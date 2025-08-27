DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results 27-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue growth and strong Free Cashflow delivered in H1 2025 Continued Portfolio Expansion and recommended cash offer of EUR6.45 per share following rigorous Strategic Review ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 27 August 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, announces its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. EURmillion H1 2025 H1 2024 Variance* Revenue 306.5 302.3 +1% Adjusted EBITDA1 102.5 107.6 (5%) Profit after tax 19.6 35.8 (45%) Basic earnings per share (cents) 9.3c 16.0c (42%) Adjusted basic earnings per share1 (cents) 12.7c 16.9c (25%) Free Cashflow1 45.7 48.1 (5%) Free Cashflow per Share1 (cents) 21.6c 21.5c - Group key performance indicators (as reported) RevPAR (EUR)1 108.61 110.77 (2%) Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)1 140.75 142.67 (1%) Occupancy % 77.2% 77.6% (40bps) Group key performance indicators ('like for like' or 'LFL') 'Like for like' or 'LFL' RevPAR (EUR)1 109.78 111.69 (2%)

*Throughout this release, all percentage variance comparisons are made comparing the performance for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 (H1 2025) to the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 (H1 2024), unless otherwise stated.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented:

"The first half of 2025 has certainly been a busy one for everyone in Dalata. After announcing a strategic review on March 6th, the Board and executive team worked tirelessly in ensuring that the best result was achieved for shareholders. On July 15th, the Board recommended an all-cash offer of EUR6.45 per share from the Pandox Consortium which represents a 49.7% premium to the twelve-month volume-weighted average share price up to March 6th. I believe that this represents a very positive outcome for shareholders which is why the Board is unanimously recommending the offer.

Having met with Pandox and Scandic on a number of occasions, I am confident that the acquisition will also be a very positive outcome for the people working within Dalata. I look forward to working in close partnership with our new owners to enable Dalata and its people to continue to grow and prosper within a larger international hotel company.

Despite the potential for distraction by the strategic review, our team remained focused and delivered a very strong operational performance as well as continuing to grow our development pipeline. Notwithstanding the external commentary of a challenging year for tourism in Ireland, on a 'like for like' basis, our RevPAR in Dublin and Regional Ireland is at the same level as the same period last year. However, continued increases in costs and especially pay rates puts downward pressure on our margins. The UK market has been more challenging, and this has impacted on our RevPAR performance with a 3.5% reduction versus last year. Our focus on innovation and looking for smarter ways to do things has helped to protect our margins across all geographies.

Growing a development pipeline whilst in the midst of a strategic review and 'formal sales process' is challenging and in that respect, I am especially pleased that we secured a second hotel opportunity in Edinburgh and our first hotels in Berlin and Madrid. We also completed the purchase of the Radisson Blu hotel in Dublin Airport which will be rebranded Clayton next year. Construction continues at our new Maldron hotel in Croke Park, our new Clayton hotel in Edinburgh and the extension at our Clayton hotel in Cardiff Lane. For the first time in the history of Dalata, when you include the pipeline rooms, we will have more rooms outside the Republic of Ireland than within it - we truly have become an international hotel company.

Since I took over as CEO, I have placed our people and our customers amongst my highest priorities. I am delighted to report that both our employee engagement scores, and customer satisfaction scores are at the highest levels in the history of Dalata. Innovation has also been a high priority and this year alone, we have rolled out a new CRM, a customer experience platform, a new revenue management system and a new recruitment tool. Our focus on sustainability continues to be recognised with industry leading scores across a range of third-party measurement platforms.

I passionately believe in the potential of our Clayton and Maldron brands. The digital transformation of our marketing activities together with the brands refresh that we carried out last year are contributing to the ongoing growth in direct bookings - up 8% on a 'like for like' basis versus the same period last year.

If shareholders approve the recommended offer on September 11th, and the other regulatory conditions are satisfied, this is likely to be our last financial results announcement as a PLC. While in some ways that is a sad occasion, I am happy that the Board is recommending a strategy that is in the best interests of shareholders. This strategy will also allow the people within Dalata to continue to deliver the 'heart of hospitality' to our guests whilst growing the Clayton and Maldron brands within a powerful international hotel company".

Attractive portfolio delivers resilient operational performance

-- Revenue of EUR306.5 million, up 1%, supported by new additions to the portfolio. -- Adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR102.5 million, down 5% due to lower RevPAR and the impact of cost inflation. -- Free Cashflow1 generation remains strong; EUR45.7 million (21.6 cent per share) for the first six months of 2025

after refurbishment capex and finance costs. -- Profit after tax decreased to EUR19.6 million primarily driven by Strategic Review related costs and an increase in

non-cash accounting charges. -- 'Like for like' RevPAR1 of EUR109.78, down 2% versus H1 2024, with Dalata Dublin hotels outperforming the Dublin

market. -- 'Like for like' Hotel EBITDAR margin1 down 210 bps to 37.5% (H1 2024: 39.6%). In a lower RevPAR environment,

meaningful progress has been achieved in offsetting general cost rises and payroll inflation through new systems

and technologies, operational efficiencies and innovation, further supported by a reduction in energy costs. -- Continued focus on people and service, with strong employee engagement scores (H1 2025: 9.0; H1 2024: 8.9) and

consistently high customer satisfaction ratings (H1 2025: 87%; H1 2024: 85%). -- Continued growth in direct bookings (+8% on 'like for like' basis versus H1 2024), and brand share of online

transient room nights.

Portfolio Growth

-- Dalata has delivered strong execution of its expansion strategy, securing four hotels in prime capital city

locations during the period, which will add over 1,000 rooms to the portfolio with an additional extension

potential of 250+ rooms at Dublin Airport.

-- Clayton Hotel Tiergarten, Berlin: a 274-bedroom hotel centrally located between the Kurfürstendamm and the

Brandenburg Gate under a 25-year operating lease with an 18-month refurbishment programme due to open in H2

2026.

-- Clayton Hotel Valdebebas, Madrid: a 243-bedroom hotel near Madrid International Airport under a 15-year

operating lease due to open in H1 2029, with two 5-year tenant extension options.

-- Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport: a 229-bedroom existing property located within 600m of Terminal 2 Dublin

Airport, acquired for EUR83 million and completed in June 2025 (extension potential of 250+ rooms). To be

rebranded Clayton next year.

-- Clayton Hotel Morrison Street, Edinburgh: a 256-bedroom development ideally located next to the Edinburgh

International Conference Centre, expected to open in H1 2028.

-- Excellent progress on the construction development works at Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin (Q2 2026), Clayton

Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh (Q4 2026) and Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin extension (Q2 2027).

