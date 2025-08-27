Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results -10

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results 27-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue growth and strong Free Cashflow delivered in H1 2025 Continued Portfolio Expansion and recommended cash offer of EUR6.45 per share following rigorous Strategic Review ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 27 August 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, announces its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. EURmillion H1 2025 H1 2024 Variance* Revenue 306.5 302.3 +1% Adjusted EBITDA1 102.5 107.6 (5%) Profit after tax 19.6 35.8 (45%) Basic earnings per share (cents) 9.3c 16.0c (42%) Adjusted basic earnings per share1 (cents) 12.7c 16.9c (25%) Free Cashflow1 45.7 48.1 (5%) Free Cashflow per Share1 (cents) 21.6c 21.5c - Group key performance indicators (as reported) RevPAR (EUR)1 108.61 110.77 (2%) Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)1 140.75 142.67 (1%) Occupancy % 77.2% 77.6% (40bps) Group key performance indicators ('like for like' or 'LFL') 'Like for like' or 'LFL' RevPAR (EUR)1 109.78 111.69 (2%)

*Throughout this release, all percentage variance comparisons are made comparing the performance for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 (H1 2025) to the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 (H1 2024), unless otherwise stated.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented:

"The first half of 2025 has certainly been a busy one for everyone in Dalata. After announcing a strategic review on March 6th, the Board and executive team worked tirelessly in ensuring that the best result was achieved for shareholders. On July 15th, the Board recommended an all-cash offer of EUR6.45 per share from the Pandox Consortium which represents a 49.7% premium to the twelve-month volume-weighted average share price up to March 6th. I believe that this represents a very positive outcome for shareholders which is why the Board is unanimously recommending the offer.

Having met with Pandox and Scandic on a number of occasions, I am confident that the acquisition will also be a very positive outcome for the people working within Dalata. I look forward to working in close partnership with our new owners to enable Dalata and its people to continue to grow and prosper within a larger international hotel company.

Despite the potential for distraction by the strategic review, our team remained focused and delivered a very strong operational performance as well as continuing to grow our development pipeline. Notwithstanding the external commentary of a challenging year for tourism in Ireland, on a 'like for like' basis, our RevPAR in Dublin and Regional Ireland is at the same level as the same period last year. However, continued increases in costs and especially pay rates puts downward pressure on our margins. The UK market has been more challenging, and this has impacted on our RevPAR performance with a 3.5% reduction versus last year. Our focus on innovation and looking for smarter ways to do things has helped to protect our margins across all geographies.

Growing a development pipeline whilst in the midst of a strategic review and 'formal sales process' is challenging and in that respect, I am especially pleased that we secured a second hotel opportunity in Edinburgh and our first hotels in Berlin and Madrid. We also completed the purchase of the Radisson Blu hotel in Dublin Airport which will be rebranded Clayton next year. Construction continues at our new Maldron hotel in Croke Park, our new Clayton hotel in Edinburgh and the extension at our Clayton hotel in Cardiff Lane. For the first time in the history of Dalata, when you include the pipeline rooms, we will have more rooms outside the Republic of Ireland than within it - we truly have become an international hotel company.

Since I took over as CEO, I have placed our people and our customers amongst my highest priorities. I am delighted to report that both our employee engagement scores, and customer satisfaction scores are at the highest levels in the history of Dalata. Innovation has also been a high priority and this year alone, we have rolled out a new CRM, a customer experience platform, a new revenue management system and a new recruitment tool. Our focus on sustainability continues to be recognised with industry leading scores across a range of third-party measurement platforms.

I passionately believe in the potential of our Clayton and Maldron brands. The digital transformation of our marketing activities together with the brands refresh that we carried out last year are contributing to the ongoing growth in direct bookings - up 8% on a 'like for like' basis versus the same period last year.

If shareholders approve the recommended offer on September 11th, and the other regulatory conditions are satisfied, this is likely to be our last financial results announcement as a PLC. While in some ways that is a sad occasion, I am happy that the Board is recommending a strategy that is in the best interests of shareholders. This strategy will also allow the people within Dalata to continue to deliver the 'heart of hospitality' to our guests whilst growing the Clayton and Maldron brands within a powerful international hotel company".

Attractive portfolio delivers resilient operational performance

-- Revenue of EUR306.5 million, up 1%, supported by new additions to the portfolio. -- Adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR102.5 million, down 5% due to lower RevPAR and the impact of cost inflation. -- Free Cashflow1 generation remains strong; EUR45.7 million (21.6 cent per share) for the first six months of 2025

after refurbishment capex and finance costs. -- Profit after tax decreased to EUR19.6 million primarily driven by Strategic Review related costs and an increase in

non-cash accounting charges. -- 'Like for like' RevPAR1 of EUR109.78, down 2% versus H1 2024, with Dalata Dublin hotels outperforming the Dublin

market. -- 'Like for like' Hotel EBITDAR margin1 down 210 bps to 37.5% (H1 2024: 39.6%). In a lower RevPAR environment,

meaningful progress has been achieved in offsetting general cost rises and payroll inflation through new systems

and technologies, operational efficiencies and innovation, further supported by a reduction in energy costs. -- Continued focus on people and service, with strong employee engagement scores (H1 2025: 9.0; H1 2024: 8.9) and

consistently high customer satisfaction ratings (H1 2025: 87%; H1 2024: 85%). -- Continued growth in direct bookings (+8% on 'like for like' basis versus H1 2024), and brand share of online

transient room nights.

Portfolio Growth

-- Dalata has delivered strong execution of its expansion strategy, securing four hotels in prime capital city

locations during the period, which will add over 1,000 rooms to the portfolio with an additional extension

potential of 250+ rooms at Dublin Airport.

-- Clayton Hotel Tiergarten, Berlin: a 274-bedroom hotel centrally located between the Kurfürstendamm and the

Brandenburg Gate under a 25-year operating lease with an 18-month refurbishment programme due to open in H2

2026.

