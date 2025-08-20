The Austrian government had budgeted €12 million ($14 million) for a second funding round but wants to finance successful applications and bring 220 MW new solar and 200 MWh of storage online. From pv magazine Germany A second call for subsidy applications for solar and storage in Austria - held from June 23 and July 7 and with a budget of €12 million - attracted so many responses the funding pot has risen to €48. 8 million, the Austrian Ministry of Economic Affairs announced at the weekend. That is more than the €40 million budgeted for the first round of the year. Funding agency OeMAG received ...

