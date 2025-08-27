Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
27.08.25 | 08:02
6,370 Euro
+0,16 % +0,010
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3806,46009:22
6,3606,43008:53
Dow Jones News
27.08.2025 08:33 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results -23-

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results 
27-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Revenue growth and strong Free Cashflow delivered in H1 2025 
 
Continued Portfolio Expansion and recommended cash offer of EUR6.45 per share following rigorous Strategic Review 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
  
 
Dublin and London | 27 August 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest 
independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, announces its results for the 
six-month period ended 30 June 2025. 
 
EURmillion                              H1 2025    H1 2024    Variance* 
 
Revenue                               306.5     302.3     +1% 
 
Adjusted EBITDA1                          102.5     107.6     (5%) 
 
Profit after tax                          19.6      35.8      (45%) 
 
                                                     
 
Basic earnings per share (cents)                  9.3c      16.0c     (42%) 
 
Adjusted basic earnings per share1 (cents)             12.7c     16.9c     (25%) 
 
                                                     
 
Free Cashflow1                           45.7      48.1      (5%) 
 
Free Cashflow per Share1 (cents)                  21.6c     21.5c     - 
 
                                            
                                                            
 
Group key performance indicators (as reported)                             
 
RevPAR (EUR)1                             108.61     110.77     (2%) 
 
Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)1                    140.75     142.67     (1%) 
                                                           
 
Occupancy %                             77.2%     77.6%     (40bps) 
                                                           
 
Group key performance indicators ('like for like' or 'LFL')                       
                                                           
 
'Like for like' or 'LFL' RevPAR (EUR)1                109.78     111.69     (2%)

*Throughout this release, all percentage variance comparisons are made comparing the performance for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 (H1 2025) to the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 (H1 2024), unless otherwise stated.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented:

"The first half of 2025 has certainly been a busy one for everyone in Dalata. After announcing a strategic review on March 6th, the Board and executive team worked tirelessly in ensuring that the best result was achieved for shareholders. On July 15th, the Board recommended an all-cash offer of EUR6.45 per share from the Pandox Consortium which represents a 49.7% premium to the twelve-month volume-weighted average share price up to March 6th. I believe that this represents a very positive outcome for shareholders which is why the Board is unanimously recommending the offer.

Having met with Pandox and Scandic on a number of occasions, I am confident that the acquisition will also be a very positive outcome for the people working within Dalata. I look forward to working in close partnership with our new owners to enable Dalata and its people to continue to grow and prosper within a larger international hotel company.

Despite the potential for distraction by the strategic review, our team remained focused and delivered a very strong operational performance as well as continuing to grow our development pipeline. Notwithstanding the external commentary of a challenging year for tourism in Ireland, on a 'like for like' basis, our RevPAR in Dublin and Regional Ireland is at the same level as the same period last year. However, continued increases in costs and especially pay rates puts downward pressure on our margins. The UK market has been more challenging, and this has impacted on our RevPAR performance with a 3.5% reduction versus last year. Our focus on innovation and looking for smarter ways to do things has helped to protect our margins across all geographies.

Growing a development pipeline whilst in the midst of a strategic review and 'formal sales process' is challenging and in that respect, I am especially pleased that we secured a second hotel opportunity in Edinburgh and our first hotels in Berlin and Madrid. We also completed the purchase of the Radisson Blu hotel in Dublin Airport which will be rebranded Clayton next year. Construction continues at our new Maldron hotel in Croke Park, our new Clayton hotel in Edinburgh and the extension at our Clayton hotel in Cardiff Lane. For the first time in the history of Dalata, when you include the pipeline rooms, we will have more rooms outside the Republic of Ireland than within it - we truly have become an international hotel company.

Since I took over as CEO, I have placed our people and our customers amongst my highest priorities. I am delighted to report that both our employee engagement scores, and customer satisfaction scores are at the highest levels in the history of Dalata. Innovation has also been a high priority and this year alone, we have rolled out a new CRM, a customer experience platform, a new revenue management system and a new recruitment tool. Our focus on sustainability continues to be recognised with industry leading scores across a range of third-party measurement platforms.

I passionately believe in the potential of our Clayton and Maldron brands. The digital transformation of our marketing activities together with the brands refresh that we carried out last year are contributing to the ongoing growth in direct bookings - up 8% on a 'like for like' basis versus the same period last year.

If shareholders approve the recommended offer on September 11th, and the other regulatory conditions are satisfied, this is likely to be our last financial results announcement as a PLC. While in some ways that is a sad occasion, I am happy that the Board is recommending a strategy that is in the best interests of shareholders. This strategy will also allow the people within Dalata to continue to deliver the 'heart of hospitality' to our guests whilst growing the Clayton and Maldron brands within a powerful international hotel company".

Attractive portfolio delivers resilient operational performance

-- Revenue of EUR306.5 million, up 1%, supported by new additions to the portfolio. -- Adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR102.5 million, down 5% due to lower RevPAR and the impact of cost inflation. -- Free Cashflow1 generation remains strong; EUR45.7 million (21.6 cent per share) for the first six months of 2025

after refurbishment capex and finance costs. -- Profit after tax decreased to EUR19.6 million primarily driven by Strategic Review related costs and an increase in

non-cash accounting charges. -- 'Like for like' RevPAR1 of EUR109.78, down 2% versus H1 2024, with Dalata Dublin hotels outperforming the Dublin

market. -- 'Like for like' Hotel EBITDAR margin1 down 210 bps to 37.5% (H1 2024: 39.6%). In a lower RevPAR environment,

meaningful progress has been achieved in offsetting general cost rises and payroll inflation through new systems

and technologies, operational efficiencies and innovation, further supported by a reduction in energy costs. -- Continued focus on people and service, with strong employee engagement scores (H1 2025: 9.0; H1 2024: 8.9) and

consistently high customer satisfaction ratings (H1 2025: 87%; H1 2024: 85%). -- Continued growth in direct bookings (+8% on 'like for like' basis versus H1 2024), and brand share of online

transient room nights.

Portfolio Growth

-- Dalata has delivered strong execution of its expansion strategy, securing four hotels in prime capital city

locations during the period, which will add over 1,000 rooms to the portfolio with an additional extension

potential of 250+ rooms at Dublin Airport.

-- Clayton Hotel Tiergarten, Berlin: a 274-bedroom hotel centrally located between the Kurfürstendamm and the

Brandenburg Gate under a 25-year operating lease with an 18-month refurbishment programme due to open in H2

2026.

-- Clayton Hotel Valdebebas, Madrid: a 243-bedroom hotel near Madrid International Airport under a 15-year

operating lease due to open in H1 2029, with two 5-year tenant extension options.

-- Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport: a 229-bedroom existing property located within 600m of Terminal 2 Dublin

Airport, acquired for EUR83 million and completed in June 2025 (extension potential of 250+ rooms). To be

rebranded Clayton next year.

-- Clayton Hotel Morrison Street, Edinburgh: a 256-bedroom development ideally located next to the Edinburgh

International Conference Centre, expected to open in H1 2028.

-- Excellent progress on the construction development works at Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin (Q2 2026), Clayton

Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh (Q4 2026) and Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin extension (Q2 2027).

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results -2-

-- Capex requirements for projects currently under development estimated to be in excess of EUR70 million.

Robust financial position

Dalata continued to apply a disciplined, capital allocation strategy, pursuing acquisitions, developments and lease arrangements that meet its strict financial and operational criteria.

-- Hotel assets valued at approximately EUR1.8 billion as of 30 June 2025, with 74% of the portfolio value located in

key urban markets of Dublin and London, positioning the business to drive future performance and growth. -- Portfolio remains well-maintained, supported by EUR11.4 million in refurbishment investment during H1 2025, including

the upgrade of 135 bedrooms. -- Long-term, stable lease profile with a weighted average unexpired lease term 27.3 years, (excluding land leases

with a lease term of 100 years and over) and predominantly fixed rent structures until 2026. -- Net Debt to EBITDA after rent¹ of 1.7x. -- Normalised Return on Invested Capital¹ of 11.7% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2025 (year ended 31 December 2024:

12.5%).

Continue to progress sustainability strategy

-- Achieved a 37% reduction in scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions per room sold in H1 2025 versus H1 2019. -- Received the top industry rating from Sustainalytics (Low Risk - 16.4) and maintained our AAA (Leader) rating from

MSCI, recognising Dalata as a leading industry performer. -- Attained the 'Gold' standard from Green Tourism for all hotels. -- The Group published its first sustainability report in March in line with CSRD reporting obligations and is working

to establish new near-term reduction targets.

Successful conclusion to rigorous Strategic Review

On 6 March 2025, Dalata announced its intention to explore strategic options aimed at optimising capital opportunities and enhancing shareholder value.

-- A comprehensive sales process followed, attracting strong interest from trade buyers, strategic investors,

financial institutions and financial sponsors. In parallel, the Board also evaluated additional strategic

alternatives, including extending on-market share buy-back programmes, larger capital returns to shareholders, and

considering asset disposals or significant sale and leaseback arrangements. -- On 15 July 2025, the Board unanimously recommended a cash offer by Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited (Bidco) a

newly-incorporated company wholly-owned by Pandox AB ("Pandox") and Eiendomsspar AS ("Eiendomsspar", and together

with Pandox and Bidco, the "Consortium") for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dalata (other than

Dalata Shares in the beneficial ownership of Bidco) (the Acquisition), to be implemented by way of a Scheme of

Arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 (the Scheme). -- Under the terms of the Acquisition, Dalata Shareholders will be entitled to receive EUR6.45 in cash per Dalata Share.

The offer represents a 35.5% premium to the closing price of EUR4.76 per Dalata Share on 5 March 2025 (being the last

business day prior to the launch of the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process) and a 49.7% premium to the

volume-weighted average price of EUR4.31 per Dalata Share for the twelve-month period ended on 5 March 2025 and an

equity value of approximately EUR1.4 billion on a fully diluted basis. -- The consortium of Pandox and Eiendomsspar are established hotel investors, well positioned to support Dalata's

long-term growth ambition. -- Framework agreement with Pandox's long-term operating partner, Scandic Hotels Group AB, to be an operating partner

for the existing Dalata portfolio. -- The Dalata Board believes that the Acquisition is in the best interests of Dalata Shareholders and represents the

most effective route to enhance value for shareholders, relative to Dalata's other strategic options which have

been considered as part of the Strategic Review. As publicly announced, the Board posted a scheme document to

Dalata Shareholders on 12 August 2025 (the Scheme Document) and has convened Scheme Meetings and an EGM to be held

at Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport, Stockhole Lane, Clonshagh, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 X3H5 on 11 September 2025. -- The Acquisition is conditional on, among other things, (i) the approval by Dalata Shareholders of the Scheme

Meeting Resolution and the EGM Resolutions (other than the Rule 16 Resolution) (as such terms are defined in the

Scheme Document); (ii) the receipt of any necessary regulatory or other approvals, in particular from the European

Commission; and (iii) the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court. If the Scheme is approved and becomes effective

it will be binding on all scheme shareholders, irrespective of whether or not they attended or voted in favour or

at all at the Scheme Meetings or the EGM. The Scheme is expected to become Effective in November 2025. -- Having regard to the Acquisition and its expected timetable, the Board has resolved not to propose an interim

dividend for the first half of 2025. This is consistent with the terms of the recommended offer and means the offer

price is not reduced by the amount of any dividend distribution.

Outlook

The Group's 'like for like' RevPAR1 for July/August is expected to be c. 2.5% behind on 2024 levels. RevPAR for the 'like for like' Dublin and UK portfolios are expected to be 2.5% and 2.3% behind for the same period respectively, while RevPAR for the 'like for like' Regional Ireland portfolio is expected to be 2.4% ahead.

We continue to monitor the economic backdrop and market uncertainty, demand levels are supported by strong levels of flight volumes and an event schedule that will drive international interest particularly in Dublin. The second half of the year will also benefit from the acquisition of Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport and the full year impact of the four UK openings in mid-2024.

The business benefits from its exceptional portfolio of modern, centrally located hotels, its access to a pool of talented staff supported in their learning and development by the Dalata Academy and the growing customer awareness of the Clayton and Maldron brand in its core markets. Looking ahead to the rest of the year we remain confident in our ability to continue to perform strongly as a business.

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.8bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 56 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, Dalata reported revenue of EUR306.5 million, basic earnings per share of 9.3 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.6 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Conference Call

There will be no conference call accompanying this results release. Any questions can be directed to the contacts below.

Contacts 

Dalata Hotel Group plc               investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
 Dermot Crowley, CEO                Tel +353 1 206 9400 
 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
 
Graham White, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting 
 
  
 
Joint Group Brokers                   
 
Davy: Anthony Farrell                Tel +353 1 679 6363 
 
Berenberg: Ben Wright / Clayton Bush        Tel +44 203 753 3069 
 
                             
 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting     Tel +353 87 737 9089 
 
Declan Kearney/Sam Moore / Rugile Nenortaite    dalata@fticonsulting.com

Note on forward-looking information

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Half Year 2025 financial performance 

EURmillion                            Six months ended 30 June   Six months ended 30 June 
                                2025             2024 
 
 
                                                 
 
Revenue                            306.5            302.3 
 
Hotel EBITDAR1                         113.5            117.9 
 
Hotel variable lease costs                   (0.9)            (1.5) 
 
Hotel EBITDA1                         112.6            116.4 
 
Other income (excluding gain on disposal of property, plant  0.7             0.7 
and equipment) 
 
 
Central costs                         (8.0)            (7.9) 
 
Share-based payments expense                  (2.8)            (1.6) 
 
Adjusted EBITDA1                        102.5            107.6 
 
Adjusting items1,2                       (7.6)            (2.8) 
 
Group EBITDA1                         94.9             104.8 
 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation (20.4)            (19.1) 
 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets              (17.8)            (16.1) 
 
Operating profit                        56.7             69.6 
 
Interest on lease liabilities                 (26.5)            (23.3) 
 
Other interest and finance costs                (6.9)            (4.4) 
 
Profit before tax                       23.3             41.9 
 
Tax charge                           (3.7)            (6.1) 
 
Profit for the period                     19.6             35.8 
 
                                                 
 
Earnings per share (cents) - basic               9.3c             16.0 
 
Adjusted earnings per share1 (cents) - basic          12.7c            16.9 
 
Hotel EBITDAR margin1                     37.0%            39.0% 
Group KPIs (as reported)                
 
                             
 
RevPAR1 (EUR)             108.61    110.77 
 
Occupancy              77.2%     77.6% 
 
Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)     140.75    142.67 
 
                             
 
'Like for like' Group KPIs1               
 
                             
 
RevPAR (EUR)             109.78    111.69 
 
Occupancy              77.9%     77.9% 
 
Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)     140.93    143.38

Summary of hotel performance

The Group delivered revenue of EUR306.5 million in the first six months of 2025, representing an increase of 1.4% versus H1 2024. The growth is driven primarily by contributions from new openings and additions, which added EUR16.4 million to revenue. This was partially offset by the sale of two hotels, Maldron Hotel Wexford (Nov 2024) and Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford (Jan 2025), which resulted in a EUR6.9 million revenue reduction period on period. Revenue at 'like for like' hotels decreased by EUR6.6 million, primarily driven by the Continental Europe and UK portfolios.

Reported Group RevPAR1 of EUR108.61 for H1 2025 was 2.0% below H1 2024, primarily due to a UK RevPAR reduction. Group 'LFL' RevPAR1 of EUR109.78 was 1.7% behind H1 2024 with an increase of 1.0% for the first three months of the year, offset by a 3.6% decrease in Q2 2025.

