial year end

Shareholders are referred to the RNS announcement of 18 June 2025, where the Group announced a change to its accounting reference date and financial year end from 30 June to 31 December.

The Board considers that this change will better align the reporting period to the operations of the business across all subsidiaries in the Group, as following this change all Group companies will follow the same accounting reference date. In addition, following a mandatory audit firm rotation, the change will allow the Company's recently appointed auditors, MacIntyre Hudson LLP with Baker Tilly CI Audit Limited sufficient time to better understand the Group and complete their planning to ensure an efficient audit.

Accordingly, the Company's next audited financial statements will be prepared for the 18-month period ending 31 December 2025 and will be required to be published on or before 30 April 2026.

Thereafter, the Company will publish each year its unaudited interim results for the 6 month ending 30 June by 30 September, and its audited financial statements for the 12 months ending 31 December by 30 April in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Outlook

Looking ahead, management remains focused on implementing a disciplined optimisation strategy that prioritises income resilience, cost efficiency, and capital redeployment.

Our recovery and business enhancement plan remains structured around six key pillars:

-- Deepening capital partnerships through closer engagement with existing and new funders to lower the cost of funding -- Strengthening operational performance through tenant retention, rental collections, and sustainable real estate

delivery, while improving profitability via reduced operating costs and enhanced recoveries. -- Recycling non-core assets to unlock capital for debt reduction and reinvestment into higher-yielding, strategically

aligned properties. -- Deleveraging the balance sheet to create headroom for future growth and reduce overall funding costs. -- Streamlining operations by consolidating assets into specialised substructures and leveraging technology to enhance

systems, processes, and workforce efficiency. -- Driving down administrative expenses with a clear target of reducing costs to 1.0% of total income-producing assets

over the medium term.

Presentation of financial results

The condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB. Alternative performance measures (APMs) have also been provided to supplement the condensed financial statements as the Directors believe that this adds meaningful insight into the operations of the Group and how the Group is managed. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") Best Practice Recommendations have been adopted widely throughout this report and are used within the business when considering the operational performance of our properties. Full reconciliations between IFRS and EPRA figures are provided in notes 16a to 16b. Other APMs used are also reconciled below.

"Grit Proportionate Interest" income statement, presented below, is a management measure to assess business performance and is considered meaningful in the interpretation of the financial results. Grit Proportionate Interest Income Statement (including "Distributable Earnings") are alternative performance measures. In the absence of the requirement for Distributable Reserves in the domicile countries of the group, Distributable Earnings is utilised to determine the maximum amount of operational earnings that would be available for distribution as dividends to shareholders in any financial period. This factors the various company specific nuances of operating across a number of diverse jurisdictions across Africa and the investments' legal structures of externalising cash from the various regions. The IFRS statement of comprehensive income is adjusted for the Group proportionate share of the income statement line items of properties held in joint ventures and associates. This measure, in conjunction with adjustments for non-controlling interest (for properties consolidated by the group, but part owned by minority partners), form the basis of the Group's distributable earnings build up, which is alternatively shown in Note 16b - Distributable Earnings .

Performance for the six months ended 30 June 2025

For the six months ended 30 June 2025, the Group reported a distributable loss of USUSD7.7 million, compared to USUSD4.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024. The key drivers for the year-on-year variance is net operating income which was largely impacted by rental reversions to secure key long term lease renewals, lease concessions granted, particularly within the retail sector as well as the impact of foreign exchange on rental income in Ghana. Although global interest rates remained elevated, most notably on SOFR-linked debt, the increase in finance charges contributed only a modest 2.9% year-on-year increase in the distributable loss.Offsetting these pressures, the Group continued to drive down administration expenses through targeted cost saving initiatives. As a result, administration expenses decreased by 16.8% year-on-year.

IFRS Income statement to IFRS for the six Extracted GRIT GRIT Distributable earnings distribution months ended 30 from Proportionate Split Economic for the six months reconciliation June 2025 Associates Income NCI Interest ended 30 June 2025 statement USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross rental income 33,259 3,467 36,726 (10,053) 26,673 26,647 Property operating (6,870) (746) (7,616) 1,466 (6,150) (6,132) expenses Net operating profit 26,389 2,721 29,110 (8,587) 20,523 20,515 Other income 24 - 24 9 33 37 Administration expenses (8,175) (75) (8,250) 2,499 (5,751) (6,154) Net impairment charge on (454) - (454) 133 (321) 21 financial assets Profit / (loss) from 17,784 2,646 20,430 (5,946) 14,484 14,419 operations Fair value adjustment on (23,425) (684) (24,109) 8,456 (15,653) - investment properties Fair value adjustment on derivative financial (2,882) - (2,882) 79 (2,803) - instruments Share of profits from 503 (503) - - - - joint ventures Foreign currency (losses) (2,863) (78) (2,941) (505) (3,446) - / gains Loss on extinguishment of other financial (163) - (163) - (163) - liabilities and borrowings (Loss)/ Profit before (11,046) 1,381 (9,665) 2,084 (7,581) 14,419 interest and taxation Interest income 1,936 176 2,112 (975) 1,137 1,137 Finance costs - - - - 1,659 1,659 1,659 Intercompany Finance charges (31,847) (1,564) (33,411) 4,120 (29,291) (25,892) (Loss)/Profit before (40,957) (7) (40,964) 6,888 (34,076) (8,677) taxation

Current tax (796) (97) (893) 386 (507) (507) Deferred tax 1,798 104 1,902 (506) 1,396 - (Loss)/Profit after (39,955) - (39,955) 6,768 (33,187) (9,184) taxation Total comprehensive loss (39,955) - (39,955) 6,768 (33,187) (9,184) VAT credits 1,499 Distributable loss (7,685)

Performance for the twelve months ended 30 June 2025

For the twelve month period ended 30 June 2025, the Group recorded a distributable loss of USUSD12.4 million, compared to distributable earnings of USUSD1.2 million for the prior corresponding period. The primary variance drivers for this variance are net operating income, which, while the Grit proportionate income statement reflected a 1.1% year-on-year increase in NOI, the was offset by a USUSD9.6 million impact stemming from changes in non-controlling interests when calculating the Group economic interest and distributable earnings. This effect primarily resulted from the June 2024 disposal of the Bora Africa Group to GREA, reducing the Group's effective ownership from 100% to 53.24%. Additional pressures on NOI arose from rental reversions to secure key long term lease renewals and lease concessions granted, particularly within the retail sector. Finance costs increased by 6.4% year-on-year,driven by sustained elevated global interest rates, notably affecting debt linked to SOFR benchmarks. Partially offsetting these impacts, administration expenses declined by 25.4% year-on-year, reflecting the effectiveness of ongoing cost saving initiatives implemented across the Group.

IFRS Income statement to IFRS for the Extracted GRIT GRIT Distributable earnings distribution twelve months ended from Proportionate Split Economic for the twelve months reconciliation 30 June 2025 Associates Income NCI Interest ended 30 June 2025 statement USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross rental income 72,245 7,073 79,318 (22,849) 56,469 56,193 Property operating (13,700) (1,428) (15,128) 3,333 (11,795) (11,758) expenses Net operating profit 58,545 5,645 64,190 (19,516) 44,674 44,435 Other income 129 - 129 (257) (128) (92) Administration expenses (17,705) (359) (18,064) 3,711 (14,353) (13,894) Net impairment charge on (840) - (840) 173 (667) 21 financial assets Profit / (Loss) from 40,129 5,286 45,415 (15,889) 29,526 30,470 operations Fair value adjustment on (42,954) (819) (43,773) 13,133 (30,640) - investment properties Fair value adjustment on 20 - 20 (13) 7 - other financial asset Fair value adjustment on derivative financial (4,393) - (4,393) 48 (4,345) - instruments Share-based payment - - - - - - Share of profits from 1,105 (1,105) - - - - joint ventures Foreign currency (losses) 1,791 (4) 1,787 (3,169) (1,382) - / gains Loss on extinguishment of other financial (163) - (163) - (163) - liabilities and borrowings Other transaction costs (3,723) (1) (3,724) 991 (2,733) (Loss)/Profit before (8,188) 3,357 (4,831) (4,899) (9,730) 30,470 interest and taxation Interest income 4,907 176 5,083 (1,776) 3,307 3,309 Finance costs - - - - 3,137 3,137 3,137 Intercompany Finance charges (64,679) (3,385) (68,064) 9,763 (58,301) (51,610) (Loss)/Profit before (67,960) 148 (67,812) 6,225 (61,587) (14,694) taxation Current tax (1,296) (254) (1,550) 518 (1,032) (1,032) Deferred tax 3,834 106 3,490 (704) 2,786 - (Loss)/Profit after (65,422) - (65,872) 6,039 (59,833) (15,726) taxation Total comprehensive (loss) (65,422) - (65,872) 6,039 (59,833) (15,726) /income VAT credits 3,316 Distributable loss (12,410)

Financial and Portfolio summary

Operational performance for the six and twelve months ended 30 June 2025

The Grit Proportionate Income Statement is further broken down to provide a sectoral analysis of Property Portfolio Revenue² and Net Operating Income (NOI)². Property Portfolio Revenue decreased by 6.4% for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, while on a year-to-date basis, it increased by 2.2% compared to the prior year. Similarly, the Group's Proportionate NOI declined by 7.1% over the six-month period but recorded a 1.1% increase over the 12-month period ended 30 June 2025.

Revenue Revenue NOI NOI Year-on-year Year-on-year Rental change in change in Collection1 Six months ended Six months ended Six months Six months Sector 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 ended 30 June ended 30 June 2025 2024 Revenue NOI Reported 30 June reported 2025 Reported2 Reported2 Reported2 Reported2 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % % Retail 9,796 10,469 (6.4%) 6,636 7,223 (8.1%) 95.1% Hospitality 3,018 3,183 (5.2%) 3,003 3,183 (5.7%) 94.1% Office 10,938 10,721 2.0% 9,093 9,216 (1.3%) 89.2% Light 1,631 2,994 (45.5%) 1,489 2,871 (48.1%) 113.0% industrial Corp 8,434 8,541 (1.3%) 7,047 7,003 0.6% 113.7% Accommodation Medical 1,324 1,218 8.7% 1,322 1,211 9.2% 67.9% 83.3% Data Centre 1,317 1,313 0.3% 1,322 1,313 0.7% - Corporate 268 808 (66.8%) (802) (690) (16.2%) 97.4% TOTAL 36,726 39,247 (6.4%) 29,110 31,330 (7.1%) Subsidiaries 33,259 33,833 (1.7%) 26,389 26,697 (1.2%) - Joint 3,467 5,414 (36.0%) 2,721 4,633 (41.3%) - Ventures 97.4% TOTAL 36,726 39,247 (6.4%) 29,110 31,330 (7.1%) Revenue Revenue NOI NOI Year-on-year Year-on-year Rental change in change in Collection1 Twelve months Twelve months Twelve months Twelve months Sector ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June ended 30 June 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue NOI Reported 30 June reported 2025

Reported2 Reported2 Reported2 Reported2 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % % Retail 20,409 20,914 (2.4%) 13,448 13,994 (3.9%) 96.2% Hospitality 6,129 6,160 (0.5%) 6,106 6,160 (0.9%) 98.8% Office 22,040 20,117 9.6% 18,214 17,355 4.9% 88.6% Light 4,551 6,043 (24.7%) 4,194 5,789 (27.6%) 76.3% industrial Corp 20,487 18,647 9.9% 17,429 15,615 11.6% 104.0% Accommodation 76.0% Medical 2,567 1,966 30.6% 2,547 1,956 30.2% 102.2% Data Centre 3,058 2,099 45.7% 3,050 2,099 45.3% Corporate 77 1,649 (95.3%) (798) 542 (247.2%) - 94.7% TOTAL 79,318 77,595 2.2% 64,190 63,510 1.1% Subsidiaries 72,245 63,977 12.9% 58,545 51,611 13.4% - Associates 7,073 13,618 (48.1%) 5,645 11,899 (52.6%) - 94.7% TOTAL 79,318 77,595 2.2% 64,190 63,510 1.1%

Notes

1 Rental Collections represents the amount of cash received as a percentage of contractual income. Contractual income is stated before the effects of any rental deferment and concessions provided to tenants.