-- Clayton Hotel Valdebebas, Madrid: a 243-bedroom hotel near Madrid International Airport under a 15-year

operating lease due to open in H1 2029, with two 5-year tenant extension options.

-- Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport: a 229-bedroom existing property located within 600m of Terminal 2 Dublin

Airport, acquired for EUR83 million and completed in June 2025 (extension potential of 250+ rooms). To be

rebranded Clayton next year.

-- Clayton Hotel Morrison Street, Edinburgh: a 256-bedroom development ideally located next to the Edinburgh

International Conference Centre, expected to open in H1 2028.

-- Excellent progress on the construction development works at Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin (Q2 2026), Clayton

Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh (Q4 2026) and Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin extension (Q2 2027).

-- Capex requirements for projects currently under development estimated to be in excess of EUR70 million.

Robust financial position

Dalata continued to apply a disciplined, capital allocation strategy, pursuing acquisitions, developments and lease arrangements that meet its strict financial and operational criteria.

-- Hotel assets valued at approximately EUR1.8 billion as of 30 June 2025, with 74% of the portfolio value located in

key urban markets of Dublin and London, positioning the business to drive future performance and growth. -- Portfolio remains well-maintained, supported by EUR11.4 million in refurbishment investment during H1 2025, including

the upgrade of 135 bedrooms. -- Long-term, stable lease profile with a weighted average unexpired lease term 27.3 years, (excluding land leases

with a lease term of 100 years and over) and predominantly fixed rent structures until 2026. -- Net Debt to EBITDA after rent¹ of 1.7x. -- Normalised Return on Invested Capital¹ of 11.7% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2025 (year ended 31 December 2024:

12.5%).

Continue to progress sustainability strategy

-- Achieved a 37% reduction in scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions per room sold in H1 2025 versus H1 2019. -- Received the top industry rating from Sustainalytics (Low Risk - 16.4) and maintained our AAA (Leader) rating from

MSCI, recognising Dalata as a leading industry performer. -- Attained the 'Gold' standard from Green Tourism for all hotels. -- The Group published its first sustainability report in March in line with CSRD reporting obligations and is working

to establish new near-term reduction targets.

Successful conclusion to rigorous Strategic Review

On 6 March 2025, Dalata announced its intention to explore strategic options aimed at optimising capital opportunities and enhancing shareholder value.

-- A comprehensive sales process followed, attracting strong interest from trade buyers, strategic investors,

financial institutions and financial sponsors. In parallel, the Board also evaluated additional strategic

alternatives, including extending on-market share buy-back programmes, larger capital returns to shareholders, and

considering asset disposals or significant sale and leaseback arrangements. -- On 15 July 2025, the Board unanimously recommended a cash offer by Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited (Bidco) a

newly-incorporated company wholly-owned by Pandox AB ("Pandox") and Eiendomsspar AS ("Eiendomsspar", and together

with Pandox and Bidco, the "Consortium") for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dalata (other than

Dalata Shares in the beneficial ownership of Bidco) (the Acquisition), to be implemented by way of a Scheme of

Arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 (the Scheme). -- Under the terms of the Acquisition, Dalata Shareholders will be entitled to receive EUR6.45 in cash per Dalata Share.

The offer represents a 35.5% premium to the closing price of EUR4.76 per Dalata Share on 5 March 2025 (being the last

business day prior to the launch of the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process) and a 49.7% premium to the

volume-weighted average price of EUR4.31 per Dalata Share for the twelve-month period ended on 5 March 2025 and an

equity value of approximately EUR1.4 billion on a fully diluted basis. -- The consortium of Pandox and Eiendomsspar are established hotel investors, well positioned to support Dalata's

long-term growth ambition. -- Framework agreement with Pandox's long-term operating partner, Scandic Hotels Group AB, to be an operating partner

for the existing Dalata portfolio. -- The Dalata Board believes that the Acquisition is in the best interests of Dalata Shareholders and represents the

most effective route to enhance value for shareholders, relative to Dalata's other strategic options which have

been considered as part of the Strategic Review. As publicly announced, the Board posted a scheme document to

Dalata Shareholders on 12 August 2025 (the Scheme Document) and has convened Scheme Meetings and an EGM to be held

at Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport, Stockhole Lane, Clonshagh, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 X3H5 on 11 September 2025. -- The Acquisition is conditional on, among other things, (i) the approval by Dalata Shareholders of the Scheme

Meeting Resolution and the EGM Resolutions (other than the Rule 16 Resolution) (as such terms are defined in the

Scheme Document); (ii) the receipt of any necessary regulatory or other approvals, in particular from the European

Commission; and (iii) the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court. If the Scheme is approved and becomes effective

it will be binding on all scheme shareholders, irrespective of whether or not they attended or voted in favour or

at all at the Scheme Meetings or the EGM. The Scheme is expected to become Effective in November 2025. -- Having regard to the Acquisition and its expected timetable, the Board has resolved not to propose an interim

dividend for the first half of 2025. This is consistent with the terms of the recommended offer and means the offer

price is not reduced by the amount of any dividend distribution.

Outlook

The Group's 'like for like' RevPAR1 for July/August is expected to be c. 2.5% behind on 2024 levels. RevPAR for the 'like for like' Dublin and UK portfolios are expected to be 2.5% and 2.3% behind for the same period respectively, while RevPAR for the 'like for like' Regional Ireland portfolio is expected to be 2.4% ahead.

We continue to monitor the economic backdrop and market uncertainty, demand levels are supported by strong levels of flight volumes and an event schedule that will drive international interest particularly in Dublin. The second half of the year will also benefit from the acquisition of Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport and the full year impact of the four UK openings in mid-2024.

The business benefits from its exceptional portfolio of modern, centrally located hotels, its access to a pool of talented staff supported in their learning and development by the Dalata Academy and the growing customer awareness of the Clayton and Maldron brand in its core markets. Looking ahead to the rest of the year we remain confident in our ability to continue to perform strongly as a business.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.8bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 56 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, Dalata reported revenue of EUR306.5 million, basic earnings per share of 9.3 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.6 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Conference Call

There will be no conference call accompanying this results release. Any questions can be directed to the contacts below.

