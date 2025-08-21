Konsolidator A/S: H1 2025 report - Driving growth through partners and a broader product offering

Company Announcement no. 10/2025 (August 21, 2025)

In H1 2025, the net CARR increase amounted to DKK 1.2m, reaching DKK 22.5m on June 30, 2025 - a CARR growth of 15% (YoY). The development is in line with management's expectations and Konsolidator maintains its expectations for the year of CARR between DKK 23-24m.

Following the introduction of Konsolidator's 2025-2027 strategy, Resilient Growth, Konsolidator has been focusing on driving Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) and lowering Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) in H1 2025.

During H1 2025, CARR increased by 15% (YoY) compared to an increase of 5% for H1 2024, and the payback period of acquiring a customer fell to 28 months in H1 2025 compared to 41 months in H1 2024. Sales coming from partners are trending in the right direction. In H1 2025, partner-driven sales amounted to more than 40% of all new customers.

To accommodate the customers' demand, a financial data warehouse (FDW) was launched in April 2025, and the development of a Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) tool began, expecting this to be launched during Q1 2026.

The equity is negative at DKK 5.4m on June 30, 2025. Konsolidator received DKK 2.1m in February and a commitment for further equity of DKK 1.8 m to be paid during 2025.

Claus Finderup Grove, CEO, says: "The shift to partner-driven sales is progressing faster than expected, with over 40% of new customers coming through partners. At the same time, we've strengthened our product and reporting capabilities, secured funding, and sharpened our focus on efficiency - all key steps in delivering on our 'Resilient Growth' strategy."

SaaS metrics

In January 2025, the Danish Finance Society issued its latest recommendations on financial ratios where the Danish Finance Society included metrics for Software as a Service companies (SaaS). Konsolidator has decided to use the recommendations in its half-year report. Consequently, the calculation methods and terminology of some of the SaaS metrics have been updated compared to Konsolidator's previous reports.

In H1 2025, Contracted ARR (CARR) increased by DKK 1.2m compared to DKK 0.2m for H1 2024. On June 30, 2025, the total CARR amounted to DKK 22.5m, an increase of 15% compared to June 30, 2024.

The CAC Payback Period was 28 months for H1 2025 compared to 41 months in H1 2024.

On June 30, 2025, the ARR Churn Rate was 10.0% compared to 14.0% on June 30, 2024.

The net retention summarized to 96 on June 30, 2025, compared to 95 on June 30, 2024.

Financial highlights

Revenue in H1 2025 amounted to DKK 12.3m, compared to DKK 9.9m in H1 2024, an increase of 24% driven by increased revenue from subscription, and onboarding and consultancy

EBIT loss for H1 2025 amounted to DKK 4m compared to a loss of DKK 7.0m for H1 2024. An improvement of DKK 3m or 43%.

On June 30, 2025, Konsolidator had negative equity of DKK 5.4m.

Investor webinar

About Us

Konsolidator A/S is a cloud-based financial consolidation and reporting software provider dedicated to making group CFOs better with fast, reliable, and compliant financial data. Founded by a former CFO and an auditor, the solution eliminates manual processes and supports strategic decision-making. Built to scale with growing organizations, Konsolidator integrates seamlessly into the group's financial ecosystem. Through the Konsolidator Suite, the company offers a financial data warehouse and FP&A capabilities besides their consolidation solution, and partners with other best-in-class tools to support a holistic finance function. Konsolidator was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL