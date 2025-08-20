Southern ITS International, Inc., DBA CorpHQ, Announces Leadership Transition, Share Conversions, and Strategic Investments to Support Next Phase of Growth

WATERLOO, Iowa, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS), operating as CorpHQ, a diversified public conglomerate, today announced a series of strategic changes designed to streamline operations, strengthen capital positioning, and align leadership for its next phase of growth.

CorpHQ has finalized the sale of its 80% stake in Kinzie Direct to founder Jeremy Larsen. With this transaction, Mr. Larsen will be exiting his executive roles within CorpHQ and its portfolio subsidiaries.

As a part of this change, CorpHQ announced refined executive leadership assignments across its expanding portfolio:

Tim Guenther will serve as President and CEO of CorpHQ, providing corporate-level leadership across all holdings.

Gil Irey will serve as Chief Development Officer of CorpHQ and President/CEO of Pure Oil & Gas, leading the company's oil and gas ventures, including oversight of Last Mile Production LLC.

Chad Shipman will serve as Chief Marketing Officer of CorpHQ and has been appointed President/CEO of MIA Corp and Ingenious Roasters, driving innovation across consumer beverage and brand development initiatives.

These role clarifications reflect CorpHQ's commitment to focused execution, operational excellence, and industry-specific leadership.

To further align management incentives and enhance transparency, the Board approved the conversion of 15 million preferred shares (convertible at a 10-to-1 ratio) into 125 million common shares, held by Directors of the corporation. This conversion underscores the long-term confidence of CorpHQ's leadership in the company's trajectory.

The Board has also adopted a stock option equity plan to be utilized for current and future management and consultants-ensuring top-tier talent remains incentivized and aligned with shareholder interests.

Regarding its capital strategy, CorpHQ confirmed three subsidiary-level investments by a private entity owned by Tim Guenther. These investments are structured to raise working capital to support operational expansion and organizational resilience.

"These coordinated actions-leadership alignment, equity structure optimization, and targeted capital deployment-position CorpHQ for accelerated growth," said Guenther. "This reorganization reflects our strategy: disciplined execution, empowered leadership, and long-term value creation."

About Southern ITS International, Inc., DBA CorpHQ

Southern ITS International, Inc. operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, consumer beverages, and healthcare consulting. As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement its current operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