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Dermot Crowley, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Carol Phelan, CFO Graham White, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright / Clayton Bush Tel +44 203 753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 87 737 9089 Declan Kearney/Sam Moore / Rugile Nenortaite dalata@fticonsulting.com

Note on forward-looking information

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Half Year 2025 financial performance

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Revenue 306.5 302.3 Hotel EBITDAR1 113.5 117.9 Hotel variable lease costs (0.9) (1.5) Hotel EBITDA1 112.6 116.4 Other income (excluding gain on disposal of property, plant 0.7 0.7 and equipment) Central costs (8.0) (7.9) Share-based payments expense (2.8) (1.6) Adjusted EBITDA1 102.5 107.6 Adjusting items1,2 (7.6) (2.8) Group EBITDA1 94.9 104.8 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation (20.4) (19.1) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (17.8) (16.1) Operating profit 56.7 69.6 Interest on lease liabilities (26.5) (23.3) Other interest and finance costs (6.9) (4.4) Profit before tax 23.3 41.9 Tax charge (3.7) (6.1) Profit for the period 19.6 35.8 Earnings per share (cents) - basic 9.3c 16.0 Adjusted earnings per share1 (cents) - basic 12.7c 16.9 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 37.0% 39.0% Group KPIs (as reported) RevPAR1 (EUR) 108.61 110.77 Occupancy 77.2% 77.6% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 140.75 142.67 'Like for like' Group KPIs1 RevPAR (EUR) 109.78 111.69 Occupancy 77.9% 77.9% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 140.93 143.38

Summary of hotel performance

The Group delivered revenue of EUR306.5 million in the first six months of 2025, representing an increase of 1.4% versus H1 2024. The growth is driven primarily by contributions from new openings and additions, which added EUR16.4 million to revenue. This was partially offset by the sale of two hotels, Maldron Hotel Wexford (Nov 2024) and Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford (Jan 2025), which resulted in a EUR6.9 million revenue reduction period on period. Revenue at 'like for like' hotels decreased by EUR6.6 million, primarily driven by the Continental Europe and UK portfolios.

Reported Group RevPAR1 of EUR108.61 for H1 2025 was 2.0% below H1 2024, primarily due to a UK RevPAR reduction. Group 'LFL' RevPAR1 of EUR109.78 was 1.7% behind H1 2024 with an increase of 1.0% for the first three months of the year, offset by a 3.6% decrease in Q2 2025.

Dublin portfolio 'LFL' RevPAR1 experienced growth of 0.1% in the first six months of the year compared to H1 2024, a positive result given the strong events calendar in 2024. RevPAR1 at the 'LFL' Regional Ireland hotels increased by 0.2% in comparison to 2024 levels.

UK portfolio 'LFL' RevPAR1 was 3.5% down in the first six months of the year compared to H1 2024 with a reduction in London hotels and some regional UK locations.

There has been a general softening in demand in the Continental Europe portfolio. In addition, Düsseldorf was a host city of Euro 2024 and there was an absence of large fair events in H1 this year.

The Group's food and beverage ('F&B') revenue declined by 2.7% in H1 2025 to EUR57.2 million (H1 2024: EUR58.8 million), driven by disposals in the portfolio of two Wexford hotels and softer demand in Continental Europe. 'Like for like' F&B revenue decreased by 2.1%. However, ongoing initiatives including refreshed menus, enhanced service training and new digital ordering solutions are enhancing customer engagement and upselling to support margin preservation and future growth.

Overall, the Group delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR113.5 million, representing a 3.7% decrease (H1 2024: EUR117.9 million). On a 'like for like' basis Hotel EBITDAR1 decreased by EUR8.0 million (down 6.8%) to EUR108.6 million. The Group managed payroll costs well on the back of innovation initiatives which limited the overall payroll increase to 2.4%, EUR1.8 million, despite minimum wage increases of 6.3% in Ireland from January 2025 (12.4% in January 2024), National Living Wage increases of 6.7% in the UK from April 2025 (9.8% in April 2024) and significant increases to National Insurance contributions in the UK from April 2025.

'Like for like'1 gas and electricity costs decreased by EUR0.8 million (7%) from H1 2024 to EUR10.8 million primarily due to improved unit pricing, in addition to further consumption savings.

The Group achieved a 'like-for-like' Hotel EBITDAR margin of 37.5% in H1 2025, 210bps below the 2024 figure of 39.6%, despite cost pressures and a more challenging RevPAR environment. The underlying performance was supported by the Group's decentralised structure, where on-the-ground operations teams respond dynamically to shifting market conditions.

EURmillion Revenue Operating costs Adjusted EBITDA1 Six months ended 30 June 2024 302.3 (194.7) 107.6 Movement at 'like for like' hotels1 (6.6) (1.1) (7.7) Hotels added to the portfolio during either period3 16.4 (11.4) 5.0 Hotel disposals3 (6.9) 5.5 (1.4) Movement in other income and Group expenses - (1.4) (1.4) Effect of FX 1.3 (0.9) 0.4 Six months ended 30 June 2025 306.5 (204.0) 102.5

Performance review | Segmental analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe.

1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 As reported Room revenue 101.7 102.0 Food and beverage revenue 25.4 25.1 Other revenue 9.2 8.7 Revenue 136.3 135.8 Hotel EBITDAR1 60.5 62.6 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 44.3% 46.0% Performance statistics ('like for like'3) Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 RevPAR1 (EUR) 126.19 126.11 Occupancy 82.5% 80.9% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 153.05 155.87 Dublin owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Hotels at period end 18 17 Room numbers at period end 4,675 4,446

The Dublin portfolio consists of eight Maldron hotels and seven Clayton hotels, The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel and Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport. 11 hotels are owned, and seven hotels are operated under leases. The acquisition of the Radisson Dublin Blu Hotel Dublin Airport for EUR83 million completed in June 2025, adding 229 rooms to the Dublin portfolio.

