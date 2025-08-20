Baidu, Inc.: Baidu Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888 (HKD Counter) and 89888 (RMB Counter)), ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"In the second quarter, our AI Cloud business continued to deliver robust and healthy revenue growth, supported by our strengthening full-stack AI capabilities and comprehensive end-to-end AI products and solutions. This performance helped mitigate the near-term pressure on online marketing business, as we intensified the AI transformation of Baidu Search to elevate user experience and establish a stronger foundation for long-term growth. Apollo Go accelerated global expansion while actively exploring new business models, underscored by our leadership in both left-hand drive and right-hand drive robotaxi markets globally," said Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "We remain focused on AI initiatives that offer the greatest long-term value creation potential, where our technology and innovation can make the most meaningful and lasting impact."

"In Q2, mainly propelled by new AI initiatives, Baidu Core's non-online marketing revenue exceeded RMB 10 billion for the first time, delivering 34% year-over-year growth and marking a more balanced, diversified mix," said Haijian He, CFO of Baidu. "We remain committed to our AI investments, focusing on advancing AI transformation across the Mobile Ecosystem, sustaining healthy growth momentum in AI Cloud, and accelerating Apollo Go's global expansion. While navigating near-term challenges, we believe these strategic priorities will drive significant long-term value."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights[1]



Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q2

Q1

Q2









ADS, unaudited) 2024

2025

2025



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 33,931

32,452

32,713 4,567

(4 %)

1 %





















Operating income 5,944

4,508

3,277 457

(45 %)

(27 %) Operating income (non-GAAP)[2] 7,500

5,333

4,445 620

(41 %)

(17 %)





















Net income to Baidu 5,488

7,717

7,322 1,022

33 %

(5 %) Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP)[2] 7,396

6,469

4,795 669

(35 %)

(26 %)





















Diluted earnings per ADS 15.01

21.59

20.35 2.84

36 %

(6 %) Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)[2] 21.02

18.54

13.58 1.90

(35 %)

(27 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA[2] 9,147

7,209

6,492 906

(29 %)

(10 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 27 %

22 %

20 % 20 %











Baidu Core

Q2

Q1

Q2









(In millions, unaudited) 2024

2025

2025



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 26,687

25,463

26,251 3,664

(2 %)

3 %





















Operating income 5,608

4,164

3,322 464

(41 %)

(20 %) Operating income (non-GAAP)[2] 7,005

4,872

4,385 612

(37 %)

(10 %)





















Net income to Baidu Core 5,462

7,633

7,382 1,030

35 %

(3 %) Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP)[2] 7,290

6,330

4,792 669

(34 %)

(24 %)





















Adjusted EBITDA[2] 8,617

6,712

6,397 893

(26 %)

(5 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 32 %

26 %

24 % 24 %









[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.1636 as of June 30, 2025, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Operational Highlights

Corporate

Baidu open-sourced the ERNIE 4.5 series, its latest and most advanced family of foundation models comprising ten models of different architectures and sizes, in June 2025. The ERNIE 4.5 series delivers strong performance particularly in instruction following, world knowledge memorization, and visual understanding.

Baidu has returned US$677 million to shareholders since the beginning of Q1 2025, bringing the cumulative repurchase to US$2.3 billion under the 2023 share repurchase program.

Baidu launched MuseSteamer, its proprietary video generation model in July 2025.

AI Cloud

Baidu AI Cloud was ranked the No.1 AI cloud provider for the sixth consecutive year, according to IDC's 2024 report on China's AI public cloud market, issued in July 2025.

Qianfan, Baidu's MaaS platform, expanded its model library with the open-sourced ERNIE 4.5 series and additional third-party models, while integrating more AI tools and functions to better support AI-native application development.

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, provided over 2.2 million fully driverless rides in the second quarter of 2025, representing a 148% year-over-year increase. As of August 2025, the cumulative rides provided to the public by Apollo Go surpassed 14 million.