2 The Revenue and NOI figures presented in the table above reflect the Group's consolidated results from its subsidiaries, along with its proportionate share of revenue and NOI from joint ventures, which are otherwise presented within 'share of profit from joint ventures' in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements."

Retail sector: Leasing activity in the retail sector remains strong, with new leases signed at both Anfa Place Mall and the Zambian malls. This has led to a reduction in overall vacancies from 14.2% in June 2024 to 12.8% in June 2025, despite ongoing challenges in the retail environment.

However, revenue and Net Operating Income (NOI) for the six- and twelve-month periods ended 30 June 2025 have declined compared to 2024. This is primarily due to rental concessions that were conservatively accrued in the prior year but ultimately did not materialise and were reversed in 2024, resulting in an elevated comparative base. As these concessions reversal were not repeated in 2025, they contributed to the year-on-year decline. Additionally, NOI was further affected by rising operating costs, reflecting broader market pressures.

Hospitality sector: Performance remained broadly in line with expectations, underpinned by strong occupancy levels at both Tamassa Resort and Club Med Cap Skirring Resort. The net decrease in revenue and Net Operating Income (NOI) for the six-month period was primarily due to development rental adjustments made during the period, which also contributed to a lower result over the twelve-month period. On a like-for-like basis, EBITDA rental from Tamassa was higher in 2024 compared to 2025, further contributing to the year-on-year decline.

Office sector: 5-year renewals were secured for Vodacom Mocambique SA and ATC Ghana Serviceco Limited, in Mozambique and Ghana, respectively. Recently completed assets such as The Precinct (Mauritius) and Eneo at Tatu Central (Kenya) also benefited from increased tenant demand, with both assets now reporting occupancy rates aboves 92%.

Light Industrial sector: Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, the lease with Imperial Managed Solutions East Africa Limited was successfully renewed for a further five-year term, albeit at prevailing market rental levels. In Kenya, the challenging economic environment impacted the operations of Orbit Products Africa Limited, resulting in a reduced space requirement and a renegotiation of rental terms at lower rates. Although the surrendered space has since been fully re-let, it was done so at lower market rentals.

In Mozambique, renewed optimism and positive developments in the LNG sector have supported market confidence, with Africa Global Logistics Moçambique S.A. now committing to a new five-year lease.

Corporate accommodation sector: Despite global uncertainties and US policy changes, demand for corporate accommodation units remain healthy with TotalEnergies EP Mozambique Area1 Limitada renewing leases on 32 units in Acacia Estate (Mozambique) for a period of 5 years, as well lease renewals secured at Elevation Residences (Ethiopia).

Healthcare and Data Centre sector: Properties within the Healthcare and Data Centre sectors have continued to perform well. The increase in revenue and Net Operating Income (NOI) compared to the prior periods was driven by the full-year consolidation of Africa Data Centres and Curepipe Artemis Hospital, contractual rental escalations on the data centre asset, and the appreciation of the Euro against the US Dollar, which positively impacted the Euro-denominated lease at Curepipe Artemis Hospital.

Cost control

During the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses reported under IFRS declined by 1.4% year-on-year, despite the full-year consolidation of costs from the Group's project development arm (APDM), totalling USUSD4.0 million. This compares to seven months of APDM costs amounting to USUSD2.1 million in the prior year, following its consolidation effective 30 November 2023. Given the limited development activity undertaken during the period, APDM-related costs were absorbed under administrative expenses rather than capitalised as development costs. Excluding these, underlying administrative expenses decreased by 13.9% year-on-year-reflecting improved operational efficiency.

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, administrative expenses under IFRS fell by 9.7% year-on-year. Adjusting for APDM-related costs, the decline was even more pronounced at 21.6%, highlighting the tangible impact of the Group's targeted savings initiatives.

Administrative expenses as a percentage of total income-producing assets reduced to 1.26% for the six months ended 30 June 2025, down from 1.63% for the prior comparable period. This is closely aligned with the Group's short-term target of 1.25%, reinforcing momentum toward its medium-term goal of 1.0%.

Six months Six months Movement Movement Twelve Twelve Movement Movement Administrative expenses ended 30 ended 30 six six months months twelve twelve June 2025 June 2024 months months ended 30 ended 30 months months ended ended June 2025 June 2024 ended ended USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Total administrative expenses 8,175 9,056 (881) (9.7%) 17,705 17,951 (246) (1.4%) reported under IFRS Less: Administrative expenses related to APDM not (1,967) (1,140) (827) 72.5% (4,038) (2,070) (1,968) 95.1% capitalised against development projects Total ongoing administrative expenses - Excluding APDM 6,208 7,916 (1,708) (21.6%) 13,667 15,881 (2,214) (13.9%) costs Administrative expenses reported under IFRS as % of 1.66% 1.86% (0.20%) (10.75%) 1.80% 1.85% (0.05%) (2.70%) total income producing assets Ongoing administrative expense -Excluding APDM costs 1.26% 1.63% (0.37%) (22.70%) 1.38% 1.64% (0.26%) (15.85%) as a % of total income producing assets

Material finance cost increases

For the twelve months ended 30 June 2025, finance charges increased by 20.8% year-on-year. This increase primarily reflects the full twelve-month impact of finance costs associated with the GREA acquisition. The comparative period reflected only seven months of GREA related finance charges, following its consolidation on 30 November 2023. Despite higher borrowings, the impact was partially mitigated by marginal reductions in global interest rates and the strategic use of interest rate derivatives, which collectively reduced the Group's the weighted average cost of debt to 9.41% as of 30 June 2025, from 10.00% a year earlier.

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, finance charges increased by 3.3% versus the comparable period, primarily due to increased borrowings.

The net finance charge disclosed below includes an amortisation of loan issuance costs and the impact of interest rate derivatives utilised.

Six months Six months Movement Movement Twelve months Twelve months Movement Movement Net finance costs ended 30 ended 30 six months six months ended 30 June ended 30 June twelve twelve June 2025 June 2024 ended ended 2025 2024 months months ended ended USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Finance costs as per statement of profit 31,847 30,825 1,022 3.3% 64,679 53,536 11,143 20.8% or loss Less: Interest income as per (1,936) (3,767) 1,831 (48.6%) (4,907) (4,882) (25) 0.5% statement of profit or loss Net finance costs - 29,911 27,058 2,853 10.5% 59,772 48,654 11,118 22.9% IFRS

Interest rate risk exposure and management

The exposure to interest rate risk at 30 June 2025 is summarised below, and the table highlights the value of the Group's interest-bearing borrowings that are exposed to the base rates indicated:

Lender TOTAL SOFR EURIBOR PLR1 FIXED USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Standard Bank Group 318,368 267,580 50,788 - - NCBA Bank Kenya 30,424 30,424 - - - Maubank Ltd 30,000 15,000 - - 15,000 Investec Group 30,409 - 30,409 - - SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 27,391 27,391 - - - International Finance Corporation 16,100 16,100 - - - Nedbank Group 15,620 15,620 - - - ABSA Group 45,000 45,000 - - - SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 9,500 9,500 - - - Private Equity 6,633 - - - 6,633 Zemen Bank S.C 4,140 - - - 4,140 Housing Finance Corporation 3,884 - - - 3,884 First National Bank 540 - - 540 - AfrAsia Bank Ltd 3 - - 3 - Total Exposure- IFRS 538,012 426,615 81,197 543 29,657 Exposure % 100.0% 79.3% 15.1% 0.1% 5.5%

Notes

1 PLR - Local Banks' Prime lending rate

Interest rate risk mitigation

The Group utilises interest rate derivative instruments as well as back-to-back arrangements with joint venture partners to partially mitigate against the risk of rising interest rates. Taking this into consideration along with the impact of fixed interest rate instruments the Group is 73.4% hedged on USUSD loans but remains largely unhedged to interest movements on its EUR loans and local bank prime lending rates in Mauritius and South Africa. The hedged position of the Group as at 30 June 2025 is detailed below:

Lender TOTAL SOFR EURIBOR PLR1 FIXED USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Total exposure - IFRS 538,012 426,615 81,197 543 29,657 Less: Derivative instruments in place (285,332) (285,332) - - - Less: Partner loans offsetting group exposure (21,034) (21,034) - - - Less: Fixed interest instruments not subject to interest (29,657) - - - (29,657) rate volatility Net exposure (after interest rate derivatives and other 201,989 120,249 81,197 543 - mitigating instruments) - IFRS % Exposure hedged 62.5% 71.8% 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% % Exposure unhedged 37.5% 28.2% 100.0% 100.0% 0.0%

Notes

1 PLR - Local Banks' Prime lending rate

Interest rate sensitivity

Management monitor and manages the business relative to the weighted average cost of debt ("WACD"), which is the net finance costs adjusted for the effects of interest rate derivative instruments that are in place as a percentage of the interest-bearing borrowings due at the reporting date. A sensitivity of the Group's expected WACD to further movements in the base rates are summarised below:

All debt WACD Movement vs current WACD Impact on finance costs vs current WACD % bps USUSD'000 At 30 June 2025 (including hedges) 9.41% +50bps 9.70% 29bps 1,656 +25bps 9.58% 17bps 961 -25bps 9.24% (17bps) (965) -50bps 9.07% (34bps) (1,915) -100bps 8.75% (65bps) (3,724)

Portfolio performance

For the year to date period ended 30 June 2025, the Group's income producing assets increased by USUSD14.6 million, representing a 1.8% growth compared to the position as at 30 June 2024. The increase is primarily attributable to the consolidation of DH3 (refer to note 10) which transitioned from a joint venture to a fully consolidated subsidiary. The increase was partially offset by fair value adjustments recognised on investment properties (including those held by joint ventures) during the period, amounting to USUSD43.8 million.

Composition of income producing assets 30 Jun 2025 30 Jun 2024 USUSD'm USUSD'm Investment properties 806.0 792.4 Investment properties included within 'Investment in joint ventures' 51.5 80.7 Investment properties included under non-current assets classified as held for sale 75.5 49.0 933.0 922.1 Deposits paid on investment properties 5.1 5.0 Other investments, property, plant & equipment, Intangibles & related party loans 50.7 44.1 Total income producing assets 988.8 971.2

Property valuations

Reported property values, based on Grit's proportionate share of the total portfolio (including joint ventures), declined by 1.8% over the 12 months ended 30 June 2025. The reduction was primarily attributable to negative fair value adjustments of USUSD43.7 million, representing a 5.10% decrease. However, this was partially offset by positive foreign exchange movements amounting to USUSD14.9 million (+1.75%), mainly relating to properties valuation denominated in currencies that appreciated against the US dollar, notably AnfaPlace Mall, Club Med Cap Skirring Resort and Kafubu Mall. During the period, Artemis Curepipe Hospital was classified as held for sale, while Rosslyn Grove in Kenya was fully consolidated as a subsidiary.

Property Property Value Value Foreign Development Fair Other Effect of step up Effect of Total Sector exchange and capital value movement of joint venture reclassification Valuation movement expenditures movement to subsidiary to held for sale Movement 30 Jun 30 June 2024 2025 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 %

Retail 214,395 5,341 883 (10,189) 2,194 - - 212,624 (0.8%) Hospitality 31,406 7,631 2,344 (8,409) (22) - - 32,950 4.9% Office 271,011 - 2,928 (14,421) 651 - - 260,169 (4.0%) Light 64,714 - 73 (10,506) 15 - - 54,296 (16.1%) industrial Data Centres 28,500 - 33 964 503 - - 30,000 5.3% Healthcare 24,726 2,004 352 (646) 102 - (26,538) - (100.0%) Corporate 221,021 - 165 (4,737) (277) 29,550 - 245,722 11.2% Accommodation GREA under 17,262 - 365 4,172 - - - 21,799 26.3% construction TOTAL 873,035 14,976 7,143 (43,772) 3,166 29,550 (26,538) 857,560 (1.8%) Subsidiaries 792,351 12,476 7,143 4,440 59,100 (26,538) 806,018 1.7% (42,954) Joint 80,684 2,500 - (818) (1,274) (29,550) - 51,542 (36.1%) Ventures TOTAL 873,035 14,976 7,143 (43,772) 3,166 29,550 (26,538) 857,560 (1.8%)

Interest-bearing borrowings movements

As at 30 June 2025, the Group's interest-bearing borrowings totaled USUSD540.6 million, up from USUSD501.2 million at 30 June 2024. The increase of USUSD39.4 million primarily reflects the consolidation of DH3 on 30 June 2025, as further detailed in note 10.

