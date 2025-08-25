Arizona holds a Guinness World Record for "most sunshine" and holds no significant gas reserves. However, despite hundreds of objections, its commission voted to repeal its renewable energy standard, letting its utilities take the wheel and head back toward more gas. From pv magazine USA The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) voted 5-0 to repeal the state's nearly two-decade-old renewable energy standards for the state's regulated investor-owned utilities. The Renewable Energy Standard and Tariff Rules (REST) require Arizona's regulated utilities to source at least 15% of the electricity ...

