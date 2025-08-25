

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices decreased for the fourth straight month in July, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The producer price index fell 1.5 percent year-over-year in July, following a 1.8 percent decrease in the previous month.



The continued fall in the producer prices was particularly caused by lower prices of refined petroleum products and pulp, the agency said.



Domestic producer prices declined 0.4 percent annually, and those of export products slid by 2.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped at a stable rate of 0.1 percent.



Data showed that the export price index decreased 2.7 percent from last year, and import prices were 2.6 percent lower.