As at As at Movement in reported interest-bearing borrowings for the period (subsidiaries) 30 Jun 2025 30 Jun 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Balance at the beginning of the period 501,164 396,735 Proceeds of interest bearing-borrowings 75,515 79,075 Loan acquired through asset acquisition 36,018 10,770 Loan acquired through business combination - 88,240 Reclassify to held for sale disposal group (10,425) (37,066) Loan issue costs (4,399) (2,658) Amortisation of loan issue costs 5,450 3,539 Foreign currency translation differences 1,719 (1,612) Interest accrued 58,240 49,510 Interest paid during the year (57,871) (48,453) Debt settled during the year (64,771) (36,916) As at period end 540,640 501,164

The following debt-related transactions were concluded during the period under review:

-- A total facility of USUSD30.0 million was secured from MauBank Ltd by Grit Services Limited and Grit Real Estate

Income Group Limited. -- A facility of approximately USUSD0.56 million (ZAR 10 million) was obtained from First National Bank to finance the

acquisition of Parc Nicol. -- Gateway Real Estate Africa secured a facility of USUSD9.5 million from SBI (Mauritius) Ltd. -- A partial repayment of USUSD7.5 million was made on the SBSA facility relating to Zambian Property Holdings Limited. -- A further partial repayment of USUSD18.0 million was made on the SBSA corporate facility held by Gateway Real Estate

Africa. -- A partial repayment of approximately USUSD3.2 million was made on the Investec facility relating to AnfaPlace Mall. -- The facility previously held by DH One Real Estate PLC with Bank of Oromia in Ethiopia, amounting to approximately

USUSD4.8 million, was successfully refinanced through Zemen Bank.

For more meaningful analysis, a further breakdown is provided below to better reflect debt related to non-consolidated joint ventures. As at 30 June 2025, the Group had a total of USUSD541.8 million in interest-bearing borrowings outstanding, comprised of USUSD538.0 million in subsidiaries (as reported in IFRS balance sheet) and USUSD3.8 million proportionately consolidated and held within its joint ventures.

30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Debt in Debt in joint Total Debt in Debt in joint Total Subsidiaries ventures Subsidiaries ventures USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 % USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 % Standard Bank Group1 318,369 3,750 322,119 59.5% 334,358 7,500 341,858 65.1% NCBA Bank Kenya 30,424 - 30,424 5.6% 30,587 - 30,587 5.8% MauBank Ltd 30,000 - 30,000 5.5% - - - 0.0% Investec Group 30,409 - 30,409 5.6% 30,288 - 30,288 5.8% SBM Bank (Mauritius) 27,390 - 27,390 5.0% 38,132 - 38,132 7.3% Ltd International Finance 16,100 - 16,100 3.0% 16,100 - 16,100 3.1% Corporation Nedbank Group 15,620 - 15,620 2.9% 15,400 - 15,400 2.9% ABSA Group 45,000 - 45,000 8.3% 10,000 17,500 27,500 5.2% SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 9,500 - 9,500 1.8% 5,408 - 5,408 1.0% Private Equity 6,633 - 6,633 1.2% 5,046 - 5,046 1.0% Cooperative Bank of - - - 0.0% 10,491 - 10,491 2.0% Oromia Zemen Bank S.C 4,140 - 4,140 0.8% Housing Finance 3,884 - 3,884 0.7% 4,131 - 4,131 0.8% Corporation First National Bank 540 - 540 0.1% - - - 0.0% Afrasia Bank Ltd 3 - 3 0.0% 15 - 15 0.0% Total Bank Debt 538,012 3,750 541,762 100.0% 499,956 25,000 524,956 100.00% Interest accrued 9,957 9,588 Unamortised loan (7,329) (8,380) issue costs As at 30 June 540,640 501,164

Notes

1 The facility held by the Group with Stanbic Bank has been aggregated with those of the Standard Bank Group. As of 30 June 2025, the total interest-bearing borrowings with Stanbic Bank amounted to USUSD 43.9 million (30 June 2024: USUSD 46.4 million).

Net Asset Value and EPRA Net Realisable Value

Further reconciliations and details of EPRA earnings per share and other metrics are provided in notes 16a to 16b.

NET REINSTATEMENT VALUE ("NRV") EVOLUTION USUSD'000 USUSD cps June 2024 as reported - IFRS NRV 211,938 44.0 Financial instruments 26,742 5.5 Deferred tax in relation to fair value gain on investment properties 40,437 8.4 EPRA NRV at 30 Jun 2024 279,117 57.9 Portfolio valuations attributable to subsidiaries (42,954) (8.9) Portfolio valuations attributable to joint ventures (819) (0.2) Other fair value adjustments (4,373) (0.9) Transactions with non-controlling interests 31,531 6.5 Other non-cash items (including non-controlling interest) 6,774 1.4 Cash losses (15,727) (3.3) Movement in Foreign Currency Translation reserve 6,253 1.3 Movement in revaluation reserve 312 0.1 Coupon paid on preference dividends through retained earnings (1,500) (0.3) Share issue expenses and transaction costs relating to equity instruments (1,524) (0.3) Other equity movements (2,628) (0.5)

EPRA NRV before dilution 254,462 52.8 Issue of ordinary share capital (8,388) (2.0) Movement in treasury share reserve (9,809) (2.4) EPRA NRV at 30 Jun 2025 236,265 48.4 Deferred tax in relation to fair value gain on investment properties (33,719) (7.0) Financial instruments (29,231) (5.9) IFRS NRV at 30 Jun 2025 173,315 35.5

Dividend

No interim dividend has been declared for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

Bronwyn Knight Chief Executive Officer

12 August 2025

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Grit has a detailed risk management framework in place that is reviewed annually and duly approved by the Risk Committee and the Board. Through this risk management framework, the Company has developed and implemented appropriate frameworks and effective processes for the sound management of risk.

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group as at 30 June 2024 are set out on pages 80 to 85 of the 2024 Integrated Annual Report together with the respective mitigating actions and potential consequences to the Group's performance in terms of achieving its objectives. These principal risks are not an exhaustive list of all risks facing the Group but are a snapshot of the Company's main risk profile as at year end.

The Board has reviewed the principal risks and existing mitigating actions in the context of the current reporting period and believes there has been no material change to the risk categories and are satisfied that the existing mitigation actions remain appropriate to manage them.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE CONDENSED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The directors confirm that the condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). They further confirm that the interim financial report provides a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTR") 4.2.7R and 4.2.8R, including:

A summary of significant events that occurred during the six-month period under review and their impact . on the condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements, along with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and . Details of material related party transactions during the period, together with a fair review of any significant changes in related party transactions disclosed in the last Annual Report.

The directors are responsible for maintaining the integrity of the Grit website. Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and publication of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

The directors of the Group are listed in the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2024. A list of current directors is maintained on the Grit website: www.grit.group.

On behalf of the Board

Bronwyn Knight Chief Executive Officer

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited Unaudited Audited six months Unaudited Twelve months Twelve months ended ended ended six months 30 June 2025 ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2024 Notes USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross property income 7 33,259 33,833 72,245 63,977 Property operating expenses (6,870) (7,136) (13,700) (12,366) Net property income 26,389 26,697 58,545 51,611 Other income 24 305 129 345 Administrative expenses (8,175) (9,056) (17,705) (17,951) Net impairment on financial assets (454) (4,552) (840) (3,217) Profit from operations 17,784 13,394 40,129 30,788 Fair value adjustment on investment properties (23,425) (7,988) (42,954) (27,930) Fair value adjustment on other financial - (2,001) - (2,236) liability Fair value adjustment on other financial asset - (949) 20 (949) Fair value adjustment on derivative financial (2,882) 1,566 (4,393) (2,475) instruments Fair value loss on revaluation of previously - - - (23,874) held interest Share-based payment expense - 10 - (90) Share of (loss)/profit from associates and 3 503 4,328 1,105 7,142 joint ventures Loss arising from dilution in equity interest - - - (12,492) Loss on derecognition of loans and other - - - 1 receivables Foreign currency (losses)/gains (2,863) 3,484 1,791 886 Loss on extinguishment of other financial (163) (1,353) (163) (1,353) liabilities and borrowings Gain on disposal of property, plant and - 33 - 33 equipment Other transaction costs - (9,419) (3,723) (8,871) (Loss)/ Profit before interest and taxation (11,046) 1,105 (8,188) (41,420) Interest income 8 1,936 3,767 4,907 4,882 Finance costs 9 (31,847) (30,825) (64,679) (53,536) Loss for the period before taxation (40,957) (25,953) (67,960) (90,074) Taxation 1,002 (839) 2,538 1,132 Loss for the period after taxation (39,955) (26,792) (65,422) (88,942) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders (37,341) (25,701) (62,244) (84,496) Non-controlling interests (2,614) (1,091) (3,178) (4,446) (39,955) (26,792) (65,422) (88,942) Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share 13 (7.80) (5.30) (12.84) (17.47) (cents)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited Unaudited Audited six months Unaudited Twelve months Twelve months ended ended ended six months 30 June 2025 ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Loss for the period (39,955) (26,792) (65,422) (88,942) Retirement benefit obligation - 32 - 32 Exchange differences on translation of foreign 8,216 (635) 6,265 (2,694) operations Share of other comprehensive income/(expense) of 1,695 171 1,011 (2,166) joint ventures Revaluation gain through other comprehensive income 124 2,429 436 2,429 Other comprehensive income/(expense) that may be 10,035 1,997 7,712 (2,399) reclassified to profit or loss

Total comprehensive expense relating to the period (29,920) (24,795) (57,710) (91,341) Total comprehensive expense attributable to: Owners of the parent (28,484) (23,408) (55,555) (86,628) Non-controlling interests (1,436) (1,387) (2,155) (4,713) (29,920) (24,795) (57,710) (91,341)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited as at Audited as at 30 June 2025 30 Jun 2024 Notes USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Assets Non-current assets Investment properties 2 806,018 792,351 Deposits paid on investment properties 2 5,050 4,976 Property, plant and equipment 15,953 13,952 Intangible assets and goodwill 10,680 2,406 Investments in joint ventures 3 42,760 52,628 Related party loans receivable 208 316 Finance lease receivable - 1,906 Other loans receivable 27,397 22,348 Derivative financial instruments 342 17 Trade and other receivables 4 2,100 2,503 Deferred tax 15,767 13,124 Total non-current assets 926,275 906,527 Current assets Trade and other receivables 4 39,511 72,809 Current tax receivable 5,134 4,093 Related party loans receivable 8,669 1,534 Derivative financial instruments 19 45 Cash and cash equivalents 21,142 18,766 74,475 97,247 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 82,065 50,624 Total current assets 156,540 147,871 Total assets 1,082,815 1,054,398 Equity and liabilities Total equity attributable to ordinary shareholders Ordinary share capital 544,082 535,694 Treasury shares reserve (3,684) (13,493) Foreign currency translation reserve 1,271 (4,982) Revaluation reserve 2,865 2,429 Accumulated losses (371,219) (307,710) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 173,315 211,938 Perpetual preference notes 5 46,874 42,771 Non-controlling interests 124,187 102,605 Total equity 344,376 357,314 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Redeemable preference shares - - Proportional shareholder loans 14,736 36,983 Interest-bearing borrowings 6 430,509 111,635 Lease liabilities 50 578 Derivative financial instruments 5,369 1,857 Related party loans payable 17,921 - Deferred tax liability 46,395 47,749 Total non-current liabilities 514,980 198,802 Current liabilities Interest-bearing borrowings 6 110,131 389,529 Lease liabilities 465 137 Trade and other payables 33,575 28,974 Current tax payable 1,395 1,361 Derivative financial instruments 397 1,073 Other financial liabilities 1,386 18,886 Bank overdrafts 1,898 1,988 149,247 441,948 Liabilities directly associated with non-current assets classified as 74,212 56,334 held for sale Total current liabilities 223,459 498,282 Total liabilities 738,439 697,084 Total equity and liabilities 1,082,815 1,054,398

