Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results -25

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results 27-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue growth and strong Free Cashflow delivered in H1 2025 Continued Portfolio Expansion and recommended cash offer of EUR6.45 per share following rigorous Strategic Review ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 27 August 2025: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe, announces its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. EURmillion H1 2025 H1 2024 Variance* Revenue 306.5 302.3 +1% Adjusted EBITDA1 102.5 107.6 (5%) Profit after tax 19.6 35.8 (45%) Basic earnings per share (cents) 9.3c 16.0c (42%) Adjusted basic earnings per share1 (cents) 12.7c 16.9c (25%) Free Cashflow1 45.7 48.1 (5%) Free Cashflow per Share1 (cents) 21.6c 21.5c - Group key performance indicators (as reported) RevPAR (EUR)1 108.61 110.77 (2%) Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)1 140.75 142.67 (1%) Occupancy % 77.2% 77.6% (40bps) Group key performance indicators ('like for like' or 'LFL') 'Like for like' or 'LFL' RevPAR (EUR)1 109.78 111.69 (2%)

*Throughout this release, all percentage variance comparisons are made comparing the performance for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 (H1 2025) to the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 (H1 2024), unless otherwise stated.

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented:

"The first half of 2025 has certainly been a busy one for everyone in Dalata. After announcing a strategic review on March 6th, the Board and executive team worked tirelessly in ensuring that the best result was achieved for shareholders. On July 15th, the Board recommended an all-cash offer of EUR6.45 per share from the Pandox Consortium which represents a 49.7% premium to the twelve-month volume-weighted average share price up to March 6th. I believe that this represents a very positive outcome for shareholders which is why the Board is unanimously recommending the offer.

Having met with Pandox and Scandic on a number of occasions, I am confident that the acquisition will also be a very positive outcome for the people working within Dalata. I look forward to working in close partnership with our new owners to enable Dalata and its people to continue to grow and prosper within a larger international hotel company.

Despite the potential for distraction by the strategic review, our team remained focused and delivered a very strong operational performance as well as continuing to grow our development pipeline. Notwithstanding the external commentary of a challenging year for tourism in Ireland, on a 'like for like' basis, our RevPAR in Dublin and Regional Ireland is at the same level as the same period last year. However, continued increases in costs and especially pay rates puts downward pressure on our margins. The UK market has been more challenging, and this has impacted on our RevPAR performance with a 3.5% reduction versus last year. Our focus on innovation and looking for smarter ways to do things has helped to protect our margins across all geographies.

Growing a development pipeline whilst in the midst of a strategic review and 'formal sales process' is challenging and in that respect, I am especially pleased that we secured a second hotel opportunity in Edinburgh and our first hotels in Berlin and Madrid. We also completed the purchase of the Radisson Blu hotel in Dublin Airport which will be rebranded Clayton next year. Construction continues at our new Maldron hotel in Croke Park, our new Clayton hotel in Edinburgh and the extension at our Clayton hotel in Cardiff Lane. For the first time in the history of Dalata, when you include the pipeline rooms, we will have more rooms outside the Republic of Ireland than within it - we truly have become an international hotel company.

Since I took over as CEO, I have placed our people and our customers amongst my highest priorities. I am delighted to report that both our employee engagement scores, and customer satisfaction scores are at the highest levels in the history of Dalata. Innovation has also been a high priority and this year alone, we have rolled out a new CRM, a customer experience platform, a new revenue management system and a new recruitment tool. Our focus on sustainability continues to be recognised with industry leading scores across a range of third-party measurement platforms.

I passionately believe in the potential of our Clayton and Maldron brands. The digital transformation of our marketing activities together with the brands refresh that we carried out last year are contributing to the ongoing growth in direct bookings - up 8% on a 'like for like' basis versus the same period last year.

If shareholders approve the recommended offer on September 11th, and the other regulatory conditions are satisfied, this is likely to be our last financial results announcement as a PLC. While in some ways that is a sad occasion, I am happy that the Board is recommending a strategy that is in the best interests of shareholders. This strategy will also allow the people within Dalata to continue to deliver the 'heart of hospitality' to our guests whilst growing the Clayton and Maldron brands within a powerful international hotel company".

Attractive portfolio delivers resilient operational performance

-- Revenue of EUR306.5 million, up 1%, supported by new additions to the portfolio. -- Adjusted EBITDA1 of EUR102.5 million, down 5% due to lower RevPAR and the impact of cost inflation. -- Free Cashflow1 generation remains strong; EUR45.7 million (21.6 cent per share) for the first six months of 2025

after refurbishment capex and finance costs. -- Profit after tax decreased to EUR19.6 million primarily driven by Strategic Review related costs and an increase in

non-cash accounting charges. -- 'Like for like' RevPAR1 of EUR109.78, down 2% versus H1 2024, with Dalata Dublin hotels outperforming the Dublin

market. -- 'Like for like' Hotel EBITDAR margin1 down 210 bps to 37.5% (H1 2024: 39.6%). In a lower RevPAR environment,

meaningful progress has been achieved in offsetting general cost rises and payroll inflation through new systems

and technologies, operational efficiencies and innovation, further supported by a reduction in energy costs. -- Continued focus on people and service, with strong employee engagement scores (H1 2025: 9.0; H1 2024: 8.9) and

consistently high customer satisfaction ratings (H1 2025: 87%; H1 2024: 85%). -- Continued growth in direct bookings (+8% on 'like for like' basis versus H1 2024), and brand share of online

transient room nights.

Portfolio Growth

-- Dalata has delivered strong execution of its expansion strategy, securing four hotels in prime capital city

locations during the period, which will add over 1,000 rooms to the portfolio with an additional extension

potential of 250+ rooms at Dublin Airport.

-- Clayton Hotel Tiergarten, Berlin: a 274-bedroom hotel centrally located between the Kurfürstendamm and the

Brandenburg Gate under a 25-year operating lease with an 18-month refurbishment programme due to open in H2

2026.

-- Clayton Hotel Valdebebas, Madrid: a 243-bedroom hotel near Madrid International Airport under a 15-year

operating lease due to open in H1 2029, with two 5-year tenant extension options.

-- Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport: a 229-bedroom existing property located within 600m of Terminal 2 Dublin

Airport, acquired for EUR83 million and completed in June 2025 (extension potential of 250+ rooms). To be

rebranded Clayton next year.

-- Clayton Hotel Morrison Street, Edinburgh: a 256-bedroom development ideally located next to the Edinburgh

International Conference Centre, expected to open in H1 2028.

-- Excellent progress on the construction development works at Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin (Q2 2026), Clayton

Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh (Q4 2026) and Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin extension (Q2 2027).

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results -2-

-- Capex requirements for projects currently under development estimated to be in excess of EUR70 million.

Robust financial position

Dalata continued to apply a disciplined, capital allocation strategy, pursuing acquisitions, developments and lease arrangements that meet its strict financial and operational criteria.

-- Hotel assets valued at approximately EUR1.8 billion as of 30 June 2025, with 74% of the portfolio value located in

key urban markets of Dublin and London, positioning the business to drive future performance and growth. -- Portfolio remains well-maintained, supported by EUR11.4 million in refurbishment investment during H1 2025, including

the upgrade of 135 bedrooms. -- Long-term, stable lease profile with a weighted average unexpired lease term 27.3 years, (excluding land leases

with a lease term of 100 years and over) and predominantly fixed rent structures until 2026. -- Net Debt to EBITDA after rent¹ of 1.7x. -- Normalised Return on Invested Capital¹ of 11.7% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2025 (year ended 31 December 2024:

12.5%).

Continue to progress sustainability strategy

-- Achieved a 37% reduction in scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions per room sold in H1 2025 versus H1 2019. -- Received the top industry rating from Sustainalytics (Low Risk - 16.4) and maintained our AAA (Leader) rating from

MSCI, recognising Dalata as a leading industry performer. -- Attained the 'Gold' standard from Green Tourism for all hotels. -- The Group published its first sustainability report in March in line with CSRD reporting obligations and is working

to establish new near-term reduction targets.

Successful conclusion to rigorous Strategic Review

On 6 March 2025, Dalata announced its intention to explore strategic options aimed at optimising capital opportunities and enhancing shareholder value.

-- A comprehensive sales process followed, attracting strong interest from trade buyers, strategic investors,

financial institutions and financial sponsors. In parallel, the Board also evaluated additional strategic

alternatives, including extending on-market share buy-back programmes, larger capital returns to shareholders, and

considering asset disposals or significant sale and leaseback arrangements. -- On 15 July 2025, the Board unanimously recommended a cash offer by Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited (Bidco) a

newly-incorporated company wholly-owned by Pandox AB ("Pandox") and Eiendomsspar AS ("Eiendomsspar", and together

with Pandox and Bidco, the "Consortium") for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dalata (other than

Dalata Shares in the beneficial ownership of Bidco) (the Acquisition), to be implemented by way of a Scheme of

Arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014 (the Scheme). -- Under the terms of the Acquisition, Dalata Shareholders will be entitled to receive EUR6.45 in cash per Dalata Share.

The offer represents a 35.5% premium to the closing price of EUR4.76 per Dalata Share on 5 March 2025 (being the last

business day prior to the launch of the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process) and a 49.7% premium to the

volume-weighted average price of EUR4.31 per Dalata Share for the twelve-month period ended on 5 March 2025 and an

equity value of approximately EUR1.4 billion on a fully diluted basis. -- The consortium of Pandox and Eiendomsspar are established hotel investors, well positioned to support Dalata's

long-term growth ambition. -- Framework agreement with Pandox's long-term operating partner, Scandic Hotels Group AB, to be an operating partner

for the existing Dalata portfolio. -- The Dalata Board believes that the Acquisition is in the best interests of Dalata Shareholders and represents the

most effective route to enhance value for shareholders, relative to Dalata's other strategic options which have

been considered as part of the Strategic Review. As publicly announced, the Board posted a scheme document to

Dalata Shareholders on 12 August 2025 (the Scheme Document) and has convened Scheme Meetings and an EGM to be held

at Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport, Stockhole Lane, Clonshagh, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 X3H5 on 11 September 2025. -- The Acquisition is conditional on, among other things, (i) the approval by Dalata Shareholders of the Scheme

Meeting Resolution and the EGM Resolutions (other than the Rule 16 Resolution) (as such terms are defined in the

Scheme Document); (ii) the receipt of any necessary regulatory or other approvals, in particular from the European

Commission; and (iii) the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court. If the Scheme is approved and becomes effective

it will be binding on all scheme shareholders, irrespective of whether or not they attended or voted in favour or

at all at the Scheme Meetings or the EGM. The Scheme is expected to become Effective in November 2025. -- Having regard to the Acquisition and its expected timetable, the Board has resolved not to propose an interim

dividend for the first half of 2025. This is consistent with the terms of the recommended offer and means the offer

price is not reduced by the amount of any dividend distribution.

Outlook

The Group's 'like for like' RevPAR1 for July/August is expected to be c. 2.5% behind on 2024 levels. RevPAR for the 'like for like' Dublin and UK portfolios are expected to be 2.5% and 2.3% behind for the same period respectively, while RevPAR for the 'like for like' Regional Ireland portfolio is expected to be 2.4% ahead.

We continue to monitor the economic backdrop and market uncertainty, demand levels are supported by strong levels of flight volumes and an event schedule that will drive international interest particularly in Dublin. The second half of the year will also benefit from the acquisition of Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport and the full year impact of the four UK openings in mid-2024.

The business benefits from its exceptional portfolio of modern, centrally located hotels, its access to a pool of talented staff supported in their learning and development by the Dalata Academy and the growing customer awareness of the Clayton and Maldron brand in its core markets. Looking ahead to the rest of the year we remain confident in our ability to continue to perform strongly as a business.

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.8bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 56 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, Dalata reported revenue of EUR306.5 million, basic earnings per share of 9.3 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.6 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Note on forward-looking information

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: H1 2025 Results -3-

Half Year 2025 financial performance

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Revenue 306.5 302.3 Hotel EBITDAR1 113.5 117.9 Hotel variable lease costs (0.9) (1.5) Hotel EBITDA1 112.6 116.4 Other income (excluding gain on disposal of property, plant 0.7 0.7 and equipment) Central costs (8.0) (7.9) Share-based payments expense (2.8) (1.6) Adjusted EBITDA1 102.5 107.6 Adjusting items1,2 (7.6) (2.8) Group EBITDA1 94.9 104.8 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation (20.4) (19.1) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (17.8) (16.1) Operating profit 56.7 69.6 Interest on lease liabilities (26.5) (23.3) Other interest and finance costs (6.9) (4.4) Profit before tax 23.3 41.9 Tax charge (3.7) (6.1) Profit for the period 19.6 35.8 Earnings per share (cents) - basic 9.3c 16.0 Adjusted earnings per share1 (cents) - basic 12.7c 16.9 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 37.0% 39.0% Group KPIs (as reported) RevPAR1 (EUR) 108.61 110.77 Occupancy 77.2% 77.6% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 140.75 142.67 'Like for like' Group KPIs1 RevPAR (EUR) 109.78 111.69 Occupancy 77.9% 77.9% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 140.93 143.38

Summary of hotel performance

The Group delivered revenue of EUR306.5 million in the first six months of 2025, representing an increase of 1.4% versus H1 2024. The growth is driven primarily by contributions from new openings and additions, which added EUR16.4 million to revenue. This was partially offset by the sale of two hotels, Maldron Hotel Wexford (Nov 2024) and Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford (Jan 2025), which resulted in a EUR6.9 million revenue reduction period on period. Revenue at 'like for like' hotels decreased by EUR6.6 million, primarily driven by the Continental Europe and UK portfolios.

Reported Group RevPAR1 of EUR108.61 for H1 2025 was 2.0% below H1 2024, primarily due to a UK RevPAR reduction. Group 'LFL' RevPAR1 of EUR109.78 was 1.7% behind H1 2024 with an increase of 1.0% for the first three months of the year, offset by a 3.6% decrease in Q2 2025.

Dublin portfolio 'LFL' RevPAR1 experienced growth of 0.1% in the first six months of the year compared to H1 2024, a positive result given the strong events calendar in 2024. RevPAR1 at the 'LFL' Regional Ireland hotels increased by 0.2% in comparison to 2024 levels.