Apollo Go entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. in July 2025 to deploy thousands of Apollo Go's fully autonomous vehicles on the Uber platform across multiple international markets, with initial deployments planned for Asia and the Middle East.

Apollo Go entered into a strategic partnership with Lyft, Inc. in August 2025 to deploy Apollo Go's fully autonomous vehicles across key European markets through the Lyft platform, starting with Germany and the United Kingdom and scaling to thousands of vehicles across Europe.

Apollo Go expanded its open-road testing area in Hong Kong to Tung Chung residential areas in June 2025, and to the Southern District in August.

Apollo Go commenced open-road testing in designated areas in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi in August 2025.

Apollo Go's global footprint covered 16 cities as of June 2025.

Mobile Ecosystem

The AI transformation of Baidu Search accelerated rapidly. By the end of June, over 50% of mobile search result pages contained AI-generated content, up from 35% in April. By July, 64% of mobile search result pages contained AI-generated content, with traditional link-based results progressively replaced by structured, intelligent, and multimodal-first AI answers.

In June 2025, Baidu App's MAUs reached 735 million, up 5% year over year.

Managed Page accounted for 50% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB32.7 billion ($4.57 billion), decreasing 4% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB26.3 billion ($3.66 billion), decreasing 2% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB16.2 billion ($2.27 billion), decreasing 15% year over year, and non-online marketing revenue was RMB10.0 billion ($1.40 billion), up 34% year over year, primarily driven by the boost of AI Cloud business.

was RMB26.3 billion ($3.66 billion), decreasing 2% year over year; was RMB16.2 billion ($2.27 billion), decreasing 15% year over year, and was RMB10.0 billion ($1.40 billion), up 34% year over year, primarily driven by the boost of AI Cloud business. Revenue from iQIYI was RMB6.6 billion ($926 million), decreasing 11% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB18.4 billion ($2.56 billion), increasing 12% year over year, primarily due to an increase in costs related to AI Cloud business and content costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB6.0 billion ($832 million), increasing 5% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending expenses, partially offset by a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB5.1 billion ($715 million), decreasing 13% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB3.3 billion ($457 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB3.3 billion ($464 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 13%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB4.4 billion ($620 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB4.4 billion ($612 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 17%.

Total other income, net was RMB4.9 billion ($678 million), increasing 531% year over year, primarily due to an increase in fair value gain and pickup of earnings from long-term investments, partially offset by an increase in net foreign exchange loss arising from exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar.

Income tax expense was RMB881 million ($123 million), compared to RMB1.1 billion in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB7.3 billion ($1.02 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB20.35 ($2.84). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB7.4 billion ($1.03 billion), and net margin for Baidu Core was 28%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB4.8 billion ($669 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB13.58 ($1.90). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB4.8 billion ($669 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB6.5 billion ($906 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 20%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB6.4 billion ($893 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 24%.

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB124.2 billion ($17.34 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB119.9 billion ($16.74 billion). As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments for Baidu Core were RMB229.7 billion ($32.07 billion). Free cash flow was negative RMB4.7 billion (negative $653 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was negative RMB4.6 billion (negative $648 million), primarily due to an increase of investment in AI business. We define net cash position as total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, net, long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments, and others, less total loans, convertible senior notes, and notes payable. As of June 30, 2025, net cash position for Baidu was RMB155.1 billion ($21.66 billion).

Conference Call Information

Baidu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8.00 AM on Aug 20, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time (8.00 PM on Aug 20, 2025, Beijing Time).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Baidu Inc. Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registering, you will then be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you as a calendar invite.

For pre-registration, please click:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10049043-p7skv7.html

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), the passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.baidu.com.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, and fair value gain or loss of long-term investments and exchangeable bonds, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure."

Baidu, Inc.





