Pamica Group AB: Pamica Group AB - Quarterly Report January - June 2025

Second quarter 2025

Net sales increased 17% to MSEK 1,361.2 (1,166.1).

Adjusted EBITA increased 1% to MSEK 113.0 MSEK (111.4), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.3% (9.6).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 40.2 (-68.5).

Diluted earnings per share for continuing operations amounted to SEK 0.52 (1.00).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 105.6 (63.3).

The Group's cash and cash equivalents and unutilized credit facilities amounted to MSEK 244.2 (138.4) on June 30, 2025.

January 1 - June 30, 2025

Net sales increased 20% to MSEK 2,571.3 MSEK (2,151.2).

Adjusted EBITA increased 10% to MSEK 165.6 (150.7) corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.4% (7.0).

Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 24.1 (-79.8).

Diluted earnings per share for continuing operations amounted to SEK 0.23 (0.96).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 105.2 (169.8).

Significant events during the quarter

Pamica Group has signed an agreement with the related-party company Pamica 5 AB under which Pamica Group sells management services to Pamica 5 and Pamica Group has the option to acquire the subsidiaries in Pamica 5 in the future. Pamica 5 has completed a funding round under which a large number of investors have committed to invest up to MSEK 340.

Significant events after the period

Pamica Group's subsidiary Eskilstuna Dynamics Holding AB ("EDAB") has entered into a settlement agreement with NicFreJon Holding AB. The agreement states that an earn-out of MSEK 12 will be paid to NicFreJon Holding AB for the operations of EDAB's subsidiary. In addition, any profit earned by EDAB for the 2025 financial year will be distributed equally between the parties. NicFreJon Holding AB had previously asserted that EDAB was obligated to pay MSEK 50 due to an alleged breach of contract related to the non-payment of an earn-out. No further claims remain between the parties following the signing of the settlement agreement.

Louise Ankarcrona has been appointed as the new CFO of Pamica Group, effective October 1, 2025.

About Pamica Group

Pamica Group acquires small and medium-sized companies, develops them together with successful entrepreneurs, makes them long-term successful and thereby creates value and prosperity. The group has a long-term ownership horizon with high growth ambitions - through organic growth, add-on acquisitions and by increasing the number of platform companies.

We were created by over 200 Swedish entrepreneurs who built companies themselves and who with their broad network, industrial competence and business acumen contribute to our companies' development. Together with management and employees, we create what we call Great Companies. The group, with headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, includes 17 companies.