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Unaudited twelve months Audited twelve months ended 30 ended June 2024 30 June 2025 Notes USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Cash generated from operations Loss for the year before taxation (67,960) (90,074) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortisation 1,174 1,172 Interest income 8 (4,907) (4,882) Share of profit from associates and joint ventures 3 (1,105) (7,142) Finance costs 9 64,679 53,536 IFRS 9 charges 840 3,217 Foreign currency gains (1,791) (886) Straight-line rental income accrual (3,380) (2,685)

Amortisation of lease premium 681 459 Share based payment expense - 90 Fair value adjustment on investment properties 2 42,954 27,930 Fair value adjustment on other financial liability (20) 2,236 Fair value adjustment on other financial asset - 949 Fair value adjustment on derivative financial instruments 4,393 2,475 Loss on derecognition of loans and other receivables - (1) Loss on extinguishment of borrowings 163 1,353 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - (33) Loss arising from dilution in equity interest - 12,492 Fair value loss on revaluation of previously held interest - 23,874 Other transaction costs 3,723 8,871 39,444 32,951 Changes to working capital 20,430 (10,526) Cash generated from operations 59,874 22,425 Taxation paid (3,036) (2,044) Net cash generated from operating activities 56,838 20,381 Cash (utilised in)/ generated from investing activities Acquisition of, and additions to investment properties 2 (7,142) (22,775) Deposits received/ (paid) on investment properties 2 - 1,128 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (80) (443) Additions to intangible assets (25) (50) Acquisition of subsidiary, other than business 83 3,771 combination, net of cash acquired Acquisition of subsidiary through business combination, - 6,286 net of cash acquired Related party loans payables paid (721) - Proportional shareholder loans repayments from joint 3 2,539 1,852 ventures Proportional shareholder loans granted to joint ventures (923) - Interest received 4,036 2,533 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant, and equipment 195 Related party loans receivable granted - 712 Other loans receivable repaid by partners - 1,000 Other loans receivable granted - (1,518) Net cash utilised in investing activities (2,233) (7,309) Proceeds from the issue of perpetual preference note - 16,875 Prepetual preference note issue expenses (68) (3,599) Perpetual note dividend paid (1,500) (1,232) Ordinary dividends paid - (6,911) Proceeds from interest bearing borrowings 75,515 79,075 Settlement of interest bearing borrowings (64,771) (36,916) Finance costs paid (57,871) (48,453) Proportional shareholder loans repaid (1,105) (2,158) Proceeds received from partners - 1,386 Buy back of own shares - (98) Payment on derivative instrument (1,359) (397) Payments of leases (30) (1,057) Net cash utilised in financing activities (51,189) (3,485) Net movement in cash and cash equivalents 3,416 9,587 Cash at the beginning of the year 16,778 7,332 Effect of foreign exchange rates (950) (141) Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 19,244 16,778 Total cash and cash equivalents comprise of: Cash and cash equivalents 21,142 18,766 Less: Bank overdrafts (1,898) (1,988) Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 19,244 16,778

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Foreign Total Ordinary Treasury currency Revaluation Accumulated Preference Perpetual Non-controlling share shares translation reserve losses share preference interests capital reserve reserve capital notes Equity USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Balance as at 1 535,694 (16,306) (389) - (218,349) 31,596 26,827 (25,456) 333,617 July 2023 Loss for the year - - - - (84,496) - - (4,446) (88,942) Other comprehensive - - (4,593) 2,429 32 - - (267) (2,399) (expense) / income for the year Total comprehensive - - (4,593) 2,429 (84,464) - - (4,713) (91,341) (expense) /income Share based - - - - 90 - - - 90 payments Ordinary dividends - - - - (7,227) - - - (7,227) declared Treasury shares - (98) - - - - - - (98) buy back Settlement of shared based - 2,911 - - (2,911) - - - - payment arrangement Perpetual preference notes - - - - - - 16,875 - 16,875 issued Preferred dividend accrued on - - - - (3,900) - 2,668 - (1,232) perpetual notes Share issue expenses relating - - - - - - (3,599) - (3,599) to issue of perpetual notes Preferred dividend accrued on - - - - (634) 634 - - - preference shares Settlement of pre-existing relationship as - - - - - (32,230) - - (32,230) part business combination Non controlling interest on acquisition of - - - - - - - 102,971 102,971 subsidiaries through business combination Non controlling interest on acquisition of - - - - - - - 13,094 13,094 subsidiary other than business combination Transaction with non-controlling interests as part - - - - (5,158) - - (16,190) (21,348) of business combination Transaction with non-controlling - - - - 17,336 - - (17,336) - interests without change in control Transaction with non-controlling interests arising - - - - - - - 47,310 47,310 from capital raise of subsidiary Transaction with non-controlling - - - - (2,925) - - 2,925 - interests Other movement - - - - 432 - - - 432 Balance as at 30 June 2024 535,694 (13,493) (4,982) 2,429 (307,710) - 42,771 102,605 357,314 (audited)

Balance as at 1 535,694 (4,982) 2,429 (307,710) - 42,771 102,605 357,314 July 2024 (13,493) Loss for the - - - (62,244) - - (3,178) (65,422) period Other comprehensive - - 6,253 436 - - - 1,023 7,712 income for the period Total comprehensive - - 6,253 436 (62,244) - - (2,155) (57,710) income/(expense) for the period Ordinary shares 8,388 - - - - - - - 8,388 issued Preferred dividend accrued on - - - - (5,671) - 4,171 - (1,500) perpetual notes Treasury shares - 9,809 - - (7,071) - - - 2,738 movement Share issue expenses relating - - - - - - (68) - (68) to issue of perpetual notes Transaction with non-controlling - - - - (3,513) - - 3,513 - interests without change in control Non-controlling interest on acquisition of - - - - - - - 5,612 5,612 subsidiary other than business combination Transaction costs relating to - - - - - - - (1,456) (1,456) issurance of equity instruments Transaction with non-controlling - - - - 15,463 - - 16,068 31,531 interests without change in control Other movement in - - - - (473) - - - (473) equity Balance as at 30 June 2025 544,082 (3,684) 1,271 2,865 (371,219) - 46,874 124,187 344,376 (Unaudited)

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of this condensed consolidated interim financial statements are set out below.

1. Basis of Preparation

The condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), together with interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee, the pronouncements of the Financial Reporting Standards Council ("FRC"), and the listing rules of both the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius ("SEM"). The financial information presented in these condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements comprises the results of the holding company, Grit Real Estate Income Group, and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with the Group's share of its investments in joint ventures. These condensed unaudited consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Group's most recent audited consolidated statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2024.

Change in Accounting Year End

On 18 June 2025, the Company announced a change in its accounting reference date from 30 June to 31 December. As a result, the most recent audited consolidated statutory accounts covered the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2024, and the next audited consolidated statutory accounts will cover an eighteen-month transitional period ending 31 December 2025. Since the last audited statutory accounts, the Company has published consolidated interim results for the six-month period ended 31 December 2024. This announcement presents the Group's second set of interim results, covering the six-month period from 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025. Where relevant, financial information for the twelve months ended 30 June 2025 has been presented to provide appropriate year to date context, in accordance with the requirements of IAS 34.

Going Concern

The directors are required to consider an assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern when producing the condensed consolidated interim ?nancial statements. As of 30 June 2025, the Directors have assessed the Group's financial position and concluded that the Group remains a going concern. The condensed unaudited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025 continue to be prepared on a going concern basis.

Functional and presentation currency

The condensed unaudited consolidated interim ?nancial statements are prepared and are presented in United States Dollars (USUSD). Amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise stated. Some of the underlying subsidiaries and joint ventures have functional currencies other than the USUSD. The functional currency of those entities reflects the primary economic environment in which they operate.

Presentation of alternative performance measures

The Group presents certain alternative performance measures on the face of the income statement. Revenue is shown on a disaggregated basis, split between gross rental income and the straight-line rental income accrual. Additionally, if applicable, the total fair value adjustment on investment properties is presented on a disaggregated basis to show the impact of contractual receipts from vendors separately from other fair value movements. These are non-IFRS measures and supplement the IFRS information presented. The directors believe that the presentation of this information provides useful insight to users of the financial statements and assists in reconciling the IFRS information to industry wide EPRA metrics.

1.2 Segmental reporting

In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are identified based on internal financial reports regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Makers (CODM) for the purpose of allocating resources and assessing performance. The CODM was determined to be the C-Suite members of the Group.The C-Suite members, which include the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and senior executives from GREA, have been identified as the CODM because they bear the primary responsibility for making strategic decisions regarding the allocation of resources to the Group's operating segments and for evaluating the performance of these segments. In line with the requirements of IFRS 8, the Group's operating segments continue to be defined based on the nature of the properties and the markets they serve. These segments include Hospitality, Retail, Office, Light Industrial, Corporate Accommodation, Healthcare, Data Centres, Development Management, and Corporate functions. Management believes that this segmentation provides the most relevant information for stakeholders, and, accordingly, no further aggregation of operating segments into reportable segments has been made. Although the Group's operations span several geographical locations across Africa, and this geographic footprint is disclosed to provide users with a more comprehensive understanding of the Group's activities, management primarily evaluates the performance of its segments based on their economic characteristics rather than their geographic location.

1.3 Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of these abridged consolidated half year financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of accounting estimates which by definition will seldom equal the actual results. Management also needs to exercise judgement in applying the group's accounting policies. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated. They are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectation of future events that may have a monetary impact on the entity and that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

Significant Judgements

In the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, management has made the following judgements.

Historical significant judgements which continue to affect the condensed unaudited consolidated interim ?nancial statements

Freedom Asset Management (FAM) as a subsidiary

The Group has considered Freedom Asset Management (FAM) to be its subsidiary for consolidation purposes due to the Group's implied control of FAM, as the Group has ability to control the variability of returns of FAM and has the ability to affect returns through its power to direct the relevant activities of FAM. The Group does not own any interest in FAM however it has exposure to returns from its involvement in directing the activities of FAM.

Grit Executive Share Trust (GEST) as a subsidiary

The Group has considered Grit Executive Share Trust (GEST) to be its subsidiary for consolidation purposes due to the Group's implied control of GEST, as the Group's ability to appoint the majority of the trustees and to control the variability of returns of GEST. The Group does not own any interest in GEST but is exposed to the credit risk and losses of (GEST) as the Group shall bear any losses sustained by GEST and shall be entitled to receive and be paid any profits made in respect of the purchase, acquisition, sale or disposal of unawarded shares in the instance where shares revert back to GEST.

Grit Executive Share Trust II (GEST II) as a subsidiary

During the financial year 2023, Grit Executive Share Trust II has been incorporated to act as trust for the new long term incentive plan of the Group. The trust will hold Grit shares to service the new scheme when the shares will vest to the employees in the future. The corporate set-up of GEST II is like GEST and the Group has considered the latter to be a subsidiary due to the implied control that the Group has over it.

African Development Managers Limited ("APDM") as subsidiary

Africa Development Managers Ltd transitioned from being classified as a joint venture to a subsidiary on 30 November 2023. Despite holding a majority shareholding of 78.95%, the Group previously did not exercise control over APDM due to the power criteria not being met under the previous shareholders agreement. Decision-making authority for relevant activities rested with the investment committee of the Company, requiring seventy-five percent of its members' approval for decisions to pass. The Group could appoint four out of the seven members to the committee, while the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), holding 21.05% of APDM, could appoint two members. Additionally, a non executive member was appointed. Given the requirement for unanimous agreement among the Group and PIC to pass resolutions, control was not previously established. On 30 November 2023, the Group and PIC collectively signed an amended and restated APDM shareholder agreement, clarifying and amending the shareholder rights. Notably, the decision approval threshold at the investment committee was lowered to a simple majority. With the Group's ability to appoint four out of seven members and the revised decision threshold, control now resides with the Group. In assessing control, the Group also evaluated the reserved matters outlined in the amended agreement, where PIC's approval is still required for specific events. Upon a comprehensive review performed by the Group, it was concluded that none of these matters grant PIC the ability to block decisions related to APDM's relevant activities, but rather are included to safeguard the minority shareholder's interests. Due to the inherent judgment that needs to be applied in interpreting terms that are protective rather than substantive, the Group has considered the interpretation of the reserved matters to be an area of significant judgement.

Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited ("GREA") as subsidiary.

The Group has recognized Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd (GREA) as a subsidiary on 30th of November 2023. Similar to APDM, although the Group held a majority equity stake in GREA, it was previously treated as a joint venture due to the previous shareholders agreement where its board of directors largely directed its relevant activities. The Group could appoint three out of seven directors on the board, while PIC could appoint two directors, with the remaining being nonexecutive. Decisions required seventy-five percent of present members' votes, necessitating the support of PIC for Grit to make decisions.

On 30th of November 2023, the Group and PIC signed an amended and restated GREA shareholder agreement, clarifying and amending shareholder rights. Importantly, under the new agreement, the Group now has the ability to appoint four out of seven directors, while PIC retains the right to appoint two directors. The decision approval threshold at the board level has been lowered to a simple majority and it was therefore concluded that control of GREA has been established by the Group. The Group also evaluated specific events where PIC's approval is still required, reflected in the reserved matter section of the new agreement. Upon comprehensive review, it was concluded that these matters do not grant PIC the ability to block decisions related to GREA's relevant activities but are included to safeguard PIC's interests. Due to the inherent judgment that needs to be applied in interpreting terms that are protective rather than substantive, the Group has considered the interpretation of the reserved matter to be an area of significant judgement.

Significant Estimates

The principal areas where such estimations have been made are:

Fair value of investment properties

The fair value of investment properties and owner occupied property are determined using a combination of the discounted cash flows method and the income capitalisation valuation method using assumptions that are based on market conditions existing at the relevant reporting date. For further details of the valuation method, judgements and assumptions made, refer to note 2.

2. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

As at As at 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Net carrying value of properties 806,018 792,351 Movement for the year excluding straight-line rental income accrual, lease incentive and right of use of land Investment property at the beginning of the year 770,424 611,854 Acquisition through subsidiary other than a business combination - 141,110 Transfer from associate on step up to subsidiary1 59,100 75,040 Reduction in property value on asset acquisition1 (1,410) (938) Other capital expenditure and construction 7,143 22,775 Transfer to disposal group held for sale2 (24,124) (49,000) Foreign currency translation differences 12,476 (2,487) Revaluation of properties at end of year (42,954) (27,930) As at period end 780,655 770,424 Reconciliation to consolidated statement of financial position and valuations Carrying value of investment properties excluding right of use of land, lease incentive 780,655 770,424 and straight-line income accrual Right of use of land 6,614 6,681 Lease incentive 3,701 4,070 Straight-line rental income accrual 15,048 11,176 Total valuation of properties 806,018 792,351

1 The status of the investment in DH3 Kenya Limited, the beneficial owner of Rosslyn Grove in Kenya has changed from a joint venture to a subsidiary during the reporting period. Refer to note 10 for more information.

2 St Helene, the beneficial owner of Artemis Curepipe Clinic has been reclassified as held for sale during the reporting period. Refer to note 11 for more information.

Lease incentive asset included in investment property

In accordance with IFRS 16, rental income is recognised in the Group income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. This includes the effect of lease incentives given to tenants. The Group has granted lease incentives to tenants (in the form of rent-free periods). The result is a receivable balance included within investment property in the balance sheet as those are balances that must be considered when reconciling to valuation figures to prevent double counting of assets. This balance is subject to impairment testing under IFRS 9 using the simplified approach to expected credit loss of IFRS 9.

As at As at 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Lease incentive receivables before impairment 4,098 4,442 Impairment of lease incentive receivables (397) (372) Net lease incentive included within investment property 3,701 4,070 As at As at Most recent Valuer (for the Summary of valuations by reporting independent most recent Sector Country 30 June 30 June date valuation date valuation) 2025 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Commodity House Phase 1 30-Jun-25 REC Office Mozambique 58,567 56,957 Commodity House Phase 2 30-Jun-25 REC Office Mozambique 22,162 20,717 Hollard Building 30-Jun-25 REC Office Mozambique 21,277 21,123 Vodacom Building 30-Jun-25 REC Office Mozambique 40,762 51,281 Zimpeto Square 30-Jun-25 REC Retail Mozambique 2,553 3,277

Bollore Warehouse 30-Jun-25 REC Light Mozambique 9,815 10,144 industrial Anfa Place Mall 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Retail Morocco 67,800 67,506 VDE Housing Compound 30-Jun-25 REC Corporate Mozambique 40,772 44,021 accommodation Imperial Distribution Centre 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Light Kenya 16,140 18,620 industrial Mara Viwandani 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Light Kenya 2,530 2,530 industrial Buffalo Mall 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Retail Kenya 9,560 9,950 Eneo Tatu City- CCI Phase 2 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Office Kenya 28 - Mall de Tete 30-Jun-25 REC Retail Mozambique 13,742 13,396 Acacia Estate 30-Jun-25 REC Corporate Mozambique 71,042 70,237 accommodation 5th Avenue 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Office Ghana 17,070 16,660 Capital Place 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Office Ghana 18,640 20,040 Mukuba Mall 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Retail Zambia 60,070 62,180 Orbit Complex 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Light Kenya 19,130 26,750 industrial Copia Land 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Light Kenya 6,680 6,670 industrial Club Med Cap Skirring Resort 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Hospitality Senegal 32,950 31,406 Coromandel Hospital 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Healthcare Mauritius 910 877 Artemis Curepipe Clinic 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Healthcare Mauritius - 24,726 The Precint- Freedom House 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Office Mauritius 940 658 The Precint- Harmony House 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Office Mauritius 2,091 2,085 The Precint- Unity House 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Office Mauritius 17,345 18,058 Eneo Tatu City- CCI 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Office Kenya 48,316 47,990 Metroplex Shopping Mall 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Retail Uganda 18,030 20,020 Adumuah Place 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Office Ghana 2,329 2,717 Africa Data Centers 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Data Centre Nigeria 30,000 28,500 DH4 Bamako 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Corporate Mali 20,857 16,385 accommodation DH1 Elevation 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Corporate Ethiopia 75,180 76,870 accommodation DH3 Rosslyn Grove 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Corporate Kenya 58,730 - accommodation Total valuation of investment properties directly held by the Group- IFRS 806,018 792,351 Valuation of investment property classified as held for sale 75,538 49,000 Valuation of owner-occupied property classified as property, plant and equipment 14,084 12,500 Total valuation of property portfolio 895,640 853,851 Total valuation of investment properties directly held by the Group 806,018 792,351 Deposits paid on Imperial Distribution Centre Phase 2 1,500 1,426 Deposits paid on Capital Place Limited 3,550 3,550 Total deposits paid on investment properties 5,050 4,976 Total carrying value of property portfolio including deposits paid 811,068 797,327 Investment properties held within joint ventures - Group share Kafubu Mall - Kafubu Mall Limited 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Retail Zambia 11,863 9,875 (50%) CADS II Building - CADS Developers 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Office Ghana 10,675 12,725 Limited (50%) Cosmopolitan Shopping Centre - Cosmopolitan Shopping Centre 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Retail Zambia 29,005 28,190 Limited (50%) DH3- Rosslyn Grove (50%) 30-Jun-25 Knight Frank Corporate Kenya - 29,850 accommodation Total of investment properties acquired through joint ventures 51,543 80,640 Total portfolio 862,611 877,967 Functional currency of total property portfolio United States Dollars 747,468 741,924 Euros 32,950 56,132 Moroccan Dirham 67,800 67,506 Kenyan Shilling 2,530 2,530 Zambian Kwacha 11,863 9,875 Total portfolio 862,611 877,967

All valuations performed in currencies other than USUSD have been translated into USUSD at the effective closing exchange rate prevailing on the respective valuation dates. All valuations have been carried out in accordance with the RICS Valuation - Global Standards applicable at the relevant valuation date and are further compliant with both the International Valuation Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards. The discounted cash flow method has been applied in the valuation of all buildings, while all land parcels have been valued using the comparable method.

3. INVESTMENTS IN JOINT VENTURES

The following entities have been accounted for as associates and joint ventures in the current and comparative consolidated financial statements using the equity method:

As at As at 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Name of joint venture Country % Held USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Kafubu Mall Limited1 Zambia 50.00% 11,795 9,822 Cosmopolitan Shopping Centre Limited1 Zambia 50.00% 29,124 28,143 CADS Developers Limited1 Ghana 50.00% 1,841 4,114 DH3 Holdings Ltd2 Kenya 50.00% - 10,549 Carrying value of joint ventures 42,760 52,628

1 The percentage of ownership interest during the period ending 30 June 2025 did not change.

2 Joint venture status changed to subsidiary during the period. Refer to note 10 for more information.

All investments in joint ventures are private entities and do not have quoted prices available.

The two tables below present a reconciliation of the carrying value of the investment in joint ventures at 30 June 2025 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, as well as for the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2025.

Reconciliation of carrying value in joint ventures for the six months to 30 June 2025

Kafubu Mall CADS Developers Cosmopolitan Shopping DH3 Holdings Total Limited Limited Centre Limited Ltd USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Balance at the beginning of the 9,372 3,483 28,481 10,604 51,940 period- 01 January 2025 Profit / (losses) from associates 1,067 (1,894) 1,568 (238) 503 and joint ventures Revenue 529 287 1,425 1,226 3,467 Property operating expenses and (96) (185) (271) (194) (746) construction costs Admin expenses and recoveries (11) (3) (29) (202) (245) Unrealised foreign exchange gains/ - (9) (67) (8) (84) (losses) Interest income - - - 176 176 Finance charges (5) (449) - (936) (1,390) Fair value movement on investment 682 (1,594) 574 (345) (683) property Current tax (32) - (64) - (96) Deferred tax - 59 - 45 104 Repayment of proportionate (339) (925) (1,264) shareholders loan Additional loan granted - 252 - 2 254 Foreign currency translation 1,695 - - - 1,695 differences Associate step up to subsidiary - - - (10,368) (10,368) Carrying value of joint ventures- 11,795 1,841 29,124 - 42,760 30 June 2025

Reconciliation of carrying value in joint ventures for the twelve months to 30 June 2025

Kafubu Mall CADS Developers Cosmopolitan Shopping DH3 Holdings Total Limited Limited Centre Limited Ltd USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Balance at the beginning of the 9,822 4,114 28,143 10,549 52,628 period- 01 July 2025 Profit / (losses) from associates 1,632 (2,802) 2,850 (575) 1,105 and joint ventures Revenue 1,025 573 2,750 2,725 7,073 Property operating expenses and (191) (267) (525) (445) (1,428) construction costs Admin expenses and recoveries (14) (6) (32) (475) (527) Unrealised foreign exchange gains/ - (10) 14 (15) (11) (losses) Interest income - - - 176 176 Finance charges (5) (1,078) - (2,127) (3,210) Fair value movement on investment 903 (2,073) 812 (460) (818) property Current tax (86) - (169) - (255) Deferred tax - 59 - 46 105 Repayment of proportionate (670) (1,869) (2,539) shareholders loan Additional loan granted - 529 - 394 923 Foreign currency translation 1,011 - - - 1,011 differences Associate step up to subsidiary - - - (10,368) (10,368) Carrying value of joint ventures- 11,795 1,841 29,124 - 42,760 30 June 2025

4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

As at As at 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Trade receivables 24,861 17,918 Total allowance for credit losses and provisions (9,031) (7,914) IFRS 9 - Impairment on financial assets (ECL) (2,851) (2,801) IFRS 9 - Impairment on financial assets (ECL) Management overlay on specific (6,180) (5,113) provisions Trade receivables - net 15,830 10,004 Accrued Income 7,630 2,645 Loan interest receivable 22 44 Deposits paid 173 172 VAT recoverable 8,621 11,496 Purchase price adjustment account 946 965 Deferred expenses and prepayments 11,835 5,126 Listing receivables 228 48,751 IFRS 9 - Impairment on other financial assets (ECL) (3,891) (3,891) Sundry debtors 217 - Other receivables 25,781 65,308 As at period end 41,611 75,312 Classification of trade and other receivables: Non-current assets 2,100 2,503 Current assets 39,511 72,809 As at period end 41,611 75,312

5. PERPETUAL PREFERENCE NOTES

As at As at 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Opening balance 42,771 26,827 Issue of perpetual preference note classified as equity - 16,875 Preferred dividend accrued 5,671 3,900 Preferred dividend paid (1,500) (1,232) Less: Incremental costs related to the perpetual preference note issuance (68) (3,599) As at period end 46,874 42,771

The Group has two perpetual peference notes arrangements as at 30 June 2025. Included below are more details of each arrangement including the salient features of each note:

International Finance Corporation ("IFC") Perpetual Preference Notes

During the financial year 2024, the Group, through one of its indirect subsidiaries, Orbit Africa Limited ("OAL"), has issued perpetual preference notes to the International Finance Corporation ("IFC"). The proceeds received by the Group from the issue amounted to USUSD16.8 million. Below are the salient features of the notes:

- The notes attract cash coupon at a rate of 3% + Term SOFR per annum and a 3% redemption premium per annum. At its sole discretion, the Group has the contractual right to elect to capitalize the cash coupons.

