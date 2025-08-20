The U. S. Department of Agriculture has awarded billions in Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) grants for solar projects. Secretary Brook Rollins said the agency will no longer deploy funds to solar and wind projects. From pv magazine USA The U. S. Department of Agriculture will discontinue providing funds for solar and wind projects, Secretary Brooke Rollins announced in a post on X. Through its Rural Energy for America (REAP) grant program, the USDA has provided over $4 billion to fund energy projects in rural and farming communities. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 added over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...