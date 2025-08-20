Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S: H1, 2025 Reporting

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 577

August 20th, 2025

INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1ST, 2025 - JUNE 30TH, 2025 (H1 2025)

The H1 2025 report of the fiscal year was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting.

Highlights

Overall, the H1, 2025 came out stronger than expected and well ahead of H1, 2024. Topline, margins, bottom-line, and inventories have all improved against 2024, 1st half.

However, Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S is currently not able to estimate or to conclude how the imposing of trade tariffs will affect the demand for equipment, spares, and services in the remaining part of 2025, and/or how the profitability of Glunz & Jensen will be affected accordingly.

The revenue for H1 2025 amounted to DKK 74,5 million (H1 2024: DKK 64,9 million).

The gross profit amounted to DKK 19,6 million in H1 2025 (H1 2024: DKK 15,0 million), the gross profit margin was 26,3% (H1 2024: 23,1%). The improved margins are due to the implementation of Plan-2026 as described in the annual report for 2024. Plan-2026 includes operational consolidation, additional focus on purchase of parts and materials, additional focus on new markets, an updated go-to-market approach, new product launches, and organizational adjustments. Plan-2026 is on track.



EBITDA for the period was DKK 9,5 million (H1 2024: DKK 4,1 million).

Profit before tax for the period H1 2025 was DKK 6,3 million (H1 2024: DKK 1,0 million), corresponding to a result per share (EPS) at DKK 2,7 (H1 2024: DKK 0,4).

Glunz & Jensen continuously monitors its financial performance and will communicate an updated 2025 outlook (guidance) in the event of any material deviations from the already communicated outlook dated November 20th, 2024.

Following the mandate received at the annual general meeting on April 9th, 2025, Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S has initiated; "a formal review process, including market assessments, identifying potential buyers, and determining the best approach for a sale and initiate the actual selling of Selandia Park A/S, or the selling of assets (primarily the investment property) owned by Selandia Park A/S, and finalize the sale". Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S will inform the market when substantial progress is made.

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