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





























(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2024

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2025





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:





























Online marketing services

20,625

17,306

17,485

2,441

39,115

34,791

4,857

Others

13,306

15,146

15,228

2,126

26,329

30,374

4,240

Total revenues

33,931

32,452

32,713

4,567

65,444

65,165

9,097

































Costs and expenses:





























Cost of revenues(1)

16,398

17,487

18,357

2,563

31,689

35,844

5,004

Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,700

5,913

5,960

832

11,075

11,873

1,657

Research and development(1)

5,889

4,544

5,119

715

11,252

9,663

1,349

Total costs and expenses

27,987

27,944

29,436

4,110

54,016

57,380

8,010

Operating income

5,944

4,508

3,277

457

11,428

7,785

1,087

































Other income:





























Interest income

1,993

2,664

1,957

273

4,084

4,621

645

Interest expense

(742)

(801)

(701)

(98)

(1,508)

(1,502)

(210)

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

93

(210)

(621)

(87)

494

(831)

(116)

Share of (losses) earnings from equity method investments (119)

574

694

97

(324)

1,268

177

Others, net

(454)

2,260

3,534

493

(729)

5,794

809

Total other income, net

771

4,487

4,863

678

2,017

9,350

1,305

































Income before income taxes

6,715

8,995

8,140

1,135

13,445

17,135

2,392

Income tax expense

1,131

1,177

881

123

2,014

2,058

287

Net income

5,584

7,818

7,259

1,012

11,431

15,077

2,105

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

96

101

(63)

(10)

495

38

5

Net income attributable to Baidu

5,488

7,717

7,322

1,022

10,936

15,039

2,100

































































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):

























-Basic

15.11

21.86

20.90

2.92

30.12

42.76

5.97

-Diluted

15.01

21.59

20.35

2.84

29.98

41.95

5.86

Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:





























-Basic

1.89

2.73

2.61

0.36

3.77

5.35

0.75

-Diluted

1.88

2.70

2.54

0.35

3.74

5.24

0.73

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):





















-Basic

2,796

2,751

2,720

2,720

2,800

2,735

2,735

-Diluted

2,804

2,762

2,730

2,730

2,810

2,746

2,746

































(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:





























Cost of revenues

146

77

120

17

254

197

28

Selling, general and administrative

385

313

276

38

802

589

82

Research and development

981

361

685

96

1,599

1,046

146

Total share-based compensation expenses

1,512

751

1,081

151

2,655

1,832

256

































(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1636 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of

The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2024

2025

2025



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

24,832

29,940

4,179 Restricted cash

11,697

320

45 Short-term investments, net

102,608

93,926

13,112 Accounts receivable, net

10,104

11,568

1,615 Amounts due from related parties

790

758

106 Other current assets, net

18,818

20,706

2,890 Total current assets

168,849

157,218

21,947













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

30,102

32,456

4,531 Licensed copyrights, net

6,930

6,670

931 Produced content, net

14,695

14,468

2,020 Intangible assets, net

772

3,266

456 Goodwill

22,586

37,637

5,254 Long-term investments, net

41,721

45,103

6,296 Long-term time deposits and held-to-maturity investments

98,535

110,123

15,373 Amounts due from related parties

137

119

17 Deferred tax assets, net

2,193

2,352

328 Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,898

10,682

1,491 Receivables related to the proposed acquisition of YY Live, net

13,547

-

- Other non-current assets

16,815

30,475

4,253 Total non-current assets

258,931

293,351

40,950













Total assets

427,780

450,569

62,897













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

10,669

7,048

984 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

41,443

38,208

5,334 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

14,624

13,142

1,835 Deferred income

684

490

68 Long-term loans, current portion

168

15,022

2,097 Convertible senior notes, current portion

242

1,484

207 Notes payable, current portion

8,026

4,653

650 Amounts due to related parties

1,794

1,636

228 Operating lease liabilities

3,303

3,442

480 Total current liabilities

80,953

85,125

11,883













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

231

194

27 Deferred revenue

585

663

93 Amounts due to related parties

56

46

6 Long-term loans

15,596

2,300

321 Notes payable

27,996

46,512

6,493 Convertible senior notes

8,351

6,739

941 Deferred tax liabilities

3,870

4,196

586 Operating lease liabilities

4,973

4,643

648 Other non-current liabilities

1,557

2,239

312 Total non-current liabilities

63,215

67,532

9,427













Total liabilities

144,168

152,657

21,310













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,870

12,652

1,766













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

263,620

275,057

38,396 Noncontrolling interests

10,122

10,203

1,425 Total equity

273,742

285,260

39,821













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

427,780

450,569

62,897

Baidu, Inc.

















































