Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXCV | ISIN: LU0775917882 | Ticker-Symbol: GYC
Xetra
12.08.25 | 17:26
11,090 Euro
-2,03 % -0,230
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,00011,14007:59
10,98011,12007:59
Dow Jones News
13.08.2025 07:21 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for H1 2025 demonstrating strong operational performance well balanced for further growth

DJ Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for H1 2025 demonstrating strong operational performance well balanced for further growth 

Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) 
Grand City Properties S.A. announces results for H1 2025 demonstrating strong operational performance well balanced for 
further growth 
13-Aug-2025 / 06:48 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED 
STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF 
APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS  
 
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR H1 2025 DEMONSTRATING STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE WELL BALANCED FOR 
FURTHER GROWTH 
 
 -- Net rental income for H1 2025 amounted to EUR213 million, increasing 1% compared to EUR212 million in H1 2024, despite 
  the impact of net disposals. 
 -- Continued strong like-for-like rental growth of 3.7% as of June 2025. 
 -- Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR169 million in H1 2025, up 2% from EUR166 million in H1 2024, supported by improved 
  operational efficiencies. 
 -- FFO I amounted to EUR95 million in H1 2025, up 1% from EUR94 million in H1 2024. FFO I per share stable year-over-year 
  at EUR0.54 per share, reflecting an annualized yield of ca. 10%. 
 -- Full portfolio valuation conducted in H1 2025, resulting in a positive like-for-like property revaluation of 1.6%, 
  driven by continued strong operational performance. 
 -- Net profit amounted to EUR210 million, with basic earnings per share of EUR0.92, compared to a loss of EUR74 million and 
  a basic loss per share of EUR0.38 in H1 2024. 
 -- GCP maintained a strong liquidity position, with nearly EUR1.5 billion in cash and liquid assets as of June 2025, 
  representing 34% of total debt and covering current liabilities 2.6 times. 
 -- Keeps conservative financial profile, with a low LTV of 32% as of June 2025, an ICR ratio of 5.4x in H1 2025, and 
  EUR6.3 billion in unencumbered assets (70% of total portfolio value). 
 -- EPRA NTA amounted to EUR4.4 billion, or EUR25.2 per share, as of June 2025, an increase of 4% compared to December 
  2024. 
 -- Disposals totaling EUR131 million were completed in H1 2025 at book value. GCP recycled the capital from disposals 
  into EUR60 million acquisitions, and is well positioned for further growth. 
 -- FY 2025 guidance confirmed.  
Luxembourg, August 13, 2025 - Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the "Company") announces its results for the first 
half of 2025, reporting net rental income of EUR213 million, increasing 1% compared to EUR212 million in H1 2024. The 
performance was supported by like-for-like rental growth of 3.7% partially offset by the impact of net disposals 
carried out between the periods. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 2% to EUR169 million, up from EUR166 million in H1 2024, 
reflecting improved operational efficiency. FFO I amounted to EUR95 million in H1 2025, representing a year-over-year 
increase of 1%. FFO I per share was EUR0.54, remaining stable compared the prior-year period. The Company confirms its 
full-year 2025 FFO I guidance. 
 
During the first six months of 2025, GCP conducted an external revaluation of its entire portfolio, reflected in a 
property revaluation and capital gains of EUR154 million and corresponding to a like-for-like value increase of +1.6% 
compared to December 2024. The positive revaluation outcome was driven by continued operational performance and strong 
like-for-like rental growth and accordingly the rental yield remained stable at 4.9% in June 2025 compared to December 
2024. 
 
Disposals totalling EUR131 million were completed during the period, slightly above book value. The Company raised EUR55 
million in net new bank financing and repaid its Series E bond of ca. EUR179 million during the period. As of June 2025, 
GCP maintained a strong liquidity position, with nearly EUR1.5 billion in cash and liquid assets, representing 34% of 
total debt. The Company's conservative financial profile was further underlined by a low LTV of 32%, an interest 
coverage ratio of 5.4x, and EUR6.3 billion in unencumbered assets, accounting for 70% of the total portfolio. The 
conservative profile of its balance sheet positions the Company well to capitalize on potential growth opportunities. 
In the first half of 2025, GCP completed acquisitions in London amounting to EUR60 million, closed primarily towards the 
end of the period and will thus contribute to future rental income growth. 
 
Refael Zamir, CEO of Grand City Properties: "We are pleased to report a solid first half of 2025, marked by continued 
operational strength, benefitting from favorably strong fundamentals in our portfolio locations driving internal 
growth. Paired with our efficient operating platform we achieved robust adjusted EBITDA, offsetting the impact of 
disposals. We are well positioned to deliver long term growth through our portfolio's upside potential as well as 
execute on growth opportunities." 
 
Financial statements for H1 2025 are available on the Company's website: https://www.grandcityproperties.com/ 
investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ 
 
For definitions of the alternative performance measures please see the relevant section in the pages 28-32 of the 
financial statements for H1 2025, which you can find on the website under investor relations > publications > financial 
reports or follow this link: 
 
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/grandcityproperties.com/Data_Objects/Downloads/Financial_Reports/H1_2025_Financials 
/GCP_Q2_2025.pdf   
 
About the Company 
 
The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in 
Germany and London. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant 
management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: 
www.grandcityproperties.com 
 
Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated 
under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 
Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre 
de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime 
Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.  
 
Contact: 
 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
37, Boulevard Joseph II, 
L-1840 Luxembourg 
T: +352 28 77 87 86 
E: info@grandcity.lu 
www.grandcityproperties.com  
 
Investor Relations Team: 
 
Grand City Properties S.A. 
E: gcp-ir@grandcity.lu  
 
DISCLAIMER:  
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. 
 
THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES 
SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT 
REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE 
SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE 
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND 
MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM 
IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY 
OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS 
COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR 
INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN 
ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. 
 
IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED 
ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE "QUALIFIED INVESTORS" WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED 
(THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN 
INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A 
QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT 
IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE 
SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A 
REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY THE COMPANY OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE 
PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE. 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE 
OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH 
STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE 
BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU0775917882, LU0775917882 , XS1491364953, XS1811181566, XS2271225281, XS1220083551, XS1654229373,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2025 00:48 ET (04:48 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.