Dublin portfolio 'LFL' RevPAR1 experienced growth of 0.1% in the first six months of the year compared to H1 2024, a positive result given the strong events calendar in 2024. RevPAR1 at the 'LFL' Regional Ireland hotels increased by 0.2% in comparison to 2024 levels.

UK portfolio 'LFL' RevPAR1 was 3.5% down in the first six months of the year compared to H1 2024 with a reduction in London hotels and some regional UK locations.

There has been a general softening in demand in the Continental Europe portfolio. In addition, Düsseldorf was a host city of Euro 2024 and there was an absence of large fair events in H1 this year.

The Group's food and beverage ('F&B') revenue declined by 2.7% in H1 2025 to EUR57.2 million (H1 2024: EUR58.8 million), driven by disposals in the portfolio of two Wexford hotels and softer demand in Continental Europe. 'Like for like' F&B revenue decreased by 2.1%. However, ongoing initiatives including refreshed menus, enhanced service training and new digital ordering solutions are enhancing customer engagement and upselling to support margin preservation and future growth.

Overall, the Group delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR113.5 million, representing a 3.7% decrease (H1 2024: EUR117.9 million). On a 'like for like' basis Hotel EBITDAR1 decreased by EUR8.0 million (down 6.8%) to EUR108.6 million. The Group managed payroll costs well on the back of innovation initiatives which limited the overall payroll increase to 2.4%, EUR1.8 million, despite minimum wage increases of 6.3% in Ireland from January 2025 (12.4% in January 2024), National Living Wage increases of 6.7% in the UK from April 2025 (9.8% in April 2024) and significant increases to National Insurance contributions in the UK from April 2025.

'Like for like'1 gas and electricity costs decreased by EUR0.8 million (7%) from H1 2024 to EUR10.8 million primarily due to improved unit pricing, in addition to further consumption savings.

The Group achieved a 'like-for-like' Hotel EBITDAR margin of 37.5% in H1 2025, 210bps below the 2024 figure of 39.6%, despite cost pressures and a more challenging RevPAR environment. The underlying performance was supported by the Group's decentralised structure, where on-the-ground operations teams respond dynamically to shifting market conditions. 

EURmillion                         Revenue    Operating costs    Adjusted EBITDA1 
 
Six months ended 30 June 2024               302.3     (194.7)        107.6 
 
Movement at 'like for like' hotels1            (6.6)     (1.1)         (7.7) 
 
Hotels added to the portfolio during either period3    16.4      (11.4)         5.0 
 
Hotel disposals3                     (6.9)     5.5          (1.4) 
 
Movement in other income and Group expenses        -       (1.4)         (1.4) 
 
Effect of FX                       1.3      (0.9)         0.4 
 
Six months ended 30 June 2025               306.5     (204.0)        102.5

Performance review | Segmental analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe.

1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio 

EURmillion                    Six months ended 30 June 2025    Six months ended 30 June 2024 
 
As reported                                        
 
Room revenue                  101.7                102.0 
 
Food and beverage revenue            25.4                25.1 
 
Other revenue                  9.2                 8.7 
 
Revenue                     136.3                135.8 
 
Hotel EBITDAR1                 60.5                62.6 
 
Hotel EBITDAR margin %1             44.3%                46.0% 
 
                                              
 
Performance statistics ('like for like'3)    Six months ended 30 June 2025    Six months ended 30 June 2024 
 
                                              
 
RevPAR1 (EUR)                   126.19               126.11 
 
Occupancy                    82.5%                80.9% 
 
Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)           153.05               155.87 
 
  
                                           
  
 
Dublin owned and leased portfolio        30 June 2025            30 June 2024 
 
Hotels at period end              18                 17 
 
Room numbers at period end           4,675                4,446

The Dublin portfolio consists of eight Maldron hotels and seven Clayton hotels, The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel and Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport. 11 hotels are owned, and seven hotels are operated under leases. The acquisition of the Radisson Dublin Blu Hotel Dublin Airport for EUR83 million completed in June 2025, adding 229 rooms to the Dublin portfolio.

Like for Like RevPAR1 for the first six months of 2025 has marginally increased at 0.1% versus the 2024 comparative outperforming the 0.2% decline in the wider Dublin market as reported by STR (Smith Travel Research). The January and February period started strongly, outperforming 2024 comparative RevPAR by 5.7%. Dalata's Dublin portfolio achieved occupancy above 82% for the first six months of the year with 32 compression nights where occupancy exceeded approximately 95%, versus 26 in the wider market, and limited ARR1 decline to 1.8%. The Dublin market continues to absorb additional room supply, driven by new hotel openings and the return of government-contracted room stock, adding roughly 400 rooms in H1 2025.

Total revenue for H1 2025 was EUR136.3 million, marginally above H1 2024 levels, driven by 1% growth in F&B revenues to EUR25.4 million and a EUR0.5 million increase in other revenue. The Dublin portfolio delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR60.5 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, representing a 3% decline versus H1 2024 impacted by a 6.3% increase in the National Minimum Wage from January 2025. The portfolio achieved Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 44.3% for the first six months of 2025 (2024: 46.0%). Ongoing efficiency and innovation projects continue to mitigate the impact of payroll inflation on Hotel EBITDAR margins.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio 

EURmillion                     Six months ended 30 June 2025    Six months ended 30 June 2024 
 
As reported                                        
 
Room revenue                   29.3                33.2 
 
Food and beverage revenue            10.6                13.5 
 
Other revenue                  4.2                 4.5 
 
Revenue                     44.1                51.2 
 
Hotel EBITDAR1                  12.8                15.0 
 
Hotel EBITDAR margin %1             29.0%                29.4% 
 
                                              
 
Performance statistics ('like for like'3)    Six months ended 30 June 2025    Six months ended 30 June 2024 
 
                                              
 
RevPAR1 (EUR)                   100.96               100.76 
 
Occupancy                    73.7%                74.6% 
 
Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)           137.02               135.00 
 
                                              
 
Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio   30 June 2025            30 June 2024 
 
Hotels at period end               11                 13 
 
Room numbers at period end            1,599                1,867

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises six Maldron hotels and five Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 10 hotels are owned, and one is operated under a lease.

LFL RevPAR1 for the first six months of 2025 increased by 0.2% versus 2024 levels. LFL ARR rose 1.5% to EUR137.02, occupancy of 73.7% was 90 bps below H1 2024 with January affected by adverse weather which disrupted travel and short-stay activity.

Total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was EUR44.1 million, EUR7.1 million (14%) behind H1 2024 levels, primarily due to the disposal of two Wexford hotels.

The region delivered LFL Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR12.9 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, a 6% reduction on H1 2024 'like for like' levels. The 'like for like' portfolio achieved an EBITDAR margin1 of 29.4% for the first six months of 2025, 190 bps lower than 2024 due to a lower RevPAR environment and increasing costs, particularly wage increases despite ongoing innovations and efficiencies.

3. UK Hotel Portfolio 

Local currency - GBPmillion            Six months ended 30 June 2025    Six months ended 30 June 2024 
 
As reported                                        
 
Room revenue                  73.9                64.9 
 
Food and beverage revenue            14.7                13.4 
 
Other revenue                  4.4                 3.8 
 
Revenue                     93.0                82.1 
 
Hotel EBITDAR1                 30.3                29.4 
 
Hotel EBITDAR margin %1             32.6%                35.8% 
 
                                              
 
Performance statistics ('like for like'3)    Six months ended 30 June 2025    Six months ended 30 June 2024 
 
                                              
 
RevPAR1 (GBP)                   80.72                83.63 
 
Occupancy                    76.1%                76.9% 
 
Average room rate (ARR) (GBP)           106.08               108.80 
 
                                              
 
                                              
 
UK owned and leased portfolio          30 June 2025            30 June 2024 
 
Hotels at period end              22                 19 
 
Room numbers at period end           5,080                4,430

At 30 June 2025, the UK hotel portfolio comprised 12 Clayton hotels and 10 Maldron hotels. Five hotels are situated in London, four in Manchester following the opening of Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter in May 2024, 10 in other large regional UK cities and three in Northern Ireland. 10 hotels are owned, 10 are operated under long-term leases and two hotels are effectively owned through a 122-year lease and a 200-year lease.

'LFL' RevPAR1 for the UK portfolio decreased by 3.5% for the first six months of 2025 versus 2024 levels, with decreases across both occupancy (-80 bps) and average room rate (-2.5%). Four hotels added in 2024 continue to ramp up and have increased EBITDAR by GBP4.1 million during the period.

Overall, total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was GBP93.0 million, GBP10.9 million (13%) ahead of H1 2024 levels, with hotels added to the portfolio during 2024 contributing the GBP13.6 million of uplift offset by the 'LFL' hotels contributing to a decrease of GBP2.7 million.

The UK portfolio delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of GBP30.3 million, 3% ahead of H1 2024 levels. Food and beverage revenue of GBP14.7 million performed 10% ahead of H1 2024 levels (GBP13.4 million). The uplift is primarily driven by hotels added to the portfolio during 2024.

'Like for like' Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 33.1% decreased by 270 bps period on period, reflecting the lower revenues and the increased cost environment, particularly the 6.7% increase in the National Living Wage from April 2025 which followed an April 2024 increase of 9.8%.

4. Continental Europe Hotel Portfolio 

EURmillion                  Six months ended 30 June 2025    Six months ended 30 June 2024 
 
As reported                                      
 
Room revenue                11.4                 13.7 
 
Food and beverage revenue          3.7                 4.5 
 
Other revenue                0.6                 0.9 
 
Revenue                   15.7                 19.1 
 
Hotel EBITDAR1               4.4                 5.9 
 
Hotel EBITDAR margin %1           27.9%                30.9% 
 
                                            
 
Performance statistics (as reported)    Six months ended 30 June 2025    Six months ended 30 June 2024 
 
                                            
 
RevPAR1 (EUR)                 110.98                132.58 
 
Occupancy                  67.6%                71.2% 
 
Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)         164.10                186.15 
 
                                            
 
Continental Europe leased portfolio     30 June 2025             30 June 2024 
 
Hotels at period end            2                  2 
 
Room numbers at period end         566                 566

The Continental Europe hotel portfolio includes Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf (393 rooms) which was added to the portfolio in February 2022 and Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American (173 rooms) which was added in October 2023.

The portfolio's current performance is back in H1 2025 when compared to a very strong H1 2024. Düsseldorf was a host city for Euro 2024 benefitting from high occupancy levels which contributed to higher revenue levels in H1 2024. Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American was partially impacted by refurbishment works ongoing until May 2025 (capital expenditure of EUR1.3 million incurred during the period). A new meeting and events space (M&E) is now open, and the reception area of the hotel has been completely refurbished.

Central costs and share-based payment expense

Central costs totalled EUR8.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025, broadly in line with the prior period (H1 2024: EUR7.9 million).

Adjusting items to EBITDA 

EURmillion                 Six months ended 30 June 2025  Six months ended 30 June 2024 
  
 
                                                
  
 
       Reversal of previous impairment charges  -                1.7 
  
 
       Impairment charges            (0.5)              (3.2) 
  
 
Hotel pre-opening expenses               (0.2)              (1.3) 
 
       Disposal-related costs          (0.1)              - 
  
 
       Acquisition-related costs         (0.6)              - 
  
 
       Strategic review transaction costs    (6.2)              - 
  
 
       Adjusting items1             (7.6)              (2.8)

Strategic review transaction costs of EUR6.2 million were incurred during the period in connection with the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process.

In November 2024, it was announced that Dalata had exchanged contracts for the purchase of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport, for a consideration of EUR83.1 million. On 19 June 2025, the Group received approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and subsequently completed the acquisition on 26 June 2025. Further detail can be found in note 10 to the interim financial statements. EUR0.6 million of acquisition-related costs were incurred in relation to this transaction during the period ended 30 June 2025.

Disposal-related costs relate to the completion of the sale of the Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford in January 2025.

In line with accounting standards, impairment tests and reversal assessments were carried out on the Group's cash-generating units ('CGUs') at 30 June 2025. Each individual hotel is deemed to be a CGU for the purposes of impairment testing, as the cash flows generated are independent of other hotels in the Group. As at 30 June 2025, the carrying value of each CGU did not exceed its respective recoverable amount, and no impairment provisions were required.

The Group's property assets were revalued at 30 June 2025, resulting in unrealised revaluation gains of EUR4.0 million which were reflected in full through other comprehensive income and the revaluation reserve; (H1 2024: EUR11.5 million), there was no impact to the profit or loss. Further detail is provided in the 'Property, plant and equipment' section of the consolidated interim financial statements.

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of their estimated useful life, typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets increased by EUR1.7 million to EUR17.8 million for the six-months ended 30 June 2025, primarily due to the full year impact of three leased hotels which opened in the summer of 2024 and a lease amendment made to Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport in October 2024.

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation increased by EUR1.3 million to EUR20.4 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. The increase is due to an acceleration of depreciation on fixtures and fittings at Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport that cannot be transferred on expiry of the licensing agreement in January 2026 and also relates to the additional depreciation of the Maldron Hotel Shoreditch from August 2024.

Finance costs 

EURmillion                             Six months ended 30 June  Six months ended 30 June 
                                 2025            2024 
 
 
                                                 
 
Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings          6.1            10.0 
 
Impact of interest rate swaps                  -             (4.5) 
 
Net foreign exchange loss on financing activities        0.8            - 
 
Other finance costs                       0.8            0.5 
 
Finance costs before capitalised interest and excluding lease  7.7            6.0 
liability interest 
 
 
Capitalised interest                       (0.8)           (1.6) 
 
Finance costs excluding lease liability interest         6.9            4.4 
 
Interest on lease liabilities                  26.5            23.3 
 
Finance costs                          33.4            27.7 
 
Weighted average interest cost, including the impact of hedges                  
 
- Sterling denominated borrowings                6.2%            3.3% 
 
- Euro denominated borrowings                  4.0%            5.0%

Finance costs related to the Group's loans and borrowings (before capitalised interest) amounted to EUR7.7 million in H1 2025, increasing by EUR1.7 million from H1 2024 (EUR6.0 million). The increase is due to a EUR0.8 million net foreign exchange loss on financing activities, higher weighted average interest rates, and higher commitment fee charges that reflect the increased debt package from the October 2024 refinancing.

Interest on loans and borrowings of EUR0.8 million (H1 2024: EUR1.6 million) was capitalised to assets under construction, as this cost was directly attributable to the construction of qualifying assets.

Interest on lease liabilities for the six-month period increased by EUR3.2 million to EUR26.5 million in H1 2025 primarily due to the full period impact of the lease of three new leased hotels opened in the summer of 2024 as well as the lease remeasurement of Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport in October 2024.

Tax charge

The tax charge for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 of EUR3.7 million mainly relates to current tax in respect of profits earned in Ireland during the period. The Group's effective tax rate of 15.8% in H1 2025 has increased from 14.6% in the comparative H1 2024.

At 30 June 2025, deferred tax assets of EUR33.1 million (31 December 2024: EUR33.1 million) have been recognised. The majority of the deferred tax assets relate to corporation tax losses and interest expense carried forward of EUR25.1 million (31 December 2024: EUR25.0 million).