Like for Like RevPAR1 for the first six months of 2025 has marginally increased at 0.1% versus the 2024 comparative outperforming the 0.2% decline in the wider Dublin market as reported by STR (Smith Travel Research). The January and February period started strongly, outperforming 2024 comparative RevPAR by 5.7%. Dalata's Dublin portfolio achieved occupancy above 82% for the first six months of the year with 32 compression nights where occupancy exceeded approximately 95%, versus 26 in the wider market, and limited ARR1 decline to 1.8%. The Dublin market continues to absorb additional room supply, driven by new hotel openings and the return of government-contracted room stock, adding roughly 400 rooms in H1 2025.

Total revenue for H1 2025 was EUR136.3 million, marginally above H1 2024 levels, driven by 1% growth in F&B revenues to EUR25.4 million and a EUR0.5 million increase in other revenue. The Dublin portfolio delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR60.5 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, representing a 3% decline versus H1 2024 impacted by a 6.3% increase in the National Minimum Wage from January 2025. The portfolio achieved Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 44.3% for the first six months of 2025 (2024: 46.0%). Ongoing efficiency and innovation projects continue to mitigate the impact of payroll inflation on Hotel EBITDAR margins.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 As reported Room revenue 29.3 33.2 Food and beverage revenue 10.6 13.5 Other revenue 4.2 4.5 Revenue 44.1 51.2 Hotel EBITDAR1 12.8 15.0 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 29.0% 29.4% Performance statistics ('like for like'3) Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 RevPAR1 (EUR) 100.96 100.76 Occupancy 73.7% 74.6% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 137.02 135.00 Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Hotels at period end 11 13 Room numbers at period end 1,599 1,867

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises six Maldron hotels and five Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 10 hotels are owned, and one is operated under a lease.

LFL RevPAR1 for the first six months of 2025 increased by 0.2% versus 2024 levels. LFL ARR rose 1.5% to EUR137.02, occupancy of 73.7% was 90 bps below H1 2024 with January affected by adverse weather which disrupted travel and short-stay activity.

Total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was EUR44.1 million, EUR7.1 million (14%) behind H1 2024 levels, primarily due to the disposal of two Wexford hotels.

The region delivered LFL Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR12.9 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, a 6% reduction on H1 2024 'like for like' levels. The 'like for like' portfolio achieved an EBITDAR margin1 of 29.4% for the first six months of 2025, 190 bps lower than 2024 due to a lower RevPAR environment and increasing costs, particularly wage increases despite ongoing innovations and efficiencies.

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 As reported Room revenue 73.9 64.9 Food and beverage revenue 14.7 13.4 Other revenue 4.4 3.8 Revenue 93.0 82.1 Hotel EBITDAR1 30.3 29.4 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 32.6% 35.8% Performance statistics ('like for like'3) Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 RevPAR1 (GBP) 80.72 83.63 Occupancy 76.1% 76.9% Average room rate (ARR) (GBP) 106.08 108.80 UK owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Hotels at period end 22 19 Room numbers at period end 5,080 4,430

At 30 June 2025, the UK hotel portfolio comprised 12 Clayton hotels and 10 Maldron hotels. Five hotels are situated in London, four in Manchester following the opening of Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter in May 2024, 10 in other large regional UK cities and three in Northern Ireland. 10 hotels are owned, 10 are operated under long-term leases and two hotels are effectively owned through a 122-year lease and a 200-year lease.

'LFL' RevPAR1 for the UK portfolio decreased by 3.5% for the first six months of 2025 versus 2024 levels, with decreases across both occupancy (-80 bps) and average room rate (-2.5%). Four hotels added in 2024 continue to ramp up and have increased EBITDAR by GBP4.1 million during the period.

Overall, total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was GBP93.0 million, GBP10.9 million (13%) ahead of H1 2024 levels, with hotels added to the portfolio during 2024 contributing the GBP13.6 million of uplift offset by the 'LFL' hotels contributing to a decrease of GBP2.7 million.

The UK portfolio delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of GBP30.3 million, 3% ahead of H1 2024 levels. Food and beverage revenue of GBP14.7 million performed 10% ahead of H1 2024 levels (GBP13.4 million). The uplift is primarily driven by hotels added to the portfolio during 2024.

'Like for like' Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 33.1% decreased by 270 bps period on period, reflecting the lower revenues and the increased cost environment, particularly the 6.7% increase in the National Living Wage from April 2025 which followed an April 2024 increase of 9.8%.

4. Continental Europe Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 As reported Room revenue 11.4 13.7 Food and beverage revenue 3.7 4.5 Other revenue 0.6 0.9 Revenue 15.7 19.1 Hotel EBITDAR1 4.4 5.9 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 27.9% 30.9% Performance statistics (as reported) Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 RevPAR1 (EUR) 110.98 132.58 Occupancy 67.6% 71.2% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 164.10 186.15 Continental Europe leased portfolio 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Hotels at period end 2 2 Room numbers at period end 566 566

The Continental Europe hotel portfolio includes Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf (393 rooms) which was added to the portfolio in February 2022 and Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American (173 rooms) which was added in October 2023.

The portfolio's current performance is back in H1 2025 when compared to a very strong H1 2024. Düsseldorf was a host city for Euro 2024 benefitting from high occupancy levels which contributed to higher revenue levels in H1 2024. Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American was partially impacted by refurbishment works ongoing until May 2025 (capital expenditure of EUR1.3 million incurred during the period). A new meeting and events space (M&E) is now open, and the reception area of the hotel has been completely refurbished.

Central costs and share-based payment expense

Central costs totalled EUR8.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025, broadly in line with the prior period (H1 2024: EUR7.9 million).

Adjusting items to EBITDA

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 Reversal of previous impairment charges - 1.7 Impairment charges (0.5) (3.2) Hotel pre-opening expenses (0.2) (1.3) Disposal-related costs (0.1) - Acquisition-related costs (0.6) - Strategic review transaction costs (6.2) - Adjusting items1 (7.6) (2.8)

Strategic review transaction costs of EUR6.2 million were incurred during the period in connection with the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process.

In November 2024, it was announced that Dalata had exchanged contracts for the purchase of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport, for a consideration of EUR83.1 million. On 19 June 2025, the Group received approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and subsequently completed the acquisition on 26 June 2025. Further detail can be found in note 10 to the interim financial statements. EUR0.6 million of acquisition-related costs were incurred in relation to this transaction during the period ended 30 June 2025.

Disposal-related costs relate to the completion of the sale of the Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford in January 2025.

In line with accounting standards, impairment tests and reversal assessments were carried out on the Group's cash-generating units ('CGUs') at 30 June 2025. Each individual hotel is deemed to be a CGU for the purposes of impairment testing, as the cash flows generated are independent of other hotels in the Group. As at 30 June 2025, the carrying value of each CGU did not exceed its respective recoverable amount, and no impairment provisions were required.

The Group's property assets were revalued at 30 June 2025, resulting in unrealised revaluation gains of EUR4.0 million which were reflected in full through other comprehensive income and the revaluation reserve; (H1 2024: EUR11.5 million), there was no impact to the profit or loss. Further detail is provided in the 'Property, plant and equipment' section of the consolidated interim financial statements.

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of their estimated useful life, typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets increased by EUR1.7 million to EUR17.8 million for the six-months ended 30 June 2025, primarily due to the full year impact of three leased hotels which opened in the summer of 2024 and a lease amendment made to Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport in October 2024.

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation increased by EUR1.3 million to EUR20.4 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. The increase is due to an acceleration of depreciation on fixtures and fittings at Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport that cannot be transferred on expiry of the licensing agreement in January 2026 and also relates to the additional depreciation of the Maldron Hotel Shoreditch from August 2024.

Finance costs

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 6.1 10.0 Impact of interest rate swaps - (4.5) Net foreign exchange loss on financing activities 0.8 - Other finance costs 0.8 0.5 Finance costs before capitalised interest and excluding lease 7.7 6.0 liability interest Capitalised interest (0.8) (1.6) Finance costs excluding lease liability interest 6.9 4.4 Interest on lease liabilities 26.5 23.3 Finance costs 33.4 27.7 Weighted average interest cost, including the impact of hedges - Sterling denominated borrowings 6.2% 3.3% - Euro denominated borrowings 4.0% 5.0%

Finance costs related to the Group's loans and borrowings (before capitalised interest) amounted to EUR7.7 million in H1 2025, increasing by EUR1.7 million from H1 2024 (EUR6.0 million). The increase is due to a EUR0.8 million net foreign exchange loss on financing activities, higher weighted average interest rates, and higher commitment fee charges that reflect the increased debt package from the October 2024 refinancing.

Interest on loans and borrowings of EUR0.8 million (H1 2024: EUR1.6 million) was capitalised to assets under construction, as this cost was directly attributable to the construction of qualifying assets.

Interest on lease liabilities for the six-month period increased by EUR3.2 million to EUR26.5 million in H1 2025 primarily due to the full period impact of the lease of three new leased hotels opened in the summer of 2024 as well as the lease remeasurement of Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport in October 2024.

Tax charge

The tax charge for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 of EUR3.7 million mainly relates to current tax in respect of profits earned in Ireland during the period. The Group's effective tax rate of 15.8% in H1 2025 has increased from 14.6% in the comparative H1 2024.

At 30 June 2025, deferred tax assets of EUR33.1 million (31 December 2024: EUR33.1 million) have been recognised. The majority of the deferred tax assets relate to corporation tax losses and interest expense carried forward of EUR25.1 million (31 December 2024: EUR25.0 million).

Earnings per share (EPS)

The Group's profit after tax of EUR19.6 million for H1 2025 (H1 2024: EUR35.8 million) represents basic earnings per share of 9.3 cents (H1 2024: 16.0 cents). The Group's profit after tax declined by EUR16.2 million (45%) to EUR19.6 million due primarily to the impact of adjusting items2 in the period (EUR7.6 million) and increases in non-cash accounting charges (depreciation of property, plant and equipment and IFRS 16 charges), in addition to the underlying performance at 'like for like' hotels. Adjusting items2 in H1 2025 primarily related to the transaction costs for the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process of EUR6.2 million. Excluding the impact of adjusting items1, adjusted basic earnings per share1 decreased by 25% to 12.7 cents.

Strong cashflow generation

The Group continues to generate strong Free Cashflow1. Free Cashflow1 for the first six months of 2025 totalled EUR45.7 million, a reduction of EUR2.4 million from H1 2024, driven primarily by lower after-rent earnings from the 'like for like' portfolio and a rise in net interest and finance costs reflecting the impact of higher debt servicing costs. Net cash from operating activities increased by EUR4.5 million mainly driven by working capital movements. Free Cashflow per Share1 was 21.6 cent in H1 2025, marginally ahead of 2024 levels.

At 30 June 2025, the Group's Debt and Lease Service Cover1 remains strong at 2.5x (30 June 2024: 2.7x) with cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR301.7 million (30 June 2024: cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR282.4 million).

Free Cashflow1 Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 Net cash from operating activities 96.0 91.5 Add back acquisition-related costs paid 0.3 - Add back refinancing costs paid 1.7 - Add back strategic review costs paid 0.4 - Add back pre-opening costs 0.2 1.4 Fixed lease payments (33.6) (29.1) Refurbishment capital expenditure paid1 (11.2) (10.8)

The Group made fixed lease payments of EUR33.6 million in the first six months of 2025, a EUR4.5 million increase on H1 2024, driven primarily by the addition of three new leases to the portfolio along with impacts from rent reviews. Lease payments payable under lease contracts as at 30 June 2025 are projected to be EUR33.5 million for the six months ending 31 December 2025 and EUR64.6 million for the year ending 31 December 2026. The Group has also committed to non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under agreements for leases which have not yet commenced at 30 June 2025. Further detail is included in note 12 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

The Group made refurbishment capital expenditure payments totalling EUR11.2 million during the six months ended 30 June 2025 (EUR10.8 million in H1 2024). The expenditure is primarily related to enhancements to hotel public areas, upgrades to plant and machinery infrastructure, and improvements to health and safety systems across the portfolio and to the refurbishment of 135 bedrooms across the Irish portfolio.