Selected Information

















































(In millions, unaudited)









































































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended





June 30, 2024 (RMB)

March 31, 2025 (RMB)

June 30, 2025 (RMB)

June 30, 2025 (US$)





Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Total revenues

26,687 7,439 (195)

33,931

25,463 7,186 (197)

32,452

26,251 6,628 (166)

32,713

3,664 926 (23)

4,567

YOY

























(2 %) (11 %)



(4 %)













QOQ

























3 % (8 %)



1 %

































































Costs and expenses:

















































Cost of revenues (1)

10,888 5,678 (168)

16,398

12,246 5,406 (165)

17,487

13,214 5,292 (149)

18,357

1,844 739 (20)

2,563

Selling, general and administrative (1)

4,751 970 (21)

5,700

4,921 1,026 (34)

5,913

5,018 960 (18)

5,960

700 134 (2)

832

Research and development (1)

5,440 449 -

5,889

4,132 412 -

4,544

4,697 422 -

5,119

656 59 -

715

Total costs and expenses

21,079 7,097 (189)

27,987

21,299 6,844 (199)

27,944

22,929 6,674 (167)

29,436

3,200 932 (22)

4,110

YOY

















































Cost of revenues

























21 % (7 %)



12 %













Selling, general and administrative

























6 % (1 %)



5 %













Research and development

























(14 %) (6 %)



(13 %)













Costs and expenses

























9 % (6 %)



5 %

































































Operating income (loss)

5,608 342 (6)

5,944

4,164 342 2

4,508

3,322 (46) 1

3,277

464 (6) (1)

457

YOY

























(41 %) -



(45 %)













QOQ

























(20 %) -



(27 %)













Operating margin

21 % 5 %



18 %

16 % 5 %



14 %

13 % (1 %)



10 %

































































Add: total other income (loss), net

1,011 (240) -

771

4,602 (115) -

4,487

4,925 (62) -

4,863

687 (9) -

678

Less: income tax expense

1,105 26 -

1,131

1,136 41 -

1,177

854 27 -

881

119 4 -

123

Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

52 7 37(3)

96

(3) 4 100(3)

101

11 (1) (73)(3)

(63)

2 - (12)(3)

(10)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,462 69 (43)

5,488

7,633 182 (98)

7,717

7,382 (134) 74

7,322

1,030 (19) 11

1,022

YOY

























35 % -



33 %













QOQ

























(3 %) -



(5 %)













Net margin

20 % 1 %



16 %

30 % 3 %



24 %

28 % (2 %)



22 %

































































Non-GAAP financial measures:

















































Operating income (non-GAAP)

7,005 501



7,500

4,872 459



5,333

4,385 59



4,445

612 9



620

YOY

























(37 %) (88 %)



(41 %)













QOQ

























(10 %) (87 %)



(17 %)













Operating margin (non-GAAP)

26 % 7 %



22 %

19 % 6 %



16 %

17 % 1 %



14 %

































































Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,290 247



7,396

6,330 304



6,469

4,792 15



4,795

669 2



669

YOY

























(34 %) (94 %)



(35 %)













QOQ

























(24 %) (95 %)



(26 %)













Net margin (non-GAAP)

27 % 3 %



22 %

25 % 4 %



20 %

18 % 0 %



15 %

































































Adjusted EBITDA

8,617 536



9,147

6,712 495



7,209

6,397 94



6,492

893 14



906

YOY

























(26 %) (82 %)



(29 %)













QOQ

























(5 %) (81 %)



