Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (XCOG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.1873 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53454 CODE: XCOG LN ISIN: LU1981860585 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 399534 EQS News ID: 2186968 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 21, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)