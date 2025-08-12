DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 12-Aug-2025 / 14:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Standard Form TR-1 Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC South Dock House, Hanover Quay, Dublin, IE-D, D02 XW94, IE 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Name: Asset Value Investors Ltd London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited CREST: BO01 - Account 11429 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11/08/2025 6. Date on which issuer notified: 12/08/2025 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 3% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 0.0000% 0.0000% 524,442,218 reached Position of previous notification 3.2676% 3.2676% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BJ34P519 0 0.0000% SUBTOTAL A 0 0.0000% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be instrument datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Namexv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold 11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at London on 12/08/2025.

Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland and not with the relevant issuer) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Asset Value Investors Ltd Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 2 Cavendish Square London W1G 0PU United Kingdom E-Mail info@assetvalueinvestors.com Phone number / Fax number +44 20 7659 4800 Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) John Kidd, Compliance Officer, john.kidd@assetvalueinvestors.com B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Jake Crowhurst Contact address 2 Cavendish Square London W1G 0PU United Kingdom E-Mail Jake.crowhurst@assetvalueinvestors.com Phone number / Fax number +44 20 7659 4800 Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) Operations Analyst C: Additional information:

Notes

