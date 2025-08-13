DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 369.80p Highest price paid per share: 358.20p Lowest price paid per share: 367.1479p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,412,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,634,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 367.1479

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,156 368.80 08:02:51 00030071630TRDU0 XLON 248 368.20 08:13:12 00030071704TRDU0 XLON 350 368.20 08:13:12 00030071703TRDU0 XLON 738 367.40 08:30:14 00030071798TRDU0 XLON 677 367.20 08:30:14 00030071799TRDU0 XLON 1,056 366.60 08:56:54 00030071899TRDU0 XLON 526 366.60 08:56:54 00030071898TRDU0 XLON 593 366.60 08:56:54 00030071897TRDU0 XLON 569 366.00 09:01:38 00030071948TRDU0 XLON 949 366.20 09:18:02 00030072025TRDU0 XLON 104 366.20 09:18:02 00030072024TRDU0 XLON 578 365.40 09:24:35 00030072062TRDU0 XLON 20 365.40 09:42:22 00030072155TRDU0 XLON 513 365.40 09:42:22 00030072156TRDU0 XLON 20 365.00 09:47:17 00030072167TRDU0 XLON 222 365.00 09:47:17 00030072166TRDU0 XLON 945 365.00 09:47:17 00030072168TRDU0 XLON 534 364.20 10:02:09 00030072191TRDU0 XLON 1,032 364.20 10:02:09 00030072190TRDU0 XLON 512 364.20 10:14:54 00030072220TRDU0 XLON 515 364.40 10:14:54 00030072219TRDU0 XLON 67 363.00 10:50:22 00030072279TRDU0 XLON 1,026 363.00 10:50:22 00030072278TRDU0 XLON 956 363.00 10:50:22 00030072277TRDU0 XLON 510 363.00 10:50:22 00030072276TRDU0 XLON 20 363.00 10:50:22 00030072275TRDU0 XLON 581 360.20 11:00:09 00030072311TRDU0 XLON 568 358.20 11:12:10 00030072351TRDU0 XLON 530 360.60 11:35:38 00030072478TRDU0 XLON 101 361.40 11:41:43 00030072486TRDU0 XLON 444 361.40 11:41:43 00030072485TRDU0 XLON 552 362.20 11:49:44 00030072520TRDU0 XLON 20 362.60 11:58:06 00030072563TRDU0 XLON 20 362.60 11:58:06 00030072569TRDU0 XLON 39 362.60 11:58:06 00030072568TRDU0 XLON 14 362.60 11:58:06 00030072567TRDU0 XLON 3 362.60 11:58:06 00030072566TRDU0 XLON 5 362.60 11:58:06 00030072565TRDU0 XLON 86 362.60 11:58:06 00030072564TRDU0 XLON 1,065 365.20 12:00:31 00030072589TRDU0 XLON 586 367.40 12:14:44 00030072664TRDU0 XLON 632 367.80 12:14:44 00030072663TRDU0 XLON 564 368.00 12:20:02 00030072686TRDU0 XLON 518 367.80 12:45:32 00030072808TRDU0 XLON 606 367.80 12:45:32 00030072807TRDU0 XLON 518 368.00 12:45:32 00030072806TRDU0 XLON 567 368.00 12:45:32 00030072805TRDU0 XLON 569 367.40 12:59:42 00030072890TRDU0 XLON 517 367.40 13:06:06 00030072921TRDU0 XLON 106 368.20 13:23:56 00030073031TRDU0 XLON 91 368.20 13:23:56 00030073030TRDU0 XLON 581 368.20 13:26:29 00030073038TRDU0 XLON 1,102 368.40 13:26:41 00030073039TRDU0 XLON 126 369.60 13:41:10 00030073103TRDU0 XLON 20 369.60 13:44:57 00030073146TRDU0 XLON 1,587 369.60 13:55:13 00030073190TRDU0 XLON 1,025 369.60 13:55:13 00030073189TRDU0 XLON 518 369.60 13:55:13 00030073188TRDU0 XLON 9 368.80 14:16:32 00030073237TRDU0 XLON 4 368.80 14:18:32 00030073247TRDU0 XLON 32 368.80 14:18:32 00030073246TRDU0 XLON 451 368.80 14:18:32 00030073245TRDU0 XLON 28 368.80 14:18:32 00030073244TRDU0 XLON

