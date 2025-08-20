Baidu, Inc.: Baidu Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"In the second quarter, our AI Cloud business continued to deliver robust and healthy revenue growth, supported by our strengthening full-stack AI capabilities and comprehensive end-to-end AI products and solutions. This performance helped mitigate the near-term pressure on online marketing business, as we intensified the AI transformation of Baidu Search to elevate user experience and establish a stronger foundation for long-term growth. Apollo Go accelerated global expansion while actively exploring new business models, underscored by our leadership in both left-hand drive and right-hand drive robotaxi markets globally," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "We remain focused on AI initiatives that offer the greatest long-term value creation potential, where our technology and innovation can make the most meaningful and lasting impact."
"In Q2, mainly propelled by new AI initiatives, Baidu Core's non-online marketing revenue exceeded RMB 10 billion for the first time, delivering 34% year-over-year growth and marking a more balanced, diversified mix," said Haijian He, CFO of Baidu. "We remain committed to our AI investments, focusing on advancing AI transformation across the Mobile Ecosystem, sustaining healthy growth momentum in AI Cloud, and accelerating Apollo Go's global expansion. While navigating near-term challenges, we believe these strategic priorities will drive significant long-term value."
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights[1]
Baidu, Inc.
(In millions except per
Q2
Q1
Q2
ADS, unaudited)
2024
2025
2025
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
33,931
32,452
32,713
4,567
(4 %)
1 %
Operating income
5,944
4,508
3,277
457
(45 %)
(27 %)
Operating income (non-GAAP)[2]
7,500
5,333
4,445
620
(41 %)
(17 %)
Net income to Baidu
5,488
7,717
7,322
1,022
33 %
(5 %)
Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP)[2]
7,396
6,469
4,795
669
(35 %)
(26 %)
Diluted earnings per ADS
15.01
21.59
20.35
2.84
36 %
(6 %)
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)[2]
21.02
18.54
13.58
1.90
(35 %)
(27 %)
Adjusted EBITDA[2]
9,147
7,209
6,492
906
(29 %)
(10 %)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
27 %
22 %
20 %
20 %
Baidu Core
Q2
Q1
Q2
(In millions, unaudited)
2024
2025
2025
YOY
QOQ
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Total revenues
26,687
25,463
26,251
3,664
(2 %)
3 %
Operating income
5,608
4,164
3,322
464
(41 %)
(20 %)
Operating income (non-GAAP)[2]
7,005
4,872
4,385
612
(37 %)
(10 %)
Net income to Baidu Core
5,462
7,633
7,382
1,030
35 %
(3 %)
Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP)[2]
7,290
6,330
4,792
669
(34 %)
(24 %)
Adjusted EBITDA[2]
8,617
6,712
6,397
893
(26 %)
(5 %)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32 %
26 %
24 %
24 %
[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.1636 as of June 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.
[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).
Operational Highlights
Corporate
- Baidu open-sourced the ERNIE 4.5 series, its latest and most advanced family of foundation models comprising ten models of different architectures and sizes, in June 2025. The ERNIE 4.5 series delivers strong performance particularly in instruction following, world knowledge memorization, and visual understanding.
- Baidu has returned US$677 million to shareholders since the beginning of Q1 2025, bringing the cumulative repurchase to US$2.3 billion under the 2023 share repurchase program.
- Baidu launched MuseSteamer, its proprietary video generation model in July 2025.
AI Cloud
- Baidu AI Cloud was ranked the No.1 AI cloud provider for the sixth consecutive year, according to IDC's 2024 report on China's AI public cloud market, issued in July 2025.
- Qianfan, Baidu's MaaS platform, expanded its model library with the open-sourced ERNIE 4.5 series and additional third-party models, while integrating more AI tools and functions to better support AI-native application development.
Intelligent Driving
- Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided over 2.2 million fully driverless rides in the second quarter of 2025, representing a 148% year-over-year increase. As of August 2025, the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 14 million.
