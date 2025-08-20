New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2025) - The Forttuna Group has announced the launch of The Forttuna Global 100, a landmark recognition platform that celebrates exceptional individuals driving transformative change across industries and continents. The debut edition, The Power List 2025, brings together a select group of visionaries whose leadership, influence, and innovation are helping to shape the modern world.

The Forttuna Group Unveils The Forttuna Global 100 with Inaugural 'Power List 2025'

Drawing from a review of more than 1.5 million profiles across 100 countries, The Power List 2025 showcases leaders chosen for their measurable achievements, cross-industry influence, and commitment to creating positive impact.

"This initiative is about more than celebrating achievement - it's about creating a benchmark for excellence and inspiring the next generation of leaders," said [Spokesperson Name, Title], The Forttuna Group. "The Power List serves as a global stage for visionaries who are not only succeeding in their fields, but also contributing to the broader advancement of society."

The 2025 edition spans industries from technology and healthcare to sustainability, policy, education, and the arts. Among the honorees is Dr. Ketan Subhashchandra Amin, Chairman & Managing Director of Immune Herbal (India) Extracts Pvt. Ltd., recognized for groundbreaking advancements in restorative dentistry. Another standout is Sukh Sandhu, Executive Director of Compliance and Quality Assurance (CAQA) and Career Calling International (CCI), honored for his role in raising global standards in education and professional development.

By highlighting these leaders, The Forttuna Global 100 underscores the diverse ways influence is shaping the future - from scientific breakthroughs and sustainable business models to policy reforms and creative innovation. Honorees gain not only global recognition, but also opportunities for cross-border collaboration and access to an influential network of change-makers.

The Forttuna Group plans to release additional editions in the coming months, each focusing on a different dimension of excellence, from emerging entrepreneurs to cultural innovators.

The full list of honorees, along with detailed profiles and achievements, is available at www.forttuna.com.

About The Forttuna Group:

The Forttuna Group is a Dubai-headquartered global enterprise committed to recognizing excellence, fostering innovation, and building transformative platforms across industries. Founded in 2017, the Group operates 10 verticals spanning awards, media, entertainment, entrepreneurship, consulting, and digital ventures. Its flagship initiatives include the Forttuna Global Excellence Awards, The Forttuna Global 100, Jiiber Jaber Entertainment, Gen-E Forttuna Startup Excellence Program, The FFTB Show, and Convalexa. With a clientele presence in over 80 countries, Forttuna champions purpose-driven leadership, inclusive growth, and community impact.