The Group spent EUR88.4 million on growth capital expenditure during the first six months of 2025, relating to the acquisition of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport, and the ongoing development works at Clayton Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh and Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin. At 30 June 2025, the Group has future capital expenditure commitments under its contractual agreements totalling EUR47.3 million, of which EUR35.5 million relates to the development of Clayton Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh. It also includes committed capital expenditure at other hotels in the Group.

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, a final dividend for 2024 of 8.4 cents per share was paid on 8 May 2025 at a total cost of EUR17.8 million (year ended 31 December 2024: EUR18.0 million). The Board is not proposing an interim dividend for the first half of 2025.

During the period, 1.2 million shares were repurchased by the Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust'), which were used to satisfy the exercise of vested options under the 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan award. At 30 June 2025, 6,654 ordinary shares were held by the Trust. The cost of these shares (EUR37,844) was recorded directly in equity as Treasury Shares.

Balance sheet

EURmillion 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,781.5 1,711.0 Right-of-use assets 743.9 760.1 Intangible assets and goodwill 56.5 53.6 Other non-current assets4 37.6 41.9 Current assets Trade and other receivables and inventories 48.5 33.6 Cash and cash equivalents 28.2 39.6 Assets held for sale - 20.8 Total assets 2,696.2 2,660.6 Equity 1,399.8 1,419.4 Loans and borrowings at amortised cost 313.7 271.4 Lease liabilities 772.9 778.6 Trade and other payables 108.0 88.6 Other liabilities5 101.8 102.6 Total equity and liabilities 2,696.2 2,660.6

The Group maintains a robust balance sheet position at 30 June 2025 with property, plant and equipment of EUR1.8 billion, cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR301.7 million, and Net Debt to EBITDA after rent1 of 1.7x.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1,781.5 million at 30 June 2025. The increase of EUR70.5 million since 31 December 2024 is driven by additions of EUR105.5 million, net unrealised revaluation gains on property assets of EUR3.5 million, capitalised borrowing and labour costs of EUR0.9 million, partially offset by a depreciation charge of EUR20.3 million for the six-month period and a foreign exchange loss on the retranslation of Sterling-denominated assets of EUR19.1 million.

74% of the Group's property, plant and equipment is located in Dublin and London. The Group revalues its property assets, at owned and effectively owned trading hotels, at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilise asset-specific risk-adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. The independent external valuation also has regard to relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Dublin 7.34% 7.41% Regional Ireland 8.57% 8.56% UK 6.31% 6.31% Group 7.16% 7.17% Additions through acquisitions and capital expenditure Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 EURmillion Acquisition of freehold 83.0 - Construction of new build hotels, hotel extensions and 6.0 12.1 renovations Other development expenditure 5.1 2.2 Total acquisitions and development capital expenditure 94.1 14.3 Total refurbishment capital expenditure1 11.4 11.8 Additions to property, plant and equipment 105.5 26.1

During the period, the Group incurred EUR11.1 million of development capital expenditure with EUR4.4 million mainly relating to the refurbishment of the ground floor and the ongoing 115-bedroom extension of Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, EUR4.5 million (GBP3.8 million) relating to the development of the site of Clayton Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh and EUR1.1 million relating to Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American for the full refurbishment of its meeting and events spaces.

The Group allocates approximately 4% of revenue to refurbishment capital expenditure. The Group incurred EUR11.4 million of refurbishment capital expenditure during the first half of the year which included the refurbishment of 135 bedrooms across the Group along with enhancements to food and beverage infrastructure, health and safety upgrades and energy efficient plant upgrades.

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

At 30 June 2025, the Group's lease liabilities amounted to EUR772.9 million and right-of-use assets amounted to EUR743.9 million.

Lease Right-of-use EURmillion liabilities assets At 31 December 2024 778.6 760.2 Depreciation charge on right-of-use assets - (17.8) Acquisitions through business combinations 7.7 7.7 Remeasurement of lease liabilities 6.1 6.1 Interest on lease liabilities 26.5 - Lease payments (33.6) - Translation adjustment (12.4) (12.3) At 30 June 2025 772.9 743.9

Right-of-use assets are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The initial cost comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease prepayments and accruals at the commencement date, initial direct costs and, where applicable, reclassifications from intangible assets or accounting adjustments related to sale and leasebacks.

Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the outstanding lease payments, discounted using the estimated incremental borrowing rate attributable to the lease. The lease liabilities are subsequently remeasured during the lease term following the completion of rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified. The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 83.0 years (31 December 2024: 82.8 years). Excluding land leases with a lease term of 100 years and over, the weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases would be 27.3 years.

On 26 June 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport after exchanging contracts in November 2024. The Group became party to a ground lease as part of the acquisition and recognised lease liabilities and right-of-use assets of EUR7.7 million.

Following agreed rent reviews and rent adjustments, which formed part of the original lease agreements, certain of the Group's leases were reassessed during the period. This resulted in an increase in lease liabilities and related right-of-use assets of EUR6.1 million.

Further information on the Group's leases including the unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge is set out in note 12 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

Loans and borrowings

The amortised cost of bank loans and private placement notes at 30 June 2025 was EUR313.7 million (31 December 2024: EUR271.4 million). The drawn bank loans and private placement notes, being the amount owed to the lenders, was EUR314.9 million at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR272.6 million).

Sterling borrowings Euro borrowings At 30 June 2025 Total borrowings EURmillion GBPmillion EURmillion Term Loan 100.0 100.0 Revolving credit facility: - Drawn in euro - 91.5 91.5 Private placement notes: - Issued in sterling 52.5 61.4 61.4 - Issued in euro - 62.0 62.0 External loans and borrowings drawn at 30 June 52.5 314.9 314.9 2025 Accounting adjustment to bring to amortised cost (1.2) Loans and borrowings at amortised cost at 30 June 313.7 2025

In October 2024, the Group successfully completed a refinancing of its existing banking facilities securing a EUR475 million multicurrency loan facility consisting of a EUR100 million green term loan and EUR375 million revolving credit facility for a five-year term to 9 October 2029, with two options to extend by a year. In October 2024, the Group also completed its inaugural issuance of EUR124.7 million of green loan notes to institutional investors for terms of five and seven years.

