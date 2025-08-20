US President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) on July 4, striking down key Inflation Reduction Act measures for energy storage and leaving the sector bracing for turbulence. From ESS News For many green financiers, the OBBBA poses a major investment risk. The expansive legislation has repealed billions of dollars in clean energy tax incentives, imposed new domestic content rules for renewables and expanded "foreign entity of concern" (FEOC) restrictions, many of which directly impact energy storage. It's uncharted territory. "This is the first time in my career I've ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...