UK portfolio 'LFL' RevPAR1 was 3.5% down in the first six months of the year compared to H1 2024 with a reduction in London hotels and some regional UK locations.

There has been a general softening in demand in the Continental Europe portfolio. In addition, Düsseldorf was a host city of Euro 2024 and there was an absence of large fair events in H1 this year.

The Group's food and beverage ('F&B') revenue declined by 2.7% in H1 2025 to EUR57.2 million (H1 2024: EUR58.8 million), driven by disposals in the portfolio of two Wexford hotels and softer demand in Continental Europe. 'Like for like' F&B revenue decreased by 2.1%. However, ongoing initiatives including refreshed menus, enhanced service training and new digital ordering solutions are enhancing customer engagement and upselling to support margin preservation and future growth.

Overall, the Group delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR113.5 million, representing a 3.7% decrease (H1 2024: EUR117.9 million). On a 'like for like' basis Hotel EBITDAR1 decreased by EUR8.0 million (down 6.8%) to EUR108.6 million. The Group managed payroll costs well on the back of innovation initiatives which limited the overall payroll increase to 2.4%, EUR1.8 million, despite minimum wage increases of 6.3% in Ireland from January 2025 (12.4% in January 2024), National Living Wage increases of 6.7% in the UK from April 2025 (9.8% in April 2024) and significant increases to National Insurance contributions in the UK from April 2025.

'Like for like'1 gas and electricity costs decreased by EUR0.8 million (7%) from H1 2024 to EUR10.8 million primarily due to improved unit pricing, in addition to further consumption savings.

The Group achieved a 'like-for-like' Hotel EBITDAR margin of 37.5% in H1 2025, 210bps below the 2024 figure of 39.6%, despite cost pressures and a more challenging RevPAR environment. The underlying performance was supported by the Group's decentralised structure, where on-the-ground operations teams respond dynamically to shifting market conditions.

EURmillion Revenue Operating costs Adjusted EBITDA1 Six months ended 30 June 2024 302.3 (194.7) 107.6 Movement at 'like for like' hotels1 (6.6) (1.1) (7.7) Hotels added to the portfolio during either period3 16.4 (11.4) 5.0 Hotel disposals3 (6.9) 5.5 (1.4) Movement in other income and Group expenses - (1.4) (1.4) Effect of FX 1.3 (0.9) 0.4 Six months ended 30 June 2025 306.5 (204.0) 102.5

Performance review | Segmental analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe.

1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 As reported Room revenue 101.7 102.0 Food and beverage revenue 25.4 25.1 Other revenue 9.2 8.7 Revenue 136.3 135.8 Hotel EBITDAR1 60.5 62.6 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 44.3% 46.0% Performance statistics ('like for like'3) Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 RevPAR1 (EUR) 126.19 126.11 Occupancy 82.5% 80.9% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 153.05 155.87 Dublin owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Hotels at period end 18 17 Room numbers at period end 4,675 4,446

The Dublin portfolio consists of eight Maldron hotels and seven Clayton hotels, The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel and Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport. 11 hotels are owned, and seven hotels are operated under leases. The acquisition of the Radisson Dublin Blu Hotel Dublin Airport for EUR83 million completed in June 2025, adding 229 rooms to the Dublin portfolio.

Like for Like RevPAR1 for the first six months of 2025 has marginally increased at 0.1% versus the 2024 comparative outperforming the 0.2% decline in the wider Dublin market as reported by STR (Smith Travel Research). The January and February period started strongly, outperforming 2024 comparative RevPAR by 5.7%. Dalata's Dublin portfolio achieved occupancy above 82% for the first six months of the year with 32 compression nights where occupancy exceeded approximately 95%, versus 26 in the wider market, and limited ARR1 decline to 1.8%. The Dublin market continues to absorb additional room supply, driven by new hotel openings and the return of government-contracted room stock, adding roughly 400 rooms in H1 2025.

Total revenue for H1 2025 was EUR136.3 million, marginally above H1 2024 levels, driven by 1% growth in F&B revenues to EUR25.4 million and a EUR0.5 million increase in other revenue. The Dublin portfolio delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR60.5 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, representing a 3% decline versus H1 2024 impacted by a 6.3% increase in the National Minimum Wage from January 2025. The portfolio achieved Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 44.3% for the first six months of 2025 (2024: 46.0%). Ongoing efficiency and innovation projects continue to mitigate the impact of payroll inflation on Hotel EBITDAR margins.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 As reported Room revenue 29.3 33.2 Food and beverage revenue 10.6 13.5 Other revenue 4.2 4.5 Revenue 44.1 51.2 Hotel EBITDAR1 12.8 15.0 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 29.0% 29.4% Performance statistics ('like for like'3) Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 RevPAR1 (EUR) 100.96 100.76 Occupancy 73.7% 74.6% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 137.02 135.00 Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Hotels at period end 11 13 Room numbers at period end 1,599 1,867

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises six Maldron hotels and five Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 10 hotels are owned, and one is operated under a lease.

LFL RevPAR1 for the first six months of 2025 increased by 0.2% versus 2024 levels. LFL ARR rose 1.5% to EUR137.02, occupancy of 73.7% was 90 bps below H1 2024 with January affected by adverse weather which disrupted travel and short-stay activity.

Total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was EUR44.1 million, EUR7.1 million (14%) behind H1 2024 levels, primarily due to the disposal of two Wexford hotels.

The region delivered LFL Hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR12.9 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, a 6% reduction on H1 2024 'like for like' levels. The 'like for like' portfolio achieved an EBITDAR margin1 of 29.4% for the first six months of 2025, 190 bps lower than 2024 due to a lower RevPAR environment and increasing costs, particularly wage increases despite ongoing innovations and efficiencies.

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 As reported Room revenue 73.9 64.9 Food and beverage revenue 14.7 13.4 Other revenue 4.4 3.8 Revenue 93.0 82.1 Hotel EBITDAR1 30.3 29.4 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 32.6% 35.8% Performance statistics ('like for like'3) Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 RevPAR1 (GBP) 80.72 83.63 Occupancy 76.1% 76.9% Average room rate (ARR) (GBP) 106.08 108.80 UK owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Hotels at period end 22 19 Room numbers at period end 5,080 4,430

At 30 June 2025, the UK hotel portfolio comprised 12 Clayton hotels and 10 Maldron hotels. Five hotels are situated in London, four in Manchester following the opening of Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter in May 2024, 10 in other large regional UK cities and three in Northern Ireland. 10 hotels are owned, 10 are operated under long-term leases and two hotels are effectively owned through a 122-year lease and a 200-year lease.

'LFL' RevPAR1 for the UK portfolio decreased by 3.5% for the first six months of 2025 versus 2024 levels, with decreases across both occupancy (-80 bps) and average room rate (-2.5%). Four hotels added in 2024 continue to ramp up and have increased EBITDAR by GBP4.1 million during the period.

Overall, total revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was GBP93.0 million, GBP10.9 million (13%) ahead of H1 2024 levels, with hotels added to the portfolio during 2024 contributing the GBP13.6 million of uplift offset by the 'LFL' hotels contributing to a decrease of GBP2.7 million.

The UK portfolio delivered Hotel EBITDAR1 of GBP30.3 million, 3% ahead of H1 2024 levels. Food and beverage revenue of GBP14.7 million performed 10% ahead of H1 2024 levels (GBP13.4 million). The uplift is primarily driven by hotels added to the portfolio during 2024.

'Like for like' Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 33.1% decreased by 270 bps period on period, reflecting the lower revenues and the increased cost environment, particularly the 6.7% increase in the National Living Wage from April 2025 which followed an April 2024 increase of 9.8%.

4. Continental Europe Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 As reported Room revenue 11.4 13.7 Food and beverage revenue 3.7 4.5 Other revenue 0.6 0.9 Revenue 15.7 19.1 Hotel EBITDAR1 4.4 5.9 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 27.9% 30.9% Performance statistics (as reported) Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 RevPAR1 (EUR) 110.98 132.58 Occupancy 67.6% 71.2% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 164.10 186.15 Continental Europe leased portfolio 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Hotels at period end 2 2 Room numbers at period end 566 566

The Continental Europe hotel portfolio includes Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf (393 rooms) which was added to the portfolio in February 2022 and Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American (173 rooms) which was added in October 2023.

The portfolio's current performance is back in H1 2025 when compared to a very strong H1 2024. Düsseldorf was a host city for Euro 2024 benefitting from high occupancy levels which contributed to higher revenue levels in H1 2024. Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American was partially impacted by refurbishment works ongoing until May 2025 (capital expenditure of EUR1.3 million incurred during the period). A new meeting and events space (M&E) is now open, and the reception area of the hotel has been completely refurbished.

Central costs and share-based payment expense

Central costs totalled EUR8.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2025, broadly in line with the prior period (H1 2024: EUR7.9 million).

Adjusting items to EBITDA

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 Reversal of previous impairment charges - 1.7 Impairment charges (0.5) (3.2) Hotel pre-opening expenses (0.2) (1.3) Disposal-related costs (0.1) - Acquisition-related costs (0.6) - Strategic review transaction costs (6.2) - Adjusting items1 (7.6) (2.8)

Strategic review transaction costs of EUR6.2 million were incurred during the period in connection with the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process.

In November 2024, it was announced that Dalata had exchanged contracts for the purchase of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport, for a consideration of EUR83.1 million. On 19 June 2025, the Group received approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and subsequently completed the acquisition on 26 June 2025. Further detail can be found in note 10 to the interim financial statements. EUR0.6 million of acquisition-related costs were incurred in relation to this transaction during the period ended 30 June 2025.

Disposal-related costs relate to the completion of the sale of the Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford in January 2025.

In line with accounting standards, impairment tests and reversal assessments were carried out on the Group's cash-generating units ('CGUs') at 30 June 2025. Each individual hotel is deemed to be a CGU for the purposes of impairment testing, as the cash flows generated are independent of other hotels in the Group. As at 30 June 2025, the carrying value of each CGU did not exceed its respective recoverable amount, and no impairment provisions were required.

The Group's property assets were revalued at 30 June 2025, resulting in unrealised revaluation gains of EUR4.0 million which were reflected in full through other comprehensive income and the revaluation reserve; (H1 2024: EUR11.5 million), there was no impact to the profit or loss. Further detail is provided in the 'Property, plant and equipment' section of the consolidated interim financial statements.

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of their estimated useful life, typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets increased by EUR1.7 million to EUR17.8 million for the six-months ended 30 June 2025, primarily due to the full year impact of three leased hotels which opened in the summer of 2024 and a lease amendment made to Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport in October 2024.

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation increased by EUR1.3 million to EUR20.4 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. The increase is due to an acceleration of depreciation on fixtures and fittings at Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport that cannot be transferred on expiry of the licensing agreement in January 2026 and also relates to the additional depreciation of the Maldron Hotel Shoreditch from August 2024.

Finance costs

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 6.1 10.0 Impact of interest rate swaps - (4.5) Net foreign exchange loss on financing activities 0.8 - Other finance costs 0.8 0.5 Finance costs before capitalised interest and excluding lease 7.7 6.0 liability interest Capitalised interest (0.8) (1.6) Finance costs excluding lease liability interest 6.9 4.4 Interest on lease liabilities 26.5 23.3 Finance costs 33.4 27.7 Weighted average interest cost, including the impact of hedges - Sterling denominated borrowings 6.2% 3.3% - Euro denominated borrowings 4.0% 5.0%

Finance costs related to the Group's loans and borrowings (before capitalised interest) amounted to EUR7.7 million in H1 2025, increasing by EUR1.7 million from H1 2024 (EUR6.0 million). The increase is due to a EUR0.8 million net foreign exchange loss on financing activities, higher weighted average interest rates, and higher commitment fee charges that reflect the increased debt package from the October 2024 refinancing.

Interest on loans and borrowings of EUR0.8 million (H1 2024: EUR1.6 million) was capitalised to assets under construction, as this cost was directly attributable to the construction of qualifying assets.

Interest on lease liabilities for the six-month period increased by EUR3.2 million to EUR26.5 million in H1 2025 primarily due to the full period impact of the lease of three new leased hotels opened in the summer of 2024 as well as the lease remeasurement of Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport in October 2024.

Tax charge

The tax charge for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 of EUR3.7 million mainly relates to current tax in respect of profits earned in Ireland during the period. The Group's effective tax rate of 15.8% in H1 2025 has increased from 14.6% in the comparative H1 2024.

At 30 June 2025, deferred tax assets of EUR33.1 million (31 December 2024: EUR33.1 million) have been recognised. The majority of the deferred tax assets relate to corporation tax losses and interest expense carried forward of EUR25.1 million (31 December 2024: EUR25.0 million).

Earnings per share (EPS)

The Group's profit after tax of EUR19.6 million for H1 2025 (H1 2024: EUR35.8 million) represents basic earnings per share of 9.3 cents (H1 2024: 16.0 cents). The Group's profit after tax declined by EUR16.2 million (45%) to EUR19.6 million due primarily to the impact of adjusting items2 in the period (EUR7.6 million) and increases in non-cash accounting charges (depreciation of property, plant and equipment and IFRS 16 charges), in addition to the underlying performance at 'like for like' hotels. Adjusting items2 in H1 2025 primarily related to the transaction costs for the Strategic Review and Formal Sale Process of EUR6.2 million. Excluding the impact of adjusting items1, adjusted basic earnings per share1 decreased by 25% to 12.7 cents.

Strong cashflow generation

The Group continues to generate strong Free Cashflow1. Free Cashflow1 for the first six months of 2025 totalled EUR45.7 million, a reduction of EUR2.4 million from H1 2024, driven primarily by lower after-rent earnings from the 'like for like' portfolio and a rise in net interest and finance costs reflecting the impact of higher debt servicing costs. Net cash from operating activities increased by EUR4.5 million mainly driven by working capital movements. Free Cashflow per Share1 was 21.6 cent in H1 2025, marginally ahead of 2024 levels.

At 30 June 2025, the Group's Debt and Lease Service Cover1 remains strong at 2.5x (30 June 2024: 2.7x) with cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR301.7 million (30 June 2024: cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR282.4 million).