Earnings per share (EPS)

The Group's profit after tax of EUR19.6 million for H1 2025 (H1 2024: EUR35.8 million) represents basic earnings per share of 9.3 cents (H1 2024: 16.0 cents). The Group's profit after tax declined by EUR16.2 million (45%) to EUR19.6 million due primarily to the impact of adjusting items2 in the period (EUR7.6 million) and increases in non-cash accounting charges (depreciation of property, plant and equipment and IFRS 16 charges), in addition to the underlying performance at 'like for like' hotels. Adjusting items2 in H1 2025 primarily related to the transaction costs for the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process of EUR6.2 million. Excluding the impact of adjusting items1, adjusted basic earnings per share1 decreased by 25% to 12.7 cents.

Strong cashflow generation

The Group continues to generate strong Free Cashflow1. Free Cashflow1 for the first six months of 2025 totalled EUR45.7 million, a reduction of EUR2.4 million from H1 2024, driven primarily by lower after-rent earnings from the 'like for like' portfolio and a rise in net interest and finance costs reflecting the impact of higher debt servicing costs. Net cash from operating activities increased by EUR4.5 million mainly driven by working capital movements. Free Cashflow per Share1 was 21.6 cent in H1 2025, marginally ahead of 2024 levels.

At 30 June 2025, the Group's Debt and Lease Service Cover1 remains strong at 2.5x (30 June 2024: 2.7x) with cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR301.7 million (30 June 2024: cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR282.4 million). 

Free Cashflow1                    Six months ended 30 June 2025  Six months ended 30 June 2024 
 
                                               
 
Net cash from operating activities          96.0               91.5 
 
Add back acquisition-related costs paid        0.3               - 
 
Add back refinancing costs paid            1.7               - 
 
Add back strategic review costs paid         0.4               - 
 
Add back pre-opening costs              0.2               1.4 
 
Fixed lease payments                 (33.6)              (29.1) 
 
Refurbishment capital expenditure paid1        (11.2)              (10.8)

Other interest and finance costs paid         (8.1)              (4.8) 
 
Free Cashflow1                    45.7               48.1 
 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic (million) 211.4              223.9 
 
Free Cashflow per Share1 (cent)            21.6c              21.5c

The Group made fixed lease payments of EUR33.6 million in the first six months of 2025, a EUR4.5 million increase on H1 2024, driven primarily by the addition of three new leases to the portfolio along with impacts from rent reviews. Lease payments payable under lease contracts as at 30 June 2025 are projected to be EUR33.5 million for the six months ending 31 December 2025 and EUR64.6 million for the year ending 31 December 2026. The Group has also committed to non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under agreements for leases which have not yet commenced at 30 June 2025. Further detail is included in note 12 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

The Group made refurbishment capital expenditure payments totalling EUR11.2 million during the six months ended 30 June 2025 (EUR10.8 million in H1 2024). The expenditure is primarily related to enhancements to hotel public areas, upgrades to plant and machinery infrastructure, and improvements to health and safety systems across the portfolio and to the refurbishment of 135 bedrooms across the Irish portfolio.

The Group spent EUR88.4 million on growth capital expenditure during the first six months of 2025, relating to the acquisition of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport, and the ongoing development works at Clayton Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh and Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin. At 30 June 2025, the Group has future capital expenditure commitments under its contractual agreements totalling EUR47.3 million, of which EUR35.5 million relates to the development of Clayton Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh. It also includes committed capital expenditure at other hotels in the Group.

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, a final dividend for 2024 of 8.4 cents per share was paid on 8 May 2025 at a total cost of EUR17.8 million (year ended 31 December 2024: EUR18.0 million). The Board is not proposing an interim dividend for the first half of 2025.

During the period, 1.2 million shares were repurchased by the Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust'), which were used to satisfy the exercise of vested options under the 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan award. At 30 June 2025, 6,654 ordinary shares were held by the Trust. The cost of these shares (EUR37,844) was recorded directly in equity as Treasury Shares.

Balance sheet 

EURmillion                      30 June 2025    31 December 2024 
 
Non-current assets                              
 
Property, plant and equipment           1,781.5       1,711.0 
 
Right-of-use assets                743.9        760.1 
 
Intangible assets and goodwill           56.5        53.6 
 
Other non-current assets4             37.6        41.9 
 
Current assets                                
 
Trade and other receivables and inventories    48.5        33.6 
 
Cash and cash equivalents             28.2        39.6 
 
Assets held for sale                -          20.8 
 
Total assets                    2,696.2       2,660.6 
 
Equity                       1,399.8       1,419.4 
 
Loans and borrowings at amortised cost       313.7        271.4 
 
Lease liabilities                 772.9        778.6 
 
Trade and other payables              108.0        88.6 
 
Other liabilities5                 101.8        102.6 
 
Total equity and liabilities            2,696.2       2,660.6

The Group maintains a robust balance sheet position at 30 June 2025 with property, plant and equipment of EUR1.8 billion, cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR301.7 million, and Net Debt to EBITDA after rent1 of 1.7x.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1,781.5 million at 30 June 2025. The increase of EUR70.5 million since 31 December 2024 is driven by additions of EUR105.5 million, net unrealised revaluation gains on property assets of EUR3.5 million, capitalised borrowing and labour costs of EUR0.9 million, partially offset by a depreciation charge of EUR20.3 million for the six-month period and a foreign exchange loss on the retranslation of Sterling-denominated assets of EUR19.1 million.

74% of the Group's property, plant and equipment is located in Dublin and London. The Group revalues its property assets, at owned and effectively owned trading hotels, at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilise asset-specific risk-adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. The independent external valuation also has regard to relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics. 

Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate    30 June 2025    31 December 2024 
 
                                        
 
Dublin                        7.34%        7.41% 
 
Regional Ireland                   8.57%        8.56% 
 
UK                          6.31%        6.31% 
 
Group                        7.16%        7.17% 
Additions through acquisitions and capital expenditure 
                            Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 
EURmillion 
 
Acquisition of freehold                   83.0             - 
 
Construction of new build hotels, hotel extensions and   6.0              12.1 
renovations 
 
 
Other development expenditure                5.1              2.2 
 
Total acquisitions and development capital expenditure   94.1             14.3 
 
Total refurbishment capital expenditure1          11.4             11.8 
 
Additions to property, plant and equipment         105.5             26.1

During the period, the Group incurred EUR11.1 million of development capital expenditure with EUR4.4 million mainly relating to the refurbishment of the ground floor and the ongoing 115-bedroom extension of Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, EUR4.5 million (GBP3.8 million) relating to the development of the site of Clayton Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh and EUR1.1 million relating to Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American for the full refurbishment of its meeting and events spaces.

The Group allocates approximately 4% of revenue to refurbishment capital expenditure. The Group incurred EUR11.4 million of refurbishment capital expenditure during the first half of the year which included the refurbishment of 135 bedrooms across the Group along with enhancements to food and beverage infrastructure, health and safety upgrades and energy efficient plant upgrades.

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

At 30 June 2025, the Group's lease liabilities amounted to EUR772.9 million and right-of-use assets amounted to EUR743.9 million. 

Lease       Right-of-use 
EURmillion 
                        liabilities    assets 
 
                                      
 
At 31 December 2024                778.6       760.2 
 
Depreciation charge on right-of-use assets     -         (17.8) 
 
Acquisitions through business combinations     7.7        7.7 
 
Remeasurement of lease liabilities         6.1        6.1 
 
Interest on lease liabilities           26.5        - 
 
Lease payments                   (33.6)       - 
 
Translation adjustment               (12.4)       (12.3) 
 
At 30 June 2025                  772.9       743.9

Right-of-use assets are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The initial cost comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease prepayments and accruals at the commencement date, initial direct costs and, where applicable, reclassifications from intangible assets or accounting adjustments related to sale and leasebacks.

Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the outstanding lease payments, discounted using the estimated incremental borrowing rate attributable to the lease. The lease liabilities are subsequently remeasured during the lease term following the completion of rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified. The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 83.0 years (31 December 2024: 82.8 years). Excluding land leases with a lease term of 100 years and over, the weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases would be 27.3 years.

On 26 June 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport after exchanging contracts in November 2024. The Group became party to a ground lease as part of the acquisition and recognised lease liabilities and right-of-use assets of EUR7.7 million.

Following agreed rent reviews and rent adjustments, which formed part of the original lease agreements, certain of the Group's leases were reassessed during the period. This resulted in an increase in lease liabilities and related right-of-use assets of EUR6.1 million.

Further information on the Group's leases including the unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge is set out in note 12 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

Loans and borrowings

The amortised cost of bank loans and private placement notes at 30 June 2025 was EUR313.7 million (31 December 2024: EUR271.4 million). The drawn bank loans and private placement notes, being the amount owed to the lenders, was EUR314.9 million at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR272.6 million). 

Sterling borrowings  Euro borrowings 
At 30 June 2025                                   Total borrowings EURmillion 
                        GBPmillion        EURmillion 
 
Term Loan                                 100.0       100.0 
 
Revolving credit facility:                                     
 
- Drawn in euro                  -           91.5        91.5 
 
Private placement notes:                                      
 
- Issued in sterling                52.5          61.4        61.4 
 
- Issued in euro                  -           62.0        62.0 
 
External loans and borrowings drawn at 30 June   52.5          314.9       314.9 
2025 
 
 
Accounting adjustment to bring to amortised cost                        (1.2) 
 
Loans and borrowings at amortised cost at 30 June                       313.7 
2025

In October 2024, the Group successfully completed a refinancing of its existing banking facilities securing a EUR475 million multicurrency loan facility consisting of a EUR100 million green term loan and EUR375 million revolving credit facility for a five-year term to 9 October 2029, with two options to extend by a year. In October 2024, the Group also completed its inaugural issuance of EUR124.7 million of green loan notes to institutional investors for terms of five and seven years.

At 30 June 2025, EUR10.0 million of the revolving credit facility was carved out as an ancillary facility for use by the Group as guarantees for hotels in the Continental Europe portfolio.

The Group's covenants, comprising Net Debt to EBITDA (as defined in the Group's bank facility agreement which is equivalent to Net Debt to EBITDA after rent1) and Interest Cover1, were tested on 30 June 2025. The Group complied with its covenants as at 30 June 2025, with covenants stipulating that the Net Debt to EBITDA limit is 4.0x (30 June 2025: 1.7x) and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x (30 June 2025: 14.3x).

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency by using Sterling debt to act as a natural hedge against the impact of Sterling rate fluctuations on the Euro value of the Group's UK assets. The Group is also exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. This is achieved by entering into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk. As at 30 June 2025, the interest rate swaps cover 100% of the Group's term euro denominated borrowings of EUR100.0 million for the period to 9 October 2028. The final year of the term debt, to 9 October 2029, is currently unhedged. The Group's drawn revolving credit facilities of EUR91.5 million as at 30 June 2025 are unhedged.

See Supplementary Financial Information which contains definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') and other definitions.

2 Adjusting items in H1 2025. The adjusting items comprise transaction-related costs of EUR6.2 million (H1 2024: nil), acquisition-related costs of EUR0.6 million (H1 2024: nil), an impairment charge of EUR0.5 million (H1 2024: nil), hotel pre-opening expenses of EUR0.2 million (H1 2024: EUR1.4 million), and disposal-related costs of EUR0.1 million (H1 2024: nil). Further detail on adjusting items is provided in the section titled 'Adjusting items to EBITDA'.

3 The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the performance statistics comparing to H1 2024 for the Dublin segment excludes Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport, which was acquired in June 2025. The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the performance statistics comparing to H1 2024 for the Regional Ireland segment excludes Maldron Hotel Wexford, which was sold in November 2024, and Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford, which was sold in January 2025. The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the performance statistics comparing to H1 2024 for the UK segment excludes Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter (May 2024), Maldron Hotel Brighton (July 2024), Maldron Hotel Liverpool City (July 2024), and Maldron Hotel Shoreditch (August 2024).

4 Other non-current assets comprise deferred tax assets, investment property and other receivables.

5 Other liabilities comprise deferred tax liabilities, provision for liabilities, current tax liabilities and derivative liabilities.

Principal risks and uncertainties

We have considered our risk environment, emerging risks, and risk profiles since we published an assessment of the Group's principal risks and uncertainties with our 2024 annual results announcement (and the 2024 Annual Report). The principal risks and uncertainties currently facing the Group are:

External, geopolitical and economic factors - Dalata operates in an open market, where its activities and performance are influenced by uncertainty from broader geopolitical, economic and government policy factors outside the Group's direct control. Nonetheless, these factors can directly or indirectly impact the Group's strategy, our labour and direct cost base, performance, and the economic environments in which the Group operates.

The Board and executive management team continuously focus on the impact of external factors on our business performance. The Group, with its experienced management team and resilient information systems, is well-equipped to navigate the influence of external factors on our strategy and performance.

Health, safety and security - The Group now operates 56 hotels in Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe. Health, safety, and hotel security concerns will always be a key priority for the Board and executive management.

We have a well-established and resourced health, safety and security framework in our hotels. There is ongoing investment in hotel life, fire and safety systems and servicing, with identified risks remediated promptly. External health and safety risk assessments and food safety audits are conducted across our hotel portfolio. Our new hotels are built to high health and safety standards, and all refurbishments include health and safety as a primary consideration.

Innovation -- We recognise the business imperative to innovate in our business, and innovation is a core objective for senior leadership. Several initiatives have already been implemented across our hotels, improving productivity, customer service, and meeting our customers' needs better.

Executive management also continues to focus on trends across the hospitality market. The Group performs detailed customer research and reviews market trends with feedback from customers and teams on initiatives taken. We allocate resources to develop and implement business efficiencies and innovation and embrace enhanced use of business systems, new and emerging technologies, and information to support innovation.

Developing, recruiting and retaining our people - Our people are a key asset to our business. Our strategy is to develop our management and operational expertise, where possible, from within our existing teams. This expertise can be deployed throughout our business, particularly at management levels in our new hotels. We also recruit and retain well-trained and motivated people to deliver our desired customer service levels at our hotels.

The Group invests in extensive development programmes, including hotel management and graduate development programmes across various business-related areas. These programmes are continually reviewed to reflect growing business needs and competencies. We also implement a broad range of retention strategies (such as employee benefits, workplace culture, training, employee development programmes, progression opportunities and working conditions).

Cyber security, data and privacy - In the current environment, all businesses face heightened information security risks associated with increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks, ransomware attacks and attacks targeting company data.

The ongoing security of our information technology platforms is crucial to the Board. The Group has invested in a modern, standardised technology platform supported by trusted IT partners. Our Information Security Management System is based on ISO27001 and audited twice annually. An established data privacy and protection structure, including dedicated specialist resources, is operational across our business.

Expansion and development strategy - The Group's strategy is to expand its activities in the UK and European markets, adopting a predominantly capital-light and long-term leasing model or directly financing a project, enabled by the Group's financial position.

The Group has extensive acquisitions and development expertise within its central office function to identify opportunities and leverage its relationships, funding flexibility and financial position as a preferred partner. The Board has an agreed development strategy, scrutinises all development projects before commencement and is regularly updated on the progress of the development programme. Agreed financial criteria and due diligence are completed for all projects, including specific site selection criteria, detailed city analysis and market intelligence.

Our culture and values - The rollout of our business model depends on the retention and growth of our strong culture. We have defined Group values embedded in how we behave as a Group and as individuals, as set out in the Group's Code of Conduct. These are supported by internal structures that support and oversee expected behaviours. We also use wide-ranging measures to assess and monitor our culture, which are reviewed with the Board and management teams.

