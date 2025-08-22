DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 22-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 21 August 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 368.60p Highest price paid per share: 361.40p Lowest price paid per share: 364.489p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,759,551 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,286,899.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 364.489

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 552 363.00 08:10:03 00030090232TRDU0 XLON 549 362.60 08:10:03 00030090233TRDU0 XLON 570 361.60 08:28:02 00030090288TRDU0 XLON 622 362.00 08:31:12 00030090297TRDU0 XLON 394 361.80 08:39:16 00030090320TRDU0 XLON 78 361.80 08:39:16 00030090321TRDU0 XLON 24 361.80 08:45:16 00030090343TRDU0 XLON 555 361.80 08:45:35 00030090345TRDU0 XLON 31 362.00 08:52:28 00030090363TRDU0 XLON 565 362.00 08:52:28 00030090364TRDU0 XLON 545 361.60 08:59:50 00030090385TRDU0 XLON 500 361.60 08:59:50 00030090386TRDU0 XLON 530 361.40 08:59:50 00030090387TRDU0 XLON 978 362.60 09:13:08 00030090404TRDU0 XLON 180 362.60 09:13:08 00030090405TRDU0 XLON 3 363.20 09:28:39 00030090484TRDU0 XLON 13 363.20 09:28:39 00030090485TRDU0 XLON 5 363.20 09:28:39 00030090486TRDU0 XLON 3 363.20 09:28:39 00030090487TRDU0 XLON 314 363.20 09:28:39 00030090488TRDU0 XLON 21 363.20 09:28:39 00030090489TRDU0 XLON 218 363.20 09:28:39 00030090490TRDU0 XLON 256 364.80 09:54:57 00030090547TRDU0 XLON 260 364.80 09:56:01 00030090548TRDU0 XLON 1,216 364.80 09:57:00 00030090549TRDU0 XLON 318 364.80 09:57:00 00030090550TRDU0 XLON 738 364.80 09:57:00 00030090551TRDU0 XLON 633 364.00 10:08:03 00030090600TRDU0 XLON 569 363.80 10:08:03 00030090601TRDU0 XLON 545 364.40 10:30:54 00030090679TRDU0 XLON 613 364.40 10:30:54 00030090680TRDU0 XLON 536 364.20 10:30:54 00030090681TRDU0 XLON 308 362.40 10:53:35 00030090782TRDU0 XLON 119 362.40 10:53:35 00030090783TRDU0 XLON 186 362.40 10:53:35 00030090784TRDU0 XLON 362 363.00 11:11:03 00030090850TRDU0 XLON 622 363.00 11:11:03 00030090851TRDU0 XLON 174 363.00 11:11:03 00030090852TRDU0 XLON 245 363.60 11:14:36 00030090857TRDU0 XLON 613 363.60 11:16:18 00030090862TRDU0 XLON 209 363.40 11:16:18 00030090863TRDU0 XLON 13 363.40 11:16:18 00030090864TRDU0 XLON 8 363.40 11:16:18 00030090865TRDU0 XLON 202 363.40 11:16:18 00030090866TRDU0 XLON 13 363.40 11:16:18 00030090867TRDU0 XLON 8 363.40 11:16:18 00030090868TRDU0 XLON 107 363.40 11:16:21 00030090869TRDU0 XLON 522 363.40 11:40:48 00030090927TRDU0 XLON 533 363.20 11:40:48 00030090928TRDU0 XLON 527 363.00 11:48:53 00030090941TRDU0 XLON 577 363.40 12:02:03 00030090959TRDU0 XLON 577 363.40 12:15:49 00030091053TRDU0 XLON 582 363.40 12:25:06 00030091082TRDU0 XLON 668 363.20 12:31:10 00030091094TRDU0 XLON 165 363.20 12:35:08 00030091115TRDU0 XLON 711 363.20 12:35:08 00030091116TRDU0 XLON 40 363.20 12:35:08 00030091117TRDU0 XLON 16 363.20 12:35:08 00030091118TRDU0 XLON 66 363.20 12:35:08 00030091119TRDU0 XLON 40 363.20 12:35:08 00030091120TRDU0 XLON 333 364.40 12:57:50 00030091208TRDU0 XLON 796 364.40 12:57:50 00030091209TRDU0 XLON 552 364.40 12:57:50 00030091210TRDU0 XLON