- Apollo Go entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. in July 2025 to deploy thousands of Apollo Go's fully autonomous vehicles on the Uber platform across multiple international markets, with initial deployments planned for Asia and the Middle East.
- Apollo Go entered into a strategic partnership with Lyft, Inc. in August 2025 to deploy Apollo Go's fully autonomous vehicles across key European markets through the Lyft platform, starting with Germany and the United Kingdom and scaling to thousands of vehicles across Europe.
- Apollo Go expanded its open-road testing area in Hong Kong to Tung Chung residential areas in June 2025, and to the Southern District in August.
- Apollo Go commenced open-road testing in designated areas in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi in August 2025.
- Apollo Go's global footprint covered 16 cities as of June 2025.
Mobile Ecosystem
- The AI transformation of Baidu Search accelerated rapidly. By the end of June, over 50% of mobile search result pages contained AI-generated content, up from 35% in April. By July, 64% of mobile search result pages contained AI-generated content, with traditional link-based results progressively replaced by structured, intelligent, and multimodal-first AI answers.
- In June 2025, Baidu App's MAUs reached 735 million, up 5% year over year.
- Managed Page accounted for 50% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the second quarter of 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues were RMB32.7 billion ($4.57 billion), decreasing 4% year over year.
- Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB26.3 billion ($3.66 billion), decreasing 2% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB16.2 billion ($2.27 billion), decreasing 15% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB10.0 billion ($1.40 billion), up 34% year over year, primarily driven by the boost of AI Cloud business.
- Revenue from iQIYI was RMB6.6 billion ($926 million), decreasing 11% year over year.
Cost of revenues was RMB18.4 billion ($2.56 billion), increasing 12% year over year, primarily due to an increase in costs related to AI Cloud business and content costs.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB6.0 billion ($832 million), increasing 5% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending expenses, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses.
Research and development expenses were RMB5.1 billion ($715 million), decreasing 13% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.
Operating income was RMB3.3 billion ($457 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB3.3 billion ($464 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 13%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB4.4 billion ($620 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB4.4 billion ($612 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 17%.
Total other income, net was RMB4.9 billion ($678 million), increasing 531% year over year, primarily due to an increase in fair value gain and pickup of earnings from long-term investments, partially offset by an increase in net foreign exchange loss arising from exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar.
Income tax expense was RMB881 million ($123 million), compared to RMB1.1 billion in the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.3 billion ($1.02 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB20.35 ($2.84). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB7.4 billion ($1.03 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 28%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB4.8 billion ($669 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB13.58 ($1.90). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB4.8 billion ($669 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%.
Adjusted EBITDA was RMB6.5 billion ($906 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB6.4 billion ($893 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%.
As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB124.2 billion ($17.34 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB119.9 billion ($16.74 billion). As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments for Baidu Core were RMB229.7 billion ($32.07 billion). Free cash flow was negative RMB4.7 billion (negative $653 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was negative RMB4.6 billion (negative $648 million), primarily due to an increase of investment in AI business. We define net cash position as total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, net, long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments, and others, less total loans, convertible senior notes, and notes payable. As of June 30, 2025, net cash position for Baidu was RMB155.1 billion ($21.66 billion).
About Baidu
Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.
Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain or loss of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.
