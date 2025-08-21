DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCY LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Aug-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 20-Aug-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.1585 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 988578 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN LEI Code: 5493004ZDNQO27QH8R39 Sequence No.: 399539 EQS News ID: 2186978 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2186978&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 21, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)