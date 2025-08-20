Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
PR Newswire
20.08.2025 03:54 Uhr
CCTV+: Beyond Yiwu: Chasing Dreams Across the Globe

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lou Bingqiang comes from Yiwu, China. For the past 14 years, he's been doing trade in Peru-speaking fluent Spanish and doing business with the locals. Today, he's not only a successful entrepreneur, but also serves as Chairman of the Zhejiang General Chamber of Commerce in Peru, supporting Zhejiang natives in that country. But 14 years ago, Lou had never left China. He knew nothing about Peru. So why did he choose it as the first stop on his overseas journey?

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2753409/0818.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-beyond-yiwu-chasing-dreams-across-the-globe-302534138.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