For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
Revenues:
Online marketing services
20,625
17,306
17,485
2,441
39,115
34,791
4,857
Others
13,306
15,146
15,228
2,126
26,329
30,374
4,240
Total revenues
33,931
32,452
32,713
4,567
65,444
65,165
9,097
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues(1)
16,398
17,487
18,357
2,563
31,689
35,844
5,004
Selling, general and administrative(1)
5,700
5,913
5,960
832
11,075
11,873
1,657
Research and development(1)
5,889
4,544
5,119
715
11,252
9,663
1,349
Total costs and expenses
27,987
27,944
29,436
4,110
54,016
57,380
8,010
Operating income
5,944
4,508
3,277
457
11,428
7,785
1,087
Other income:
Interest income
1,993
2,664
1,957
273
4,084
4,621
645
Interest expense
(742)
(801)
(701)
(98)
(1,508)
(1,502)
(210)
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
93
(210)
(621)
(87)
494
(831)
(116)
Share of (losses) earnings from equity method investments
(119)
574
694
97
(324)
1,268
177
Others, net
(454)
2,260
3,534
493
(729)
5,794
809
Total other income, net
771
4,487
4,863
678
2,017
9,350
1,305
Income before income taxes
6,715
8,995
8,140
1,135
13,445
17,135
2,392
Income tax expense
1,131
1,177
881
123
2,014
2,058
287
Net income
5,584
7,818
7,259
1,012
11,431
15,077
2,105
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
96
101
(63)
(10)
495
38
5
Net income attributable to Baidu
5,488
7,717
7,322
1,022
10,936
15,039
2,100
Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):
-Basic
15.11
21.86
20.90
2.92
30.12
42.76
5.97
-Diluted
15.01
21.59
20.35
2.84
29.98
41.95
5.86
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:
-Basic
1.89
2.73
2.61
0.36
3.77
5.35
0.75
-Diluted
1.88
2.70
2.54
0.35
3.74
5.24
0.73
Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):
-Basic
2,796
2,751
2,720
2,720
2,800
2,735
2,735
-Diluted
2,804
2,762
2,730
2,730
2,810
2,746
2,746
(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:
Cost of revenues
146
77
120
17
254
197
28
Selling, general and administrative
385
313
276
38
802
589
82
Research and development
981
361
685
96
1,599
1,046
146
Total share-based compensation expenses
1,512
751
1,081
151
2,655
1,832
256
(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions, unaudited)
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2025
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
24,832
29,940
4,179
Restricted cash
11,697
320
45
Short-term investments, net
102,608
93,926
13,112
Accounts receivable, net
10,104
11,568
1,615
Amounts due from related parties
790
758
106
Other current assets, net
18,818
20,706
2,890
Total current assets
168,849
157,218
21,947
Non-current assets:
Fixed assets, net
30,102
32,456
4,531
Licensed copyrights, net
6,930
6,670
931
Produced content, net
14,695
14,468
2,020
Intangible assets, net
772
3,266
456
Goodwill
22,586
37,637
5,254
Long-term investments, net
41,721
45,103
6,296
Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments
98,535
110,123
15,373
Amounts due from related parties
137
119
17
Deferred tax assets, net
2,193
2,352
328
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,898
10,682
1,491
Receivables related to the proposed acquisition of YY Live, net
13,547
-
-
Other non-current assets
16,815
30,475
4,253
Total non-current assets
258,931
293,351
40,950
Total assets
427,780
450,569
62,897
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term loans
10,669
7,048
984
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
41,443
38,208
5,334
Customer deposits and deferred revenue
14,624
13,142
1,835
Deferred income
684
490
68
Long-term loans, current portion
168
15,022
2,097
Convertible senior notes, current portion
242
1,484
207
Notes payable, current portion
8,026
4,653
650
Amounts due to related parties
1,794
1,636
228
Operating lease liabilities
3,303
3,442
480
Total current liabilities
80,953
85,125
11,883
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred income
231
194
27
Deferred revenue
585
663
93
Amounts due to related parties
56
46
6
Long-term loans
15,596
2,300
321
Notes payable
27,996
46,512
6,493
Convertible senior notes
8,351
6,739
941
Deferred tax liabilities
3,870
4,196
586
Operating lease liabilities
4,973
4,643
648
Other non-current liabilities
1,557
2,239
312
Total non-current liabilities
63,215
67,532
9,427
Total liabilities
144,168
152,657
21,310
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
9,870
12,652
1,766
Equity
Total Baidu shareholders' equity
263,620
275,057
38,396
Noncontrolling interests
10,122
10,203
1,425
Total equity
273,742
285,260
39,821
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity
427,780
450,569
62,897
Baidu, Inc.
