Dienstag, 19.08.2025
6,35-Mrd. vs. 30-Mio.-€ - Die Bewertungslücke im Kohlesektor, die kein Investor ignorieren kann
19.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      368.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      364.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      366.2695p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,609,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,436,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 366.2695

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
 523               368.40      08:04:11          00030082115TRDU0      XLON 
 
 150               366.60      08:09:01          00030082129TRDU0      XLON 
 
 398               366.60      08:09:01          00030082130TRDU0      XLON 
 
 657               368.40      08:18:29          00030082140TRDU0      XLON 
 
 545               368.20      08:18:29          00030082141TRDU0      XLON 
 
 673               367.60      08:33:38          00030082299TRDU0      XLON 
 
 522               367.00      08:33:38          00030082300TRDU0      XLON 
 
 17               367.00      08:33:38          00030082301TRDU0      XLON 
 
 580               367.00      08:53:44          00030082351TRDU0      XLON 
 
 529               367.60      09:01:04          00030082386TRDU0      XLON 
 
 96               367.00      09:01:22          00030082392TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,290              367.00      09:01:22          00030082393TRDU0      XLON 
 
 629               366.40      09:12:53          00030082518TRDU0      XLON 
 
 54               366.40      09:20:36          00030082533TRDU0      XLON 
 
 490               366.40      09:20:36          00030082534TRDU0      XLON 
 
 75               366.60      09:40:23          00030082740TRDU0      XLON 
 
 525               366.60      09:40:23          00030082741TRDU0      XLON 
 
 439               366.60      09:40:23          00030082742TRDU0      XLON 
 
 520               366.40      09:40:23          00030082743TRDU0      XLON 
 
 513               366.20      09:40:23          00030082744TRDU0      XLON 
 
 158               364.80      10:04:32          00030082824TRDU0      XLON 
 
 133               364.80      10:04:32          00030082825TRDU0      XLON 
 
 16               364.80      10:04:32          00030082826TRDU0      XLON 
 
 104               364.80      10:04:32          00030082827TRDU0      XLON 
 
 144               364.80      10:04:32          00030082828TRDU0      XLON 
 
 512               364.80      10:11:57          00030082865TRDU0      XLON 
 
 569               364.80      10:18:40          00030082899TRDU0      XLON 
 
 20               365.00      10:27:07          00030082946TRDU0      XLON 
 
 601               365.00      10:27:07          00030082947TRDU0      XLON 
 
 416               364.80      10:30:40          00030082973TRDU0      XLON 
 
 230               364.80      10:30:40          00030082974TRDU0      XLON 
 
 138               364.60      10:30:40          00030082975TRDU0      XLON 
 
 129               365.80      10:44:24          00030083017TRDU0      XLON 
 
 602               366.60      10:48:05          00030083019TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,424              366.40      10:48:05          00030083020TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,186              365.60      11:23:18          00030083113TRDU0      XLON 
 
 519               365.60      11:23:18          00030083114TRDU0      XLON 
 
 65               364.60      11:37:11          00030083129TRDU0      XLON 
 
 87               365.80      11:47:08          00030083145TRDU0      XLON 
 
 513               365.80      11:47:08          00030083147TRDU0      XLON 
 
 445               365.80      11:47:08          00030083149TRDU0      XLON 
 
 515               365.60      11:47:08          00030083150TRDU0      XLON 
 
 549               365.40      11:59:04          00030083158TRDU0      XLON 
 
 558               365.20      11:59:04          00030083159TRDU0      XLON 
 
 619               365.20      12:23:38          00030083278TRDU0      XLON 
 
 558               365.20      12:32:13          00030083312TRDU0      XLON 
 
 533               365.00      12:32:13          00030083313TRDU0      XLON 
 
 525               365.00      12:32:13          00030083314TRDU0      XLON 
 
 534               365.60      12:54:05          00030083362TRDU0      XLON 
 
 582               365.40      12:54:05          00030083363TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,240              365.00      13:06:37          00030083461TRDU0      XLON 
 
 528               365.20      13:23:45          00030083514TRDU0      XLON 
 
 109               365.40      13:30:06          00030083554TRDU0      XLON 
 
 260               365.40      13:30:06          00030083555TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,468              365.00      13:30:08          00030083559TRDU0      XLON 
 
 514               365.40      13:47:13          00030083585TRDU0      XLON 
 
 521               365.60      13:52:24          00030083596TRDU0      XLON 
 
 266               365.20      13:56:01          00030083603TRDU0      XLON 
 
 828               365.20      13:56:01          00030083604TRDU0      XLON 
 
 615               365.80      14:08:47          00030083691TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,703              365.40      14:14:16          00030083702TRDU0      XLON 
 
 597               365.40      14:26:45          00030083760TRDU0      XLON 
 
 442               365.40      14:30:05          00030083781TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
