DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3112.2904 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 233483928 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN LEI Code: 549300BWD7VLI7YELG10 Sequence No.: 399517 EQS News ID: 2186932 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 21, 2025 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)