Selected Information
(In millions, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2024 (RMB)
March 31, 2025 (RMB)
June 30, 2025 (RMB)
June 30, 2025 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Elim &
Baidu,
Total revenues
26,687
7,439
(195)
33,931
25,463
7,186
(197)
32,452
26,251
6,628
(166)
32,713
3,664
926
(23)
4,567
YOY
(2 %)
(11 %)
(4 %)
QOQ
3 %
(8 %)
1 %
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
10,888
5,678
(168)
16,398
12,246
5,406
(165)
17,487
13,214
5,292
(149)
18,357
1,844
739
(20)
2,563
Selling, general and administrative (1)
4,751
970
(21)
5,700
4,921
1,026
(34)
5,913
5,018
960
(18)
5,960
700
134
(2)
832
Research and development (1)
5,440
449
-
5,889
4,132
412
-
4,544
4,697
422
-
5,119
656
59
-
715
Total costs and expenses
21,079
7,097
(189)
27,987
21,299
6,844
(199)
27,944
22,929
6,674
(167)
29,436
3,200
932
(22)
4,110
YOY
Cost of revenues
21 %
(7 %)
12 %
Selling, general and administrative
6 %
(1 %)
5 %
Research and development
(14 %)
(6 %)
(13 %)
Costs and expenses
9 %
(6 %)
5 %
Operating income (loss)
5,608
342
(6)
5,944
4,164
342
2
4,508
3,322
(46)
1
3,277
464
(6)
(1)
457
YOY
(41 %)
-
(45 %)
QOQ
(20 %)
-
(27 %)
Operating margin
21 %
5 %
18 %
16 %
5 %
14 %
13 %
(1 %)
10 %
Add: total other income (loss), net
1,011
(240)
-
771
4,602
(115)
-
4,487
4,925
(62)
-
4,863
687
(9)
-
678
Less: income tax expense
1,105
26
-
1,131
1,136
41
-
1,177
854
27
-
881
119
4
-
123
Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI
52
7
37(3)
96
(3)
4
100(3)
101
11
(1)
(73)(3)
(63)
2
-
(12)(3)
(10)
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
5,462
69
(43)
5,488
7,633
182
(98)
7,717
7,382
(134)
74
7,322
1,030
(19)
11
1,022
YOY
35 %
-
33 %
QOQ
(3 %)
-
(5 %)
Net margin
20 %
1 %
16 %
30 %
3 %
24 %
28 %
(2 %)
22 %
Non-GAAP financial measures:
Operating income (non-GAAP)
7,005
501
7,500
4,872
459
5,333
4,385
59
4,445
612
9
620
YOY
(37 %)
(88 %)
(41 %)
QOQ
(10 %)
(87 %)
(17 %)
Operating margin (non-GAAP)
26 %
7 %
22 %
19 %
6 %
16 %
17 %
1 %
14 %
Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)
7,290
247
7,396
6,330
304
6,469
4,792
15
4,795
669
2
669
YOY
(34 %)
(94 %)
(35 %)
QOQ
(24 %)
(95 %)
(26 %)
Net margin (non-GAAP)
27 %
3 %
22 %
25 %
4 %
20 %
18 %
0 %
15 %
Adjusted EBITDA
8,617
536
9,147
6,712
495
7,209
6,397
94
6,492
893
14
906
YOY
(26 %)
(82 %)
(29 %)
QOQ
(5 %)
(81 %)
(10 %)
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32 %
7 %
27 %
26 %
7 %
22 %
24 %
1 %
20 %
(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues
117
29
146
50
27
77
88
32
120
12
5
17
Selling, general and administrative
292
93
385
257
56
313
238
38
276
33
5
38
Research and development
945
36
981
329
32
361
652
33
685
91
5
96
Total share-based compensation
1,354
158
1,512
636
115
751
978
103
1,081
136
15
151
(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments
(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests
Baidu, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions,unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2024 (RMB)
March 31, 2025 (RMB)
June 30, 2025 (RMB)
June 30, 2025 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Inc.