- The notes do not have a fixed redemption date and are perpetual in tenor. However, if not redeemed on the redemption target date, the notes carry a material coupon step-up provision and are therefore expected to result in an economic maturity and redemption by the Group on or before that date.

- The Group has classified the notes in their entirety as equity in the statement of financial position because of the unconditional right of the Group to avoid delivering cash to the noteholder.

TRG Africa Mezzanine Partners GP Proprietary Ltd and Blue Peak Private Capital GP Perpetual Preference Notes

In the financial year 2022, the Group through its wholly owned subsidiary Grit Services Limited has issued perpetual preference note to two investors TRG Africa Mezzanine Partners GP Proprietary Ltd ("TRG Africa") and Blue Peak Private Capital GP ("Blue Peak"). The total cash proceeds received from the two investors for the issuance of the perpetual note amounted to USUSD31.5million.

Below are salient features of the notes:

- The Note has a cash coupon of 9% per annum and a 4% per annum redemption premium. The Group at its sole discretion may elect to capitalise cash coupons.

- Although perpetual in tenor, the note carries a material coupon step-up provision after the fifth anniversary that is expected to result in an economic maturity and redemption by the Group on or before that date.

- The Note may be voluntarily redeemed by the Group at any time, although there would be call-protection costs associated with doing so before the third anniversary.

- The Note if redeemed in cash by the Group can offer the noteholders an additional return of not more than 3% per annum, linked to the performance of Grit ordinary shares over the duration of the Note.

- The noteholders have the option to convert the outstanding balance of the note into Grit equity shares. If such option is exercised by the noteholders, the number of shares to be issued shall be calculated based on a pre-defined formula as agreed between both parties in the note subscription agreement.

On recognition of the perpetual preference note, the Group has classified eighty five percent of the instrument that is USUSD26.8million as equity because for this portion of the instrument the Group at all times will have an unconditional right to avoid delivery of cash to the noteholders. The remaining fifteen percent of the instrument that is USUSD4.7million has been classified as debt and included as part of interest bearing borrowings. The debt portion arises because the Note contains terms that can give the noteholders the right to ask for repayment of fifteen percent of the outstanding amount of the note on the occurence of some future events that are not wholly within the control of the Group. The directors believe that the probability that those events will happen are remote but for classification purposes, because the Group does not have an unconditional right to avoid delivering cash to the noteholders on fifteen percent of the notes, this portion of the instrument has been classified as liability.

The incremental costs directly attributable to issuing the notes (classified as equity) have been recorded as a deduction in equity, in the same equity line where the equity portion of the instrument has been recorded, so that effectively the equity portion of the instrument is recorded net of transaction costs.

6. INTEREST-BEARING BORROWINGS

The following debt-related transactions were concluded during the period under review:

-- A total facility of USUSD30.0 million was secured from MauBank Ltd by Grit Services Limited and Grit Real Estate

Income Group Limited. -- A facility of approximately USUSD0.56 million (ZAR 10 million) was obtained from First National Bank to finance the

acquisition of Parc Nicol. -- Gateway Real Estate Africa secured a facility of USUSD9.5 million from SBI (Mauritius) Ltd. -- A partial repayment of USUSD7.5 million was made on the SBSA facility relating to Zambian Property Holdings Limited. -- A further partial repayment of USUSD18.0 million was made on the SBSA corporate facility held by Gateway Real Estate

Africa. -- A partial repayment of approximately USUSD3.2 million was made on the Investec facility relating to AnfaPlace Mall. -- The facility previously held by DH One Real Estate PLC with Bank of Oromia in Ethiopia, amounting to approximately

USUSD4.8 million, was successfully refinanced through Zemen Bank.

As at As at 30 June 2025 30 Jun 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Non-current liabilities 430,509 111,635 Current liabilities 110,131 389,529 As at period end 540,640 501,164 Currency of the interest-bearing borrowings (stated gross of unamortised loan issue costs) United States Dollars 453,216 404,509 Euros 80,116 84,956 Ethiopian Birr 4,140 10,491 South African Rand 540 - 538,012 499,956 Interest accrued 9,957 9,588 Unamortised loan issue costs (7,329) (8,380) As at period end 540,640 501,164 Movement for the period Balance at the beginning of the year 501,164 396,735 Proceeds of interest bearing-borrowings 75,515 79,075 Loan acquired through asset acquisition 36,018 10,770 Loan acquired through business combination - 88,240 Reclassify to held for sale disposal group (10,425) (37,066) Loan issue costs (4,399) (2,658) Amortisation of loan issue costs 5,450 3,539 Foreign currency translation differences 1,719 (1,612) Interest accrued 58,240 49,510 Interest paid during the year (57,871) (48,453) Debt settled during the year (64,771) (36,916) As at period end 540,640 501,164

Analysis of facilities and loans in issue

As at As at 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Lender Borrower Initial facility USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Financial institutions Standard Bank South Africa Commotor Limitada USUSD140.0m 140,000 140,000 Standard Bank South Africa Zambian Property Holdings Limited USUSD70.4m 56,900 64,400 Standard Bank South Africa Grit Services Limited EUR33m 29,138 24,502 Standard Bank South Africa Capital Place Limited USUSD6.2m 6,200 6,200 Standard Bank South Africa Casamance Holdings Limited EUR6.5m 7,717 7,060 Standard Bank South Africa Grit Accra Limited USUSD6.4m 8,400 8,400 Standard Bank South Africa Casamance Holdings Limited EUR11m 3,561 3,257 Standard Bank South Africa Casamance Holdings Limited EUR11m 8,168 7,472 Standard Bank South Africa Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd USUSD18m 9,700 23,000 Standard Bank South Africa Grit Services Limited EUR0.5m 629 576 Standard Bank South Africa Grit Services Limited EUR0.4m 494 452 Standard Bank South Africa Grit Services Limited USUSD2.5m - 588 Standard Bank South Africa Grit Services Limited USUSD0.9m 1,081 - Standard Bank South Africa Grit Services Limited USUSD1.5m - - Standard Bank South Africa Grit Services Limited USUSD2.41m 2,445 - Standard Bank South Africa Grit Services Limited USUSD2.02m - 2,025

Total Standard Bank Group 274,433 287,932 State Bank of Mauritius St Helene Clinic Co Ltd EUR 11.64M - 4,600 State Bank of Mauritius St Helene Clinic Co Ltd EUR1.06m - 964 State Bank of Mauritius St Helene Clinic Co Ltd EUR339k - 337 (capitalised) State Bank of Mauritius St Helene Clinic Co Ltd EUR48k - 40 (capitalised) State Bank of Mauritius GD (Mauritius) Hospitality USUSD10m - 10,000 Investments Ltd State Bank of Mauritius GR1T House Limited USUSD22.5m 21,310 22,190 State Bank of Mauritius GD (Mauritius) Hospitality USUSD10m 6,081 - Investments Ltd Total State Bank of Mauritius 27,391 38,131 Investec South Africa Freedom Property Fund SARL EUR36m 30,409 30,288 Total Investec Group 30,409 30,288 ABSA Bank (Mauritius) Limited Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd USUSD10.0m 10,000 10,000 ABSA Bank Kenya PLC DH3 Kenya Limited USUSD35.0m 35,000 Total ABSA Group 45,000 10,000 Maubank Mauritius Grit Real Estate Income Group USUSD15.0m 15,000 - Limited Maubank Mauritius Grit Services Limited USUSD15.0m 15,000 - Total Maubank Mauritius 30,000 - Nedbank South Africa Warehously Limited USUSD8.6m 8,620 8,620 Nedbank South Africa Grit Real Estate Income Group USUSD7m 7,000 6,780 Limited Total Nedbank South Africa 15,620 15,400 NCBA Bank Kenya Grit Services Limited USUSD3.9m 4,111 3,984 NCBA Bank Kenya Grit Services Limited USUSD8.0m 8,255 8,000 NCBA Bank Kenya Grit Services Limited USUSD6.5m 6,707 6,500 NCBA Bank Kenya Grit Services Limited USUSD11.0m 11,351 11,000 NCBA Bank Kenya Grit Services Limited USUSD6.5m - 514 NCBA Bank Kenya Grit Services Limited USUSD11.0m - 589 Total NCBA Bank Kenya 30,424 30,587 Ethos Mezzanine Partners GP Grit Services Limited USUSD2.4m 2,648 2,475 Proprietary Limited Blue Peak Holdings S.A.R.L Grit Services Limited USUSD2.2m 2,295 2,250 Total Private Equity 4,943 4,725 International Finance Corporation Stellar Warehousing and Logistics USUSD16.1m 16,100 16,100 Limited Total International Finance Corporation 16,100 16,100 Housing Finance Corporation Buffalo Mall Naivasha Limited USUSD4.24m 3,884 4,131 Total Housing Finance Corporation 3,884 4,131 AfrAsia Bank Limited Africa Property Development Term Loans 3 15 Managers Ltd Total AfrAsia Bank Limited 3 15 SBI (Mauritius) Ltd St Helene Clinic Co Ltd EUR 11.64m - 5,159 SBI (Mauritius) Ltd St Helene Clinic Co Ltd EUR0.25m - 249 SBI (Mauritius) Ltd Grit Real Estate Income Group USUSD9.5m 9,500 - Limited Total SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 9,500 5,408 Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd GD Appolonia Limited USUSD1.5m 595 1,295 Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited Gateway Metroplex Ltd USUSD10.75m 6,965 8,337 Stanbic IBTC PLC Nigeria DC One FZE USUSD13.59m 10,696 11,155 Stanbic Bank Kenya Gateway CCI Limited USUSD13.59m 25,679 13,988 Stanbic Bank Ghana Ltd Gateway CCI Limited USUSD2.0m - 2,397 Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited Gateway CCI Limited USUSD1.8m - 1,947 Stanbic IBTC PLC Nigeria Gateway CCI Limited USUSD1.2m - 1,319 Stanbic Bank Kenya Gateway CCI Limited USUSD0.86m - 864 Stanbic Bank Kenya Gateway CCI Limited USUSD5.04m - 5,125 Total Stanbic Bank 43,935 46,427 Bank of Oromia DH One Real Estate PLC Ethiopian Birr 620m - 10,491 Total Bank of Oromia - 10,491 High West Capital Partners Grit Services Limited USUSD3.5m 1,690 321 Total High West Capital Partners 1,690 321 FNB Grit Parc Nicol ZAR10m 540 - Total FNB 540 - Zemen Bank S.C DH One Real Estate PLC Ethiopian Birr571m 4,140 - Total Zemen Bank S.C 4,140 - Total loans in issue 538,012 499,956 plus: interest accrued 9,957 9,588 less: unamortised loan issue costs (7,329) (8,380) As at period end 540,640 501,164

Fair value of borrowings is not materially different to their carrying value amounts since interest payable on those borrowings are either close to their current market rates or the borrowings are short-term in nature.