Climate change, ESG and decarbonisation strategy - The Board is keenly aware of the risks to society associated with climate change and environmental matters. We are also aware that being a socially responsible business supports our strategic objectives and benefits society and the communities in which we operate. We risk not meeting stakeholder expectations in this regard, particularly concerning target setting, environmental performance, compliance reporting and corporate performance.

The ESG Committee actively supports the Board in overseeing the development and implementation of the Group's strategy and targets in this area. A climate change and decarbonisation strategy exists across our businesses, with published environmental targets.

Transaction execution risk - There is a risk that the proposed sale of the business may not be completed, including the possibility that the required shareholder, regulatory or court approvals may not be secured. Should the sale not be sanctioned, this could lead to uncertainty for the business.

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

For the half-year ended 30 June 2025

The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ("Transparency Directive"), and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland.

In preparing the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial report, the Directors are required to:

-- prepare and present the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 Interim

Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank

of Ireland; -- ensure the condensed set of consolidated financial statements has adequate disclosures; -- select and apply appropriate accounting policies; -- make accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances; and -- assess the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going

concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Company

or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Directors are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining such internal controls as they determine are necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed set of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

1. the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial report of Dalata

Hotel Group plc ("the Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("the interim financial information") which

comprises the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of

financial position, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash

flows and the related explanatory notes, have been presented and prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim

Financial Reporting, as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive and Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of

Ireland.

2. the interim financial information presented, as required by the Transparency Directive, includes:

a. an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year, and

their impact on the condensed set of consolidated financial statements;

b. a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year;

c. related parties' transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and

that have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the enterprise during that period;

and

d. any changes in the related parties' transactions described in the last annual report that could have a material

effect on the financial position or performance of the enterprise in the first six months of the current

financial year.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the Republic of Ireland governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board

John Hennessy Dermot Crowley

Director Director

Unaudited condensed consolidated

interim financial statements

for the six months ended 30 June 2025 

6 months          6 months 
 
                                  ended           ended 
 
                                  30 June          30 June 
 
                                  2025            2024 
 
                             Note   EUR'000           EUR'000 
 
                                                  
 
Revenue                         4    306,463          302,345 
 
Cost of sales                           (114,154)         (111,271) 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
                                                  
 
Gross profit                           192,309          191,074 
 
Administrative expenses                 5    (136,352)         (122,187) 
 
Other income                           725            706 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
                                                  
 
Operating profit                         56,682           69,593 
 
Net finance costs                    7    (33,388)          (27,713) 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
                                                  
 
Profit before tax                         23,294           41,880 
 
Tax charge                       9    (3,690)          (6,109)

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the        19,604           35,771 
Company 
 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
Other comprehensive income                                    
 
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss                       
 
Revaluation of property                 11    4,029           11,547 
 
Related deferred tax                       776            (2,037) 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
                                  4,805           9,510 
 
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to                       
profit or loss 
 
 
Exchange (loss)/gain on translating foreign operations      (17,751)          14,596 
 
Gain/(loss) on net investment hedge                1,958           (5,367) 
 
Fair value (loss)/gain on cash flow hedges            (364)           961 
 
Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss         -             (4,534) 
 
Related deferred tax                       46             893 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
                                                  
 
                                  (16,111)          6,549 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
                                                  
 
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net       (11,306)          16,059 
of tax 
 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners 8,298           51,830 
of the Company 
 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
Earnings per share                                        
 
Basic earnings per share                23    9.3 cents         16.0 cents 
 
                                                                      
                                                                   
 
 
                                                  
 
Diluted earnings per share               23    9.1 cents         15.9 cents 
                         30 June               31 December 
 
                                          2024 
                         2025 
                                    (Audited) 
 
Assets                Note    EUR'000                EUR'000 
 
Non-current assets                                     
 
Intangible assets and goodwill          56,524               53,649 
 
Property, plant and equipment    11     1,781,502              1,710,974 
 
Right-of-use assets         12     743,901               760,151 
 
Investment property               1,334                1,518 
 
Deferred tax assets         19     33,089               33,100 
 
Other receivables          13     3,102                7,362 
 
                                                                                      
 
                                              
 
Total non-current assets             2,619,452              2,566,754 
 
                                                                                      
 
Current assets                                       
 
Trade and other receivables     13     46,073               30,842 
 
Inventories                   2,451                2,761 
 
Cash and cash equivalents            28,206               39,575 
 
Assets held for sale         14     -                  20,717 
 
                                                                                      
 
                                              
 
Total current assets               76,730               93,895 
 
                                                                                      
 
                                              
 
Total assets                   2,696,182              2,660,649

Equity                                           
 
Share capital            21     2,115                2,129 
 
Share premium            21     507,365               507,365 
 
Treasury shares reserve       21     (37)                (19) 
 
Capital reserve                 107,118               107,104 
 
Share-based payment reserve           6,329                7,955 
 
Hedging reserve                 (532)                (214) 
 
Revaluation reserve               469,481               468,605 
 
Translation reserve               (9,470)               6,323 
 
Retained earnings                317,454               320,157 
 
                                                                                      
 
                                              
 
Total equity                   1,399,823              1,419,405 
 
                                                                                      
 
Liabilities                                        
 
Non-current liabilities                                  
 
Loans and borrowings         18     313,668               271,384 
 
Lease liabilities          12     759,611               764,619 
 
Deferred tax liabilities       19     93,476               92,763 
 
Provision for liabilities      16     4,880                5,708 
 
Other Payables            15     128                 19 
 
Derivative liabilities              609                 244 
 
                                                                                      
 
                                              
 
Total non-current liabilities          1,172,372              1,134,737 
 
                                                                                      
 
Current liabilities                                    
 
Lease liabilities          12     13,296               13,939 
 
Trade and other payables       15     107,851               88,652 
 
Current tax liabilities             482                 1,576 
 
Provision for liabilities      16     2,358                2,340 
 
                                                                                      
 
                                              
 
Total current liabilities            123,987               106,507 
 
                                                                                      
 
                                              
 
Total liabilities                1,296,359              1,241,244 
 
                                                                                      
 
                                              
 
Total equity and liabilities           2,696,182              2,660,649 
          Attributable to owners of the Company 
 
                                Share-based                             
 
          Share  Share  Treasury Capital   payment   Hedging   Revaluation Translation Retained   
 
          capital premium Shares  reserve   reserve   reserve   reserve   reserve   earnings Total 
                 reserve 
 
 
          EUR'000  EUR'000  EUR'000  EUR'000    EUR'000    EUR'000    EUR'000    EUR'000    EUR'000  EUR'000 
 
At 1 January 2025 2,129  507,365 (19)   107,104   7,955    (214)    468,605   6,323    320,157 1,419,405 
 
Comprehensive                                                            
income: 
 
 
Profit for the  -    -    -    -      -      -      -      -      19,604  19,604 
period 
 
 
Other 
comprehensive                                                            
income 
 
 
Exchange 
difference on 
translating    -    -    -    -      -      -      -      (17,751)  -    (17,751) 
foreign 
operations 
 
Gain on net    -    -    -    -      -      -      -      1,958    -    1,958 
investment hedge 
 
 
Revaluation of  -    -    -    -      -      -      4,029    -      -    4,029 
property 
 
 
Fair value 
movement on cash -    -    -    -      -      (364)    -      -      -    (364) 
flow hedges 
 
 
Release of 
cumulative 
revaluation gains -    -    -    -      -      -      (3,929)   -      3,929  - 
on disposal of 
hotel 
 
Related deferred -    -    -    -      -      46     776     -      -    822 
tax 
 
 
Total 
comprehensive   -    -    -    -      -      (318)    876     (15,793)  23,533  8,298 
income for the 
period 
 
Transactions with 
owners of the                                                            
Company: 
 
 
Equity-settled 
share-based    -    -    -    -      2,846    -      -      -      -    2,846 
payments 
 
 
Transfer from 
share-based 
payment reserve  -    -    -    -      (4,579)   -      -      -      4,579  - 
to retained 
earnings 
 
Dividends paid  -    -    -    -      -      -      -      -      (17,767) (17,767) 
 
Repurchase of   -    -    (6,567) -      -      -      -      -      -    (6,567) 
treasury shares 
 
 
Issue of treasury -    -    6,549  -      -      -      -      -      (6,535) 14 
shares 
 
 
Purchase and 
cancellation of  (14)  -    -    14     -      -      -      -      (6,513) (6,513) 
treasury shares 
 
 
Related deferred -    -    -    -      107     -      -      -      -    107 
tax 
 
 
Total 
transactions with (14)  -    (18)   14     (1,626)   -      -      -      (26,236) (27,880) 
owners of the 
Company

At 30 June 2025  2,115  507,365 (37)   107,118   6,329    (532)    469,481   (9,470)   317,454 1,399,823 
        Attributable to owners of the Company 
 
                                   Share-based                           
 
        Share  Share  Treasury Capital   Merger payment   Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained   
 
        capital premium Shares  contribution reserve reserve   reserve reserve   reserve   earnings Total 
                reserve 
 
 
        EUR'000  EUR'000  EUR'000  EUR'000    EUR'000  EUR'000    EUR'000  EUR'000    EUR'000    EUR'000  EUR'000 
 
At 1 January  2,235  505,079 -    25,724    81,264 8,417    4,891  461,181   (12,182)  316,328 1,392,937 
2024 
 
 
Comprehensive                                                             
income: 
 
 
Profit for the -    -    -    -      -    -      -    -      -      35,771  35,771 
period 
 
 
Other 
comprehensive                                                             
income 
 
 
Exchange 
difference on 
translating  -    -    -    -      -    -      -    -      14,596   -    14,596 
foreign 
operations 
 
Loss on net 
investment   -    -    -    -      -    -      -    -      (5,367)   -    (5,367) 
hedge 
 
 
Revaluation of -    -    -    -      -    -      -    11,547   -      -    11,547 
property 
 
 
Fair value 
movement on  -    -    -    -      -    -      961   -      -      -    961 
cash flow 
hedges 
 
Cash flow 
hedges - 
reclassified  -    -    -    -      -    -      (4,534) -      -      -    (4,534) 
to profit or 
loss 
 
Related    -    -    -    -      -    -      893   (2,037)   -      -    (1,144) 
deferred tax 
 
 
Total 
comprehensive -    -    -    -      -    -      (2,680) 9,510    9,229    35,771  51,830 
income for the 
period 
 
Transactions 
with owners of                                                             
the Company: 
 
 
Equity-settled 
share-based  -    -    -    -      -    1,614    -    -      -      -    1,614 
payments 
 
 
Transfer from 
share-based 
payment    -    -    -    -      -    (4,188)   -    -      -      4,188  - 
reserve to 
retained 
earnings 
 
Vesting of 
share awards  9    2,286  -    -      -    -      -    -      -      (113)  2,182 
and options 
 
 
Dividends paid -    -    -    -      -    -      -    -      -      (17,954) (17,954) 
 
Repurchase of 
treasury    -    -    (6,269) -      -    -      -    -      -      -    (6,269) 
shares 
 
 
Issue of 
treasury    -    -    5,570  -      -    -      -    -      -      (5,147) 423 
shares 
 
 
Related    -    -    -    -      -    69     -    -      -      -    69 
deferred tax 
 
 
                                                                    
 
Total 
transactions  9    2,286  (699)  -      -    (2,505)   -    -      -      (19,026) (19,935) 
with owners of 
the Company 
 
At 30 June   2,244  507,365 (699)  25,724    81,264 5,912    2,211  470,691   (2,953)   333,073 1,424,832 
2024 
                                    6 months         6 months 
 
                                    ended           ended 
 
                                    30 June          30 June 
 
                                    2025           2024 
 
                                    EUR'000           EUR'000 
 
Cash flows from operating activities                                 
 
Profit for the period                         19,604          35,771 
 
Adjustments for:                                           
 
Interest on lease liabilities                     26,484          23,272 
 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment             20,344          18,810 
 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets                  17,817          16,097 
 
Other interest and finance costs                   6,904           4,441 
 
Tax charge                              3,690           6,109 
 
Share-based payments expense                     2,846           1,614 
 
Impairment charge of property, plant and equipment and        510            45 
investment property 
 
 
Amortisation of intangible assets and investment properties      23            275 
 
Impairment charge of right-of-use assets               -             1,440 
 
                                                                      
                                                                    
 
 
                                    98,222          107,874 
 
                                                    
 
Increase in trade and other payables and provision for        16,644          4,630 
liabilities 
 
 
Increase in current and non-current trade and other          (13,066)         (14,162) 
receivables 
 
 
Tax paid                               (6,114)          (6,732) 
 
Decrease/(increase) in inventories                  345            (56) 
 
                                                                      
                                                                    
 
 
Net cash from operating activities                  96,031          91,554 
 
                                                    
 
Cash flows from investing activities                                 
 
Acquisitions of undertakings through business combinations,      (76,355)         - 
net of cash acquired 
 
 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment               (23,200)         (25,291) 
 
Proceeds from the disposal of Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford      20,675          - 
 
Costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for lease      -             (8,748) 
 
                                                                       
                                                                    
 
 
Net cash used in investing activities                 (78,880)         (34,039) 
 
                                                    
 
Cash flows from financing activities                                 
 
Receipt of bank loans                         160,096          62,597 
 
Repayment of bank loans                        (115,571)         (58,855) 
 
Interest paid on lease liabilities                  (26,484)         (23,272) 
 
Repayment of lease liabilities                    (7,089)          (5,861) 
 
Dividends paid                            (17,767)         (17,954) 
 
Other net finance costs paid                     (8,106)          (4,843)

Repurchase of treasury shares                     (6,553)          (6,269) 
 
Purchase of own shares as part of buyback scheme           (6,513)          - 
 
Proceeds from vesting of share awards and options           -             2,295 
 
Proceeds from sale of treasury shares                 -             310 
 
                                                                       
                                                                    
 
 
Net cash used in financing activities                 (27,987)         (51,852) 
 
                                                                       
                                                                    
 
 
                                                    
 
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents         (10,836)         5,663 
 
                                                    
 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period           39,575          34,173 
 
Effect of movements in exchange rates                 (533)           1,044 
 
                                                                       
                                                                    
 
 
                                                    
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period              28,206          40,880

1. General information and basis of preparation

Dalata Hotel Group plc ('the Company') is a company registered in the Republic of Ireland. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2025 (the 'Interim Financial Statements') include the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). The Interim Financial Statements were authorised for issue by the Directors on 26 August 2025.

These unaudited Interim Financial Statements have been prepared by Dalata Hotel Group plc in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting ('IAS 34') as adopted by the European Union ('EU'). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the EU. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since 31 December 2024. They should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Dalata Hotel Group plc, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024.

These Interim Financial Statements are presented in euro, rounded to the nearest thousand, which is the functional currency of the parent company and the presentation currency for the Group's financial reporting.

The preparation of Interim Financial Statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results could differ materially from these estimates. In preparing these Interim Financial Statements, the critical judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Interim Financial Statements do not constitute statutory financial statements. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, together with the independent auditor's report thereon, have been filed with the Companies Registration Office and are available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com. The auditor's report on those financial statements was not qualified and did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph.

Going concern

The period ended 30 June 2025 saw the Group deliver strong results and continue the execution of its growth strategy. The impact of hotels added in the previous period has led to an increase in Group revenue from hotel operations from EUR302.3 million to EUR306.5 million, despite the sale of two hotels. Net cash generated from operating activities in the period was EUR96.0 million (30 June 2024: EUR91.6 million).

