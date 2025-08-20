An international researc team has included an interlocked self-assembled monolayer in perovskite indoor PV to enhance its stability and durability. Fabricating cells, mini modules, and a prototype device of an electronic price tag, the novel structure was tested. It was found to exhibit a lifetime approaching 6,000 hours. A group of researchers led by China's Soochow University has developed a reliable perovskite indoor PV (PIPV) for self-powered devices. The team has developed a small area test cell on which they conducted experiments, along with a mini module and an electronic price tag powered ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...