7. GROSS PROPERTY INCOME

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended Twelve months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Contractual rental income 28,690 27,358 57,754 51,755 Retail parking income 847 851 1,727 1,730 Straight-line rental income 1,069 1,661 3,380 2,685 accrual Other rental income (1,619) (329) (559) (473) Gross rental income 28,987 29,541 62,302 55,697 Asset management fees 231 808 35 1,525 Recoverable property expenses 4,041 3,484 9,908 6,755 Total gross property income 33,259 33,833 72,245 63,977

8. INTEREST INCOME

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended Twelve months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Finance lease interest income - 98 97 114 Interest on loans to partners 1,072 1,160 2,598 2,683 Interest on loans from related 262 2,318 691 1,833 parties Interest on tenant rental arrears 516 49 1,172 49 Interest on property deposits - 117 74 178 paid Bank interest 18 - 62 - Other interest income 68 25 213 25 Total interest income 1,936 3,767 4,907 4,882

9. FINANCE COSTS

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Six months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended Twelve months ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Interest-bearing borrowings - financial 28,098 28,038 57,724 48,312 institutions Interest on unwinding of financial 553 - 553 liability Early settlement charges 128 1,197 516 1,198 Amortisation of loan issue costs 2,738 1,910 5,450 3,539 Preference share dividends 478 463 958 962 Interest on derivative instrument1 (665) (1,676) (2,047) (2,449) Interest on lease liabilities 70 112 90 256 Interest on loans to proportional 500 156 1,373 1,032 shareholders Interest on loans to related parties 436 - 496 - Interest on bank overdraft 64 72 119 133 Total finance costs 31,847 30,825 64,679 53,536

1 The Group includes the net interest income from its derivative instruments within finance costs. Although hedge accounting is not applied, these instruments were contracted as an economic hedge to mitigate the impact of unfavorable movements in interest rates.

10. ACQUISITION OF SUBSIDIARY AND TRANSACTION WITH NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

Completion of the Establishment of the Diplomatic Accommodation Platform

10.1 Consolidation of DH3 Kenya

In continuation of the disclosures in Notes30(b) and41 of the Group's 2024 Annual Report, Grit Real Estate Income Group ("the Group") announced in June2025 that all outstanding conditions and implementation steps had been fulfilled to combine the diplomatic housing businesses of its subsidiary, Diplomatic Holdings Africa Ltd ("DH Africa"), with those of Verdant Ventures LLC and Verdant Property Holdings Ltd (together, "Verdant"). Gateway Real Estate Africa ("GREA"), a subsidiary of the Group, together with Verdant, had previously co-developed the Elevation Diplomatic Residences in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ("DH Ethiopia") and the Rosslyn Grove Diplomatic Apartment and Townhouse Complex in Nairobi, Kenya ("DH Kenya"), with GREA and Verdant each holding a 50% equity interest in these entities. Following completion of the transaction, DH Africa now holds a 99.9% equity interest in both DH Ethiopia and DH Kenya and has secured exposure to DH Ghana, a 108-unit diplomatic development in Ghana, through a convertible note.

As at 30 June 2025, the properties owned by DH Africa comprise (i) Acacia Estate in Mozambique, (ii) Elevation Diplomatic Residences in Ethiopia, (iii) Rosslyn Grove Diplomatic Apartment and Townhouse Complex in Kenya, and (iv) a land plot in Mali earmarked for future consular accommodation.

As part of the transaction, Verdant subscribed for shares in DH Africa, which was previously wholly owned by GREA, and now holds a 38.70% equity interest therein. In consideration for its subscription, Verdant assigned receivables amounting to USUSD26.7 million, which were previously owed by DH Ethiopia and DH Kenya, to DH Africa and a USUSD4.7 million convertible note, convertible into equity in DH Ghana. Following completion of the transaction, Grit, through GREA and DH Africa, has obtained control over DH Kenya in accordance with IFRS 10, and DH Kenya has been consolidated into the Group's financial statements. This consolidation did not arise through the exchange of consideration but rather through changes to the governance structure of the broader diplomatic housing platform, which is now managed at the DH Africa level under a revised shareholder agreement. In accordance with the terms of this shareholder agreement, Grit through GREA exercises control as defined by IFRS 10 over DH Africa and its subsidiaries.

DH Kenya was previously treated as an joint venture for the Group. The acquisition of DH3 did not constitute the acquisition of a business as the Group, having applied the optional concentration test concluded that the fair value of the gross asset was concentrated in a single identifiable asset being the investment property. The acquisition has resulted in the Group acquiring some incidental assets and liabilities. The previously held equity interest has not been re-measured but instead the Group has used a cost accumulation approach inaccordance with the section 1.5 of its accounting policy (disclosed in the annual financial statements section of the 2024 annual report) which resulted in no gain or loss being recognized upon stepping up from joint venture to subsidiary.

Details of the assets and liabilities acquired as part of the asset acquisition of DH Kenya are:

Assets Acquired USUSD'000 Investment property 59,100 Property, plant and equipment 2 Trade and other receivables 1,808 Cash and cash equivalents 83 Total assets 60,993 Liabilities assumed Interest-bearing borrowings (35,450) Related party loans payable (5,397) Trade and other payables (2,900) Intercompany loans (29) Total liabilities (43,776) Identifiable net assets acquired 17,217 Cost of Group of assets acquired and liabilities assumed Previously equity accounted carrying amount of investment in joint venture 10,368 Non-controlling interest acquired1 5,439 Total consideration 15,807 Excess net assets acquired over consideration 1,410

1 The Group elected to measure the non-controlling interest in DH Kenya based on its proportionate share of the net identifiable assets acquired. At the acquisition date, the non-controlling interest amounted to 50%. This percentage was applied to the net assets of DH Kenya before the settlement of any pre-existing relationships. The assets and liabilities presented in the table above reflect the balances after the elimination of these pre-existing relationships. In particular, a balance of USUSD6.3 million, representing a payable by DH Kenya to GREA, was excluded from the liabilities assumed.

As the acquisition was determined to be an asset acquisition, the Group applied the cost accumulation approach and adjusted the net assets acquired, specifically the investment property, so that the group of assets and liabilities assumed are recorded at the total consideration transferred. This resulted in a corresponding and equal fair value adjustment to the investment property, recognised as a gain, to reflect the corrected valuation of the property immediately following the acquisition.

10.2 Transaction with non-controlling interest

As previously disclosed, the transaction resulted in Verdant acquiring a 38.2% equity interest in DH Africa. As consideration for the shares subscribed in DH Africa, Verdant re-assigned receivables amounting to USUSD26.7 million to DH Africa. In the Group's consolidated financial statements, USUSD21.7 million of this amount was classified as a liability under the financial statement line item "Proportional shareholder loans", with the remaining USUSD5.0 million recorded under "Related party loan payable" as reflected in the table above. Verdant also granted DH Africa a convertible note with a principal amount of USUSD4.7 million, which is convertible into equity shares in DH Accra. Following the change in shareholding in DH Africa, the Group continues to consolidate all assets held within DH Africa. However, this change in shareholding has resulted in a change in the Group's effective interest in the underlying assets held by DH Africa. This change has been accounted for as a transaction with non-controlling interests, in accordance with IFRS 10, without a change in control. The table below summarises the impact of this transaction on the equity attributable to the shareholders of the Group.

USUSD'000 Carrying amount of non-controlling interests disposed 16,068 Consideration received from non-controlling interests 1 31,531 Increase in equity attributable to equity shareholders 15,463

1 The consideration received represents the liabilities previously owed to Verdant, which have been effectively extinguished from a Group perspective as part of the transaction, amounting to USUSD26.7 million, together with the convertible loan receivable of USUSD4.7 million. The convertible loan receivable has been disclosed as part of "other loans receivable" on the face of the statement of financial position.

10.3 Acquisition of asset and development management contract

As part of the overall transaction, Grit has issued 24.7 million new ordinary shares at an issue price of USUSD 33.9 cents per share to acquire Verdant's contractual rights to asset management and development management fees in respect of the diplomatic housing assets that transferred to DH Africa. Under the previous arrangement, Verdant was contractually entitled to receive these fees over the life of the diplomatic assets. Following this transaction, these rights have been ceded to Grit which in turn will be ceded to its subsidiary DHA Real Estate Management Ltd, enabling the Group to internalise these functions through its existing development and asset management platforms.

In accordance with the requirements of IAS 38 - Intangible Assets, Grit has recognised an intangible asset in respect of these contractual rights, reflecting the Group's control over the rights and its ability to generate future economic benefits through either the receipt of development and asset management fees, or through the avoidance of external costs that would have otherwise been payable to Verdant. As the future economic benefits arise from contractual rights, the asset meets the contractual-legal criterion for identifiability under IAS 38.

The intangible asset has been recognised at a cost of USUSD8.3 million, representing the fair value of the consideration exchanged. The useful life of the asset has been determined to be 12.5 years, aligned with the adjusted average lease terms of the underlying assets held within DH Africa. The intangible asset will be amortised on a straight-line basis over this period through the income statement. The carrying amount will be subject to impairment testing should any indicators of impairment arise in accordance with IAS 36.

11. Non-current assets classified as held for sale

In October 2024, the Group entered into a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") for the disposal of its equity interest in St Helene Clinic Co Ltd ("St Helene"), the beneficial owner of Artemis Curepipe Hospital in Mauritius. The classification of this investment as held for sale was reassessed as at 30 June 2025 and remains appropriate.

Furthermore, on 30 June 2024, the Group classified Mara Delta (Mauritius) Property Limited ("Mara Delta"), the beneficial owner of Tamassa Resort in Mauritius, as a disposal group held for sale. This classification was similarly reassessed as at 30 June 2025 and remains appropriate.

The table below sets out the major classes of assets and liabilities of St Helene and Mara Delta that have been classified as held for sale as at 30 June 2025:

Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale as at 30 June 2025

Mara Delta (Mauritius) Property Limited St Helene Clinic Co Ltd Total USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Investment property 49,000 26,538 75,538 Trade and other receivables 737 874 1,611 Current tax refundable 295 173 468 Deferred tax asset - non current 1,516 19 1,535 Cash and cash equivalents 62 883 945 Finance lease receivable - 1,968 1,968 51,610 30,455 82,065

Liabilities of disposal group classified as held for sale as at 30 June 2025

Mara Delta (Mauritius) Property Limited St Helene Clinic Co Ltd Total USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Interest-bearing borrowings 40,123 11,301 51,424 Trade and other payables 4,218 1,264 5,482 Redeemable preference shares 13,036 - 13,036 Deferred tax liabilities - non current 3,287 144 3,431 Current tax payable - 30 30 Proportional shareholder loans - 809 809 60,664 13,548 74,212

12. Segmental reporting

Consolidated segmental analysis

The Group reports on a segmental basis in terms of geographical location and sector. Geographical location is split between Senegal, Morocco, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana and Mauritius, as relevant to each reporting period. Following the integration of Gateway Real Estate Africa within the Group the Geographical segment has been extended to now include Ethiopia, Mali, Uganda and Nigeria. The Group sectors are split into Hospitality, Retail, Office, Light industrial, Corporate Accommodation, Healthcare, Data Centre, Coporate, Development management and other investments.