The Group remains in a very strong financial position with significant financial headroom. The Group has cash and undrawn loan facilities of EUR301.7 million (31 December 2024: EUR364.6 million). The Group is in full compliance with its external borrowing covenants at 30 June 2025. Current base projections show compliance with all covenants at all future testing dates and significant levels of headroom.

The Directors have considered the above, with all available information, and the current liquidity and financial position in assessing the going concern of the Group. On this basis, the Directors have prepared these interim financial statements on a going concern basis. Furthermore, they do not believe there is any material uncertainty related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months after the date of these interim financial statements.

2. Material accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in these Interim Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The following amendment was effective for the Group for the first time from 1 January 2025: Amendments to IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates: Lack of Exchangeability. The amendment had no material impact on the Interim Financial Statements.

3. Seasonality

Hotel revenue and operating profit are driven by seasonal factors as the shoulder months of January and February typically experience lower levels of demand when compared to November and December. Additionally, the busiest months of the operating cycle are usually between July and September. The table below analyses revenue, operating profit and profit before tax for the first half of 2025 and second half of the year ended 31 December 2024. 

6 months ended   6 months ended     Year ended 
             30 June 2025    31 December 2024    31 December 2024 
 
 
             EUR'000        EUR'000          EUR'000 
 
Revenue         306,463       349,845         652,190 
 
                                       
 
                                       
 
Operating profit     56,682       88,865         158,458 
 
                                       
 
                                       
 
Profit before tax    23,294       49,358         91,238

4. Operating segments

The Group's segments are reported in accordance with IFRS 8 Operating Segments. The segment information is reported in the same way as it is reviewed and analysed internally by the chief operating decision makers, primarily the Executive Directors.

Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe segments

These segments are concerned with hotels that are either owned or leased by the Group. As at 30 June 2025, the owned portfolio consists of 31 hotels which it operates (31 December 2024: 31 hotels, 30 June 2024: 31 hotels) and includes hotels for which the Group has majority or effective ownership.

The Group also leases 22 hotel buildings from property owners (31 December 2024: 22 hotels, 30 June 2024: 20 hotels) and is entitled to the benefits and carries the risks associated with operating these hotels.

The Group's revenue from leased and owned hotels is primarily derived from room sales and food and beverage sales in restaurants, bars and banqueting. The main costs arising are payroll, cost of goods for resale, commissions paid on room sales, other operating costs, and, in the case of leased hotels, variable lease costs (where linked to turnover or profit) payable to lessors. 

Revenue                     
 
                         
 
              6 months    6 months 
 
              ended       ended 
 
              30 June     30 June 
 
              2025      2024 
 
              EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
                         
 
Dublin           136,332     135,837 
 
Regional Ireland      44,098     51,170 
 
UK             110,335     96,192 
 
Continental Europe     15,698     19,146 
 
              ______     ______ 
 
Total revenue       306,463     302,345 
 
              ______     ______

Segmental revenue for each of the geographical locations represents the operating revenue (room revenue, food and beverage revenue and other hotel revenue) from leased and owned hotels situated in the Group's four reportable segments. Revenue is recognised at a point in time when rooms are occupied and food and beverages are sold.

In January 2025, the Group disposed of Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford (note 14) and in November 2024 the Group disposed of Maldron Hotel, Wexford. Both hotels formed part of the Regional Ireland segment. 

6 months    6 months 
 
                                    ended      ended 
 
                                    30 June     30 June 
 
                                    2025      2024 
 
                                    EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
Segmental results - EBITDAR                                 
 
Dublin                                60,452     62,550 
 
Regional Ireland                           12,794     15,033 
 
UK                                  35,880     34,396 
 
Continental Europe                          4,380      5,912 
 
                                    ______     ______ 
 
EBITDAR for reportable segments                    113,506     117,891 
 
                                    ______     ______ 
 
Segmental results - EBITDA                                 
 
Dublin                                59,639     61,604 
 
Regional Ireland                           12,736     14,966 
 
UK                                  35,880     34,183 
 
Continental Europe                          4,380      5,647 
 
                                    ______     ______ 
 
EBITDA for reportable segments                    112,635     116,400 
 
                                    ______     ______ 
 
Reconciliation to results for the period                          
 
Segments EBITDA                            112,635     116,400 
 
Other income                             725       706 
 
Central costs                             (8,042)     (7,859) 
 
Share-based payments expense                     (2,846)     (1,614) 
 
                                    ______     ______ 
 
Adjusted EBITDA                            102,472     107,633 
 
  
                                 -        (3,159) 
Impairment charge of right-of-use assets 
 
Reversal of previous impairment charges of right-of-use assets    -        1,719 
 
Net impairment charge of fixtures, fittings and equipment       -        (45) 
 
Strategic review transaction costs                  (6,162)     - 
 
Acquisition-related costs                       (604)      - 
 
Impairment charge                           (510)      - 
 
Disposal-related costs                        (102)      - 
 
Hotel pre-opening expenses                      (228)      (1,373) 
 
                                    ______     ______ 
 
Group EBITDA                             94,866     104,775 
 
                                               
 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment             (20,344)    (18,810) 
 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets                  (17,817)    (16,097) 
 
Amortisation of intangible assets                   (23)      (275) 
 
Interest on lease liabilities                     (26,484)    (23,272) 
 
Net interest and finance costs                    (6,904)     (4,441) 
 
                                    ______     ______ 
 
Profit before tax                           23,294     41,880 
 
Tax charge                              (3,690)     (6,109) 
 
                                    ______     ______ 
 
Profit for the period                         19,604     35,771 
 
                                    ______     ______

Group EBITDA represents earnings before interest on lease liabilities, other interest and finance costs, tax, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets and amortisation of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group excluding items which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either period on period or with other similar businesses. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA represents Group EBITDA before:

-- Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss (note 5); -- Net impairment charge of right-of-use assets (note 6, 12); -- Strategic review transaction costs (note 5); -- Acquisition-related costs (note 10); -- Impairment charge on property, plant and equipment (note 6, 11) and investment property; -- Disposal costs relating to the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford (note 5); -- Net impairment charge of fixtures, fittings, and equipment (note 6, 11); -- Hotel pre-opening expenses, which relate primarily to payroll expenses, sales and marketing costs, rates and

training costs of new staff, that are incurred by the Group in advance of new hotel openings (note 5).

The line item 'central costs' primarily includes costs of the Group's central functions including operations support, technology, sales and marketing, human resources, finance, corporate services and business development. Share-based payments expense is presented separately from central costs as this expense relates to employees across the Group.

'Segmental results - EBITDA' for Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe represents the 'Adjusted EBITDA' for each region before central costs, share-based payments expense and other income. It is the net operational contribution of leased and owned hotels in each geographical location.

'Segmental results - EBITDAR' for Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe represents 'Segmental results - EBITDA' before variable lease costs.

Disaggregated revenue information

Disaggregated segmental revenue is reported in the same way as it is reviewed and analysed internally by the chief operating decision makers, primarily the Executive Directors. The key components of revenue reviewed by the chief operating decision makers are:

-- Room revenue which relates to the rental of rooms in each hotel. Revenue is recognised when the hotel room is

occupied, and the service is provided; -- Food and beverage revenue which relates to sales of food and beverages at the hotel property. This revenue is

recognised at the point of sale; and -- Other revenue includes revenue from leisure centres, car parks, meeting room hire and other revenue sources at the

hotels. Leisure centre revenue is recognised over the life of the membership while the other items are recognised

when the service is provided. 

6 months    6 months 
 
                             ended      ended 
 
                             30 June     30 June 
 
                             2025      2024 
 
                             EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
Revenue review by segment - Dublin                      
 
                                        
 
Room revenue                      101,717     101,957 
 
Food and beverage revenue                25,410     25,064 
 
Other revenue                      9,205      8,816 
 
                             ______     ______ 
 
Total revenue                      136,332     135,837 
 
                             ______     ______ 
 
                                        
 
Revenue review by segment - Regional Ireland                 
 
                                        
 
Room revenue                      29,283     33,201 
 
Food and beverage revenue                10,651     13,467 
 
Other revenue                      4,164      4,502 
 
                             ______     ______ 
 
Total revenue                      44,098     51,170 
 
                             ______     ______ 
 
                                        
 
Revenue review by segment - UK                        
 
                                        
 
Room revenue                      87,714     75,999 
 
Food and beverage revenue                17,451     15,657 
 
Other revenue                      5,170      4,536 
 
                             ______     ______ 
 
Total revenue                      110,335     96,192 
 
                             ______     ______ 
 
  
                                     
Revenue review by segment - Continental Europe  
 
                                        
 
Room revenue                      11,369     13,657 
 
Food and beverage revenue                3,674      4,569 
 
Other revenue                      655       920 
 
                             ______     ______ 
 
Total revenue                      15,698     19,146 
 
                             ______     ______

Other geographical information 

Revenue     6 months ended 30 June 2025             6 months ended 30 June 2024 
 
         Republic of        Continental        Republic of        Continental    
 
          Ireland    UK     Europe     Total   Ireland    UK     Europe     Total 
 
                                                             
 
         EUR'000     EUR'000   EUR'000     EUR'000   EUR'000     EUR'000   EUR'000     EUR'000 
 
                                                             
 
Owned hotels   122,303    52,067   -       174,370  128,736    49,274   -       178,010 
 
Leased hotels  58,127     58,268   15,698     132,093  58,271     46,918   19,146     124,335 
 
                                                             
 
                                                             
 
Total revenue  180,430    110,335  15,698     306,463  187,007    96,192   19,146     302,345 
Segments 
     6 months ended 30 June 2025             6 months ended 30 June 2024 
EBITDAR 
 
                                                          
       Republic of        Continental        Republic of        Continental 
        Ireland     UK    Europe         Ireland      UK   Europe 
                     Total                  Total 
 
                                                              
 
        EUR'000      EUR'000  EUR'000      EUR'000   EUR'000      EUR'000  EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
                                                              
 
Owned hotels 49,070      18,244  -        67,314  52,490      18,379  -        70,869 
 
Leased hotels 24,176      17,636  4,380      46,192  25,093      16,017  5,912      47,022 
 
                                                              
 
                                                              
 
Total 
Segments 
       73,246      35,880  4,380      113,506  77,583      34,396  5,912      117,891 
 
 
EBITDAR

Other geographical information 

6 months ended 30 June 2025            6 months ended 30 June 2024 
                                                           
 
                                                          
         Republic of        Continental       Republic of        Continental 
         Ireland     UK    Europe        Ireland      UK   Europe 
                      Total                 Total 
 
                                                              
 
         EUR'000      EUR'000  EUR'000      EUR'000  EUR'000      EUR'000  EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
                                                              
 
Variable lease 
       871       -    -        871   1,013      213   265       1,491 
costs 
 
Depreciation 
 
of property,   11,407      8,101  836       20,344  10,777      7,160  873       18,810 
 
plant and 
equipment 
 
Depreciation 
 
of right-of   8,087      7,324  2,406      17,817  7,820      5,900  2,377      16,097 
 
-use assets 
 
Interest on 
 
lease      8,771      14,520  3,193      26,484  8,894      11,139  3,239      23,272 
liabilities

5. Administrative expenses 

6 months    6 months 
 
                                             ended      ended 
 
                                             30 June     30 June 
 
                                             2025      2024 
 
                                             EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
                                                        
 
Other administrative expenses                              78,279     70,416 
 
Impairment charge of right-of-use assets (note 6, 12)                  -        3,159 
 
Reversal of previous impairment charge of right-of-use assets (note 6, 12)       -        (1,719) 
 
Net impairment charge of fixtures, fittings and equipment (note 6, 11)         -        45 
 
Strategic review transaction costs                           6,162      - 
 
Acquisition-related costs (note 10)                           604       - 
 
Impairment charge of property, plant and equipment (note 6,11) and investment property 510       - 
 
Disposal-related costs                                 102       -

Hotel pre-opening expenses (note 4)                           228       1,373 
 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (note 4, 11)               20,344     18,810 
 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets (note 4, 12)                    17,817     16,097 
 
Amortisation of intangible assets                            23       252 
 
Variable lease costs (note 4)                              871       1,491 
 
Utilities - electricity and gas                             11,412     12,263 
 
                                             _______     _______ 
 
                                                        
 
                                             136,352     122,187 
 
                                             _______     _______

Other administrative expenses include costs related to payroll, marketing and general administration. The increase in other administrative expenses for the period ended 30 June 2025, relative to the same period in the prior year, is primarily due to share based payments, wage rate increases and the impact of three new hotels which opened in the last six months in 2024.

Strategic review transaction costs of EUR6.2 million have been incurred for the period ended 30 June 2025 and are in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Group by Pandox AB and Eiendomsspar AS (note 23).

In November 2024, it was announced that Dalata had exchanged contracts for the purchase of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport, for a consideration of EUR83.1 million, subject to contractual conditions and regulatory approval. As a result, EUR0.6m in acquisition costs have been incurred in relation to this transaction during the period ended 30 June 2025 and EUR1.1 million was incurred during the year ended 31 December 2024.

Disposal-related costs mainly relate to the finalisation of the sale of the Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford in January 2025.

6. Impairment

At 30 June 2025, the carrying amount of the Group's net assets amounted to EUR1,399.8 million, which exceeded the Group's market capitalisation on the same date. Market capitalisation is calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares in issue.

On 15 July 2025, the Board of Directors announced that it had agreed terms for the proposed acquisition of the Group by Pandox AB and Eiendomsspar AS. The transaction remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement, a proposed price per share of EUR6.45 was offered on a fully diluted basis, implying an equity value of approximately EUR1,396 million for the Group.

In evaluating the proposed price per share, the Directors considered a range of valuation inputs and relevant factors, including transaction costs, other potential costs arising from the transaction, and any inherent tax liabilities. These factors were deemed relevant to the proposed offer and were considered in assessing the continued appropriateness of asset carrying values as at the reporting date. Based on this assessment, no indicators of impairment were identified.

Notwithstanding the above, the Group performed impairment testing for each Cash-Generating Unit ("CGU"). As at 30 June 2025, the carrying value of each CGU did not exceed its respective recoverable amount, and no impairment provisions were required.

Land and buildings included in property, plant and equipment, as well as investment properties, are carried at fair value. Unrealised revaluation gains and impairment losses relating to property assets are disclosed in note 11 and are reflected in the net asset value as at 30 June 2025.

The VIU estimates were based on the following key assumptions:

-- Cash flow projections are based on operating results and forecasts prepared by management covering a ten year

period in the case of freehold properties. This period was chosen due to the nature of the hotel assets and is

consistent with the valuation basis used by independent external property valuers when performing their hotel

valuations (note 11). For impairment testing of right-of-use assets, the lease term was used; -- Revenue and EBITDA projections are based on management's best estimate projections as at 30 June 2025. Forecasted

revenue and EBITDA are based on expectations of future outcomes taking into account the macro-environment, current

earnings, past experience and adjusted for anticipated revenue and cost growth; -- Cash flow projections assume a long-term compound annual growth rate of 2% in EBITDA for CGUs in the Republic of

Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe (31 December 2024: 2%); -- Cash flows include an average annual capital outlay on maintenance for the hotels dependent on the condition of the

hotel or typically 4% of revenues but assume no enhancements to any property; -- In the case of CGUs with freehold properties, the VIU calculations also include a terminal value based on terminal

(year 10) capitalisation rates consistent with those used by the external property valuers which incorporates a

long-term growth rate of 2% (31 December 2024: 2%); -- The cash flows are discounted using a risk adjusted discount rate specific to each property. Risk adjusted discount

rates of 8.50% to 11.35% for Dublin assets (31 December 2024: 8.50% to 11.35%), 10.60% to 11.10% for Regional

Ireland assets (31 December 2024: 10.60% to 11.10%), 7.60% to 10.20% for UK assets (31 December 2024: 7.60% to

10.20%), 7.50% to 8.00% for Continental Europe assets (31 December 2024: 7.50% to 8.00%) have been used; and

-- The values applied to each of these key assumptions are derived from a combination of internal and external factors

based on historical experience of the valuers and of management and taking into account the stability of cash flows

typically associated with these factors.