Free Cashflow1 Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 Net cash from operating activities 96.0 91.5 Add back acquisition-related costs paid 0.3 - Add back refinancing costs paid 1.7 - Add back strategic review costs paid 0.4 - Add back pre-opening costs 0.2 1.4 Fixed lease payments (33.6) (29.1) Refurbishment capital expenditure paid1 (11.2) (10.8)

The Group made fixed lease payments of EUR33.6 million in the first six months of 2025, a EUR4.5 million increase on H1 2024, driven primarily by the addition of three new leases to the portfolio along with impacts from rent reviews. Lease payments payable under lease contracts as at 30 June 2025 are projected to be EUR33.5 million for the six months ending 31 December 2025 and EUR64.6 million for the year ending 31 December 2026. The Group has also committed to non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under agreements for leases which have not yet commenced at 30 June 2025. Further detail is included in note 12 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

The Group made refurbishment capital expenditure payments totalling EUR11.2 million during the six months ended 30 June 2025 (EUR10.8 million in H1 2024). The expenditure is primarily related to enhancements to hotel public areas, upgrades to plant and machinery infrastructure, and improvements to health and safety systems across the portfolio and to the refurbishment of 135 bedrooms across the Irish portfolio.

The Group spent EUR88.4 million on growth capital expenditure during the first six months of 2025, relating to the acquisition of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport, and the ongoing development works at Clayton Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh and Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin. At 30 June 2025, the Group has future capital expenditure commitments under its contractual agreements totalling EUR47.3 million, of which EUR35.5 million relates to the development of Clayton Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh. It also includes committed capital expenditure at other hotels in the Group.

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, a final dividend for 2024 of 8.4 cents per share was paid on 8 May 2025 at a total cost of EUR17.8 million (year ended 31 December 2024: EUR18.0 million). The Board is not proposing an interim dividend for the first half of 2025.

During the period, 1.2 million shares were repurchased by the Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust'), which were used to satisfy the exercise of vested options under the 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan award. At 30 June 2025, 6,654 ordinary shares were held by the Trust. The cost of these shares (EUR37,844) was recorded directly in equity as Treasury Shares.

Balance sheet

EURmillion 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,781.5 1,711.0 Right-of-use assets 743.9 760.1 Intangible assets and goodwill 56.5 53.6 Other non-current assets4 37.6 41.9 Current assets Trade and other receivables and inventories 48.5 33.6 Cash and cash equivalents 28.2 39.6 Assets held for sale - 20.8 Total assets 2,696.2 2,660.6 Equity 1,399.8 1,419.4 Loans and borrowings at amortised cost 313.7 271.4 Lease liabilities 772.9 778.6 Trade and other payables 108.0 88.6 Other liabilities5 101.8 102.6 Total equity and liabilities 2,696.2 2,660.6

The Group maintains a robust balance sheet position at 30 June 2025 with property, plant and equipment of EUR1.8 billion, cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR301.7 million, and Net Debt to EBITDA after rent1 of 1.7x.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1,781.5 million at 30 June 2025. The increase of EUR70.5 million since 31 December 2024 is driven by additions of EUR105.5 million, net unrealised revaluation gains on property assets of EUR3.5 million, capitalised borrowing and labour costs of EUR0.9 million, partially offset by a depreciation charge of EUR20.3 million for the six-month period and a foreign exchange loss on the retranslation of Sterling-denominated assets of EUR19.1 million.

74% of the Group's property, plant and equipment is located in Dublin and London. The Group revalues its property assets, at owned and effectively owned trading hotels, at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilise asset-specific risk-adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. The independent external valuation also has regard to relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 Dublin 7.34% 7.41% Regional Ireland 8.57% 8.56% UK 6.31% 6.31% Group 7.16% 7.17% Additions through acquisitions and capital expenditure Six months ended 30 June 2025 Six months ended 30 June 2024 EURmillion Acquisition of freehold 83.0 - Construction of new build hotels, hotel extensions and 6.0 12.1 renovations Other development expenditure 5.1 2.2 Total acquisitions and development capital expenditure 94.1 14.3 Total refurbishment capital expenditure1 11.4 11.8 Additions to property, plant and equipment 105.5 26.1

During the period, the Group incurred EUR11.1 million of development capital expenditure with EUR4.4 million mainly relating to the refurbishment of the ground floor and the ongoing 115-bedroom extension of Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, EUR4.5 million (GBP3.8 million) relating to the development of the site of Clayton Hotel St. Andrew Square, Edinburgh and EUR1.1 million relating to Clayton Hotel Amsterdam American for the full refurbishment of its meeting and events spaces.

The Group allocates approximately 4% of revenue to refurbishment capital expenditure. The Group incurred EUR11.4 million of refurbishment capital expenditure during the first half of the year which included the refurbishment of 135 bedrooms across the Group along with enhancements to food and beverage infrastructure, health and safety upgrades and energy efficient plant upgrades.

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

At 30 June 2025, the Group's lease liabilities amounted to EUR772.9 million and right-of-use assets amounted to EUR743.9 million.

Lease Right-of-use EURmillion liabilities assets At 31 December 2024 778.6 760.2 Depreciation charge on right-of-use assets - (17.8) Acquisitions through business combinations 7.7 7.7 Remeasurement of lease liabilities 6.1 6.1 Interest on lease liabilities 26.5 - Lease payments (33.6) - Translation adjustment (12.4) (12.3) At 30 June 2025 772.9 743.9

Right-of-use assets are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The initial cost comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease prepayments and accruals at the commencement date, initial direct costs and, where applicable, reclassifications from intangible assets or accounting adjustments related to sale and leasebacks.

Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the outstanding lease payments, discounted using the estimated incremental borrowing rate attributable to the lease. The lease liabilities are subsequently remeasured during the lease term following the completion of rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified. The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 83.0 years (31 December 2024: 82.8 years). Excluding land leases with a lease term of 100 years and over, the weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases would be 27.3 years.

On 26 June 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport after exchanging contracts in November 2024. The Group became party to a ground lease as part of the acquisition and recognised lease liabilities and right-of-use assets of EUR7.7 million.

Following agreed rent reviews and rent adjustments, which formed part of the original lease agreements, certain of the Group's leases were reassessed during the period. This resulted in an increase in lease liabilities and related right-of-use assets of EUR6.1 million.

Further information on the Group's leases including the unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge is set out in note 12 to the consolidated interim financial statements.

Loans and borrowings

The amortised cost of bank loans and private placement notes at 30 June 2025 was EUR313.7 million (31 December 2024: EUR271.4 million). The drawn bank loans and private placement notes, being the amount owed to the lenders, was EUR314.9 million at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR272.6 million).

Sterling borrowings Euro borrowings At 30 June 2025 Total borrowings EURmillion GBPmillion EURmillion Term Loan 100.0 100.0 Revolving credit facility: - Drawn in euro - 91.5 91.5 Private placement notes: - Issued in sterling 52.5 61.4 61.4 - Issued in euro - 62.0 62.0 External loans and borrowings drawn at 30 June 52.5 314.9 314.9 2025 Accounting adjustment to bring to amortised cost (1.2) Loans and borrowings at amortised cost at 30 June 313.7 2025

In October 2024, the Group successfully completed a refinancing of its existing banking facilities securing a EUR475 million multicurrency loan facility consisting of a EUR100 million green term loan and EUR375 million revolving credit facility for a five-year term to 9 October 2029, with two options to extend by a year. In October 2024, the Group also completed its inaugural issuance of EUR124.7 million of green loan notes to institutional investors for terms of five and seven years.

At 30 June 2025, EUR10.0 million of the revolving credit facility was carved out as an ancillary facility for use by the Group as guarantees for hotels in the Continental Europe portfolio.

The Group's covenants, comprising Net Debt to EBITDA (as defined in the Group's bank facility agreement which is equivalent to Net Debt to EBITDA after rent1) and Interest Cover1, were tested on 30 June 2025. The Group complied with its covenants as at 30 June 2025, with covenants stipulating that the Net Debt to EBITDA limit is 4.0x (30 June 2025: 1.7x) and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x (30 June 2025: 14.3x).

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency by using Sterling debt to act as a natural hedge against the impact of Sterling rate fluctuations on the Euro value of the Group's UK assets. The Group is also exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. This is achieved by entering into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk. As at 30 June 2025, the interest rate swaps cover 100% of the Group's term euro denominated borrowings of EUR100.0 million for the period to 9 October 2028. The final year of the term debt, to 9 October 2029, is currently unhedged. The Group's drawn revolving credit facilities of EUR91.5 million as at 30 June 2025 are unhedged.

See Supplementary Financial Information which contains definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') and other definitions.

2 Adjusting items in H1 2025. The adjusting items comprise transaction-related costs of EUR6.2 million (H1 2024: nil), acquisition-related costs of EUR0.6 million (H1 2024: nil), an impairment charge of EUR0.5 million (H1 2024: nil), hotel pre-opening expenses of EUR0.2 million (H1 2024: EUR1.4 million), and disposal-related costs of EUR0.1 million (H1 2024: nil). Further detail on adjusting items is provided in the section titled 'Adjusting items to EBITDA'.

3 The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the performance statistics comparing to H1 2024 for the Dublin segment excludes Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport, which was acquired in June 2025. The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the performance statistics comparing to H1 2024 for the Regional Ireland segment excludes Maldron Hotel Wexford, which was sold in November 2024, and Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford, which was sold in January 2025. The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the performance statistics comparing to H1 2024 for the UK segment excludes Maldron Hotel Manchester Cathedral Quarter (May 2024), Maldron Hotel Brighton (July 2024), Maldron Hotel Liverpool City (July 2024), and Maldron Hotel Shoreditch (August 2024).

4 Other non-current assets comprise deferred tax assets, investment property and other receivables.

5 Other liabilities comprise deferred tax liabilities, provision for liabilities, current tax liabilities and derivative liabilities.

Principal risks and uncertainties

We have considered our risk environment, emerging risks, and risk profiles since we published an assessment of the Group's principal risks and uncertainties with our 2024 annual results announcement (and the 2024 Annual Report). The principal risks and uncertainties currently facing the Group are:

External, geopolitical and economic factors - Dalata operates in an open market, where its activities and performance are influenced by uncertainty from broader geopolitical, economic and government policy factors outside the Group's direct control. Nonetheless, these factors can directly or indirectly impact the Group's strategy, our labour and direct cost base, performance, and the economic environments in which the Group operates.

The Board and executive management team continuously focus on the impact of external factors on our business performance. The Group, with its experienced management team and resilient information systems, is well-equipped to navigate the influence of external factors on our strategy and performance.

Health, safety and security - The Group now operates 56 hotels in Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe. Health, safety, and hotel security concerns will always be a key priority for the Board and executive management.

We have a well-established and resourced health, safety and security framework in our hotels. There is ongoing investment in hotel life, fire and safety systems and servicing, with identified risks remediated promptly. External health and safety risk assessments and food safety audits are conducted across our hotel portfolio. Our new hotels are built to high health and safety standards, and all refurbishments include health and safety as a primary consideration.

Innovation -- We recognise the business imperative to innovate in our business, and innovation is a core objective for senior leadership. Several initiatives have already been implemented across our hotels, improving productivity, customer service, and meeting our customers' needs better.

Executive management also continues to focus on trends across the hospitality market. The Group performs detailed customer research and reviews market trends with feedback from customers and teams on initiatives taken. We allocate resources to develop and implement business efficiencies and innovation and embrace enhanced use of business systems, new and emerging technologies, and information to support innovation.

Developing, recruiting and retaining our people - Our people are a key asset to our business. Our strategy is to develop our management and operational expertise, where possible, from within our existing teams. This expertise can be deployed throughout our business, particularly at management levels in our new hotels. We also recruit and retain well-trained and motivated people to deliver our desired customer service levels at our hotels.

The Group invests in extensive development programmes, including hotel management and graduate development programmes across various business-related areas. These programmes are continually reviewed to reflect growing business needs and competencies. We also implement a broad range of retention strategies (such as employee benefits, workplace culture, training, employee development programmes, progression opportunities and working conditions).

Cyber security, data and privacy - In the current environment, all businesses face heightened information security risks associated with increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks, ransomware attacks and attacks targeting company data.

The ongoing security of our information technology platforms is crucial to the Board. The Group has invested in a modern, standardised technology platform supported by trusted IT partners. Our Information Security Management System is based on ISO27001 and audited twice annually. An established data privacy and protection structure, including dedicated specialist resources, is operational across our business.

Expansion and development strategy - The Group's strategy is to expand its activities in the UK and European markets, adopting a predominantly capital-light and long-term leasing model or directly financing a project, enabled by the Group's financial position.

The Group has extensive acquisitions and development expertise within its central office function to identify opportunities and leverage its relationships, funding flexibility and financial position as a preferred partner. The Board has an agreed development strategy, scrutinises all development projects before commencement and is regularly updated on the progress of the development programme. Agreed financial criteria and due diligence are completed for all projects, including specific site selection criteria, detailed city analysis and market intelligence.

Our culture and values - The rollout of our business model depends on the retention and growth of our strong culture. We have defined Group values embedded in how we behave as a Group and as individuals, as set out in the Group's Code of Conduct. These are supported by internal structures that support and oversee expected behaviours. We also use wide-ranging measures to assess and monitor our culture, which are reviewed with the Board and management teams.

Climate change, ESG and decarbonisation strategy - The Board is keenly aware of the risks to society associated with climate change and environmental matters. We are also aware that being a socially responsible business supports our strategic objectives and benefits society and the communities in which we operate. We risk not meeting stakeholder expectations in this regard, particularly concerning target setting, environmental performance, compliance reporting and corporate performance.

The ESG Committee actively supports the Board in overseeing the development and implementation of the Group's strategy and targets in this area. A climate change and decarbonisation strategy exists across our businesses, with published environmental targets.

Transaction execution risk - There is a risk that the proposed sale of the business may not be completed, including the possibility that the required shareholder, regulatory or court approvals may not be secured. Should the sale not be sanctioned, this could lead to uncertainty for the business.

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

For the half-year ended 30 June 2025

The Directors are responsible for preparing the half-yearly financial report in accordance with the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ("Transparency Directive"), and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland.