Mozam Maurit Ethio Geographical location 30 June Senegal Morocco Zambia Kenya Ghana Nigeria Uganda Mali Total 2025 bique ius pia Reportable segment profit and loss Gross property 2,232 6,989 22,128 5,514 9,024 3,590 9,663 3,058 887 - 9,160 72,245 income Property operating (12) (3,744) (3,934) (577) (1,443) (690) (1,772) (6) (618) - (904) (13,700) expenses Net property income 2,220 3,245 18,194 4,937 7,581 2,900 7,891 3,052 269 - 8,256 58,545 Other income - - - - - - 129 - - - - 129 Administrative (85) (548) (2,254) (29) (512) (375) (12,799) (405) (370) (58) (270) (17,705) expenses Net impairment (charge) / credit - (237) (207) - 40 (196) (146) - (94) - - (840) on financial assets Profit / (loss) 2,135 2,460 15,733 4,908 7,109 2,329 (4,925) 2,647 (195) (58) 7,986 40,129 from operations Fair value adjustment on (3,845) (7,007) (10,532) (2,110) (11,520) (1,459) (6,840) 963 (2,053) 4,172 (2,723) (42,954) investment properties Fair value adjustment on other - - - - 20 - - - - - - 20 financial asset Fair value adjustment on derivatives - - - - (103) - (4,290) - - - - (4,393) financial instruments Share of profits / (losses) from - - - 4,482 (575) (2,802) - - - - - 1,105 associates and joint ventures Impairment of loans and other - (78) - - - - 78 - - - - - receivables Foreign currency 318 1,319 52 (78) (289) 133 (3,306) (1) (12) 7 3,648 1,791 gains / (losses)

Other transaction - - - - - - (3,723) - - - - (3,723) costs Profit / (loss) before interest and (1,392) (3,306) 5,253 7,202 (5,358) (1,799) (23,169) 3,609 (2,260) 4,121 8,911 (8,188) taxation Interest income - - - - - - 4,907 - - - - 4,907 Finance costs (176) (2,729) (15,141) - (5,645) (1,886) (33,266) (1,261) (799) - (3,776) (64,679) Profit / (loss) for the year before (1,568) (6,035) (9,888) 7,202 (11,003) (3,685) (51,528) 2,348 (3,059) 4,121 5,135 (67,960) taxation Taxation - (347) 2,807 (376) 321 (129) (36) (136) 544 1 (111) 2,538 Profit / (loss) for the year after (1,568) (6,382) (7,081) 6,826 (10,682) (3,814) (51,564) 2,212 (2,515) 4,122 5,024 (65,422) taxation Reportable segment assets and liabilities Non-current assets Investment 32,950 67,800 280,692 60,070 102,384 38,039 21,286 30,000 18,030 20,857 133,910 806,018 properties Deposits paid on investment - - - - - - 5,050 - - - - 5,050 properties Property, plant and - 21 92 - 10 4 14,569 - 47 - 1,210 15,953 equipment Intangible assets - (10) - - - - 10,690 - - - - 10,680 Other investments - - - - - - - - - - - - Investment in associates and - - - 40,919 - 1,841 - - - - - 42,760 joint ventures Related party loans - - - - - - 208 - - - - 208 receivable Finance lease - - - - - - - - - - - - receivable Other loans - - 1,515 - - - 25,882 - - - - 27,397 receivable Derivative financial - - - - - - 342 - - - - 342 instruments Trade and other - (144) - - 2,244 - - - - - - 2,100 receivables Deferred tax - 1,027 9,383 - 2,209 2,432 1,018 - 43 - (345) 15,767 Total non-current 32,950 68,694 291,682 100,989 106,847 42,316 79,045 30,000 18,120 20,857 134,775 926,275 assets Current assets Trade and other 1,016 2,560 8,262 - 6,547 1,255 17,849 646 315 256 805 39,511 receivables Current tax - - 999 - 1,309 1,701 909 - 29 - 187 5,134 receivable Related party loans - - - - - - 8,669 - - - - 8,669 receivable Derivative financial - - - - - - 19 - - - - 19 instruments Cash and cash 366 176 5,251 157 2,010 387 10,067 10 20 71 2,627 21,142 equivalents 1,382 2,736 14,512 157 9,866 3,343 37,513 656 364 327 3,619 74,475 Non-current assets classified as held - - - - - - 82,065 - - - - 82,065 for sale Total assets 34,332 71,430 306,194 101,146 116,713 45,659 198,623 30,656 18,484 21,184 138,394 1,082,815 Liabilities Total liabilities 3,716 47,939 193,630 5,155 99,482 24,178 334,360 11,164 7,430 44 11,341 738,439 Net assets 30,616 23,491 112,564 95,991 17,231 21,481 (135,737) 19,492 11,054 21,140 127,053 344,376 Type of property 30 Hospitality Retail Office Light Corporate Health Data Dev. Corporate Total June 2025 industrial Accom care Centre Mngt Reportable segment profit and loss Gross property income 6,121 15,516 22,622 4,554 17,623 2,569 3,058 - 182 72,245 Property operating (24) (5,949) (3,560) (354) (2,613) (20) (8) - (1,172) (13,700) expenses Net property income 6,097 9,567 19,062 4,200 15,010 2,549 3,050 - (990) 58,545 Other income - (2) 127 - (44) - - 2 46 129 Administrative (435) (1,039) (1,280) (121) (2,584) (337) (397) (2,105) (9,407) (17,705) expenses Net impairment (charge) / credit on - (383) (223) 26 (134) - (1) - (125) (840) financial assets Profit / (loss) from 5,662 8,143 17,686 4,105 12,248 2,212 2,652 (2,103) (10,476) 40,129 operations Fair value adjustment on investment (8,409) (11,904) (12,348) (10,506) (105) (646) 964 - - (42,954) properties Fair value adjustment - - - - - - - - - - on other investments Fair value adjustment on other financial - - - 20 - - - - - 20 asset Fair value adjustment on derivatives - - (103) - - - - - (4,290) (4,393) financial instruments Share of profits / (losses) from - 4,482 (2,802) (575) - - - - 1,105 associates and joint ventures Foreign currency (394) 1,234 (106) (13) 3,657 398 (1) (7) (2,977) 1,791 gains / (losses) Loss on extinguishment of - - - - - - - - (163) (163) borrowings Other transaction - - - - - - - (3,100) (623) (3,723) costs Profit / (loss) before interest and (3,141) 1,955 2,327 (6,394) 15,225 1,964 3,615 (5,210) (18,529) (8,188) taxation Interest income - - - - - - - - 4,907 4,907 Finance costs (3,972) (4,060) (21,572) (2,875) (3,403) (807) (1,264) (115) (26,611) (64,679) Profit / (loss) for the year before (7,113) (2,105) (19,245) (9,269) 11,822 1,157 2,351 (5,325) (40,233) (67,960) taxation Taxation (23) (177) 2,087 275 524 (6) (135) - (7) 2,538 Profit / (loss) for the year after (7,136) (2,282) (17,158) (8,994) 12,346 1,151 2,216 (5,325) (40,240) (65,422) taxation Reportable segment assets and liabilities Non-current assets Investment properties 32,950 171,783 249,499 54,295 266,581 910 30,000 - - 806,018 Deposits paid on - - - - - - - - 5,050 5,050 investment properties Property, plant and - 75 14 - 1,300 - - 1,114 13,450 15,953 equipment Intangible assets - 27 - - - - - 2,212 8,441 10,680 Investment in associates and joint - 40,919 1,841 - - - - - - 42,760 ventures Related party loans - - - - - - - - 208 208 receivable

Finance lease - - - - - - - - - - receivable Other loans - - 1,515 - - - - - 25,882 27,397 receivable Derivative financial - - - - - - - - 342 342 instruments Trade and other - (144) - 2,244 - - - - - 2,100 receivables Deferred tax - 3,231 6,194 1,395 3,935 - - - 1,012 15,767 Total non-current 32,950 215,891 259,063 57,934 271,816 910 30,000 3,326 54,385 926,275 assets Current assets Trade and other 1,023 2,969 8,802 5,317 5,165 38 646 1,878 13,673 39,511 receivables Current tax 295 568 2,224 1,201 239 149 - 12 446 5,134 receivable Related party loans - - - - - - - - 8,669 8,669 receivable Derivative financial - - - - - - - - 19 19 instruments Cash and cash 367 902 4,875 467 4,845 15 10 2,119 7,542 21,142 equivalents 1,685 4,439 15,901 6,985 10,249 202 656 4,009 30,349 74,475 Non-current assets classified as held 51,610 - - - 1 30,454 - - - 82,065 for sale Total assets 86,245 220,330 274,964 64,919 282,066 31,566 30,656 7,335 84,734 1,082,815 Liabilities Total liabilities 64,391 70,053 232,731 30,868 79,192 13,773 11,164 2,106 234,161 738,439 Net assets 21,854 150,277 42,233 34,051 202,874 17,793 19,492 5,229 (149,427) 344,376

Major customers

Rental income stemming from the US Embassy represented approximately 19.3% of the Group's total contractual rental income for the period, with Total Group 8.49%, Tamassa LUX 4.48%, CCI 4.14% and Vodacom Mozambique 4.04%, making up the top 5 tenants of the Group.

13. Basic and diluted LOSSES per ordinary share

Attributable earnings Weighted average number of Cents per share shares Six months Six months Six months Six months Six months Six months ended ended ended ended ended ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Shares '000 Shares '000 US Cents US Cents Earnings per share - (37,341) (25,701) 478,793 485,171 (7.80) (5.30) Basic Earnings per share - (37,341) (25,701) 478,793 485,171 (7.80) (5.30) Diluted Attributable earnings Weighted average number of Cents per share shares Twelve months Twelve months Twelve months Twelve months Twelve months Twelve months ended ended ended ended ended ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Shares '000 Shares '000 US Cents US Cents Earnings per share - (62,244) (84,496) 484,764 483,657 (12.84) (17.47) Basic Earnings per share - (62,244) (84,496) 484,764 483,657 (12.84) (17.47) Diluted

14. sUBSEQUENT EVENTS

. No material events have been identified between the balance sheet date and the date of this report that will have a material impact on the financial results presented.

15. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

. Club Med Senegal phase 2 development USUSD22.9 million for the period up to February 2027. . DH4 Bamako development - USUSD44.7 million up to July 2027.

16. EPRA financial metrics

16a. EPRA earnings

Basis of Preparation

The directors of GRIT Real Estate Income Group Limited ("GRIT") ("Directors") have chosen to disclose additional non-IFRS measures, these include EPRA earnings, adjusted net asset value, EPRA net asset value, adjusted profit before tax and funds from operations (collectively "Non-IFRS Financial Information").

The Directors have chosen to disclose:

EPRA earnings to assist in comparisons with similar businesses in the real estate sector. EPRA earnings is a definition of earnings as set out by the European Public Real Estate Association. EPRA earnings represents earnings after adjusting for fair value adjustments on investment properties, gain from bargain purchase on associates, fair value adjustments included under income from associates, ECL . provisions, fair value adjustments on other investments, fair value adjustments on other financial assets, fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments, and non-controlling interest included in basic earnings (collectively the "EPRA earnings adjustments") and deferred tax in respect of these EPRA earnings adjustments. The reconciliation between basic and diluted earnings and EPRA earnings is detailed in the table below; EPRA net asset value to assist in comparisons with similar businesses in the real estate sector. EPRA net asset value is a definition of net asset value as set out by the European Public Real Estate Association. . EPRA net asset value represents net asset value after adjusting for net impairment on financial assets ( ECL), fair value of financial instruments, and deferred tax relating to revaluation of properties (collectively the "EPRA net asset value adjustments"). The reconciliation for EPRA net asset value is detailed in the table below; Adjusted EPRA earnings to provide an alternative indication of GRIT and its subsidiaries' (the "Group") underlying business performance. Accordingly, it excludes the effect of non-cash items such as unrealised . foreign exchange gains or losses, straight-line leasing adjustments, amortisation of right of use land, impairment of loans and deferred tax relating to the adjustments. The reconciliation for adjusted EPRA earnings is detailed in the table below; and Total distributable earnings to assist in comparisons with similar businesses and to facilitate the Group's dividend policy which is derived from total distributable earnings. Accordingly, it excludes VAT . credit utilised on rentals, Listing and set-up costs, depreciation, and amortisation, share based payments, antecedent dividends, operating costs relating to AnfaPlace Mall's refurbishment costs, amortisation of lease premiums and profits withheld/released. The reconciliation for total distributable earnings is detailed in the table below.

In this note, Grit presents European Real Estate Association (EPRA) earnings and other metrics which is non-IFRS financial information.

EPRA Earnings

Six months ended 30 Six months ended 30 Six months ended 30 Six months ended 30 June 2025 June 2025 June 2024 June 2024 Per share Per share USUSD'000 US cents per share USUSD'000 US cents per share EPRA earnings (14,657) (3.06) (12,933) (2.67) Total company specific 3,756 0.78 1,843 0.38 adjustments Adjusted EPRA earnings (10,901) (2.28) (11,090) (2.29) Total company specific 3,216 0.67 6,870 1.42 distribution adjustments Total distributable earnings (7,685) (1.61) (4,220) (0.87) available to equity providers Twelve months ended Twelve months ended Twelve months ended Twelve months ended

