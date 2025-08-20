

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 6-day high of 0.8093 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 3-month low of 1.3884 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8079 and 1.3867, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback advanced to 8-day highs of 1.1623 and 1.3462 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.1642 and 1.3485, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the franc, 1.40 against the loonie, 1.13 against the euro and 1.32 against the pound.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News