In preparing the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial report, the Directors are required to:

-- prepare and present the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in accordance with IAS 34 Interim

Financial Reporting as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive and the Transparency Rules of the Central Bank

of Ireland; -- ensure the condensed set of consolidated financial statements has adequate disclosures; -- select and apply appropriate accounting policies; -- make accounting estimates that are reasonable in the circumstances; and -- assess the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going

concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Directors either intend to liquidate the Company

or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Directors are responsible for designing, implementing and maintaining such internal controls as they determine are necessary to enable the preparation of the condensed set of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

1. the condensed set of consolidated financial statements included within the half-yearly financial report of Dalata

Hotel Group plc ("the Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("the interim financial information") which

comprises the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of

financial position, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash

flows and the related explanatory notes, have been presented and prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim

Financial Reporting, as adopted by the EU, the Transparency Directive and Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of

Ireland.

2. the interim financial information presented, as required by the Transparency Directive, includes:

a. an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year, and

their impact on the condensed set of consolidated financial statements;

b. a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year;

c. related parties' transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and

that have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the enterprise during that period;

and

d. any changes in the related parties' transactions described in the last annual report that could have a material

effect on the financial position or performance of the enterprise in the first six months of the current

financial year.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the Republic of Ireland governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board

John Hennessy Dermot Crowley

Director Director

Unaudited condensed consolidated

interim financial statements

for the six months ended 30 June 2025

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue 4 306,463 302,345 Cost of sales (114,154) (111,271) Gross profit 192,309 191,074 Administrative expenses 5 (136,352) (122,187) Other income 725 706 Operating profit 56,682 69,593 Net finance costs 7 (33,388) (27,713) Profit before tax 23,294 41,880 Tax charge 9 (3,690) (6,109)

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the 19,604 35,771 Company Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of property 11 4,029 11,547 Related deferred tax 776 (2,037) 4,805 9,510 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange (loss)/gain on translating foreign operations (17,751) 14,596 Gain/(loss) on net investment hedge 1,958 (5,367) Fair value (loss)/gain on cash flow hedges (364) 961 Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss - (4,534) Related deferred tax 46 893 (16,111) 6,549 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net (11,306) 16,059 of tax Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners 8,298 51,830 of the Company Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 23 9.3 cents 16.0 cents Diluted earnings per share 23 9.1 cents 15.9 cents 30 June 31 December 2024 2025 (Audited) Assets Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 56,524 53,649 Property, plant and equipment 11 1,781,502 1,710,974 Right-of-use assets 12 743,901 760,151 Investment property 1,334 1,518 Deferred tax assets 19 33,089 33,100 Other receivables 13 3,102 7,362 Total non-current assets 2,619,452 2,566,754 Current assets Trade and other receivables 13 46,073 30,842 Inventories 2,451 2,761 Cash and cash equivalents 28,206 39,575 Assets held for sale 14 - 20,717 Total current assets 76,730 93,895 Total assets 2,696,182 2,660,649

Equity Share capital 21 2,115 2,129 Share premium 21 507,365 507,365 Treasury shares reserve 21 (37) (19) Capital reserve 107,118 107,104 Share-based payment reserve 6,329 7,955 Hedging reserve (532) (214) Revaluation reserve 469,481 468,605 Translation reserve (9,470) 6,323 Retained earnings 317,454 320,157 Total equity 1,399,823 1,419,405 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 18 313,668 271,384 Lease liabilities 12 759,611 764,619 Deferred tax liabilities 19 93,476 92,763 Provision for liabilities 16 4,880 5,708 Other Payables 15 128 19 Derivative liabilities 609 244 Total non-current liabilities 1,172,372 1,134,737 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 12 13,296 13,939 Trade and other payables 15 107,851 88,652 Current tax liabilities 482 1,576 Provision for liabilities 16 2,358 2,340 Total current liabilities 123,987 106,507 Total liabilities 1,296,359 1,241,244 Total equity and liabilities 2,696,182 2,660,649 Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Treasury Capital payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium Shares reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2025 2,129 507,365 (19) 107,104 7,955 (214) 468,605 6,323 320,157 1,419,405 Comprehensive income: Profit for the - - - - - - - - 19,604 19,604 period Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - (17,751) - (17,751) foreign operations Gain on net - - - - - - - 1,958 - 1,958 investment hedge Revaluation of - - - - - - 4,029 - - 4,029 property Fair value movement on cash - - - - - (364) - - - (364) flow hedges Release of cumulative revaluation gains - - - - - - (3,929) - 3,929 - on disposal of hotel Related deferred - - - - - 46 776 - - 822 tax Total comprehensive - - - - - (318) 876 (15,793) 23,533 8,298 income for the period Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 2,846 - - - - 2,846 payments Transfer from share-based payment reserve - - - - (4,579) - - - 4,579 - to retained earnings Dividends paid - - - - - - - - (17,767) (17,767) Repurchase of - - (6,567) - - - - - - (6,567) treasury shares Issue of treasury - - 6,549 - - - - - (6,535) 14 shares Purchase and cancellation of (14) - - 14 - - - - (6,513) (6,513) treasury shares Related deferred - - - - 107 - - - - 107 tax Total transactions with (14) - (18) 14 (1,626) - - - (26,236) (27,880) owners of the Company

At 30 June 2025 2,115 507,365 (37) 107,118 6,329 (532) 469,481 (9,470) 317,454 1,399,823 Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Treasury Capital Merger payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium Shares contribution reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total reserve EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2,235 505,079 - 25,724 81,264 8,417 4,891 461,181 (12,182) 316,328 1,392,937 2024 Comprehensive income: Profit for the - - - - - - - - - 35,771 35,771 period Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - - 14,596 - 14,596 foreign operations Loss on net investment - - - - - - - - (5,367) - (5,367) hedge Revaluation of - - - - - - - 11,547 - - 11,547 property Fair value movement on - - - - - - 961 - - - 961 cash flow hedges Cash flow hedges - reclassified - - - - - - (4,534) - - - (4,534) to profit or loss Related - - - - - - 893 (2,037) - - (1,144) deferred tax Total comprehensive - - - - - - (2,680) 9,510 9,229 35,771 51,830 income for the period Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - - 1,614 - - - - 1,614 payments Transfer from share-based payment - - - - - (4,188) - - - 4,188 - reserve to retained earnings Vesting of share awards 9 2,286 - - - - - - - (113) 2,182 and options Dividends paid - - - - - - - - - (17,954) (17,954) Repurchase of treasury - - (6,269) - - - - - - - (6,269) shares Issue of treasury - - 5,570 - - - - - - (5,147) 423 shares Related - - - - - 69 - - - - 69 deferred tax Total transactions 9 2,286 (699) - - (2,505) - - - (19,026) (19,935) with owners of the Company At 30 June 2,244 507,365 (699) 25,724 81,264 5,912 2,211 470,691 (2,953) 333,073 1,424,832 2024 6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 19,604 35,771 Adjustments for: Interest on lease liabilities 26,484 23,272 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 20,344 18,810 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 17,817 16,097 Other interest and finance costs 6,904 4,441 Tax charge 3,690 6,109 Share-based payments expense 2,846 1,614 Impairment charge of property, plant and equipment and 510 45 investment property Amortisation of intangible assets and investment properties 23 275 Impairment charge of right-of-use assets - 1,440 98,222 107,874 Increase in trade and other payables and provision for 16,644 4,630 liabilities Increase in current and non-current trade and other (13,066) (14,162) receivables Tax paid (6,114) (6,732) Decrease/(increase) in inventories 345 (56) Net cash from operating activities 96,031 91,554 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of undertakings through business combinations, (76,355) - net of cash acquired Purchase of property, plant and equipment (23,200) (25,291) Proceeds from the disposal of Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford 20,675 - Costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for lease - (8,748) Net cash used in investing activities (78,880) (34,039) Cash flows from financing activities Receipt of bank loans 160,096 62,597 Repayment of bank loans (115,571) (58,855) Interest paid on lease liabilities (26,484) (23,272) Repayment of lease liabilities (7,089) (5,861) Dividends paid (17,767) (17,954) Other net finance costs paid (8,106) (4,843)

Repurchase of treasury shares (6,553) (6,269) Purchase of own shares as part of buyback scheme (6,513) - Proceeds from vesting of share awards and options - 2,295 Proceeds from sale of treasury shares - 310 Net cash used in financing activities (27,987) (51,852) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,836) 5,663 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,575 34,173 Effect of movements in exchange rates (533) 1,044 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 28,206 40,880

1. General information and basis of preparation

Dalata Hotel Group plc ('the Company') is a company registered in the Republic of Ireland. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2025 (the 'Interim Financial Statements') include the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). The Interim Financial Statements were authorised for issue by the Directors on 26 August 2025.

These unaudited Interim Financial Statements have been prepared by Dalata Hotel Group plc in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting ('IAS 34') as adopted by the European Union ('EU'). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the EU. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since 31 December 2024. They should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Dalata Hotel Group plc, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024.

These Interim Financial Statements are presented in euro, rounded to the nearest thousand, which is the functional currency of the parent company and the presentation currency for the Group's financial reporting.

The preparation of Interim Financial Statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results could differ materially from these estimates. In preparing these Interim Financial Statements, the critical judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Interim Financial Statements do not constitute statutory financial statements. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, together with the independent auditor's report thereon, have been filed with the Companies Registration Office and are available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com. The auditor's report on those financial statements was not qualified and did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph.

Going concern

The period ended 30 June 2025 saw the Group deliver strong results and continue the execution of its growth strategy. The impact of hotels added in the previous period has led to an increase in Group revenue from hotel operations from EUR302.3 million to EUR306.5 million, despite the sale of two hotels. Net cash generated from operating activities in the period was EUR96.0 million (30 June 2024: EUR91.6 million).

The Group remains in a very strong financial position with significant financial headroom. The Group has cash and undrawn loan facilities of EUR301.7 million (31 December 2024: EUR364.6 million). The Group is in full compliance with its external borrowing covenants at 30 June 2025. Current base projections show compliance with all covenants at all future testing dates and significant levels of headroom.

The Directors have considered the above, with all available information, and the current liquidity and financial position in assessing the going concern of the Group. On this basis, the Directors have prepared these interim financial statements on a going concern basis. Furthermore, they do not believe there is any material uncertainty related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least 12 months after the date of these interim financial statements.

2. Material accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in these Interim Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The following amendment was effective for the Group for the first time from 1 January 2025: Amendments to IAS 21 - The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates: Lack of Exchangeability. The amendment had no material impact on the Interim Financial Statements.

3. Seasonality

Hotel revenue and operating profit are driven by seasonal factors as the shoulder months of January and February typically experience lower levels of demand when compared to November and December. Additionally, the busiest months of the operating cycle are usually between July and September. The table below analyses revenue, operating profit and profit before tax for the first half of 2025 and second half of the year ended 31 December 2024.

6 months ended 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 31 December 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue 306,463 349,845 652,190 Operating profit 56,682 88,865 158,458 Profit before tax 23,294 49,358 91,238

4. Operating segments

The Group's segments are reported in accordance with IFRS 8 Operating Segments. The segment information is reported in the same way as it is reviewed and analysed internally by the chief operating decision makers, primarily the Executive Directors.

Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe segments

These segments are concerned with hotels that are either owned or leased by the Group. As at 30 June 2025, the owned portfolio consists of 31 hotels which it operates (31 December 2024: 31 hotels, 30 June 2024: 31 hotels) and includes hotels for which the Group has majority or effective ownership.

The Group also leases 22 hotel buildings from property owners (31 December 2024: 22 hotels, 30 June 2024: 20 hotels) and is entitled to the benefits and carries the risks associated with operating these hotels.

The Group's revenue from leased and owned hotels is primarily derived from room sales and food and beverage sales in restaurants, bars and banqueting. The main costs arising are payroll, cost of goods for resale, commissions paid on room sales, other operating costs, and, in the case of leased hotels, variable lease costs (where linked to turnover or profit) payable to lessors.

Revenue 6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Dublin 136,332 135,837 Regional Ireland 44,098 51,170 UK 110,335 96,192 Continental Europe 15,698 19,146 ______ ______ Total revenue 306,463 302,345 ______ ______

Segmental revenue for each of the geographical locations represents the operating revenue (room revenue, food and beverage revenue and other hotel revenue) from leased and owned hotels situated in the Group's four reportable segments. Revenue is recognised at a point in time when rooms are occupied and food and beverages are sold.

In January 2025, the Group disposed of Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford (note 14) and in November 2024 the Group disposed of Maldron Hotel, Wexford. Both hotels formed part of the Regional Ireland segment.

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Segmental results - EBITDAR Dublin 60,452 62,550 Regional Ireland 12,794 15,033 UK 35,880 34,396 Continental Europe 4,380 5,912 ______ ______ EBITDAR for reportable segments 113,506 117,891 ______ ______ Segmental results - EBITDA Dublin 59,639 61,604 Regional Ireland 12,736 14,966 UK 35,880 34,183 Continental Europe 4,380 5,647 ______ ______ EBITDA for reportable segments 112,635 116,400 ______ ______ Reconciliation to results for the period Segments EBITDA 112,635 116,400 Other income 725 706 Central costs (8,042) (7,859) Share-based payments expense (2,846) (1,614) ______ ______ Adjusted EBITDA 102,472 107,633 - (3,159) Impairment charge of right-of-use assets Reversal of previous impairment charges of right-of-use assets - 1,719 Net impairment charge of fixtures, fittings and equipment - (45) Strategic review transaction costs (6,162) - Acquisition-related costs (604) - Impairment charge (510) - Disposal-related costs (102) - Hotel pre-opening expenses (228) (1,373) ______ ______ Group EBITDA 94,866 104,775 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (20,344) (18,810) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (17,817) (16,097) Amortisation of intangible assets (23) (275) Interest on lease liabilities (26,484) (23,272) Net interest and finance costs (6,904) (4,441) ______ ______ Profit before tax 23,294 41,880 Tax charge (3,690) (6,109) ______ ______ Profit for the period 19,604 35,771 ______ ______

Group EBITDA represents earnings before interest on lease liabilities, other interest and finance costs, tax, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets and amortisation of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group excluding items which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either period on period or with other similar businesses. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA represents Group EBITDA before:

-- Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss (note 5); -- Net impairment charge of right-of-use assets (note 6, 12); -- Strategic review transaction costs (note 5); -- Acquisition-related costs (note 10); -- Impairment charge on property, plant and equipment (note 6, 11) and investment property; -- Disposal costs relating to the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford (note 5); -- Net impairment charge of fixtures, fittings, and equipment (note 6, 11); -- Hotel pre-opening expenses, which relate primarily to payroll expenses, sales and marketing costs, rates and

training costs of new staff, that are incurred by the Group in advance of new hotel openings (note 5).

