Freitag, 22.08.2025
Übernahme-Kracher: Diese Übernahme eröffnet völlig neue Wachstumschancen im Krypto-Sektor
22.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      368.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      361.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      364.489p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,759,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,286,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.489

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
 552               363.00      08:10:03          00030090232TRDU0      XLON 
 
 549               362.60      08:10:03          00030090233TRDU0      XLON 
 
 570               361.60      08:28:02          00030090288TRDU0      XLON 
 
 622               362.00      08:31:12          00030090297TRDU0      XLON 
 
 394               361.80      08:39:16          00030090320TRDU0      XLON 
 
 78               361.80      08:39:16          00030090321TRDU0      XLON 
 
 24               361.80      08:45:16          00030090343TRDU0      XLON 
 
 555               361.80      08:45:35          00030090345TRDU0      XLON 
 
 31               362.00      08:52:28          00030090363TRDU0      XLON 
 
 565               362.00      08:52:28          00030090364TRDU0      XLON 
 
 545               361.60      08:59:50          00030090385TRDU0      XLON 
 
 500               361.60      08:59:50          00030090386TRDU0      XLON 
 
 530               361.40      08:59:50          00030090387TRDU0      XLON 
 
 978               362.60      09:13:08          00030090404TRDU0      XLON 
 
 180               362.60      09:13:08          00030090405TRDU0      XLON 
 
 3                363.20      09:28:39          00030090484TRDU0      XLON 
 
 13               363.20      09:28:39          00030090485TRDU0      XLON 
 
 5                363.20      09:28:39          00030090486TRDU0      XLON 
 
 3                363.20      09:28:39          00030090487TRDU0      XLON 
 
 314               363.20      09:28:39          00030090488TRDU0      XLON 
 
 21               363.20      09:28:39          00030090489TRDU0      XLON 
 
 218               363.20      09:28:39          00030090490TRDU0      XLON 
 
 256               364.80      09:54:57          00030090547TRDU0      XLON 
 
 260               364.80      09:56:01          00030090548TRDU0      XLON 
 
 1,216              364.80      09:57:00          00030090549TRDU0      XLON 
 
 318               364.80      09:57:00          00030090550TRDU0      XLON 
 
 738               364.80      09:57:00          00030090551TRDU0      XLON 
 
 633               364.00      10:08:03          00030090600TRDU0      XLON 
 
 569               363.80      10:08:03          00030090601TRDU0      XLON 
 
 545               364.40      10:30:54          00030090679TRDU0      XLON 
 
 613               364.40      10:30:54          00030090680TRDU0      XLON 
 
 536               364.20      10:30:54          00030090681TRDU0      XLON 
 
 308               362.40      10:53:35          00030090782TRDU0      XLON 
 
 119               362.40      10:53:35          00030090783TRDU0      XLON 
 
 186               362.40      10:53:35          00030090784TRDU0      XLON 
 
 362               363.00      11:11:03          00030090850TRDU0      XLON 
 
 622               363.00      11:11:03          00030090851TRDU0      XLON 
 
 174               363.00      11:11:03          00030090852TRDU0      XLON 
 
 245               363.60      11:14:36          00030090857TRDU0      XLON 
 
 613               363.60      11:16:18          00030090862TRDU0      XLON 
 
 209               363.40      11:16:18          00030090863TRDU0      XLON 
 
 13               363.40      11:16:18          00030090864TRDU0      XLON 
 
 8                363.40      11:16:18          00030090865TRDU0      XLON 
 
 202               363.40      11:16:18          00030090866TRDU0      XLON 
 
 13               363.40      11:16:18          00030090867TRDU0      XLON 
 
 8                363.40      11:16:18          00030090868TRDU0      XLON 
 
 107               363.40      11:16:21          00030090869TRDU0      XLON 
 
 522               363.40      11:40:48          00030090927TRDU0      XLON 
 
 533               363.20      11:40:48          00030090928TRDU0      XLON 
 
 527               363.00      11:48:53          00030090941TRDU0      XLON 
 
 577               363.40      12:02:03          00030090959TRDU0      XLON 
 
 577               363.40      12:15:49          00030091053TRDU0      XLON 
 
 582               363.40      12:25:06          00030091082TRDU0      XLON 
 
 668               363.20      12:31:10          00030091094TRDU0      XLON 
 
 165               363.20      12:35:08          00030091115TRDU0      XLON 
 
 711               363.20      12:35:08          00030091116TRDU0      XLON 
 
 40               363.20      12:35:08          00030091117TRDU0      XLON 
 
 16               363.20      12:35:08          00030091118TRDU0      XLON 
 
 66               363.20      12:35:08          00030091119TRDU0      XLON 
 
 40               363.20      12:35:08          00030091120TRDU0      XLON 
 
 333               364.40      12:57:50          00030091208TRDU0      XLON 
 
 796               364.40      12:57:50          00030091209TRDU0      XLON 
 
 552               364.40      12:57:50          00030091210TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 22, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