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu, Inc.
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
|
7,970
|
409
8,379
(6,340)
339
(6,001)
(864)
(13)
(877)
(120)
(2)
(122)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
13,824
337
14,161
(1,175)
(30)
(1,205)
(8,428)
(113)
(8,541)
(1,176)
(16)
(1,192)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(9,946)
869
(9,077)
19,639
860
20,499
(8,688)
(465)
(9,153)
(1,213)
(65)
(1,278)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
66
22
88
(5)
(1)
(6)
(210)
(28)
(238)
(29)
(4)
(33)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash
|
11,914
|
1,637
13,551
12,119
1,168
13,287
(18,190)
(619)
(18,809)
(2,538)
(87)
(2,625)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
At beginning of period
36,964
6,270
43,234
32,999
3,590
36,589
45,118
4,758
49,876
6,298
664
6,962
At end of period
48,878
7,907
56,785
45,118
4,758
49,876
26,928
4,139
31,067
3,760
577
4,337
Net cash provided by (used in) operating
7,970
409
8,379
(6,340)
339
(6,001)
(864)
(13)
(877)
(120)
(2)
(122)
Less: Capital expenditures
(2,090)
(28)
(2,118)
(2,869)
(31)
(2,900)
(3,779)
(21)
(3,800)
(528)
(3)
(531)
Free cash flow
5,880
381
6,261
(9,209)
308
(8,901)
(4,643)
(34)
(4,677)
(648)
(5)
(653)
Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.
Baidu, Inc.
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures
(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2024 (RMB)
March 31, 2025 (RMB)
June 30, 2025 (RMB)
June 30, 2025 (US$)
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Baidu
iQIYI
Baidu,
Operating income (loss)
5,608
342
5,944
4,164
342
4,508
3,322
(46)
3,277
464
(6)
457
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,354
158
1,512
636
115
751
978
103
1,081
136
15
151
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
43
1
44
72
2
74
85
2
87
12
-
12
Operating income (non-GAAP)
7,005
501
7,500
4,872
459
5,333
4,385
59
4,445
612
9
620
Add: Depreciation of fixed assets
1,612
35
1,647
1,840
36
1,876
2,012
35
2,047
281
5
286
Adjusted EBITDA
8,617
536
9,147
6,712
495
7,209
6,397
94
6,492
893
14
906
Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu
5,462
69
5,488
7,633
182
7,717
7,382
(134)
7,322
1,030
(19)
1,022
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
1,353
158
1,425
635
115
687
977
103
1,024
136
14
142
Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)
41
1
41
70
2
71
83
2
84
12
-
12
Add: Disposal (gain)
(30)
-
(30)
(91)
-
(91)
(262)
-
(267)
(37)
-
(37)
Add: Impairment of long-term investments
26
17
34
-
2
1
101
26
113
14
4
16
Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments and exchangeable
531
2
531
(1,889)
(2)
(1,890)
(3,317)
18
(3,309)
(462)
3
(462)
Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)
83
-
83
(66)
5
(64)
(121)
-
(121)
(17)
-
(17)
Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)
(176)
-
(176)
38
-
38
(51)
-
(51)
(7)
-
(7)
Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)
7,290
247
7,396
6,330
304
6,469
4,792
15
4,795
669
2
669
Diluted earnings per ADS
15.01
21.59
20.35
2.84
Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests
0.57
0.57
0.64
0.09
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS
5.44
(3.62)
(7.41)
(1.03)
Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)
21.02
18.54
13.58
1.90
(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.
(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling
(3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.
SOURCE Baidu, Inc.