The line item 'central costs' primarily includes costs of the Group's central functions including operations support, technology, sales and marketing, human resources, finance, corporate services and business development. Share-based payments expense is presented separately from central costs as this expense relates to employees across the Group.

'Segmental results - EBITDA' for Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe represents the 'Adjusted EBITDA' for each region before central costs, share-based payments expense and other income. It is the net operational contribution of leased and owned hotels in each geographical location.

'Segmental results - EBITDAR' for Dublin, Regional Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe represents 'Segmental results - EBITDA' before variable lease costs.

Disaggregated revenue information

Disaggregated segmental revenue is reported in the same way as it is reviewed and analysed internally by the chief operating decision makers, primarily the Executive Directors. The key components of revenue reviewed by the chief operating decision makers are:

-- Room revenue which relates to the rental of rooms in each hotel. Revenue is recognised when the hotel room is

occupied, and the service is provided; -- Food and beverage revenue which relates to sales of food and beverages at the hotel property. This revenue is

recognised at the point of sale; and -- Other revenue includes revenue from leisure centres, car parks, meeting room hire and other revenue sources at the

hotels. Leisure centre revenue is recognised over the life of the membership while the other items are recognised

when the service is provided.

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue review by segment - Dublin Room revenue 101,717 101,957 Food and beverage revenue 25,410 25,064 Other revenue 9,205 8,816 ______ ______ Total revenue 136,332 135,837 ______ ______ Revenue review by segment - Regional Ireland Room revenue 29,283 33,201 Food and beverage revenue 10,651 13,467 Other revenue 4,164 4,502 ______ ______ Total revenue 44,098 51,170 ______ ______ Revenue review by segment - UK Room revenue 87,714 75,999 Food and beverage revenue 17,451 15,657 Other revenue 5,170 4,536 ______ ______ Total revenue 110,335 96,192 ______ ______ Revenue review by segment - Continental Europe Room revenue 11,369 13,657 Food and beverage revenue 3,674 4,569 Other revenue 655 920 ______ ______ Total revenue 15,698 19,146 ______ ______

Other geographical information

Revenue 6 months ended 30 June 2025 6 months ended 30 June 2024 Republic of Continental Republic of Continental Ireland UK Europe Total Ireland UK Europe Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Owned hotels 122,303 52,067 - 174,370 128,736 49,274 - 178,010 Leased hotels 58,127 58,268 15,698 132,093 58,271 46,918 19,146 124,335 Total revenue 180,430 110,335 15,698 306,463 187,007 96,192 19,146 302,345 Segments 6 months ended 30 June 2025 6 months ended 30 June 2024 EBITDAR Republic of Continental Republic of Continental Ireland UK Europe Ireland UK Europe Total Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Owned hotels 49,070 18,244 - 67,314 52,490 18,379 - 70,869 Leased hotels 24,176 17,636 4,380 46,192 25,093 16,017 5,912 47,022 Total Segments 73,246 35,880 4,380 113,506 77,583 34,396 5,912 117,891 EBITDAR

Other geographical information

6 months ended 30 June 2025 6 months ended 30 June 2024 Republic of Continental Republic of Continental Ireland UK Europe Ireland UK Europe Total Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Variable lease 871 - - 871 1,013 213 265 1,491 costs Depreciation of property, 11,407 8,101 836 20,344 10,777 7,160 873 18,810 plant and equipment Depreciation of right-of 8,087 7,324 2,406 17,817 7,820 5,900 2,377 16,097 -use assets Interest on lease 8,771 14,520 3,193 26,484 8,894 11,139 3,239 23,272 liabilities

5. Administrative expenses

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Other administrative expenses 78,279 70,416 Impairment charge of right-of-use assets (note 6, 12) - 3,159 Reversal of previous impairment charge of right-of-use assets (note 6, 12) - (1,719) Net impairment charge of fixtures, fittings and equipment (note 6, 11) - 45 Strategic review transaction costs 6,162 - Acquisition-related costs (note 10) 604 - Impairment charge of property, plant and equipment (note 6,11) and investment property 510 - Disposal-related costs 102 -

Hotel pre-opening expenses (note 4) 228 1,373 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (note 4, 11) 20,344 18,810 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (note 4, 12) 17,817 16,097 Amortisation of intangible assets 23 252 Variable lease costs (note 4) 871 1,491 Utilities - electricity and gas 11,412 12,263 _______ _______ 136,352 122,187 _______ _______

Other administrative expenses include costs related to payroll, marketing and general administration. The increase in other administrative expenses for the period ended 30 June 2025, relative to the same period in the prior year, is primarily due to share based payments, wage rate increases and the impact of three new hotels which opened in the last six months in 2024.

Strategic review transaction costs of EUR6.2 million have been incurred for the period ended 30 June 2025 and are in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Group by Pandox AB and Eiendomsspar AS (note 23).

In November 2024, it was announced that Dalata had exchanged contracts for the purchase of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport, for a consideration of EUR83.1 million, subject to contractual conditions and regulatory approval. As a result, EUR0.6m in acquisition costs have been incurred in relation to this transaction during the period ended 30 June 2025 and EUR1.1 million was incurred during the year ended 31 December 2024.

Disposal-related costs mainly relate to the finalisation of the sale of the Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford in January 2025.

6. Impairment

At 30 June 2025, the carrying amount of the Group's net assets amounted to EUR1,399.8 million, which exceeded the Group's market capitalisation on the same date. Market capitalisation is calculated by multiplying the share price by the number of shares in issue.

On 15 July 2025, the Board of Directors announced that it had agreed terms for the proposed acquisition of the Group by Pandox AB and Eiendomsspar AS. The transaction remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement, a proposed price per share of EUR6.45 was offered on a fully diluted basis, implying an equity value of approximately EUR1,396 million for the Group.

In evaluating the proposed price per share, the Directors considered a range of valuation inputs and relevant factors, including transaction costs, other potential costs arising from the transaction, and any inherent tax liabilities. These factors were deemed relevant to the proposed offer and were considered in assessing the continued appropriateness of asset carrying values as at the reporting date. Based on this assessment, no indicators of impairment were identified.

Notwithstanding the above, the Group performed impairment testing for each Cash-Generating Unit ("CGU"). As at 30 June 2025, the carrying value of each CGU did not exceed its respective recoverable amount, and no impairment provisions were required.

Land and buildings included in property, plant and equipment, as well as investment properties, are carried at fair value. Unrealised revaluation gains and impairment losses relating to property assets are disclosed in note 11 and are reflected in the net asset value as at 30 June 2025.

The VIU estimates were based on the following key assumptions:

-- Cash flow projections are based on operating results and forecasts prepared by management covering a ten year

period in the case of freehold properties. This period was chosen due to the nature of the hotel assets and is

consistent with the valuation basis used by independent external property valuers when performing their hotel

valuations (note 11). For impairment testing of right-of-use assets, the lease term was used; -- Revenue and EBITDA projections are based on management's best estimate projections as at 30 June 2025. Forecasted

revenue and EBITDA are based on expectations of future outcomes taking into account the macro-environment, current

earnings, past experience and adjusted for anticipated revenue and cost growth; -- Cash flow projections assume a long-term compound annual growth rate of 2% in EBITDA for CGUs in the Republic of

Ireland, the UK and Continental Europe (31 December 2024: 2%); -- Cash flows include an average annual capital outlay on maintenance for the hotels dependent on the condition of the

hotel or typically 4% of revenues but assume no enhancements to any property; -- In the case of CGUs with freehold properties, the VIU calculations also include a terminal value based on terminal

(year 10) capitalisation rates consistent with those used by the external property valuers which incorporates a

long-term growth rate of 2% (31 December 2024: 2%); -- The cash flows are discounted using a risk adjusted discount rate specific to each property. Risk adjusted discount

rates of 8.50% to 11.35% for Dublin assets (31 December 2024: 8.50% to 11.35%), 10.60% to 11.10% for Regional

Ireland assets (31 December 2024: 10.60% to 11.10%), 7.60% to 10.20% for UK assets (31 December 2024: 7.60% to

10.20%), 7.50% to 8.00% for Continental Europe assets (31 December 2024: 7.50% to 8.00%) have been used; and

-- The values applied to each of these key assumptions are derived from a combination of internal and external factors

based on historical experience of the valuers and of management and taking into account the stability of cash flows

typically associated with these factors.

.

7. Net finance costs

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Finance income (26) (33) _______ _______ (26) (33) Interest on lease liabilities (note 12) 26,484 23,272 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 6,054 10,002 Cash flow hedges- reclassified from other comprehensive income - (4,534) Net foreign exchange loss on financing activities 822 41 Other finance costs 841 542 Interest capitalised to property, plant and equipment (note 11) (787) (1,577) _______ _______ Finance costs 33,414 27,746 _______ _______ Net finance costs 33,388 27,713 _______ _______

The Group uses interest rate swaps to convert the interest rate on part of its debt from floating rate to fixed rate (note 17). As at 30 June 2025, the Group has recognised a derivative liability, in relation to these interest rate swaps, of EUR0.6 million (31 December 2024: EUR0.2 million 30 June 2024: EUR2.9 million). Interest margins on the Group's borrowings are set with reference to the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant levels and ratchet up or down accordingly.

Other finance costs include commitment fees and other banking and professional fees. Net foreign exchange losses on financing activities relates principally to cash and cash equivalents and loans which did not form part of the net investment hedge (note 17).

Interest on loans and borrowings of EUR0.8 million (period ended 30 June 2024: EUR1.6 million) was capitalised to assets under construction, considering that this cost was directly attributable to the construction of qualifying assets (note 11). The capitalisation rates applied by the Group, which reflected the weighted average interest rates on loans in sterling and euro for the period, including the impact of hedges, were 6.2% for sterling and 4.0% for euro.

8 Share-based payments expense

The total share-based payments expense for the Group's employee share schemes charged to profit or loss during the period was EUR2.8 million (six months ended 30 June 2024: EUR1.6 million), analysed as follows:

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Long Term Incentive Plans 2,410 1,547 Share Save schemes 436 67 ______ ______ 2,846 1,614 ______ ______

Details of the schemes operated by the Group are set out hereafter:

Long Term Incentive Plans

Awards granted

During the period ended 30 June 2025, the Board approved the conditional grant of 1,611,259 ordinary shares 'the Award' pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Group's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('the 2017 LTIP'). The Award was granted to senior employees across the Group (131 in total). Vesting of the Award is based on two independently assessed performance targets, 50% based on total shareholder return 'TSR' and 50% based on Free Cashflow Per Share 'FCPS'. The performance period of this Award is 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2027.

Threshold performance for the TSR condition is a performance measure against a bespoke comparator group of 19 listed peer companies in the travel and leisure sector, with threshold 25% vesting if the Group's TSR over the performance period is ranked at the median compared to the TSR of the comparator group. If the Group's TSR performance is at or above the upper quartile compared to the comparator group, the remaining 75% of that portion of the Award will vest, with pro-rota vesting on a straight-line basis for performance in between these thresholds.

Threshold performance (25% vesting) for the FCPS condition which is a non-market-based performance condition and is based on the achievement of FCPS of EUR0.569 with 100% vesting, equating to EUR0.769 or greater. The FCPS based portion of the Award will vest on a straight-line basis for performance between these thresholds. FCPS targets may be amended in restricted circumstances if an event occurs which causes the Remuneration Committee to determine an amended or substituted performance condition would be more appropriate and not materially more or less difficult to satisfy. Participants are also entitled to receive a dividend equivalent amount in respect of their awards.

Movements in the number of share awards are as follows:

Year ended 6 months ended 31 December 30 June 2025 2024 Number of Awards Number of Awards Outstanding at the beginning of the 4,504,528 4,089,901 period/year Granted during the period/year 1,611,259 1,634,668 Forfeited during the period/year (88,658) (127,780) Lapsed unvested during the period/year (242,456) - Exercised during the period/year (1,123,338) (1,081,517) Dividend equivalents (43,662) (10,744) _________ _________ Outstanding at the end of the period/year 4,617,673 4,504,528 _________ _________ 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 Grant date Number of Awards Number of Awards March 2022 - 1,389,631 March 2023 1,460,884 1,498,692 May 2023 - 22,719 April 2024 1,550,085 1,593,486 March 2025 1,606,704 - _________ _________ Outstanding at the end of the period/year 4,617,673 4,504,528 _________ _________

Awards vested

During the period ended 30 June 2025, participants of the March 2022 and May 2023 scheme exercised 1,123,338 options on foot of the vesting of awards granted under the terms of the 2017 LTIP. The weighted average share price at the date of exercise for these awards was EUR5.33.

Measurement of fair values

The fair value, at the grant date, of the TSR-based conditional share awards was measured using a Monte Carlo simulation model. Non-market-based performance conditions attached to the awards were not taken into account in measuring fair value at the grant date. The share price for options granted in March 2025 was EUR5.50 (March 2024: EUR4.51).

Awards granted include FCPS-related performance conditions (non-market-based performance conditions) that do not impact the fair value of the award at the grant date, which equals the share price less exercise price. Instead, an estimate is made by the Group as to the number of shares which are expected to vest based on satisfaction of the FCPS-related performance condition, where applicable, and this, together with the fair value of the award at grant date, determines the accounting charge to be spread over the vesting period. The estimate of the number of shares which are expected to vest over the vesting period of the award is reviewed in each reporting period and the accounting charge is adjusted accordingly.

Share Save schemes

During the period ended 30 June 2025, there were no new schemes granted and no exercise of shares. In the period ended 30 June 2024, 1,103,023 options exercised on maturity of the share options granted as part of the Share Save scheme in 2020 with a further 2,000 ordinary shares exercised on maturity of the share options granted as part of the Share Save scheme in 2019.