.

7. Net finance costs 

6 months    6 months 
 
                                    ended      ended 
 
                                    30 June     30 June 
 
                                    2025      2024 
 
                                    EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
                                               
 
Finance income                             (26)      (33) 
 
                                    _______     _______ 
 
                                    (26)      (33) 
 
                                               
 
Interest on lease liabilities (note 12)                26,484     23,272 
 
Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings             6,054      10,002 
 
Cash flow hedges- reclassified from other comprehensive income     -        (4,534) 
 
Net foreign exchange loss on financing activities           822       41 
 
Other finance costs                          841       542 
 
Interest capitalised to property, plant and equipment (note 11)    (787)      (1,577) 
 
                                    _______     _______ 
 
Finance costs                             33,414     27,746 
 
                                    _______     _______ 
 
                                               
 
Net finance costs                           33,388     27,713 
 
                                    _______     _______

The Group uses interest rate swaps to convert the interest rate on part of its debt from floating rate to fixed rate (note 17). As at 30 June 2025, the Group has recognised a derivative liability, in relation to these interest rate swaps, of EUR0.6 million (31 December 2024: EUR0.2 million 30 June 2024: EUR2.9 million). Interest margins on the Group's borrowings are set with reference to the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant levels and ratchet up or down accordingly.

Other finance costs include commitment fees and other banking and professional fees. Net foreign exchange losses on financing activities relates principally to cash and cash equivalents and loans which did not form part of the net investment hedge (note 17).

Interest on loans and borrowings of EUR0.8 million (period ended 30 June 2024: EUR1.6 million) was capitalised to assets under construction, considering that this cost was directly attributable to the construction of qualifying assets (note 11). The capitalisation rates applied by the Group, which reflected the weighted average interest rates on loans in sterling and euro for the period, including the impact of hedges, were 6.2% for sterling and 4.0% for euro.

8 Share-based payments expense

The total share-based payments expense for the Group's employee share schemes charged to profit or loss during the period was EUR2.8 million (six months ended 30 June 2024: EUR1.6 million), analysed as follows: 

6 months    6 months 
 
                  ended      ended 
 
                  30 June     30 June 
 
                  2025      2024 
 
                  EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
                             
 
Long Term Incentive Plans     2,410      1,547 
 
Share Save schemes        436       67 
 
                  ______     ______ 
 
                             
 
                  2,846      1,614 
 
                  ______     ______

Details of the schemes operated by the Group are set out hereafter:

Long Term Incentive Plans

Awards granted

During the period ended 30 June 2025, the Board approved the conditional grant of 1,611,259 ordinary shares 'the Award' pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Group's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('the 2017 LTIP'). The Award was granted to senior employees across the Group (131 in total). Vesting of the Award is based on two independently assessed performance targets, 50% based on total shareholder return 'TSR' and 50% based on Free Cashflow Per Share 'FCPS'. The performance period of this Award is 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2027.

Threshold performance for the TSR condition is a performance measure against a bespoke comparator group of 19 listed peer companies in the travel and leisure sector, with threshold 25% vesting if the Group's TSR over the performance period is ranked at the median compared to the TSR of the comparator group. If the Group's TSR performance is at or above the upper quartile compared to the comparator group, the remaining 75% of that portion of the Award will vest, with pro-rota vesting on a straight-line basis for performance in between these thresholds.

Threshold performance (25% vesting) for the FCPS condition which is a non-market-based performance condition and is based on the achievement of FCPS of EUR0.569 with 100% vesting, equating to EUR0.769 or greater. The FCPS based portion of the Award will vest on a straight-line basis for performance between these thresholds. FCPS targets may be amended in restricted circumstances if an event occurs which causes the Remuneration Committee to determine an amended or substituted performance condition would be more appropriate and not materially more or less difficult to satisfy. Participants are also entitled to receive a dividend equivalent amount in respect of their awards.

Movements in the number of share awards are as follows: 

Year ended 
                     6 months ended 
                                                  31 December 
                   30 June 2025 
                                                 2024 
 
                                                       
 
                      Number of Awards                      Number of Awards 
 
                                                       
 
Outstanding at the beginning of the    4,504,528                          4,089,901 
period/year 
 
 
Granted during the period/year      1,611,259                          1,634,668 
 
Forfeited during the period/year     (88,658)                          (127,780) 
 
Lapsed unvested during the period/year  (242,456)                          - 
 
Exercised during the period/year     (1,123,338)                         (1,081,517) 
 
Dividend equivalents           (43,662)                          (10,744) 
 
                                                       
 
                      _________                          _________ 
 
                                                       
 
Outstanding at the end of the period/year 4,617,673                          4,504,528 
 
                      _________                                                   _________ 
 
                                                       
 
                     6 months ended                       Year ended 
 
                      30 June                           31 December 
 
                     2025                            2024 
 
Grant date                Number of Awards                      Number of Awards 
 
                                                       
 
March 2022                -                              1,389,631 
 
March 2023                1,460,884                          1,498,692 
 
May 2023                 -                              22,719 
 
April 2024                1,550,085                          1,593,486 
 
March 2025                1,606,704                          - 
 
                      _________                          _________ 
 
                                                       
 
Outstanding at the end of the period/year 4,617,673                          4,504,528 
 
                      _________                          _________

Awards vested

During the period ended 30 June 2025, participants of the March 2022 and May 2023 scheme exercised 1,123,338 options on foot of the vesting of awards granted under the terms of the 2017 LTIP. The weighted average share price at the date of exercise for these awards was EUR5.33.

Measurement of fair values

The fair value, at the grant date, of the TSR-based conditional share awards was measured using a Monte Carlo simulation model. Non-market-based performance conditions attached to the awards were not taken into account in measuring fair value at the grant date. The share price for options granted in March 2025 was EUR5.50 (March 2024: EUR4.51).

Awards granted include FCPS-related performance conditions (non-market-based performance conditions) that do not impact the fair value of the award at the grant date, which equals the share price less exercise price. Instead, an estimate is made by the Group as to the number of shares which are expected to vest based on satisfaction of the FCPS-related performance condition, where applicable, and this, together with the fair value of the award at grant date, determines the accounting charge to be spread over the vesting period. The estimate of the number of shares which are expected to vest over the vesting period of the award is reviewed in each reporting period and the accounting charge is adjusted accordingly.

Share Save schemes

During the period ended 30 June 2025, there were no new schemes granted and no exercise of shares. In the period ended 30 June 2024, 1,103,023 options exercised on maturity of the share options granted as part of the Share Save scheme in 2020 with a further 2,000 ordinary shares exercised on maturity of the share options granted as part of the Share Save scheme in 2019.

Movements in the number of share options and the related weighted average exercise price ('WAEP') are as follows: 

6 months ended          Year ended 
  
                        30 June 2025           31 December 2024 
 
                                  WAEP                WAEP 
                          Options            Options 
                              EUR per share           EUR per share 
 
                                                         
 
Outstanding at the beginning of the period/year  2,359,273    2.99       1,480,299     2.39 
 
Granted during the period/year           -        -         2,259,760     3.03 
 
Forfeited during the period/year          (171,417)    2.98       (118,199)     2.73 
 
Exercised during the period/year          -        -         (1,262,587)    2.26

Outstanding at the end of the period/year     2,187,856    2.99       2,359,273     2.99

The weighted average remaining contractual life for the share options outstanding at 30 June 2025 is 2.7 years (31 December 2024: 3.1 years).

9. Tax charge 

6 months     6 months 
 
                    ended      ended 
 
                    30 June     30 June 
 
                    2025       2024 
 
                    EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
Current tax                         
 
Irish corporation tax         3,986      5,767 
 
Foreign corporation tax                -    63 
 
Deferred tax (credit)/ charge     (296)      279 
 
                    ______      _______ 
 
                               
 
Tax charge               3,690      6,109 
 
                    ______      _______

The tax charge of EUR3.7 million for the period ended 30 June 2025 (six months ended 30 June 2024: EUR6.1 million) primarily relates to current tax in respect of profits earned in Ireland during the period.

10 Business combinations

Acquisition of The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport

On 26 June 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport after exchanging contracts in November 2024. The Group became party to a ground lease as part of the acquisition and recognised lease liabilities and right-of-use assets of EUR7.7 million.

The fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities acquired were as follows: 

26 June 2025 
 
                                          EUR'000 
 
Recognised amounts of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed      
 
Non-current assets                                  
 
Hotel property                                  80,243 
 
Fixtures, fittings and equipment                         2,757 
 
Right-of-use asset                                7,741 
 
Current assets                                    
 
Trade and other receivables                            1,694 
 
Corporation tax receivable                            130 
 
Inventory                                     56 
 
Non-current liabilities                                
 
Lease liability                                  (7,732) 
 
Deferred tax liability                              (3,478) 
 
Current liabilities                                  
 
Accruals                                     (3,593) 
 
Trade and other payables                             (836) 
 
Lease liability                                  (8) 
 
                                          _______ 
 
Total identifiable net assets                           76,974 
 
                                            
 
Total cash consideration                             83,142 
 
Less cash acquired as part of acquisition                     (2,928) 
 
                                          _______ 
 
Net cash consideration                              80,214 
 
                                          _______ 
 
Goodwill arising on acquisition                          3,240 
 
                                          _______

The acquisition method of accounting has been used to consolidate the business acquired in the Group's consolidated financial statements. Goodwill of EUR3.2 million has been recognised in connection with the acquisition of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport, as the consideration exceeded the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired.

The goodwill arising from this transaction includes certain intangible assets that cannot be separately identified. This encompasses future growth and performance prospects operating under Dalata, including expansion opportunities for the hotel, which is situated in a pivotal location within the Dublin Airport campus.

Since the carrying value of the acquired property for financial reporting purposes exceeds its tax base, a deferred tax liability has been recognised. Deferred tax has been measured using the Irish corporation tax rate for trading profits. As disclosed in note 19, if the Group were to dispose of the property, the disposal could be subject to capital gains tax at a higher rate.

Acquisition-related costs of EUR0.6 million were charged to administrative expenses in profit or loss in respect of this business combination during the period ended 30 June 2025 and EUR1.1 million was incurred during the year ended 31 December 2024.

Impact of new acquisitions on trading performance

The post-acquisition impact of the acquisition completed during 2025 on the Group's pro?t for the period ended 30 June 2025 was: 

30 June 2025 
 
                            EUR'000 
 
Revenue                        263 
 
Profit before tax and acquisition-related costs    140

In the pre-acquisition period from 1 January 2025 to 25 June 2025, the hotel reported revenues of EUR7.9 million.

11. Property, plant and equipment 

Fixtures, 
                       Land and     Assets under 
                                      fittings and    Total 
                     buildings    construction 
                                      equipment 
 
                       EUR'000      EUR'000        EUR'000        EUR'000 
 
At 30 June 2025                                                
 
Valuation                  1,622,605    -          -          1,622,605 
 
Cost                     -        40,564        231,253       271,817 
 
Accumulated depreciation 
                     -        -          (112,920)      (112,920) 
(and impairment charges)* 
 
                                                        
 
                                                        
 
Net carrying amount             1,622,605    40,564        118,333       1,781,502 
 
                                                        
 
                                                        
 
At 1 January 2025, net carrying amount    1,564,246    30,741        115,987       1,710,974 
 
                                                        
 
Additions through 
                     80,243      -          2,757        83,000 
business combinations (note 10) 
 
Additions                  61        8,869        13,554       22,484 
 
Revaluation gains through 
                     4,029      -          -          4,029 
other comprehensive income 
 
Revaluation loss through 
                     (460)      -          -          (460) 
profit or loss statement 
 
Capitalised labour costs           -        117         -          117 
 
Capitalised borrowing costs (note 7)     -        787         -          787 
 
Depreciation charge for the period      (7,475)     -          (12,869)      (20,344) 
 
Translation adjustment            (18,039)     50          (1,096)       (19,085)

At 30 June 2025, net carrying amount     1,622,605    40,564        118,333       1,781,502

*Accumulated depreciation of buildings is stated after the elimination of depreciation on revaluation, disposals and impairments.

The carrying value of land and buildings, revalued at 30 June 2025, is EUR1,622.6 million (31 December 2024: EUR1,564.2 million). The value of these assets under the cost model is EUR1,090.0 million (31 December 2024: EUR1,037.2 million). During the period ended 30 June 2025, unrealised revaluation gains of EUR4.0 million (year ended 31 December 2024: net unrealised revaluation gains of EUR13.1 million) have been reflected through other comprehensive income and in the revaluation reserve in equity. Impairment losses were EUR0.5 million and were reflected in administrative expenses through profit and loss (2024: EUR1.3 million).

Included in land and buildings at 30 June 2025 is land at a carrying value of EUR555.5 million which is not depreciated (31 December 2024: EUR563.4 million).

Additions to assets under construction during the period ended 30 June 2025 primarily relate to the development expenditure incurred on the construction of Clayton Hotel Edinburgh (EUR4.5 million) and the development of the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane extension (EUR4.4 million).

Measurement of fair value

The value of the Group's property at 30 June 2025 reflects open market valuations carried out as at 30 June 2025 by independent external valuers having appropriate recognised professional qualifications and recent experience in the location and value of the property being valued. The external valuations performed were in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS") Valuation Standards.

The fair value measurement of the Group's own-use property has been categorised as a Level 3 fair value based on the inputs to the valuation technique used. At 30 June 2025, 31 properties were revalued by independent external valuers engaged by the Group (31 December 2024: 30 properties).

The principal valuation technique used by the independent external valuers engaged by the Group was discounted cash flows. This valuation model considers the present value of net cash flows to be generated from the property over a ten year period (with an assumed terminal value at the end of year 10). Valuers' forecast cash flow included in these calculations represents the expectations of the valuers for EBITDA (driven by revenue per available room ('RevPAR') calculated as total rooms revenue divided by rooms available) for the property and also takes account of the expectations of a prospective purchaser. It also includes their expectation for capital expenditure which the valuers, typically, assume as approximately 4% of revenue per annum. This does not always reflect the profile of actual capital expenditure incurred by the Group for individual assets. On specific assets, refurbishments are, by nature, periodic rather than annual. Valuers' expectations of EBITDA are based on their trading forecasts (benchmarked against competition, market and actual performance). The expected net cash flows are discounted using risk adjusted discount rates. Among other factors, the discount rate estimation considers the quality of the property and its location. The final valuation also includes a deduction of full purchaser's costs based on the valuers' estimates at 9.96% for assets located in the Republic of Ireland (31 December 2024: 9.96%) and 6.8% for assets located in the UK (31 December 2024: 6.8%).

The significant unobservable inputs are:

-- Valuers' forecast cash flow. -- Risk adjusted discount rates and terminal (year 10) capitalisation rates which are specific to each property. -- Dublin:

-- Risk adjusted discount rates range between 8.50% and 11.35% (31 December 2024: 8.50% and 11.35%). -- Weighted average risk adjusted discount rate is 9.34% (31 December 2024: 9.41%). -- Terminal capitalisation rates range between 6.50% and 9.35% (31 December 2024: 6.50% and 9.35%). -- Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate is 7.34% (31 December 2024: 7.41%).

-- Regional Ireland:

-- Risk adjusted discount rates range between 9.75% and 12.75% (31 December 2024: 9.75% and 12.75%). -- Weighted average risk adjusted discount rate is 10.57% (31 December 2024: 10.56%). -- Terminal capitalisation rates range between 7.75% and 10.75% (31 December 2024: 7.75% and 10.75%). -- Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate is 8.57% (31 December 2024: 8.56%).

-- UK:

-- Risk adjusted discount rates range between 7.30% and 11.50% (31 December 2024: 7.30% and 11.50%). -- Weighted average risk adjusted discount rate is 8.41% (31 December 2024: 8.31%). -- Terminal capitalisation rates range between 5.30% and 9.50% (31 December 2024: 5.30% and 9.50%). -- Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate is 6.31% (31 December 2024 6.31%).

The estimated fair value under this valuation model may increase or decrease if:

-- Valuers' forecast cash flow was higher or lower than expected; and/or -- The risk adjusted discount rate and terminal capitalisation rate was higher or lower.

Valuations also had regard to relevant price per key metrics from hotel sales activity.

The Group has the following capital expenditure commitments under contractual arrangements. 

30 June    31 December 
 
               2025      2024 
 
               EUR'000     EUR'000 
 
                         
 
Capital expenditure     47,263     55,783 
 
               _______    _______

Capital expenditure listed above is contracted and not provided for at the reporting date.

At 30 June 2025, the commitments include an amount of EUR35.5 million related to the new-build hotel development of Clayton Hotel, Edinburgh. It also includes committed capital expenditure at other hotels in the Group.

12. Leases

The Group leases property assets, which includes land and buildings and related fixtures and fittings, and other equipment relating to vehicles, machinery, and IT equipment. Information about leases for which the Group is a lessee is presented below: 

Period ended    Year ended 
 
Right-of-use assets                     30 June 2025    31 December 2024 
 
                              EUR'000        EUR'000 
 
                                            
 
Net book value at start of period/year           760,151       685,193 
 
                                            
 
Acquisitions through business combinations (note 10)    7,740        - 
 
Additions                          -          76,022 
 
Depreciation charge for the period/year           (17,817)      (33,727) 
 
Remeasurement of lease liabilities             6,068        14,743 
 
Reversal of previous impairment charge           -          1,719 
 
Translation adjustment                   (12,241)      16,201 
 
                               _______       _______ 
 
                                            
 
Net book value at end of period/year            743,901       760,151 
 
                               _______       _______

Right-of-use assets comprise of leased assets that do not meet the definition of investment property. Right-of-use assets primarily reflect leased property assets. The carrying value of right-of-use assets related to other equipment at 30 June 2025 reflected in the above total is EUR0.5 million (31 December 2024: EUR0.6 million). 

Period ended    Year ended 
 
Lease liabilities                      30 June 2025    31 December 2024 
 
                              EUR'000        EUR'000 
 
                                            
 
Current                           13,939       12,040 
 
Non-current                         764,619       686,558 
 
                               _______       _______ 
 
                                            
 
Lease liabilities at start of period/year          778,558       698,598 
 
                               _______       _______ 
 
                                            
 
Additions                          -          61,363 
 
Acquisitions through business combinations (note 10)    7,740        - 
 
Interest on lease liabilities (note 7)           26,484       49,487 
 
Lease payments                       (33,573)      (61,254) 
 
Remeasurement of lease liabilities             6,068        13,781 
 
Translation adjustment                   (12,370)      16,583 
 
                               _______       _______ 
 
                                            
 
Lease liabilities at end of period/year           772,907       778,558

_______       _______ 
 
                                            
 
Current                           13,296       13,939 
 
Non-current                         759,611       764,619 
 
                               _______       _______ 
 
                                            
 
Lease liabilities at end of period/year           772,907       778,558

On 26 June 2025, the Group acquired the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport (note 10). The Group became party to a ground lease as part of the acquisition and recognised lease liabilities and right-of-use assets of EUR7.7 million.

The weighted average incremental borrowing rate for new leases entered into during the period ended 30 June 2025 is 9.72% (31 December 2024: 10.0%).

Following agreed rent reviews and rent adjustments, which formed part of the original lease agreements, certain of the Group's leases were reassessed during the period. This resulted in an increase in lease liabilities and related right-of-use assets of EUR6.1 million.

Non-cancellable undiscounted lease cash flows payable under lease contracts are set out below: 

At 30 June 2025 
 
                                  Continental 
                    Republic of Ireland            UK        Total 
                              Europe 
 
                    EUR'000            EUR'000       GBP'000      EUR'000 
 
                                                        
 
6 months ending 31 December 2025    13,968           4,484       12,848      33,470 
 
During the year 2026          25,484           8,968       25,783      64,590 
 
During the year 2027          25,526           8,968       26,232      65,157 
 
During the year 2028          25,609           8,968       26,300      65,319 
 
During the year 2029          25,571           8,968       26,474      65,485 
 
During the year 2030          24,987           8,968       26,642      65,097 
 
During the years 2031 - 2040      244,690           89,683       278,455     659,861 
 
During the years 2041 - 2050      134,830           10,471       296,556     491,947 
 
From 2051 onwards           107,282           -         789,924     1,030,630 
 
                    _______           _______      _______     ________ 
 
                                                        
 
                    627,947           149,478      1,509,214    2,541,556 
 
                    _______           _______      _______     _______ 
                   At 31 December 2024 
 
                                Continental 
                   Republic of Ireland            UK        Total 
                            Europe 
 
                   EUR'000            EUR'000       GBP'000      EUR'000 
 
                                                       
 
During the year 2025        26,540           8,836       26,266      67,053 
 
During the year 2026        24,457           8,836       25,783      64,388 
 
During the year 2027        24,485           8,836       26,232      64,957 
 
During the year 2028        24,565           8,836       26,300      65,119 
 
During the year 2029        24,527           8,836       26,474      65,291 
 
During the years 2030 - 2039    234,867           88,362       276,287     656,434 
 
During the years 2040 - 2049    135,452           19,143       297,687     513,609 
 
From 2050 onwards          59,594           -         817,603     1,045,632 
 
                   _______           _______      _______     ________ 
 
                                                       
 
                   554,487           151,685      1,522,632    2,542,483 
 
                   _______           _______      _______     _______

The Group also has further commitments in relation to fixtures, fittings and equipment in some of its leased hotels. Under certain lease agreements, the Group has committed to spending a percentage of revenue on capital expenditure in respect of fixtures, fittings and equipment in the leased hotels over the life of the lease. The Group has estimated the commitment in relation to these leases to be EUR63.2 million (31 December 2024: EUR66.9 million) spread over the life of the various leases which primarily range in length from 18 years to 33 years. The revenue figures used in the estimate of the commitment at 30 June 2025 have been based on 2025 forecasted revenues at that date. The actual commitment will be higher or lower dependent on the actual revenue earned in each of the lease years.

Sterling amounts have been converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of 0.85550 as at 30 June 2025 (0.82918 as at 31 December 2024).

The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 83.0 years (31 December 2024: 82.8 years). Excluding land leases with a lease term of 100 years and over, the weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases would be 27.3 years. Lease liabilities are monitored within the Group's treasury function.

The actual cash flows will depend on the composition of the Group's lease portfolio in future years and is subject to change, driven by:

-- commencement of new leases; -- modifications of existing leases; and -- reassessments of lease liabilities following periodic rent reviews.

It excludes leases on hotels for which an agreement for lease has been signed, but which has not reached the lease commencement date.

Unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge

The unwinding of the right-of-use assets and the release of the interest on the lease liabilities through profit or loss over the terms of the leases have been disclosed in the following tables: 

Depreciation of right-of-use assets 
 
                    Republic of Ireland    Continental Europe    UK       Total 
 
                    EUR'000           EUR'000          GBP'000     EUR'000 
 
                                                         
 
6 months ending 31 December 2025   8,188           2,412          6,143     17,781 
 
During the year 2026         14,403           4,825          11,942     33,187 
 
During the year 2027         13,928           4,825          11,712     32,443 
 
During the year 2028         13,755           4,825          11,510     32,034 
 
During the year 2029         13,534           4,549          10,850     30,766 
 
During the year 2030         12,963           4,524          10,664     29,952 
 
During the years 2031 - 2040     122,523          45,242          102,846    287,983 
 
During the years 2041 - 2050     59,788           5,283          101,087    183,232 
 
From 2051 onwards           26,313           -            60,065     96,523 
 
                    _______          _______         _______    ________ 
 
                                                         
 
                    285,395          76,485          326,819    743,901 
 
                    _______          _______         _______    _______ 
                    Interest on lease liabilities 
 
                                  Continental 
                    Republic of Ireland            UK        Total 
                              Europe 
 
                    EUR'000            EUR'000       GBP'000      EUR'000

6 months ending 31 December 2025    9,014            3,154       12,213      26,444 
 
During the year 2026          17,628           6,158       24,371      52,273 
 
During the year 2027          17,161           5,942       24,276      51,479 
 
During the year 2028          16,666           5,715       24,153      50,614 
 
During the year 2029          16,132           5,467       24,013      49,668 
 
During the year 2030          15,587           5,201       23,846      48,662 
 
During the years 2031 - 2040      120,374           31,858       222,581     412,409 
 
During the years 2041 - 2050      58,480           484        159,561     245,476 
 
From 2051 onwards           57,040           -         662,657     831,624 
 
                    _______           _______      _______     ________ 
 
                                                        
 
                    328,082           63,979       1,177,671    1,768,649 
 
                    _______           _______      _______     _______

Sterling amounts have been converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of 0.85550 as at 30 June 2025.

The actual depreciation and interest charge through profit or loss will depend on the composition of the Group's lease portfolio in future years and is subject to change, driven by:

-- commencement of new leases; -- modifications of existing leases; -- reassessments of lease liabilities following periodic rent reviews; and -- impairments and reversal of previous impairment charges of right-of-use assets.

It excludes leases on hotels for which an agreement for lease has been signed, but have not reached the lease commencement date.

Leases not yet commenced to which the lessee is committed

The Group has a number of agreements for lease at 30 June 2025 and details of the non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under these agreements are set out hereafter. These represent the minimum future lease payments (undiscounted) and other contractual payments, in aggregate, that the Group is required to make under the agreements. An agreement for lease is a binding agreement between external third parties and the Group to enter into a lease at a future date. The dates of commencement of these leases may change based on the hotel opening dates. The amounts payable may also change slightly if there are any changes in room numbers delivered through construction. 

30 June    31 December 
Agreements for lease 
                 2025      2024 
 
                    EUR'000     EUR'000 
 
                              
 
Less than one year          613      - 
 
One to two years           3,820     613 
 
Two to three years          11,670     2,450 
 
Three to five years          42,369     12,310 
 
Five to fifteen years         196,544    69,307 
 
Fifteen to twenty five years     186,037    75,209 
 
After twenty five years        126,956    49,634 
 
                    _______    _______ 
 
                              
 
Total future lease payments      568,009    209,523 
 
                    _______    _______

Included in the above table are future lease payments for agreements for lease for Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin, Clayton Hotel Morrison Street, Edinburgh, Clayton Hotel Old Broad Street, London, Clayton Hotel Berlin and Clayton Hotel Madrid. The lease terms vary in length from 15 years to 35 years with certain leases containing extension options.

The expected opening date for Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin is H1 2026, Clayton Hotel Berlin is expected to open in H2 2026, Clayton Hotel Morrison Street, Edinburgh is expected to open in H1 2028, Clayton Hotel Old Broad Street, London is expected to open in H2 2028 and Clayton Hotel Madrid is expected to open in H1 2029.

13. Trade and other receivables 

30 June    31 December 
 
              2025      2024 
 
              EUR'000     EUR'000 
 
                        
 
Non-current assets               
 
Other receivables     1,443     6,495 
 
Prepayments        1,659     867 
 
              _______    _______ 
 
                        
 
              3,102     7,362 
 
              _______    _______ 
 
Current assets                 
 
Trade receivables     16,621     10,846 
 
Prepayments        21,029     12,449 
 
Contract assets      4,130     3,448 
 
Accrued income       2,893     3,599 
 
Other receivables     1,400     500 
 
              _______    _______ 
 
                        
 
              46,073     30,842 
 
              _______    _______ 
 
                        
 
Total           49,175     38,204 
 
              _______    _______

Non-current assets

The total balance in non-current other receivables at 30 June 2025 is a rent deposit of EUR1.4 million paid to the landlord on the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont (31 December 2024: EUR1.4 million). This deposit is repayable to the Group at the end of the lease term.

During the year ended 31 December 2024, the Group paid a deposit of EUR4.2 million for the acquisition of The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport. This was held in other receivables until the sale was finalised in June 2025 (note 10).

Current assets

Trade receivables are subject to the expected credit loss model in IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. The Group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the number of days past due.

14. Assets held for sale

On 9 January 2025, the Group completed the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford for a cash consideration of EUR21.0 million. The net proceeds from the transaction amount to EUR20.7 million. The gain after transaction costs amounted to EUR3.9 million, which has been measured in other comprehensive income and transferred to retained earnings on completion of the disposal.

The assets held for sale at 31 December 2024 that was sold related to: 

30 June     31 December 
 
                   2025      2024 
 
                   EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
                              
 
Property, plant and equipment    -        19,742 
 
Goodwill               -        550 
 
Investment property         -        425 
 
                   _______     _______ 
 
                              
 
Assets held for sale         -        20,717 
 
                   _______     _______

15. Trade and other payables 

30 June    31 December 
 
                 2025      2024 
 
                 EUR'000     EUR'000 
 
                           
 
Non-current liabilities               
 
Accruals            128      19 
 
                 _______    _______ 
 
                           
 
                 128      19 
 
                 _______    _______ 
 
                           
 
Current liabilities                 
 
Trade payables         24,633     16,110 
 
Accruals            46,058     45,906 
 
Contract liabilities      18,001     15,244 
 
Value added tax         11,811     7,396 
 
Withholding tax payable     3,804     - 
 
Payroll taxes          2,565     3,788 
 
Tourist taxes          979      208 
 
                 _______    _______ 
 
                           
 
                 107,851    88,652 
 
                 _______    _______ 
 
Total                        
 
                 107,979    88,671 
 
                 _______    _______

Accruals at 30 June 2025 include EUR6.2 million of accruals related to amounts which have not yet been invoiced for capital expenditure and for costs incurred on entering new leases and agreements for lease (31 December 2024: EUR5.4 million).

The withholding tax payable of EUR3.8 million arose following the acquisition of The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport (note 10) and was paid in July 2025.