(10 %)













Adjusted EBITDA margin

32 % 7 %



27 %

26 % 7 %



22 %

24 % 1 %



20 %

































































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:

















































Cost of revenues

117 29



146

50 27



77

88 32



120

12 5



17

Selling, general and administrative

292 93



385

257 56



313

238 38



276

33 5



38

Research and development

945 36



981

329 32



361

652 33



685

91 5



96

Total share-based compensation

1,354 158



1,512

636 115



751

978 103



1,081

136 15



151

(2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments













































(3) Relates to the net income attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests













































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2024 (RMB)

March 31, 2025 (RMB)

June 30, 2025 (RMB)

June 30, 2025 (US$)



Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

excl.

iQIYI iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

7,970 409 8,379

(6,340) 339 (6,001)

(864) (13) (877)

(120) (2) (122) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

13,824 337 14,161

(1,175) (30) (1,205)

(8,428) (113) (8,541)

(1,176) (16) (1,192) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(9,946) 869 (9,077)

19,639 860 20,499

(8,688) (465) (9,153)

(1,213) (65) (1,278) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

66 22 88

(5) (1) (6)

(210) (28) (238)

(29) (4) (33) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash

11,914 1,637 13,551

12,119 1,168 13,287

(18,190) (619) (18,809)

(2,538) (87) (2,625) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

36,964 6,270 43,234

32,999 3,590 36,589

45,118 4,758 49,876

6,298 664 6,962 At end of period

48,878 7,907 56,785

45,118 4,758 49,876

26,928 4,139 31,067

3,760 577 4,337

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities

7,970 409 8,379

(6,340) 339 (6,001)

(864) (13) (877)

(120) (2) (122) Less: Capital expenditures

(2,090) (28) (2,118)

(2,869) (31) (2,900)

(3,779) (21) (3,800)

(528) (3) (531) Free cash flow

5,880 381 6,261

(9,209) 308 (8,901)

(4,643) (34) (4,677)

(648) (5) (653)

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.



























Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures























(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2024 (RMB)

March 31, 2025 (RMB)

June 30, 2025 (RMB)

June 30, 2025 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Baidu,

Inc. Operating income (loss)

5,608 342 5,944

4,164 342 4,508

3,322 (46) 3,277

464 (6) 457 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,354 158 1,512

636 115 751

978 103 1,081

136 15 151 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

43 1 44

72 2 74

85 2 87

12 - 12 Operating income (non-GAAP)

7,005 501 7,500

4,872 459 5,333

4,385 59 4,445

612 9 620

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,612 35 1,647

1,840 36 1,876

2,012 35 2,047

281 5 286 Adjusted EBITDA

8,617 536 9,147

6,712 495 7,209

6,397 94 6,492

893 14 906

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

5,462 69 5,488

7,633 182 7,717

7,382 (134) 7,322

1,030 (19) 1,022 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,353 158 1,425

635 115 687

977 103 1,024

136 14 142 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

41 1 41

70 2 71

83 2 84

12 - 12 Add: Disposal (gain)

(30) - (30)

(91) - (91)

(262) - (267)

(37) - (37) Add: Impairment of long-term investments

26 17 34

- 2 1

101 26 113

14 4 16 Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments and exchangeable

bonds

531 2 531

(1,889) (2) (1,890)

(3,317) 18 (3,309)

(462) 3 (462) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

83 - 83

(66) 5 (64)

(121) - (121)

(17) - (17) Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)

(176) - (176)

38 - 38

(51) - (51)

(7) - (7) Net income attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

7,290 247 7,396

6,330 304 6,469

4,792 15 4,795

669 2 669

































Diluted earnings per ADS





15.01





21.59





20.35





2.84 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.57





0.57





0.64





0.09 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





5.44





(3.62)





(7.41)





(1.03) Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





21.02





18.54





13.58





1.90

































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling

interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per share. (3) This represents tax impact of all non-GAAP adjustments.

SOURCE Baidu, Inc.