Movements in the number of share options and the related weighted average exercise price ('WAEP') are as follows:

6 months ended Year ended 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 WAEP WAEP Options Options EUR per share EUR per share Outstanding at the beginning of the period/year 2,359,273 2.99 1,480,299 2.39 Granted during the period/year - - 2,259,760 3.03 Forfeited during the period/year (171,417) 2.98 (118,199) 2.73 Exercised during the period/year - - (1,262,587) 2.26

Outstanding at the end of the period/year 2,187,856 2.99 2,359,273 2.99

The weighted average remaining contractual life for the share options outstanding at 30 June 2025 is 2.7 years (31 December 2024: 3.1 years).

9. Tax charge

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Current tax Irish corporation tax 3,986 5,767 Foreign corporation tax - 63 Deferred tax (credit)/ charge (296) 279 ______ _______ Tax charge 3,690 6,109 ______ _______

The tax charge of EUR3.7 million for the period ended 30 June 2025 (six months ended 30 June 2024: EUR6.1 million) primarily relates to current tax in respect of profits earned in Ireland during the period.

10 Business combinations

Acquisition of The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport

On 26 June 2025, the Group completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport after exchanging contracts in November 2024. The Group became party to a ground lease as part of the acquisition and recognised lease liabilities and right-of-use assets of EUR7.7 million.

The fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities acquired were as follows:

26 June 2025 EUR'000 Recognised amounts of identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed Non-current assets Hotel property 80,243 Fixtures, fittings and equipment 2,757 Right-of-use asset 7,741 Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,694 Corporation tax receivable 130 Inventory 56 Non-current liabilities Lease liability (7,732) Deferred tax liability (3,478) Current liabilities Accruals (3,593) Trade and other payables (836) Lease liability (8) _______ Total identifiable net assets 76,974 Total cash consideration 83,142 Less cash acquired as part of acquisition (2,928) _______ Net cash consideration 80,214 _______ Goodwill arising on acquisition 3,240 _______

The acquisition method of accounting has been used to consolidate the business acquired in the Group's consolidated financial statements. Goodwill of EUR3.2 million has been recognised in connection with the acquisition of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport, as the consideration exceeded the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired.

The goodwill arising from this transaction includes certain intangible assets that cannot be separately identified. This encompasses future growth and performance prospects operating under Dalata, including expansion opportunities for the hotel, which is situated in a pivotal location within the Dublin Airport campus.

Since the carrying value of the acquired property for financial reporting purposes exceeds its tax base, a deferred tax liability has been recognised. Deferred tax has been measured using the Irish corporation tax rate for trading profits. As disclosed in note 19, if the Group were to dispose of the property, the disposal could be subject to capital gains tax at a higher rate.

Acquisition-related costs of EUR0.6 million were charged to administrative expenses in profit or loss in respect of this business combination during the period ended 30 June 2025 and EUR1.1 million was incurred during the year ended 31 December 2024.

Impact of new acquisitions on trading performance

The post-acquisition impact of the acquisition completed during 2025 on the Group's pro?t for the period ended 30 June 2025 was:

30 June 2025 EUR'000 Revenue 263 Profit before tax and acquisition-related costs 140

In the pre-acquisition period from 1 January 2025 to 25 June 2025, the hotel reported revenues of EUR7.9 million.

11. Property, plant and equipment

Fixtures, Land and Assets under fittings and Total buildings construction equipment EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 30 June 2025 Valuation 1,622,605 - - 1,622,605 Cost - 40,564 231,253 271,817 Accumulated depreciation - - (112,920) (112,920) (and impairment charges)* Net carrying amount 1,622,605 40,564 118,333 1,781,502 At 1 January 2025, net carrying amount 1,564,246 30,741 115,987 1,710,974 Additions through 80,243 - 2,757 83,000 business combinations (note 10) Additions 61 8,869 13,554 22,484 Revaluation gains through 4,029 - - 4,029 other comprehensive income Revaluation loss through (460) - - (460) profit or loss statement Capitalised labour costs - 117 - 117 Capitalised borrowing costs (note 7) - 787 - 787 Depreciation charge for the period (7,475) - (12,869) (20,344) Translation adjustment (18,039) 50 (1,096) (19,085)

At 30 June 2025, net carrying amount 1,622,605 40,564 118,333 1,781,502

*Accumulated depreciation of buildings is stated after the elimination of depreciation on revaluation, disposals and impairments.

The carrying value of land and buildings, revalued at 30 June 2025, is EUR1,622.6 million (31 December 2024: EUR1,564.2 million). The value of these assets under the cost model is EUR1,090.0 million (31 December 2024: EUR1,037.2 million). During the period ended 30 June 2025, unrealised revaluation gains of EUR4.0 million (year ended 31 December 2024: net unrealised revaluation gains of EUR13.1 million) have been reflected through other comprehensive income and in the revaluation reserve in equity. Impairment losses were EUR0.5 million and were reflected in administrative expenses through profit and loss (2024: EUR1.3 million).

Included in land and buildings at 30 June 2025 is land at a carrying value of EUR555.5 million which is not depreciated (31 December 2024: EUR563.4 million).

Additions to assets under construction during the period ended 30 June 2025 primarily relate to the development expenditure incurred on the construction of Clayton Hotel Edinburgh (EUR4.5 million) and the development of the Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane extension (EUR4.4 million).

Measurement of fair value

The value of the Group's property at 30 June 2025 reflects open market valuations carried out as at 30 June 2025 by independent external valuers having appropriate recognised professional qualifications and recent experience in the location and value of the property being valued. The external valuations performed were in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS") Valuation Standards.

The fair value measurement of the Group's own-use property has been categorised as a Level 3 fair value based on the inputs to the valuation technique used. At 30 June 2025, 31 properties were revalued by independent external valuers engaged by the Group (31 December 2024: 30 properties).

The principal valuation technique used by the independent external valuers engaged by the Group was discounted cash flows. This valuation model considers the present value of net cash flows to be generated from the property over a ten year period (with an assumed terminal value at the end of year 10). Valuers' forecast cash flow included in these calculations represents the expectations of the valuers for EBITDA (driven by revenue per available room ('RevPAR') calculated as total rooms revenue divided by rooms available) for the property and also takes account of the expectations of a prospective purchaser. It also includes their expectation for capital expenditure which the valuers, typically, assume as approximately 4% of revenue per annum. This does not always reflect the profile of actual capital expenditure incurred by the Group for individual assets. On specific assets, refurbishments are, by nature, periodic rather than annual. Valuers' expectations of EBITDA are based on their trading forecasts (benchmarked against competition, market and actual performance). The expected net cash flows are discounted using risk adjusted discount rates. Among other factors, the discount rate estimation considers the quality of the property and its location. The final valuation also includes a deduction of full purchaser's costs based on the valuers' estimates at 9.96% for assets located in the Republic of Ireland (31 December 2024: 9.96%) and 6.8% for assets located in the UK (31 December 2024: 6.8%).

The significant unobservable inputs are:

-- Valuers' forecast cash flow. -- Risk adjusted discount rates and terminal (year 10) capitalisation rates which are specific to each property. -- Dublin:

-- Risk adjusted discount rates range between 8.50% and 11.35% (31 December 2024: 8.50% and 11.35%). -- Weighted average risk adjusted discount rate is 9.34% (31 December 2024: 9.41%). -- Terminal capitalisation rates range between 6.50% and 9.35% (31 December 2024: 6.50% and 9.35%). -- Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate is 7.34% (31 December 2024: 7.41%).

-- Regional Ireland:

-- Risk adjusted discount rates range between 9.75% and 12.75% (31 December 2024: 9.75% and 12.75%). -- Weighted average risk adjusted discount rate is 10.57% (31 December 2024: 10.56%). -- Terminal capitalisation rates range between 7.75% and 10.75% (31 December 2024: 7.75% and 10.75%). -- Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate is 8.57% (31 December 2024: 8.56%).

-- UK:

-- Risk adjusted discount rates range between 7.30% and 11.50% (31 December 2024: 7.30% and 11.50%). -- Weighted average risk adjusted discount rate is 8.41% (31 December 2024: 8.31%). -- Terminal capitalisation rates range between 5.30% and 9.50% (31 December 2024: 5.30% and 9.50%). -- Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate is 6.31% (31 December 2024 6.31%).

The estimated fair value under this valuation model may increase or decrease if:

-- Valuers' forecast cash flow was higher or lower than expected; and/or -- The risk adjusted discount rate and terminal capitalisation rate was higher or lower.

Valuations also had regard to relevant price per key metrics from hotel sales activity.

The Group has the following capital expenditure commitments under contractual arrangements.

30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Capital expenditure 47,263 55,783 _______ _______

Capital expenditure listed above is contracted and not provided for at the reporting date.

At 30 June 2025, the commitments include an amount of EUR35.5 million related to the new-build hotel development of Clayton Hotel, Edinburgh. It also includes committed capital expenditure at other hotels in the Group.

12. Leases

The Group leases property assets, which includes land and buildings and related fixtures and fittings, and other equipment relating to vehicles, machinery, and IT equipment. Information about leases for which the Group is a lessee is presented below:

Period ended Year ended Right-of-use assets 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Net book value at start of period/year 760,151 685,193 Acquisitions through business combinations (note 10) 7,740 - Additions - 76,022 Depreciation charge for the period/year (17,817) (33,727) Remeasurement of lease liabilities 6,068 14,743 Reversal of previous impairment charge - 1,719 Translation adjustment (12,241) 16,201 _______ _______ Net book value at end of period/year 743,901 760,151 _______ _______

Right-of-use assets comprise of leased assets that do not meet the definition of investment property. Right-of-use assets primarily reflect leased property assets. The carrying value of right-of-use assets related to other equipment at 30 June 2025 reflected in the above total is EUR0.5 million (31 December 2024: EUR0.6 million).

Period ended Year ended Lease liabilities 30 June 2025 31 December 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Current 13,939 12,040 Non-current 764,619 686,558 _______ _______ Lease liabilities at start of period/year 778,558 698,598 _______ _______ Additions - 61,363 Acquisitions through business combinations (note 10) 7,740 - Interest on lease liabilities (note 7) 26,484 49,487 Lease payments (33,573) (61,254) Remeasurement of lease liabilities 6,068 13,781 Translation adjustment (12,370) 16,583 _______ _______ Lease liabilities at end of period/year 772,907 778,558

_______ _______ Current 13,296 13,939 Non-current 759,611 764,619 _______ _______ Lease liabilities at end of period/year 772,907 778,558

On 26 June 2025, the Group acquired the entire issued share capital of CG Hotels Dublin Airport Limited, which holds the long leasehold interest in The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport (note 10). The Group became party to a ground lease as part of the acquisition and recognised lease liabilities and right-of-use assets of EUR7.7 million.

The weighted average incremental borrowing rate for new leases entered into during the period ended 30 June 2025 is 9.72% (31 December 2024: 10.0%).

Following agreed rent reviews and rent adjustments, which formed part of the original lease agreements, certain of the Group's leases were reassessed during the period. This resulted in an increase in lease liabilities and related right-of-use assets of EUR6.1 million.

Non-cancellable undiscounted lease cash flows payable under lease contracts are set out below:

At 30 June 2025 Continental Republic of Ireland UK Total Europe EUR'000 EUR'000 GBP'000 EUR'000 6 months ending 31 December 2025 13,968 4,484 12,848 33,470 During the year 2026 25,484 8,968 25,783 64,590 During the year 2027 25,526 8,968 26,232 65,157 During the year 2028 25,609 8,968 26,300 65,319 During the year 2029 25,571 8,968 26,474 65,485 During the year 2030 24,987 8,968 26,642 65,097 During the years 2031 - 2040 244,690 89,683 278,455 659,861 During the years 2041 - 2050 134,830 10,471 296,556 491,947 From 2051 onwards 107,282 - 789,924 1,030,630 _______ _______ _______ ________ 627,947 149,478 1,509,214 2,541,556 _______ _______ _______ _______ At 31 December 2024 Continental Republic of Ireland UK Total Europe EUR'000 EUR'000 GBP'000 EUR'000 During the year 2025 26,540 8,836 26,266 67,053 During the year 2026 24,457 8,836 25,783 64,388 During the year 2027 24,485 8,836 26,232 64,957 During the year 2028 24,565 8,836 26,300 65,119 During the year 2029 24,527 8,836 26,474 65,291 During the years 2030 - 2039 234,867 88,362 276,287 656,434 During the years 2040 - 2049 135,452 19,143 297,687 513,609 From 2050 onwards 59,594 - 817,603 1,045,632 _______ _______ _______ ________ 554,487 151,685 1,522,632 2,542,483 _______ _______ _______ _______

The Group also has further commitments in relation to fixtures, fittings and equipment in some of its leased hotels. Under certain lease agreements, the Group has committed to spending a percentage of revenue on capital expenditure in respect of fixtures, fittings and equipment in the leased hotels over the life of the lease. The Group has estimated the commitment in relation to these leases to be EUR63.2 million (31 December 2024: EUR66.9 million) spread over the life of the various leases which primarily range in length from 18 years to 33 years. The revenue figures used in the estimate of the commitment at 30 June 2025 have been based on 2025 forecasted revenues at that date. The actual commitment will be higher or lower dependent on the actual revenue earned in each of the lease years.

Sterling amounts have been converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of 0.85550 as at 30 June 2025 (0.82918 as at 31 December 2024).

The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 83.0 years (31 December 2024: 82.8 years). Excluding land leases with a lease term of 100 years and over, the weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases would be 27.3 years. Lease liabilities are monitored within the Group's treasury function.

The actual cash flows will depend on the composition of the Group's lease portfolio in future years and is subject to change, driven by:

-- commencement of new leases; -- modifications of existing leases; and -- reassessments of lease liabilities following periodic rent reviews.

It excludes leases on hotels for which an agreement for lease has been signed, but which has not reached the lease commencement date.

Unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge

The unwinding of the right-of-use assets and the release of the interest on the lease liabilities through profit or loss over the terms of the leases have been disclosed in the following tables:

Depreciation of right-of-use assets Republic of Ireland Continental Europe UK Total EUR'000 EUR'000 GBP'000 EUR'000 6 months ending 31 December 2025 8,188 2,412 6,143 17,781 During the year 2026 14,403 4,825 11,942 33,187 During the year 2027 13,928 4,825 11,712 32,443 During the year 2028 13,755 4,825 11,510 32,034 During the year 2029 13,534 4,549 10,850 30,766 During the year 2030 12,963 4,524 10,664 29,952 During the years 2031 - 2040 122,523 45,242 102,846 287,983 During the years 2041 - 2050 59,788 5,283 101,087 183,232 From 2051 onwards 26,313 - 60,065 96,523 _______ _______ _______ ________ 285,395 76,485 326,819 743,901 _______ _______ _______ _______ Interest on lease liabilities Continental Republic of Ireland UK Total Europe EUR'000 EUR'000 GBP'000 EUR'000

6 months ending 31 December 2025 9,014 3,154 12,213 26,444 During the year 2026 17,628 6,158 24,371 52,273 During the year 2027 17,161 5,942 24,276 51,479 During the year 2028 16,666 5,715 24,153 50,614 During the year 2029 16,132 5,467 24,013 49,668 During the year 2030 15,587 5,201 23,846 48,662 During the years 2031 - 2040 120,374 31,858 222,581 412,409 During the years 2041 - 2050 58,480 484 159,561 245,476 From 2051 onwards 57,040 - 662,657 831,624 _______ _______ _______ ________ 328,082 63,979 1,177,671 1,768,649 _______ _______ _______ _______

Sterling amounts have been converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of 0.85550 as at 30 June 2025.

The actual depreciation and interest charge through profit or loss will depend on the composition of the Group's lease portfolio in future years and is subject to change, driven by:

-- commencement of new leases; -- modifications of existing leases; -- reassessments of lease liabilities following periodic rent reviews; and -- impairments and reversal of previous impairment charges of right-of-use assets.

It excludes leases on hotels for which an agreement for lease has been signed, but have not reached the lease commencement date.

Leases not yet commenced to which the lessee is committed

The Group has a number of agreements for lease at 30 June 2025 and details of the non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under these agreements are set out hereafter. These represent the minimum future lease payments (undiscounted) and other contractual payments, in aggregate, that the Group is required to make under the agreements. An agreement for lease is a binding agreement between external third parties and the Group to enter into a lease at a future date. The dates of commencement of these leases may change based on the hotel opening dates. The amounts payable may also change slightly if there are any changes in room numbers delivered through construction.

30 June 31 December Agreements for lease 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Less than one year 613 - One to two years 3,820 613 Two to three years 11,670 2,450 Three to five years 42,369 12,310 Five to fifteen years 196,544 69,307 Fifteen to twenty five years 186,037 75,209 After twenty five years 126,956 49,634 _______ _______ Total future lease payments 568,009 209,523 _______ _______

Included in the above table are future lease payments for agreements for lease for Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin, Clayton Hotel Morrison Street, Edinburgh, Clayton Hotel Old Broad Street, London, Clayton Hotel Berlin and Clayton Hotel Madrid. The lease terms vary in length from 15 years to 35 years with certain leases containing extension options.

The expected opening date for Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin is H1 2026, Clayton Hotel Berlin is expected to open in H2 2026, Clayton Hotel Morrison Street, Edinburgh is expected to open in H1 2028, Clayton Hotel Old Broad Street, London is expected to open in H2 2028 and Clayton Hotel Madrid is expected to open in H1 2029.

13. Trade and other receivables

30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current assets Other receivables 1,443 6,495 Prepayments 1,659 867 _______ _______ 3,102 7,362 _______ _______ Current assets Trade receivables 16,621 10,846 Prepayments 21,029 12,449 Contract assets 4,130 3,448 Accrued income 2,893 3,599 Other receivables 1,400 500 _______ _______ 46,073 30,842 _______ _______ Total 49,175 38,204 _______ _______

Non-current assets

The total balance in non-current other receivables at 30 June 2025 is a rent deposit of EUR1.4 million paid to the landlord on the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont (31 December 2024: EUR1.4 million). This deposit is repayable to the Group at the end of the lease term.

During the year ended 31 December 2024, the Group paid a deposit of EUR4.2 million for the acquisition of The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport. This was held in other receivables until the sale was finalised in June 2025 (note 10).

Current assets

Trade receivables are subject to the expected credit loss model in IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. The Group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the number of days past due.

14. Assets held for sale

On 9 January 2025, the Group completed the sale of Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford for a cash consideration of EUR21.0 million. The net proceeds from the transaction amount to EUR20.7 million. The gain after transaction costs amounted to EUR3.9 million, which has been measured in other comprehensive income and transferred to retained earnings on completion of the disposal.

The assets held for sale at 31 December 2024 that was sold related to:

30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Property, plant and equipment - 19,742 Goodwill - 550 Investment property - 425 _______ _______ Assets held for sale - 20,717 _______ _______

15. Trade and other payables

30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current liabilities Accruals 128 19 _______ _______ 128 19 _______ _______ Current liabilities Trade payables 24,633 16,110 Accruals 46,058 45,906 Contract liabilities 18,001 15,244 Value added tax 11,811 7,396 Withholding tax payable 3,804 - Payroll taxes 2,565 3,788 Tourist taxes 979 208 _______ _______ 107,851 88,652 _______ _______ Total 107,979 88,671 _______ _______

Accruals at 30 June 2025 include EUR6.2 million of accruals related to amounts which have not yet been invoiced for capital expenditure and for costs incurred on entering new leases and agreements for lease (31 December 2024: EUR5.4 million).

The withholding tax payable of EUR3.8 million arose following the acquisition of The Radisson Blu Hotel, Dublin Airport (note 10) and was paid in July 2025.

16. Provision for liabilities

30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current liabilities Insurance provision 4,880 5,708 Current liabilities Insurance provision 2,358 2,340 _______ _______ Total provision at end of period/year 7,238 8,048 The reconciliation of the movement in the provision for the period/year is as follows: Period ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 8,048 8,611 Provisions made during the period/year - charged to profit or loss 900 1,500 Utilised during the period/year (628) (1,219) Discounting effect charged to profit or loss 118 146 Reversed to profit or loss during the period/year (1,200) (990) _______ _______ At end of period/year 7,238 8,048 _______ _______

This provision relates to actual and potential obligations arising from the Group's insurance arrangements where the Group is self-insured. The Group has third party insurance cover above specific limits for individual claims and has an overall maximum aggregate payable for all claims in any one year. The amount provided is principally based on projected settlements as determined by external loss adjusters. The provision also includes an estimate for claims incurred but not yet reported and incurred but not enough reported.

The utilisation of the provision is dependent on the timing of settlement of the outstanding claims. The Group expects the majority of the insurance provision will be utilised within five years of the period end date however, due to the nature of the provision, there is a level of uncertainty in the timing of settlement as the Group generally cannot precisely determine the extent and duration of the claim process. The provision has been discounted to reflect the time value of money. There has been a reversal of EUR1.2 million in the period ended 30th June 2025 of provisions made in prior year periods (2024: EUR1.0 million).

17 Financial risk management

Risk exposures

The Group is exposed to various financial risks arising in the normal course of business. Its financial risk exposures are predominantly related to the creditworthiness of counterparties and risks relating to changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates.

The Group uses financial instruments throughout its business: loans and borrowings and cash and cash equivalents are used to finance the Group's operations; trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and accruals arise directly from operations and derivatives are used to manage interest rate risks and to achieve a desired profile of borrowings. The Group uses a net investment hedge with sterling denominated borrowings to hedge the foreign exchange risk from investments in certain UK operations. The Group does not trade in financial instruments.

Fair values

The following tables show the carrying amount of Group financial assets and liabilities including their values in the fair value hierarchy at 30 June 2025. The tables do not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value. A fair value disclosure for lease liabilities is not required.

Fair value Financial assets Financial assets Total measured at measured at carrying amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 fair value amortised cost 30 June 2025 30 June 2025 30 June 2025 30 June 30 June 30 June 2025 2025 2025 Financial assets EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Trade and other receivables, excluding prepayments and deposit paid on - 26,487 26,487 - - - acquisition (note 13) Cash at bank and in hand - 28,206 28,206 - - - ________ ________ ________ - 54,693 54,693 ________ ________ ________ Financial Financial liabilities liabilities Total measured at Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 measured at carrying amount fair value amortised cost 30 June 2025 30 June 2025 30 June 2025 30 June 30 June 30 June 2025 2025 2025 Financial liabilities EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Derivatives - hedging instruments (608) - (608) - (608) - Bank loans (note 18) - (313,668) (313,668) - (313,668) - Trade payables and accruals (note 15) - (70,819) (70,819) - (70,819) - ________ ________ ________ (608) (384,487) (385,095) ________ ________ ________

The following tables show the carrying amount of Group financial assets and liabilities including their values in the fair value hierarchy at 31 December 2024. The tables do not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value. A fair value disclosure for lease liabilities is not required.

Fair value Financial assets Financial assets Total measured at measured at carrying amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 fair value amortised cost 31 December 31 31 31 31 December 2024 2024 31 December 2024 December December December 2024 2024 2024 Financial assets EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Trade and other receivables, excluding prepayments (note - 24,888 24,888 - - - 13) Cash at bank and in hand - 39,575 39,575 - - - ________ ________ ________ - 64,463 64,463 ________ ________ ________ Financial Financial liabilities liabilities Total measured at Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 measured at carrying amount fair value amortised cost 31 December 31 31 31 31 December 2024 2024 31 December 2024 December December December 2024 2024 2024 Financial liabilities EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Derivatives - hedging (244) - (244) - (244) - instruments Bank loans (note 18) - (147,384) (147,384) - (147,384) - Trade payables and accruals - (62,035) (62,035) - (62,035) - (note 15) Private placement notes - (124,000) (124,000) - (124,000) - ________ ________ ________ (244) (333,419) (333,663) ________ ________ ________

Fair value hierarchy

The Group measures the fair value of financial instruments based on the degree to which inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurements. Financial instruments are categorised by the type of valuation method used. The valuation methods are as follows:

-- Level 1: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. -- Level 2: Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable for the financial instrument,

either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices). -- Level 3: Inputs for the financial instrument that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

The Group's policy is to recognise any transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy as of the end of the reporting period during which the transfer occurred. During the period ended 30 June 2025, there were no reclassifications of financial instruments and no transfers between levels of the fair value hierarchy used in measuring the fair value of financial instruments.

Estimation of fair values

The principal methods and assumptions used in estimating the fair values of financial assets and liabilities are explained hereafter.

Cash at bank and in hand

For cash at bank and in hand, the carrying value is deemed to reflect a reasonable approximation of fair value.

Derivatives

Discounted cash flow analyses have been used to determine the fair value of the interest rate swaps, taking into account current market inputs and rates (Level 2).

Receivables/payables

For receivables and payables with a remaining term of less than one year on demand balances, the carrying value net of impairment provision, where appropriate, is a reasonable approximation of fair value. The non-current receivables and payables carrying value is a reasonable approximation of fair value.

Bank loans and private placement notes

For bank loans and private placement notes, the fair value was calculated based on the present value of the expected future principal and interest cash flows discounted at interest rates effective at the reporting date. The carrying value of floating rate interest-bearing bank loans is considered to be a reasonable approximation of fair value. There is no material difference between margins available in the market at year end and the margins that the Group was paying at the year end.

a. Credit risk

Exposure to credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of financial loss to the Group arising from granting credit to customers and from investing cash and cash equivalents with banks and financial institutions.

Trade and other receivables

The Group's exposure to credit risk is influenced mainly by the individual characteristics of each customer. Management has a credit policy in place and the exposure to credit risk is monitored on an ongoing basis. Outstanding customer balances are regularly monitored and reviewed for indicators of impairment (evidence of financial difficulty of the customer or payment default). The maximum exposure to credit risk is represented by the carrying amount of each financial asset.

Other receivables primarily relate to deposits due from landlords at the end of the lease term and other contractual amounts due from landlords.

Contract assets primarily relate to guest ledgers held with customers and are subject to the expected credit loss model in IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. The Group initially measures contract assets at fair value and subsequently assesses the recoverable amount using the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses.

Trade receivables are subject to the expected credit loss model in IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. The Group applies the IFRS 9 simplified approach to measuring expected credit losses which uses a lifetime expected loss allowance for all trade receivables. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the number of days past due. Management does not expect any significant losses from receivables that have not been provided for as at 30 June 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at bank and in hand and give rise to credit risk on the amounts held with counterparties. The maximum credit risk is represented by the carrying value at the reporting date. The Group's policy for investing cash is to limit the risk of principal loss and to ensure the ultimate recovery of invested funds by limiting credit risk.

The Group reviews regularly the credit rating of each bank and if necessary, takes action to ensure there is appropriate cash and cash equivalents held with each bank based on their credit rating. During the period ended 30 June 2025, cash and cash equivalents were held in line with predetermined limits depending on the credit rating of the relevant bank/financial institution.

The carrying amount of the following financial assets represents the Group's maximum credit exposure. The maximum exposure to credit risk at the end of the period/year was as follows:

30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Trade receivables 16,621 10,846 Other receivables 1,400 6,995 Contract assets 4,130 3,448 Accrued income 2,893 3,599 Cash at bank and in hand 28,206 39,575 ______ ______ 53,250 64,463 ______ ______

b. Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulty in meeting the obligations associated with its financial liabilities. In general, the Group's approach to managing liquidity risk is to ensure as far as possible that it will always have sufficient liquidity, through a combination of cash and cash equivalents, cash flows and undrawn credit facilities to:

-- Fund its ongoing activities; -- Allow it to invest in hotels that may create value for shareholders; and -- Maintain sufficient financial resources to mitigate against risks and unforeseen events.

Cashflow remains strong with net cash generated from operating activities in the period of EUR95.5 million (period ended 30 June 2024: EUR91.6 million). At 30 June 2025, cash and undrawn facilities are EUR301.7 million (31 December 2024: EUR364.6 million).

The Group is in full compliance with its covenants at 30 June 2025. The key covenants relate to Net Debt to EBITDA (as defined in the Group's bank facility agreement which is equivalent to Net Debt to EBITDA after rent) and Interest Cover at 30 June 2025. At 30 June 2025, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit is 4.0x and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x. The Group's Net Debt to EBITDA after rent for the 12 month period to 30 June 2025 is 1.7x (APM (xv)) and Interest Cover is 14.3x (APM (xvi)).

c. Market risk

Market risk is the risk that changes in market prices and indices, such as interest rates and foreign exchange rates, will affect the Group's income or the value of its holdings of financial instruments. The objective of market risk management is to manage and control market risk exposures within acceptable parameters, while optimising the return.

i. Interest rate risk

The Group is exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. The Group has entered into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk. All such transactions are carried out within the guidelines set by the Board. The Group seeks to apply hedge accounting to manage volatility in profit or loss.