16. Provision for liabilities 

30 June    31 December 
 
                       2025      2024 
 
                       EUR'000     EUR'000 
 
Non-current liabilities                     
 
Insurance provision             4,880     5,708 
 
                                 
 
Current liabilities                       
 
Insurance provision             2,358     2,340 
 
                       _______    _______ 
 
                                 
 
Total provision at end of period/year    7,238     8,048 
The reconciliation of the movement in the provision for the period/year is as follows: 
 
                                                   
 
                                      Period ended    Year ended 
 
                                      30 June       31 December 
 
                                      2025        2024 
 
                                      EUR'000        EUR'000 
 
                                                   
 
At 1 January                               8,048        8,611 
 
Provisions made during the period/year - charged to profit or loss    900         1,500 
 
Utilised during the period/year                      (628)        (1,219) 
 
Discounting effect charged to profit or loss               118         146 
 
Reversed to profit or loss during the period/year             (1,200)       (990) 
 
                                      _______       _______ 
 
                                                   
 
At end of period/year                           7,238        8,048 
 
                                      _______       _______

This provision relates to actual and potential obligations arising from the Group's insurance arrangements where the Group is self-insured. The Group has third party insurance cover above specific limits for individual claims and has an overall maximum aggregate payable for all claims in any one year. The amount provided is principally based on projected settlements as determined by external loss adjusters. The provision also includes an estimate for claims incurred but not yet reported and incurred but not enough reported.

The utilisation of the provision is dependent on the timing of settlement of the outstanding claims. The Group expects the majority of the insurance provision will be utilised within five years of the period end date however, due to the nature of the provision, there is a level of uncertainty in the timing of settlement as the Group generally cannot precisely determine the extent and duration of the claim process. The provision has been discounted to reflect the time value of money. There has been a reversal of EUR1.2 million in the period ended 30th June 2025 of provisions made in prior year periods (2024: EUR1.0 million).

17 Financial risk management

Risk exposures

The Group is exposed to various financial risks arising in the normal course of business. Its financial risk exposures are predominantly related to the creditworthiness of counterparties and risks relating to changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates.

The Group uses financial instruments throughout its business: loans and borrowings and cash and cash equivalents are used to finance the Group's operations; trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and accruals arise directly from operations and derivatives are used to manage interest rate risks and to achieve a desired profile of borrowings. The Group uses a net investment hedge with sterling denominated borrowings to hedge the foreign exchange risk from investments in certain UK operations. The Group does not trade in financial instruments.

Fair values

The following tables show the carrying amount of Group financial assets and liabilities including their values in the fair value hierarchy at 30 June 2025. The tables do not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value. A fair value disclosure for lease liabilities is not required. 

Fair value 
 
                             Financial 
                             assets 
                    Financial assets        Total                     
                    measured at 
  
                            measured at 
                                  carrying amount   Level 1 Level 2  Level 3 
                    fair value 
 
                           amortised cost 
 
                     30 June 2025   30 June 2025  30 June 2025    30 June 30 June  30 June 
                                              2025   2025   2025 
 
 
Financial assets            EUR'000      EUR'000     EUR'000        EUR'000  EUR'000   EUR'000 
 
                                                              
 
Trade and other receivables, excluding 
prepayments and deposit paid on     -        26,487     26,487       -    -     - 
acquisition (note 13) 
 
 
Cash at bank and in hand        -        28,206     28,206       -    -     - 
 
                     ________     ________    ________                   
 
                     -        54,693     54,693                    
 
                     ________     ________    ________                   
 
                                                                 
                                                                                
                                                 
 
 
                               
                      
                                    
 
                             Financial                        
                    Financial    liabilities 
                     liabilities           Total 
                    measured at 
                                          Level 1 Level 2  Level 3 
                            measured at 
                                    carrying amount 
                    fair value 
 
                           amortised cost 
 
                     30 June 2025   30 June 2025  30 June 2025    30 June 30 June  30 June 
                                              2025   2025   2025 
 
 
Financial liabilities          EUR'000      EUR'000     EUR'000        EUR'000  EUR'000   EUR'000 
 
                                                              
 
Derivatives - hedging instruments    (608)      -       (608)        -    (608)   - 
 
Bank loans (note 18)          -        (313,668)   (313,668)      -    (313,668) - 
 
Trade payables and accruals (note 15)  -        (70,819)    (70,819)      -    (70,819) - 
 
                     ________     ________    ________                   
 
                     (608)      (384,487)   (385,095)                   
 
                     ________     ________    ________

The following tables show the carrying amount of Group financial assets and liabilities including their values in the fair value hierarchy at 31 December 2024. The tables do not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value. A fair value disclosure for lease liabilities is not required. 

Fair value 
 
               Financial assets  Financial 
                         assets 
                               Total                       
 
                 measured at 
                          measured at 
                             carrying amount    Level 1  Level 2  Level 3 
 
               fair value 
                         amortised cost 
 
 
                         31 December              31     31     31 
                31 December 2024  2024      31 December 2024   December  December  December 
                                            2024    2024    2024 
 
 
Financial assets       EUR'000       EUR'000      EUR'000         EUR'000   EUR'000   EUR'000 
 
                                                             
 
Trade and other receivables, 
excluding prepayments (note  -         24,888     24,888        -     -     - 
13) 
 
 
Cash at bank and in hand   -         39,575     39,575        -     -     - 
 
                ________      ________    ________                     
 
                -         64,463     64,463                      
 
                ________      ________    ________                     
 
                                                             
                                                                               
                                              
 
 
                           
                 
                                 
 
                         Financial                           
               Financial     liabilities 
                liabilities            Total 
               measured at 
                                        Level 1  Level 2  Level 3 
                        measured at 
                                 carrying amount 
               fair value 
 
                       amortised cost 
 
                         31 December              31     31     31 
                31 December 2024  2024      31 December 2024   December  December  December 
                                            2024    2024    2024 
 
 
Financial liabilities     EUR'000       EUR'000      EUR'000         EUR'000   EUR'000   EUR'000 
 
                                                             
 
Derivatives - hedging     (244)       -        (244)         -     (244)   - 
instruments 
 
 
Bank loans (note 18)     -         (147,384)    (147,384)       -     (147,384) - 
 
Trade payables and accruals  -         (62,035)    (62,035)       -     (62,035)  - 
(note 15) 
 
 
Private placement notes    -         (124,000)    (124,000)       -     (124,000) - 
 
                ________      ________    ________                     
 
                (244)       (333,419)    (333,663)                     
 
                ________      ________    ________

Fair value hierarchy

The Group measures the fair value of financial instruments based on the degree to which inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurements. Financial instruments are categorised by the type of valuation method used. The valuation methods are as follows:

-- Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. -- Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the financial instrument,

either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices). -- Level 3: Inputs for the financial instrument that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

The Group's policy is to recognise any transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy as of the end of the reporting period during which the transfer occurred. During the period ended 30 June 2025, there were no reclassifications of financial instruments and no transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy used in measuring the fair value of financial instruments.

Estimation of fair values

The principal methods and assumptions used in estimating the fair values of financial assets and liabilities are explained hereafter.

Cash at bank and in hand

For cash at bank and in hand, the carrying value is deemed to reflect a reasonable approximation of fair value.

Derivatives

Discounted cash flow analyses have been used to determine the fair value of the interest rate swaps, taking into account current market inputs and rates (Level 2).

Receivables/payables

For receivables and payables with a remaining term of less than one year on demand balances, the carrying value net of impairment provision, where appropriate, is a reasonable approximation of fair value. The non-current receivables and payables carrying value is a reasonable approximation of fair value.

Bank loans and private placement notes

For bank loans and private placement notes, the fair value was calculated based on the present value of the expected future principal and interest cash flows discounted at interest rates effective at the reporting date. The carrying value of floating rate interest-bearing bank loans is considered to be a reasonable approximation of fair value. There is no material difference between margins available in the market at year end and the margins that the Group was paying at the year end.

a. Credit risk

Exposure to credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group arising from granting credit to customers and from investing cash and cash equivalents with banks and financial institutions.

Trade and other receivables

The Group's exposure to credit risk is influenced mainly by the individual characteristics of each customer. Management has a credit policy in place and the exposure to credit risk is monitored on an ongoing basis. Outstanding customer balances are regularly monitored and reviewed for indicators of impairment (evidence of financial difficulty of the customer or payment default). The maximum exposure to credit risk is represented by the carrying amount of each financial asset.

Other receivables primarily relate to deposits due from landlords at the end of the lease term and other contractual amounts due from landlords.

Contract assets primarily relate to guest ledgers held with customers and are subject to the expected credit loss model in IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. The Group initially measures contract assets at fair value and subsequently assesses the recoverable amount using the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses.

Trade receivables are subject to the expected credit loss model in IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. The Group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the number of days past due. Management does not expect any significant losses from receivables that have not been provided for as at 30 June 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at bank and in hand and give rise to credit risk on the amounts held with counterparties. The maximum credit risk is represented by the carrying value at the reporting date. The Group's policy for investing cash is to limit the risk of principal loss and to ensure the ultimate recovery of invested funds by limiting credit risk.

The Group reviews regularly the credit rating of each bank and if necessary, takes action to ensure there is appropriate cash and cash equivalents held with each bank based on their credit rating. During the period ended 30 June 2025, cash and cash equivalents were held in line with predetermined limits depending on the credit rating of the relevant bank/financial institution.

The carrying amount of the following financial assets represents the Group's maximum credit exposure. The maximum exposure to credit risk at the end of the period/year was as follows: 

30 June    31 December 
 
                 2025      2024 
 
                 EUR'000     EUR'000 
 
                           
 
Trade receivables        16,621     10,846 
 
Other receivables        1,400     6,995 
 
Contract assets         4,130     3,448 
 
Accrued income          2,893     3,599 
 
Cash at bank and in hand     28,206     39,575 
 
                 ______     ______ 
 
                           
 
                 53,250     64,463 
 
                 ______     ______

b. Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting the obligations associated with its financial liabilities. In general, the Group's approach to managing liquidity risk is to ensure as far as possible that it will always have sufficient liquidity, through a combination of cash and cash equivalents, cash flows and undrawn credit facilities to:

-- Fund its ongoing activities; -- Allow it to invest in hotels that may create value for shareholders; and -- Maintain sufficient financial resources to mitigate against risks and unforeseen events.

Cashflow remains strong with net cash generated from operating activities in the period of EUR95.5 million (period ended 30 June 2024: EUR91.6 million). At 30 June 2025, cash and undrawn facilities are EUR301.7 million (31 December 2024: EUR364.6 million).

The Group is in full compliance with its covenants at 30 June 2025. The key covenants relate to Net Debt to EBITDA (as defined in the Group's bank facility agreement which is equivalent to Net Debt to EBITDA after rent) and Interest Cover at 30 June 2025. At 30 June 2025, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit is 4.0x and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x. The Group's Net Debt to EBITDA after rent for the 12 month period to 30 June 2025 is 1.7x (APM (xv)) and Interest Cover is 14.3x (APM (xvi)).

c. Market risk

Market risk is the risk that changes in market prices and indices, such as interest rates and foreign exchange rates, will affect the Group's income or the value of its holdings of financial instruments. The objective of market risk management is to manage and control market risk exposures within acceptable parameters, while optimising the return.

i. Interest rate risk

The Group is exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. The Group has entered into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk. All such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Board. The Group seeks to apply hedge accounting to manage volatility in profit or loss.

The Group determines the existence of an economic relationship between the hedging instrument and the hedged item based on the reference interest rates, maturities and notional amounts. The Group assesses whether the derivative designated in each hedging relationship is expected to be effective in offsetting changes in cash flows of the hedged item using the hypothetical derivative method.

As at 30 June 2025, the interest rate swaps cover 100% of the Group's term euro denominated borrowings of EUR100.0 million for the period to 9 October 2028. The final year of the term debt, to 9 October 2029, is currently unhedged. The Group's revolving credit facilities were EUR91.5 million (31 December 2024: EUR25.0 million) and the sterling revolving credit facility borrowings were GBPNil (EURNil) (31 December 2024: GBP18.5 million (EUR22.4 million)) at 30 June 2025.

The Group issued EUR124.7 million in multicurrency green loan notes to institutional investors for terms of five and seven years at a fixed coupon rate. Interest rates cannot vary on the private placement loan notes except where the Group's Net Debt to EBITDA after rent, calculated in line with external borrowing covenants, exceeds certain ratchet levels. Varying premiums are then added to the coupon rate depending on the ratchet level. If the Group's Net Debt to EBITDA after rent exceeds 3 times, a premium of 50 basis points is added to the coupon rate and if the Group's Net Debt to EBITDA after rent exceeds 4 times, a premium of 75 basis points is added to the interest rate at the time.

The weighted average interest cost, including the impact of hedges, in respect of sterling and euro denominated borrowings for the period was 6.2% and 4.0% respectively.

(ii) Foreign currency risk

The Group is exposed to risks arising from fluctuations in the euro/sterling exchange rate. The Group is exposed to transactional foreign currency risk on trading activities conducted by subsidiaries in currencies other than their functional currency and to foreign currency translation risk on the retranslation of foreign operations to euro.

The Group's policy is to manage foreign currency exposures commercially and through netting of exposures where possible. The Group's principal transactional exposure to foreign exchange risk relates to interest costs on its sterling bank loans and private placement notes. This risk is mitigated by the earnings from UK subsidiaries which are denominated in sterling. The Group's gain or loss on retranslation of the net assets of foreign currency subsidiaries is taken directly to the translation reserve.

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency risk by using sterling debt to hedge part of the Group's investment in UK subsidiaries. The Group financed certain operations in the UK by obtaining funding through external borrowings denominated in sterling. The total borrowings and loan notes amounted at 30 June 2025 was GBP52.5 million (EUR61.4 million) (31 December 2024: GBP71.0 million (EUR85.0 million)) and are designated as net investment hedges. The net investment hedge was fully effective during the period.

This enables gains and losses arising on retranslation of those foreign currency borrowings to be recognised in other comprehensive income, providing a partial offset in reserves against the gains and losses arising on retranslation of the net assets of those UK operations.

(d) Capital management

The Group's policy is to maintain a strong capital base to maintain investor, creditor and market confidence and to sustain future development of the business. Management monitors the return on capital to ordinary shareholders.

The Board of Directors seeks to maintain a balance between the higher returns that might be possible with higher levels of borrowings and the advantages and security afforded by a sound capital position.

Typically, the Group monitors capital using a ratio of Net Debt to EBITDA after rent which excludes the effects of IFRS 16, in line with its external borrowings covenants. This is calculated based on the prior 12-month period. The Net Debt to EBITDA after rent as at 30 June 2025 is 1.7 times (31 December 2024: 1.3 times).

The Board reviews the Group's capital structure on an ongoing basis as part of the normal strategic and financial planning process. It ensures that it is appropriate for the hotel industry given its exposure to demand shocks and the normal economic cycles.

18 Loans and Borrowings 

30 June    31 December 
 
                           2025      2024 
 
                           EUR'000     EUR'000 
 
                                     
 
Bank borrowings                   191,500    147,384 
 
Private placement notes               122,168    124,000 
 
                           _______    _______ 
 
                                     
 
Total bank loans and private placement notes    313,668    271,384 
 
                           _______    _______

The amortised cost of bank loans and private placement notes at 30 June 2025 was EUR313.7 million (31 December 2024: EUR271.4 million). The drawn bank loans, being the amount owed to the lenders, was EUR191.5 million at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR147.3 million). This consisted of:

i. Euro term borrowings of EUR100 million (31 December 2024: EUR100 million) which remained unchanged during the period;

(ii) Euro revolving credit facility borrowings of EUR91.5 million (31 December 2024: EUR25 million);

(iii) Sterling revolving credit facility borrowings of GBPNil (31 December 2024: GBP18.5 million (EUR22.3 million)).

The undrawn loan facilities as at 30 June 2025 were EUR273.5 million (31 December 2024: EUR325.0 million).