At 30 June 2025, EUR10.0 million of the revolving credit facility was carved out as an ancillary facility for use by the Group as guarantees for hotels in the Continental Europe portfolio.

The Group's covenants, comprising Net Debt to EBITDA (as defined in the Group's bank facility agreement which is equivalent to Net Debt to EBITDA after rent1) and Interest Cover1, were tested on 30 June 2025. The Group complied with its covenants as at 30 June 2025, with covenants stipulating that the Net Debt to EBITDA limit is 4.0x (30 June 2025: 1.7x) and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x (30 June 2025: 14.3x).

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency by using Sterling debt to act as a natural hedge against the impact of Sterling rate fluctuations on the Euro value of the Group's UK assets. The Group is also exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. This is achieved by entering into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk. As at 30 June 2025, the interest rate swaps cover 100% of the Group's term euro denominated borrowings of EUR100.0 million for the period to 9 October 2028. The final year of the term debt, to 9 October 2029, is currently unhedged. The Group's drawn revolving credit facilities of EUR91.5 million as at 30 June 2025 are unhedged.

See Supplementary Financial Information which contains definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') and other definitions.

2 Adjusting items in H1 2025. The adjusting items comprise transaction-related costs of EUR6.2 million (H1 2024: nil), acquisition-related costs of EUR0.6 million (H1 2024: nil), an impairment charge of EUR0.5 million (H1 2024: nil), hotel pre-opening expenses of EUR0.2 million (H1 2024: EUR1.4 million), and disposal-related costs of EUR0.1 million (H1 2024: nil). Further detail on adjusting items is provided in the section titled 'Adjusting items to EBITDA'.

3 The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the performance statistics comparing to H1 2024 for the Dublin segment excludes Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport, which was acquired in June 2025. The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the performance statistics comparing to H1 2024 for the Regional Ireland segment excludes Maldron Hotel Wexford, which was sold in November 2024, and Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford, which was sold in January 2025. The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the performance statistics comparing to H1 2024 for the UK segment excludes Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter (May 2024), Maldron Hotel Brighton (July 2024), Maldron Hotel Liverpool City (July 2024), and Maldron Hotel Shoreditch (August 2024).

4 Other non-current assets comprise deferred tax assets, investment property and other receivables.

5 Other liabilities comprise deferred tax liabilities, provision for liabilities, current tax liabilities and derivative liabilities.

Principal risks and uncertainties

We have considered our risk environment, emerging risks, and risk profiles since we published an assessment of the Group's principal risks and uncertainties with our 2024 annual results announcement (and the 2024 Annual Report). The principal risks and uncertainties currently facing the Group are:

External, geopolitical and economic factors - Dalata operates in an open market, where its activities and performance are influenced by uncertainty from broader geopolitical, economic and government policy factors outside the Group's direct control. Nonetheless, these factors can directly or indirectly impact the Group's strategy, our labour and direct cost base, performance, and the economic environments in which the Group operates.

The Board and executive management team continuously focus on the impact of external factors on our business performance. The Group, with its experienced management team and resilient information systems, is well-equipped to navigate the influence of external factors on our strategy and performance.

Health, safety and security - The Group now operates 56 hotels in Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe. Health, safety, and hotel security concerns will always be a key priority for the Board and executive management.

We have a well-established and resourced health, safety and security framework in our hotels. There is ongoing investment in hotel life, fire and safety systems and servicing, with identified risks remediated promptly. External health and safety risk assessments and food safety audits are conducted across our hotel portfolio. Our new hotels are built to high health and safety standards, and all refurbishments include health and safety as a primary consideration.

Innovation -- We recognise the business imperative to innovate in our business, and innovation is a core objective for senior leadership. Several initiatives have already been implemented across our hotels, improving productivity, customer service, and meeting our customers' needs better.

Executive management also continues to focus on trends across the hospitality market. The Group performs detailed customer research and reviews market trends with feedback from customers and teams on initiatives taken. We allocate resources to develop and implement business efficiencies and innovation and embrace enhanced use of business systems, new and emerging technologies, and information to support innovation.

Developing, recruiting and retaining our people - Our people are a key asset to our business. Our strategy is to develop our management and operational expertise, where possible, from within our existing teams. This expertise can be deployed throughout our business, particularly at management levels in our new hotels. We also recruit and retain well-trained and motivated people to deliver our desired customer service levels at our hotels.

The Group invests in extensive development programmes, including hotel management and graduate development programmes across various business-related areas. These programmes are continually reviewed to reflect growing business needs and competencies. We also implement a broad range of retention strategies (such as employee benefits, workplace culture, training, employee development programmes, progression opportunities and working conditions).

Cyber security, data and privacy - In the current environment, all businesses face heightened information security risks associated with increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks, ransomware attacks and attacks targeting company data.

The ongoing security of our information technology platforms is crucial to the Board. The Group has invested in a modern, standardised technology platform supported by trusted IT partners. Our Information Security Management System is based on ISO27001 and audited twice annually. An established data privacy and protection structure, including dedicated specialist resources, is operational across our business.

Expansion and development strategy - The Group's strategy is to expand its activities in the UK and European markets, adopting a predominantly capital-light and long-term leasing model or directly financing a project, enabled by the Group's financial position.

The Group has extensive acquisitions and development expertise within its central office function to identify opportunities and leverage its relationships, funding flexibility and financial position as a preferred partner. The Board has an agreed development strategy, scrutinises all development projects before commencement and is regularly updated on the progress of the development programme. Agreed financial criteria and due diligence are completed for all projects, including specific site selection criteria, detailed city analysis and market intelligence.