The Group determines the existence of an economic relationship between the hedging instrument and the hedged item based on the reference interest rates, maturities and notional amounts. The Group assesses whether the derivative designated in each hedging relationship is expected to be effective in offsetting changes in cash flows of the hedged item using the hypothetical derivative method.

As at 30 June 2025, the interest rate swaps cover 100% of the Group's term euro denominated borrowings of EUR100.0 million for the period to 9 October 2028. The final year of the term debt, to 9 October 2029, is currently unhedged. The Group's revolving credit facilities were EUR91.5 million (31 December 2024: EUR25.0 million) and the sterling revolving credit facility borrowings were GBPNil (EURNil) (31 December 2024: GBP18.5 million (EUR22.4 million)) at 30 June 2025.

The Group issued EUR124.7 million in multicurrency green loan notes to institutional investors for terms of five and seven years at a fixed coupon rate. Interest rates cannot vary on the private placement loan notes except where the Group's Net Debt to EBITDA after rent, calculated in line with external borrowing covenants, exceeds certain ratchet levels. Varying premiums are then added to the coupon rate depending on the ratchet level. If the Group's Net Debt to EBITDA after rent exceeds 3 times, a premium of 50 basis points is added to the coupon rate and if the Group's Net Debt to EBITDA after rent exceeds 4 times, a premium of 75 basis points is added to the interest rate at the time.

The weighted average interest cost, including the impact of hedges, in respect of sterling and euro denominated borrowings for the period was 6.2% and 4.0% respectively.

(ii) Foreign currency risk

The Group is exposed to risks arising from fluctuations in the euro/sterling exchange rate. The Group is exposed to transactional foreign currency risk on trading activities conducted by subsidiaries in currencies other than their functional currency and to foreign currency translation risk on the retranslation of foreign operations to euro.

The Group's policy is to manage foreign currency exposures commercially and through netting of exposures where possible. The Group's principal transactional exposure to foreign exchange risk relates to interest costs on its sterling bank loans and private placement notes. This risk is mitigated by the earnings from UK subsidiaries which are denominated in sterling. The Group's gain or loss on retranslation of the net assets of foreign currency subsidiaries is taken directly to the translation reserve.

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency risk by using sterling debt to hedge part of the Group's investment in UK subsidiaries. The Group financed certain operations in the UK by obtaining funding through external borrowings denominated in sterling. The total borrowings and loan notes amounted at 30 June 2025 was GBP52.5 million (EUR61.4 million) (31 December 2024: GBP71.0 million (EUR85.0 million)) and are designated as net investment hedges. The net investment hedge was fully effective during the period.

This enables gains and losses arising on retranslation of those foreign currency borrowings to be recognised in other comprehensive income, providing a partial offset in reserves against the gains and losses arising on retranslation of the net assets of those UK operations.

(d) Capital management

The Group's policy is to maintain a strong capital base to maintain investor, creditor and market confidence and to sustain future development of the business. Management monitors the return on capital to ordinary shareholders.

The Board of Directors seeks to maintain a balance between the higher returns that might be possible with higher levels of borrowings and the advantages and security afforded by a sound capital position.

Typically, the Group monitors capital using a ratio of Net Debt to EBITDA after rent which excludes the effects of IFRS 16, in line with its external borrowings covenants. This is calculated based on the prior 12-month period. The Net Debt to EBITDA after rent as at 30 June 2025 is 1.7 times (31 December 2024: 1.3 times).

The Board reviews the Group's capital structure on an ongoing basis as part of the normal strategic and financial planning process. It ensures that it is appropriate for the hotel industry given its exposure to demand shocks and the normal economic cycles.

18 Loans and Borrowings

30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Bank borrowings 191,500 147,384 Private placement notes 122,168 124,000 _______ _______ Total bank loans and private placement notes 313,668 271,384 _______ _______

The amortised cost of bank loans and private placement notes at 30 June 2025 was EUR313.7 million (31 December 2024: EUR271.4 million). The drawn bank loans, being the amount owed to the lenders, was EUR191.5 million at 30 June 2025 (31 December 2024: EUR147.3 million). This consisted of:

i. Euro term borrowings of EUR100 million (31 December 2024: EUR100 million) which remained unchanged during the period;

(ii) Euro revolving credit facility borrowings of EUR91.5 million (31 December 2024: EUR25 million);

(iii) Sterling revolving credit facility borrowings of GBPNil (31 December 2024: GBP18.5 million (EUR22.3 million)).

The undrawn loan facilities as at 30 June 2025 were EUR273.5 million (31 December 2024: EUR325.0 million).

The Group issued EUR124.7 million in multicurrency green loan notes to institutional investors for terms of five and seven years and has a EUR375.0 million revolving credit facility available with a maturity date of 9 October 2029, of which EUR10.0 million was carved out as an ancillary facility for use by the Group as guarantee for new hotels in continental Europe.

The Group's financing arrangements include provisions that may require repayment or renegotiation in the event of a change in control of the Group. Under the terms of the relevant agreements, a change in control is deemed to occur when a party, directly or indirectly, beneficially holds more than 50% of the shares in the capital of the parent Company or has the power to direct the management and policies of the Group. In the event of a change in control, lenders may require the accelerated repayment of all or part of the outstanding borrowings or may request renegotiation of the existing terms.

As at the reporting date, no such event has occurred; however, the proposed acquisition of the Group by Pandox AB and Eiendomsspar AS, which remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, is expected to constitute a change in control for the purposes of these financing arrangements. Should approval be forthcoming, the Group may obtain consent from existing lenders to waive the change of control provisions or introduce alternative financing arrangements.

In the event that the Group elects to voluntarily repay the existing facilities prior to their contractual maturity, early termination or prepayment fees that are customary for financing arrangements of this nature may become payable.

19 Deferred tax

30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Deferred tax assets 33,089 33,100 Deferred tax liabilities (93,476) (92,763) _______ _______ Net deferred tax liabilities (60,387) (59,663) _______ _______

At 30 June 2025, deferred tax assets of EUR33.1 million (31 December 2024: EUR33.1 million) have been recognised. The majority of the deferred tax assets relate to corporation tax losses and interest expense carried forward of EUR25.1 million (31 December 2024: EUR25.0 million). A deferred tax asset has been recognised in respect of tax losses carried forward where it is probable that there will be sufficient taxable profits in future periods to utilise these tax losses.

The Group has considered all relevant evidence to determine whether it is probable there will be sufficient taxable profits in future periods, in order to recognise the deferred tax assets as at 30 June 2025. The Group has prepared forecasted taxable profits for future periods to schedule the reversal of the deferred tax assets recognised in respect of the corporation tax losses and interest expense carried forward. The forecasts of future taxable profits are subject to uncertainty. The Group has also considered the relevant negative evidence in preparing forecasts to determine whether there will be sufficient future taxable profits to utilise the tax losses carried forward.

Based on the supporting forecasts and evidence, it is probable that the deferred tax assets recognised in respect of corporation tax losses and interest expense carried forward at 30 June 2025 will be fully utilised by the year ending 31 December 2030 with the majority being utilised by the year ending 31 December 2028.

The deferred tax liabilities have increased from EUR92.8 million at 31 December 2024 to EUR93.5 million at 30 June 2025. EUR89.6 million (31 December 2024: EUR88.4 million) of the deferred tax liabilities relate to property plant and equipment, the majority resulting from the Group's policy of ongoing revaluation of land and buildings. Where the carrying value of a property in the financial statements is greater than its tax base cost, the Group recognises a deferred tax liability. This is calculated using applicable Irish and UK corporation tax rates. The use of these rates, in line with the applicable accounting standards, reflects the intention of the Group to use these assets for ongoing trading purposes. Where the Group disposes of a property or holds a property for sale, the actual tax liability is calculated with reference to rates for capital gains on commercial property. If all of the Group's properties were held for sale at 30 June 2025 with an expected disposal in 2025, the deferred tax liability related to property, plant and equipment would increase by EUR37.7 million.

The increase in the deferred tax liabilities relates mainly to the deferred tax liability of EUR3.5 million recognised in relation to the acquisition of the Radisson Blu Hotel Dublin Airport (note 10), partially offset by the reduction in deferred tax arising from the completion of the disposal of the Clayton Whites Hotel, Wexford and revaluation movements during the period.

20 Related party transactions

Under IAS 24 Related Party Disclosures, the Group has related party relationships with its shareholders and Directors of the Company.

There were no changes in related party transactions in the six month period ended 30 June 2025 that materially affected the financial position or the performance of the Group during that period.

21 Share capital, share premium and treasury shares reserve

At 30 June 2025

Authorised share capital Number EUR'000 Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each 10,000,000,000 100,000 Allotted, called-up and fully paid shares Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each 211,483,988 2,115 Share premium 507,365 Treasury shares reserve 6,654 37 ____________ ________

At 31 December 2024

Authorised share capital Number EUR'000 Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each 10,000,000,000 100,000 Allotted, called-up and fully paid shares Ordinary shares of EUR0.01 each 212,872,966 2,129 Share premium 507,365 Treasury shares reserve 4,153 19

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 1.2 million shares were repurchased by the Employee Benefit Trust ('the Trust'), of which, 1.2 million shares were used to satisfy the exercise of vested options under the 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan award (note 8). At 30 June 2025, 6,654 ordinary shares were held by the Trust. The cost of these shares (EUR37,844) was recorded directly in equity as Treasury Shares.

In September and October 2024, the Group announced two share buyback programmes to purchase the Company's ordinary shares of EUR0.01 for an aggregate value (excluding associated expenses) of up to EUR55 million (EUR30 and EUR25 million). The programmes concluded on 14 October 2024 and 28 January 2025 respectively. During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, the Group repurchased 1.4 million (year ended 31 December 2024: 11.6m) ordinary shares under the programmes on Euronext Dublin at an average price of EUR4.67 (year ended 31 December 2024: EUR4.20) per share which were subsequently cancelled. The 1.4 million ordinary shares cancelled via the share buyback programmes during the financial year represent 0.7% of the Company's total called up share capital.

Dividends

The dividends paid in respect of ordinary share capital were as follow:

6 months ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2025 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Dividend paid 8.4 cent per Ordinary share (2024: 8.0 cent) 17,767 17,954 _______ _______

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, a final dividend for 2024 of 8.4 cents per share was paid on 8 May 2025 at a total cost of EUR17.8 million (year ended 31 December 2024: EUR18.0 million).

22 Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share ('EPS') is computed by dividing the profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing the profit attributable to ordinary shareholders for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding and, when dilutive, adjusted for the effect of all potentially dilutive shares. The following table sets out the computation for basic and diluted EPS for the periods ended 30 June 2025 and 30 June 2024:

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Profit attributable to shareholders of the parent (EUR'000) - basic and diluted 19,604 35,771 Adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of the parent (EUR'000) - basic and 26,940 37,915 diluted Earnings per share - Basic 9.3 cents 16.0 cents Earnings per share - Diluted 9.1 cents 15.9 cents Adjusted earnings per share - Basic 12.7 cents 16.9 cents Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted 12.5 cents 16.8 cents Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 211,445,084 223,905,740 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 214,960,114 225,654,620

The difference between the basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the period ended 30 June 2025 is due to the dilutive impact of the conditional share awards granted for the relevant Share Save schemes and LTIP schemes between the periods 2023 and 2025.

Adjusted basic and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented as alternative performance measures to show the underlying performance of the Group excluding the tax adjusted effects of items considered by management to not reflect normal trading activities or which distort comparability either period on period or with other similar businesses (note 4).

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 EUR'000 EUR'000 Reconciliation to adjusted profit for the period Profit before tax 23,294 41,880 Adjusting items (note 4) Impairment charge of property, plant and equipment and investment property 510 - Impairment charge of right-of-use assets - 3,159 Disposal-related costs 102 - Acquisition-related costs 604 - Strategic review transaction costs 6,162 - Reversal of previous impairment charges of right-of-use assets - (1,719) Net impairment charge of fixtures, fittings and equipment - 45 Hotel pre-opening expenses 228 1,373 ______ ______ Adjusted profit before tax for the period 30,900 44,738 Tax charge (3,690) (6,109) Tax adjustment for adjusting items (270) (714) ______ ______ Adjusted profit for the period 26,940 37,915 ______ ______

23 Events after the reporting date

On 15 July 2025, the Group entered into an agreement regarding a recommended cash offer of EUR6.45 per share from Pandox Ireland Tuck Limited, a newly incorporated entity wholly owned by Pandox AB and Eiendomsspar AS. This transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholders' approval and is expected to complete in Q4 2025.

Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement relating to the proposed acquisition of the Group by Pandox AB and Eiendomsspar AS, all existing share option schemes, as disclosed in note 8, are expected to vest upon completion of the transaction. Commitments in respect of strategic review related expenditure are contingent on completion and these costs will only become payable if the proposed acquisition successfully completes.

There were no other events after the reporting date which would require an adjustment, or a disclosure thereon, in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

24 Approval of financial statements

The Board of Directors approved the Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on 26 August 2025.

Independent Review Report to Dalata Hotel Group plc ("the Entity")

Conclusion

We have been engaged by the Entity to review the Entity's condensed set of consolidated financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2025 which comprises the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of financial position, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity, condensed consolidated statement of cash flows and the related explanatory notes.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of consolidated financial statements in the half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2025 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34") as adopted by the EU and the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ("Transparency Directive"), and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019 ("Transparency Rules of the Central Bank of Ireland).

Basis for conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (Ireland) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity ("ISRE (Ireland) 2410") issued for use in Ireland. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (Ireland) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

We read the other information contained in the half-yearly financial report to identify material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of consolidated financial statements and to identify any information that is apparently materially incorrect based on, or materially inconsistent with, the knowledge acquired by us in the course of performing the review. If we become aware of any apparent material misstatements or inconsistencies we consider the implications for our report.

Conclusions relating to going concern

