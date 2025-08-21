The Media Trust (TMT), the global leader in Digital Trust Safety (DTS), today announced a significant expansion of its operations in Ireland, reinforcing its commitment to protecting citizens and businesses from evolving, AI-enabled digital crime and cyber threats. This capital investment marks a new phase of growth in the country, with expanded capacity in Dublin, Newmarket, Cork, and Limerick and new infrastructure being established in Galway.

The Media Trust deployed hardware in multiple Irish markets and is already supporting clients and partners in the region, with several more on a waitlist for activation. The infrastructure truly supports local threat detection and takedown capabilities built directly into Ireland's digital media, eCommerce, and cloud infrastructure, ensuring real-time protection for people in Ireland.

Ireland's role as a global tech hub makes this investment both strategic and intensive. As home to the European headquarters of many of the world's largest tech companies, Ireland is a critical nexus for internet traffic, advertising, and content distribution. Deploying infrastructure here strengthens TMT's ability to detect and dismantle hyper-targeted threats before they spread across the broader digital supply chain.

The announcement comes as the company doubles down on its mission to safeguard the digital experience by identifying and neutralizing online threats such as malware, scams, and backdoor intrusions-many of which are now dynamically adapted and delivered by generative AI based on a user's specific geography and persona.

"Digital crime is a local problem. To detect it and take it down, you have to be in the local market," said Chris Olson, CEO of The Media Trust. "Generative AI has made cyberattacks hyper-targeted; content that looks benign in Paris might be malicious in Limerick. By building capacity throughout Ireland, we're committing the resources necessary to catch and neutralize threats before they cause harm. This investment is about protecting Irish citizens, securing Irish media and commerce, and ensuring safe digital revenue across the country."

The Media Trust currently supports operations in 121 countries, leveraging real-time threat intelligence and a global infrastructure to scan billions of digital transactions daily. With this expanded footprint in Ireland, the company strengthens its ability to detect geographically cloaked malware, disinformation campaigns, and digital scams that are increasingly engineered to evade traditional security tools.

"We've seen a rise in backdoors and digital scams across Ireland and the UK," Olson added. "We are committing capital and people to fight these threats at the source. We want to work with leading Irish publishers, companies, and government agencies to ensure a safer, more secure digital environment for everyone."

This investment not only enhances TMT's ability to monitor and respond to threats in real time but also affirms the company's ongoing role as a critical player in protecting national digital infrastructures in markets that matter most.