Our culture and values - The rollout of our business model depends on the retention and growth of our strong culture. We have defined Group values embedded in how we behave as a Group and as individuals, as set out in the Group's Code of Conduct. These are supported by internal structures that support and oversee expected behaviours. We also use wide-ranging measures to assess and monitor our culture, which are reviewed with the Board and management teams.

Climate change, ESG and decarbonisation strategy - The Board is keenly aware of the risks to society associated with climate change and environmental matters. We are also aware that being a socially responsible business supports our strategic objectives and benefits society and the communities in which we operate. We risk not meeting stakeholder expectations in this regard, particularly concerning target setting, environmental performance, compliance reporting and corporate performance.

The ESG Committee actively supports the Board in overseeing the development and implementation of the Group's strategy and targets in this area. A climate change and decarbonisation strategy exists across our businesses, with published environmental targets.

Transaction execution risk - There is a risk that the proposed sale of the business may not be completed, including the possibility that the required shareholder, regulatory or court approvals may not be secured. Should the sale not be sanctioned, this could lead to uncertainty for the business.

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

For the half-year ended 30 June 2025

The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ("Transparency Directive"), and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland.

In preparing the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial report, the Directors are required to:

-- prepare and present the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 Interim

Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank

of Ireland; -- ensure the condensed set of consolidated financial statements has adequate disclosures; -- select and apply appropriate accounting policies; -- make accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances; and -- assess the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going

concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Company

or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Directors are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining such internal controls as they determine are necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed set of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

1. the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial report of Dalata

Hotel Group plc ("the Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("the interim financial information") which

comprises the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of

financial position, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash

flows and the related explanatory notes, have been presented and prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim

Financial Reporting, as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive and Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of

Ireland.

2. the interim financial information presented, as required by the Transparency Directive, includes:

a. an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year, and

their impact on the condensed set of consolidated financial statements;

b. a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year;

c. related parties' transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and

that have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the enterprise during that period;

and

d. any changes in the related parties' transactions described in the last annual report that could have a material

effect on the financial position or performance of the enterprise in the first six months of the current

financial year.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the Republic of Ireland governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board

John Hennessy Dermot Crowley

Director Director

Unaudited condensed consolidated

interim financial statements

for the six months ended 30 June 2025

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue 4 306,463 302,345 Cost of sales (114,154) (111,271) Gross profit 192,309 191,074 Administrative expenses 5 (136,352) (122,187) Other income 725 706 Operating profit 56,682 69,593 Net finance costs 7 (33,388) (27,713) Profit before tax 23,294 41,880 Tax charge 9 (3,690) (6,109)

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the 19,604 35,771 Company Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of property 11 4,029 11,547 Related deferred tax 776 (2,037) 4,805 9,510 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange (loss)/gain on translating foreign operations (17,751) 14,596 Gain/(loss) on net investment hedge 1,958 (5,367) Fair value (loss)/gain on cash flow hedges (364) 961 Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss - (4,534) Related deferred tax 46 893 (16,111) 6,549 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net (11,306) 16,059 of tax Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners 8,298 51,830 of the Company Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 23 9.3 cents 16.0 cents Diluted earnings per share 23 9.1 cents 15.9 cents 30 June 31 December 2024 2025 (Audited) Assets Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 56,524 53,649 Property, plant and equipment 11 1,781,502 1,710,974 Right-of-use assets 12 743,901 760,151 Investment property 1,334 1,518 Deferred tax assets 19 33,089 33,100 Other receivables 13 3,102 7,362 Total non-current assets 2,619,452 2,566,754 Current assets Trade and other receivables 13 46,073 30,842 Inventories 2,451 2,761 Cash and cash equivalents 28,206 39,575 Assets held for sale 14 - 20,717 Total current assets 76,730 93,895 Total assets 2,696,182 2,660,649

Equity Share capital 21 2,115 2,129 Share premium 21 507,365 507,365 Treasury shares reserve 21 (37) (19) Capital reserve 107,118 107,104 Share-based payment reserve 6,329 7,955 Hedging reserve (532) (214) Revaluation reserve 469,481 468,605 Translation reserve (9,470) 6,323 Retained earnings 317,454 320,157 Total equity 1,399,823 1,419,405 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 18 313,668 271,384 Lease liabilities 12 759,611 764,619 Deferred tax liabilities 19 93,476 92,763 Provision for liabilities 16 4,880 5,708 Other Payables 15 128 19 Derivative liabilities 609 244 Total non-current liabilities 1,172,372 1,134,737 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 12 13,296 13,939 Trade and other payables 15 107,851 88,652 Current tax liabilities 482 1,576 Provision for liabilities 16 2,358 2,340 Total current liabilities 123,987 106,507 Total liabilities 1,296,359 1,241,244 Total equity and liabilities 2,696,182 2,660,649 Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Treasury Capital payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium Shares reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2025 2,129 507,365 (19) 107,104 7,955 (214) 468,605 6,323 320,157 1,419,405 Comprehensive income: Profit for the - - - - - - - - 19,604 19,604 period Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - (17,751) - (17,751) foreign operations Gain on net - - - - - - - 1,958 - 1,958 investment hedge Revaluation of - - - - - - 4,029 - - 4,029 property Fair value movement on cash - - - - - (364) - - - (364) flow hedges Release of cumulative revaluation gains - - - - - - (3,929) - 3,929 - on disposal of hotel Related deferred - - - - - 46 776 - - 822 tax Total comprehensive - - - - - (318) 876 (15,793) 23,533 8,298 income for the period Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 2,846 - - - - 2,846 payments Transfer from share-based payment reserve - - - - (4,579) - - - 4,579 - to retained earnings Dividends paid - - - - - - - - (17,767) (17,767) Repurchase of - - (6,567) - - - - - - (6,567) treasury shares Issue of treasury - - 6,549 - - - - - (6,535) 14 shares Purchase and cancellation of (14) - - 14 - - - - (6,513) (6,513) treasury shares Related deferred - - - - 107 - - - - 107 tax Total transactions with (14) - (18) 14 (1,626) - - - (26,236) (27,880) owners of the Company

